1k+views
I Paint Portraits Of Popular Figures On Vinyl Records, Here Are 29 Of Them (New Pics)
1k+views
When streaming came to the forefront, music fans flocked to vinyl records as a throwback to when the act of buying music was an event. Vinyl Art is my interpretation of bringing back the tangible feeling of collecting music.
Having started painting my portraits on vinyl records for sale in 2006, before the renewed interest, it's been cool to be involved as newcomers to collecting get excited. As a collector first, I remember digging through the record store bins and how fun it was to find grails and to discover new music.
When I came up with the idea in the '90s, I used beat second or third copies of my favorite albums donated to the local library used sales or independent record stores. Now I do my best to find similarly worn ones online from small sellers. The best is when customers send me a damaged copy to paint.
Check out my previous article here.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | daniel-edlen.square.site | Twitter | TikTok | YouTube
This post may include affiliate links.
The Beatles
I like the tangibility of vinyl, the memories. I remember what the cabinet smelled like with my dad’s records, the sound of the shrink-wrap crinkling, the feel of the record in your hand as you flip it from one side to the other.
Chris Cornell
John Lennon
For me, painting sort of turns into meditation. I don't think about each dab of the brush. I don't think about each moment of the music playing. It's very peaceful. While words are dear to me, I think that means that my passion lies in music and art. Funny how what I ended up doing every day combines both. It makes me feel really lucky.
Billie Eilish
Audrey Hepburn
I also feel lucky to have gotten to work on some cool installations more recently. The TUI Cruises' Mein Schiff 1 and the Hard Rock Hotel Dublin projects are very cool. I'd love to see them in person someday. Selling custom pieces worldwide continues to be very satisfying as I love working directly with customers to come up with pieces they'll love to hang or give as a gift to a music lover in their family.
Prince
Eddie Van Halen
David Bowie
This is a beautiful painting, but who else thinks that it looks like Harry Styles?
David Gilmour
Jim Morrison
Bob Marley
Willie Nelson
Tupac Shakur
Johnny Cash
Leonard Cohen
Ozzy Osbourne
My aunt sang with the Osbourne's for years at their show
Holey $***...!!! These dont look painted at all. It looks like a photo has been somehow applied. OP, you have an awesome talent. The paintings look, at least to my eyes, dead on like the subject. Makes me wish I could afford to have one made to hang next my old bass guitars. You do insanely beautiful and skillful work.
Can't vote on any one in particular as they're all bloody brilliant!
Second comment on this post,but I was curious and wondering if the artist takes requests or commissions. I think it would be awesome to have a picture of Cliff Burton ( the picture shown on the youtube video for "Orion bass only cliff burton" where he is looking with both fists aimed at the camera ) yeah, that picture painted on a Master of Puppets album. That would be honest to god inspiring.
I definitely do custom work. Email me at vinylart@danieledlen.com and we can figure out one for Cliff.
Holey $***...!!! These dont look painted at all. It looks like a photo has been somehow applied. OP, you have an awesome talent. The paintings look, at least to my eyes, dead on like the subject. Makes me wish I could afford to have one made to hang next my old bass guitars. You do insanely beautiful and skillful work.
Can't vote on any one in particular as they're all bloody brilliant!
Second comment on this post,but I was curious and wondering if the artist takes requests or commissions. I think it would be awesome to have a picture of Cliff Burton ( the picture shown on the youtube video for "Orion bass only cliff burton" where he is looking with both fists aimed at the camera ) yeah, that picture painted on a Master of Puppets album. That would be honest to god inspiring.
I definitely do custom work. Email me at vinylart@danieledlen.com and we can figure out one for Cliff.