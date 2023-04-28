I’m Stella and I’m a sneaker artist based in the UK. I’m inspired by the self-expression of street art and graffiti.

I create sneaker dioramas that merge my love for sneakers, street scenes, and graffiti. Most recently I turned an Air Max 90 into a Chicago ‘L’ train after my trip to the city.

While my diorama pieces are only for display, I also create wearable designs inspired by similar themes. I’m always trying to evolve and experiment with new techniques. My most recent wearable custom was an experiment with ombre dying a pair of Notwoways ways and hand-bleaching a graffiti-style design onto the fabric.

