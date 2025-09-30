Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Suggests Obese Friend Buy 2 Seats For Comfort On Flight, Gets Called Names And Blocked
Obese woman sitting uncomfortably on flight seat with seatbelt fastened near airplane window during a flight.
Friends, Relationships

Woman Suggests Obese Friend Buy 2 Seats For Comfort On Flight, Gets Called Names And Blocked

louise.p
Louise Pieterse BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

When one friend is venting, the other is supposed to listen, nod sympathetically, and agree that the universe is unfair. You’re supposed to be a comforting presence, a human security blanket. You are not supposed to be a walking, talking, problem-solving algorithm that offers cold, hard logic. Or so some people think.

The line between ‘helpful suggestion’ and ‘brutal honesty’ is thin, and often invisible to the advice giver. What sounds like a logical fix to one can sound like a deeply personal criticism to another. One woman learned this lesson the hard way when her friend came looking for some sympathy, but instead got the opposite.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Offering a logical solution when a friend is just venting is often a risky move, especially when it comes to weighty subjects

    Obese woman sitting on couch talking on phone, expressing frustration after suggesting friend buy 2 seats for flight comfort.

    Obese woman sitting on couch talking on phone, expressing frustration after suggesting friend buy 2 seats for flight comfort.

    Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After a woman complained about being cramped and uncomfortable on a flight, her close friend offered some advice for her next trip

    Text post discussing a woman suggesting her obese friend buy two seats for comfort on a flight.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text image showing a woman suggesting an obese friend buy two seats on a flight for comfort, sparking controversy.

    Airplane seats with a window view, illustrating the topic of buying two seats for comfort on flight for an obese passenger.

    Image credits: Nikita Korchagin / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Her friend suggested that next time, she should simply buy two seats for more comfort

    Text excerpt describing an obese friend’s uncomfortable flight experience and rude passengers nearby.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation about woman suggesting obese friend buy two seats for comfort on flight, resulting in name-calling and being blocked.

    Obese woman seated on an airplane, looking uncomfortable, highlighting a flight seating comfort issue for obese passengers.

    Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

    The friend responded by calling them cruel, hanging up the phone, and blocking them on all platforms

    Text on plain white background reading I've heard through a mutual friend that she's been talking trash about me related to woman suggesting obese friend buy 2 seats for comfort on flight

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text saying a woman feels her friend's reaction was excessive after suggesting buying 2 seats on flight due to weight sensitivity.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on white background stating someone questions if they were wrong after suggesting an obese friend buy 2 seats for comfort on flight.

    Image credits:

    Now, the advice-giver is being trashed by her friend and questioning if she was in the wrong

    Our narrator has a simple, unwavering philosophy when it comes to air travel: your seat is your kingdom, and if you spill over into someone else’s, you should be paying for two. She’s not some skinny person judging from afar; as she points out, she’s “big too.” This isn’t about shaming either. It’s about fairness and respecting the personal space you paid for.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So, when her obese friend returned from a vacation with a tale of woe about uncomfortable flights and rude passengers, our narrator saw a problem with a perfectly logical solution. She listened to the complaints and then offered her practical advice: next time, she should book two seats to ensure comfort for everyone. It was, in her mind, a simple fix to the very problem her friend was complaining about.

    This piece of practical advice, however, was received with all the warmth of a fire extinguisher. The friend immediately called her a few interesting names, hung up, and then executed the digital equivalent of a restraining order by blocking her on all social media. The fallout continued as she began talking trash about the narrator to their mutual friends.

    Now, the narrator is left in the cold, stunned by what she feels is an “excessive” reaction. While she stands by her point, some of her other friends think her comment was “cruel,” given her friend’s sensitivity about her weight. She’s now asking the internet to be the final judge: was she offering a fair, logical solution, or was she just being a massive jerk?

    Woman wearing earphones, gesturing while discussing flight comfort and seating suggestions with a friend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The OP’s advice, while delivered bluntly, is based on the practical realities of modern air travel. Many airlines have official “passenger of size” policies designed to address the exact issue her friend complained about: comfort, safety, and ensuring every passenger gets the space they paid for. These rules are logistical requirements to avoid in-flight conflict and ensure safety protocols, like seatbelt usage, are met.

    A look at major U.S. airlines shows a range of these exact policies. According to a report from Newsweek, airlines like United, Spirit, and Frontier require passengers who cannot fit into a single seat with the armrests down to purchase an additional ticket.

    Others, like American and Alaska Airlines, advise buying a second seat in advance, with Alaska sometimes offering a refund if the flight isn’t full. These official rules show that the narrator’s suggestion is a real-world solution that airlines themselves enforce.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    These rules extend abroad, too. Emirates, for example, has a firm policy: if a passenger cannot be safely seated and belted, they are required to purchase an extra seat or upgrade. On the other hand, airlines like Air France offer a more supportive approach, allowing passengers to buy a second, adjacent seat at a 25 percent discount.

    However, the core of this friendship conflict isn’t the logic of the advice, but the fact that it was unsolicited. The friend was venting about a negative experience and likely seeking sympathy and validation, not a practical, problem-solving lecture. By offering a solution, especially one touching on the sensitive topic of her weight, the narrator shifted from a supportive friend to a critic.

    Could you have kept quiet, or are you a fountain of unsolicited advice just waiting to burst? Let us know below!

    The poster gained a lot of support online, with many people agreeing that 2 seats are the answer, sparing a thought for uncomfortable seatmates

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing obesity definitions and a woman's BMI, related to obese friend buying two seats on flight.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing flight discomfort caused by an obese friend and suggesting buying two seats for comfort on flight.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing airlines requiring obese passengers to buy a second seat for comfort on flights.

    Screenshot of online comment reading NTA for being realistic in a discussion about a woman suggesting obese friend buy 2 seats for comfort on flight.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman suggesting an obese friend buy two seats on a flight for comfort and the negative reaction received.

    Screenshot of an online comment stating a woman suggests her obese friend buy 2 seats for comfort on a flight.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment suggesting an obese person should buy 2 seats on a flight for comfort and space.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text discussing an obese friend taking part of neighbors' seats on a flight and suggesting buying two seats for comfort.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman suggesting her obese friend buy two seats for comfort on a flight.

    Screenshot of a comment agreeing that an obese friend should pay for extra seats on a flight to avoid discomfort.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a woman suggesting her obese friend buy two flight seats for comfort and the resulting backlash.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman suggesting her obese friend buy two seats for comfort on a flight.

    Comment discussing discomfort sitting next to an obese passenger on a flight and regretting not informing flight attendants.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing practical advice for an obese friend buying two seats for comfort on a flight and facing rudeness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment defending a woman suggesting her obese friend buy 2 seats for comfort on a flight.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing discomfort on flights and suggesting an obese friend buy 2 seats for comfort.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment thanking a frequent traveler related to a woman suggesting obese friend buy 2 seats for comfort on flight.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    1

    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT