When streaming came to the forefront, music fans flocked to vinyl records as a throwback to when the act of buying music was an event. Vinyl Art is my interpretation of bringing back the tangible feeling of collecting music.

Having started painting my portraits on vinyl records for sale in 2006, before the renewed interest, it's been cool to be involved as newcomers to collecting get excited. As a collector first, I remember digging through the record store bins and how fun it was to find grails and to discover new music.

When I came up with the idea in the '90s, I used beat second or third copies of my favorite albums donated to the local library used sales or independent record stores. Now I do my best to find similarly worn ones online from small sellers. The best is when customers send me a damaged copy to paint.

