I’m Stella and I’m a sneaker artist based in the UK. I’m inspired by the self-expression of street art and graffiti.

I create sneaker dioramas that merge my love for sneakers, street scenes, and graffiti. Most recently I turned an Air Max 90 into a Chicago ‘L’ train after my trip to the city.

While my diorama pieces are only for display, I also create wearable designs inspired by similar themes. I’m always trying to evolve and experiment with new techniques. My most recent wearable custom was an experiment with ombre dying a pair of Notwoways ways and hand-bleaching a graffiti-style design onto the fabric.

#1

Stella Stockbridge
#2

Rick And Morty

Rick And Morty

Stella Stockbridge
#3

Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo

Stella Stockbridge
#4

Birth Of Venus - Customised Nike Blazers

Birth Of Venus - Customised Nike Blazers

Stella Stockbridge
#5

Disney And Pixar’s Lightyear Buzz Shoe

Disney And Pixar’s Lightyear Buzz Shoe

Stella Stockbridge
#6

Ice Cream Pair

Ice Cream Pair

Stella Stockbridge
#7

Goodfellas

Goodfellas

Stella Stockbridge
#8

Space Jam

Space Jam

Stella Stockbridge
#9

Nwa Dunks - Nike Dunk High Diorama

Nwa Dunks - Nike Dunk High Diorama

Stella Stockbridge
#10

Flame Force 1

Flame Force 1

Stella Stockbridge
#11

Naruto And Sasuke

Naruto And Sasuke

Stella Stockbridge
#12

Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle

Stella Stockbridge
#13

Spider-Man

Spider-Man

Stella Stockbridge
#14

Basketball Diaries

Basketball Diaries

Stella Stockbridge
#15

Michelangelo

Michelangelo

Stella Stockbridge
#16

Villains Of The Art World - Air Jordan 1 Diorama

Villains Of The Art World - Air Jordan 1 Diorama

Stella Stockbridge
#17

The Weeknd

The Weeknd

Stella Stockbridge
#18

Peter Pan

Peter Pan

Stella Stockbridge
#19

Draco

Draco

Stella Stockbridge
#20

Chicago ‘L’ Max Reconstructed Air Max 90

Chicago ‘L’ Max Reconstructed Air Max 90

Stella Stockbridge
#21

Carnation, Lily, Lily, Rose - Customised Notwoways

Carnation, Lily, Lily, Rose - Customised Notwoways

Stella Stockbridge
#22

Stella Stockbridge
#23

Stella Stockbridge
#24

Arsenal

Arsenal

Stella Stockbridge
#25

Sunflower

Sunflower

Stella Stockbridge
#26

Ombre Dyed And Hand-Bleached Notwoways

Ombre Dyed And Hand-Bleached Notwoways

Stella Stockbridge
#27

Tupac

Tupac

Stella Stockbridge
#28

Stella Stockbridge
#29

Aladdin

Aladdin

Stella Stockbridge
#30

Inspired By Trippie’s Album Cover From “A Love Letter To You 3”

Inspired By Trippie’s Album Cover From “A Love Letter To You 3”

Stella Stockbridge
#31

Tupac

Tupac

Stella Stockbridge
#32

Juice Wrld

Juice Wrld

Stella Stockbridge
#33

Stella Stockbridge
#34

Bob Marley

Bob Marley

Stella Stockbridge
#35

Stella Stockbridge
#36

Blue Bandana

Blue Bandana

Stella Stockbridge
#37

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Stella Stockbridge
#38

Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez

Stella Stockbridge
#39

Venom

Venom

Stella Stockbridge
#40

Juice Wrld

Juice Wrld

Stella Stockbridge
#41

The Krays

The Krays

Stella Stockbridge
#42

Tupac ‘N’ Biggie

Tupac ‘N’ Biggie

Stella Stockbridge
#43

Peter Pan

Peter Pan

Stella Stockbridge
#44

Stella Stockbridge
#45

Juice Wrld

Juice Wrld

Stella Stockbridge
