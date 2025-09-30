Woman Suggests Obese Friend Buy 2 Seats For Comfort On Flight, Gets Called Names And Blocked

ADVERTISEMENT

When one friend is venting, the other is supposed to listen, nod sympathetically, and agree that the universe is unfair. You’re supposed to be a comforting presence, a human security blanket. You are not supposed to be a walking, talking, problem-solving algorithm that offers cold, hard logic. Or so some people think.

The line between ‘helpful suggestion’ and ‘brutal honesty’ is thin, and often invisible to the advice giver. What sounds like a logical fix to one can sound like a deeply personal criticism to another. One woman learned this lesson the hard way when her friend came looking for some sympathy, but instead got the opposite.

More info: Reddit

Offering a logical solution when a friend is just venting is often a risky move, especially when it comes to weighty subjects

Obese woman sitting on couch talking on phone, expressing frustration after suggesting friend buy 2 seats for flight comfort.

Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After a woman complained about being cramped and uncomfortable on a flight, her close friend offered some advice for her next trip

Text post discussing a woman suggesting her obese friend buy two seats for comfort on a flight.

Text image showing a woman suggesting an obese friend buy two seats on a flight for comfort, sparking controversy.

Airplane seats with a window view, illustrating the topic of buying two seats for comfort on flight for an obese passenger.

Image credits: Nikita Korchagin / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Her friend suggested that next time, she should simply buy two seats for more comfort

Text excerpt describing an obese friend’s uncomfortable flight experience and rude passengers nearby.

Text conversation about woman suggesting obese friend buy two seats for comfort on flight, resulting in name-calling and being blocked.

Obese woman seated on an airplane, looking uncomfortable, highlighting a flight seating comfort issue for obese passengers.

Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

The friend responded by calling them cruel, hanging up the phone, and blocking them on all platforms

Text on plain white background reading I've heard through a mutual friend that she's been talking trash about me related to woman suggesting obese friend buy 2 seats for comfort on flight

Text saying a woman feels her friend's reaction was excessive after suggesting buying 2 seats on flight due to weight sensitivity.

Text on white background stating someone questions if they were wrong after suggesting an obese friend buy 2 seats for comfort on flight.

Image credits: goatballscrispy

Now, the advice-giver is being trashed by her friend and questioning if she was in the wrong

Our narrator has a simple, unwavering philosophy when it comes to air travel: your seat is your kingdom, and if you spill over into someone else’s, you should be paying for two. She’s not some skinny person judging from afar; as she points out, she’s “big too.” This isn’t about shaming either. It’s about fairness and respecting the personal space you paid for.

So, when her obese friend returned from a vacation with a tale of woe about uncomfortable flights and rude passengers, our narrator saw a problem with a perfectly logical solution. She listened to the complaints and then offered her practical advice: next time, she should book two seats to ensure comfort for everyone. It was, in her mind, a simple fix to the very problem her friend was complaining about.

This piece of practical advice, however, was received with all the warmth of a fire extinguisher. The friend immediately called her a few interesting names, hung up, and then executed the digital equivalent of a restraining order by blocking her on all social media. The fallout continued as she began talking trash about the narrator to their mutual friends.

Now, the narrator is left in the cold, stunned by what she feels is an “excessive” reaction. While she stands by her point, some of her other friends think her comment was “cruel,” given her friend’s sensitivity about her weight. She’s now asking the internet to be the final judge: was she offering a fair, logical solution, or was she just being a massive jerk?

Woman wearing earphones, gesturing while discussing flight comfort and seating suggestions with a friend.

Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The OP’s advice, while delivered bluntly, is based on the practical realities of modern air travel. Many airlines have official “passenger of size” policies designed to address the exact issue her friend complained about: comfort, safety, and ensuring every passenger gets the space they paid for. These rules are logistical requirements to avoid in-flight conflict and ensure safety protocols, like seatbelt usage, are met.

A look at major U.S. airlines shows a range of these exact policies. According to a report from Newsweek, airlines like United, Spirit, and Frontier require passengers who cannot fit into a single seat with the armrests down to purchase an additional ticket.

Others, like American and Alaska Airlines, advise buying a second seat in advance, with Alaska sometimes offering a refund if the flight isn’t full. These official rules show that the narrator’s suggestion is a real-world solution that airlines themselves enforce.

These rules extend abroad, too. Emirates, for example, has a firm policy: if a passenger cannot be safely seated and belted, they are required to purchase an extra seat or upgrade. On the other hand, airlines like Air France offer a more supportive approach, allowing passengers to buy a second, adjacent seat at a 25 percent discount.

However, the core of this friendship conflict isn’t the logic of the advice, but the fact that it was unsolicited. The friend was venting about a negative experience and likely seeking sympathy and validation, not a practical, problem-solving lecture. By offering a solution, especially one touching on the sensitive topic of her weight, the narrator shifted from a supportive friend to a critic.

Could you have kept quiet, or are you a fountain of unsolicited advice just waiting to burst? Let us know below!

The poster gained a lot of support online, with many people agreeing that 2 seats are the answer, sparing a thought for uncomfortable seatmates

Screenshot of an online conversation discussing obesity definitions and a woman's BMI, related to obese friend buying two seats on flight.

Comment discussing flight discomfort caused by an obese friend and suggesting buying two seats for comfort on flight.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing airlines requiring obese passengers to buy a second seat for comfort on flights.

Screenshot of online comment reading NTA for being realistic in a discussion about a woman suggesting obese friend buy 2 seats for comfort on flight.

Comment discussing a woman suggesting an obese friend buy two seats on a flight for comfort and the negative reaction received.

Screenshot of an online comment stating a woman suggests her obese friend buy 2 seats for comfort on a flight.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment suggesting an obese person should buy 2 seats on a flight for comfort and space.

Comment text discussing an obese friend taking part of neighbors' seats on a flight and suggesting buying two seats for comfort.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman suggesting her obese friend buy two seats for comfort on a flight.

Screenshot of a comment agreeing that an obese friend should pay for extra seats on a flight to avoid discomfort.

Screenshot of a comment discussing a woman suggesting her obese friend buy two flight seats for comfort and the resulting backlash.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman suggesting her obese friend buy two seats for comfort on a flight.

Comment discussing discomfort sitting next to an obese passenger on a flight and regretting not informing flight attendants.

Comment discussing practical advice for an obese friend buying two seats for comfort on a flight and facing rudeness.

Screenshot of an online comment defending a woman suggesting her obese friend buy 2 seats for comfort on a flight.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing discomfort on flights and suggesting an obese friend buy 2 seats for comfort.

Screenshot of an online comment thanking a frequent traveler related to a woman suggesting obese friend buy 2 seats for comfort on flight.