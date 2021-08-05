When streaming came to the forefront, music fans flocked to vinyl records as a throwback to when the act of buying music was an event. Vinyl Art is my interpretation of bringing back the tangible feeling of collecting music.

Having started painting my portraits on vinyl records for sale in 2006, before the renewed interest, it's been cool to be involved as newcomers to collecting get excited. As a collector first, I remember digging through the record store bins and how fun it was to find grails and to discover new music.

When I came up with the idea in the '90s, I used beat second or third copies of my favorite albums donated to the local library used sales or independent record stores. Now I do my best to find similarly worn ones online from small sellers. The best is when customers send me a damaged copy to paint.

#1

The Beatles

Daniel Edlen
I like the tangibility of vinyl, the memories. I remember what the cabinet smelled like with my dad’s records, the sound of the shrink-wrap crinkling, the feel of the record in your hand as you flip it from one side to the other.
#2

Chris Cornell

Daniel Edlen
Withnail
Withnail
Community Member
1 year ago

No one sings like you anymore... Gone too soon. Miss you, Chris.

#3

John Lennon

Daniel Edlen
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 year ago

This is sooo beautiful. Aw John Lennon, IMAGINE.

For me, painting sort of turns into meditation. I don't think about each dab of the brush. I don't think about each moment of the music playing. It's very peaceful. While words are dear to me, I think that means that my passion lies in music and art. Funny how what I ended up doing every day combines both. It makes me feel really lucky.
#4

Billie Eilish

Daniel Edlen
#5

Audrey Hepburn

Daniel Edlen
I also feel lucky to have gotten to work on some cool installations more recently. The TUI Cruises' Mein Schiff 1 and the Hard Rock Hotel Dublin projects are very cool. I'd love to see them in person someday. Selling custom pieces worldwide continues to be very satisfying as I love working directly with customers to come up with pieces they'll love to hang or give as a gift to a music lover in their family.
#6

Prince

Daniel Edlen
#7

Eddie Van Halen

Daniel Edlen
Withnail
Withnail
Community Member
1 year ago

Thought it was Jon Bon Jovi... leaving this here to aggravate you

#8

David Bowie

Daniel Edlen
Queen_Fisher
Queen_Fisher
Community Member
1 year ago

This is a beautiful painting, but who else thinks that it looks like Harry Styles?

#9

David Gilmour

Daniel Edlen
Pink Floydian Panda
Pink Floydian Panda
Community Member
1 year ago

Nice! Pink Floydian Panther approves! :)

#10

Jim Morrison

Daniel Edlen
#11

Bob Marley

Daniel Edlen
#12

Willie Nelson

Daniel Edlen
Tresa Day
Tresa Day
Community Member
1 year ago

Love this one too. the eyes...so soulful!

#13

Tupac Shakur

Daniel Edlen
#14

Johnny Cash

Daniel Edlen
Tresa Day
Tresa Day
Community Member
1 year ago

Every one of these portraits are EXCELLENT!! But I think this one is my favorite!

#15

Leonard Cohen

Daniel Edlen
#16

Ozzy Osbourne

Daniel Edlen
LesbianLandscape
LesbianLandscape
Community Member
1 year ago

My aunt sang with the Osbourne's for years at their show

#17

Bob Dylan

Daniel Edlen
#18

Mick Jagger

Daniel Edlen
#19

Eddie Vedder

Daniel Edlen
#20

Michael Jackson

Daniel Edlen
#21

Johnny Cash

Daniel Edlen
#22

Dave Gahan

Daniel Edlen
#23

Bono

Daniel Edlen
#24

Bob Dylan

Daniel Edlen
#25

Phil Lynott

Daniel Edlen
#26

John Lee Hooker

Daniel Edlen
#27

Robert Plant

Daniel Edlen
#28

Britt Daniel

Daniel Edlen
#29

Spoon

Daniel Edlen
