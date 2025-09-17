So, I asked the Bored Panda community to share the best piece of advice they’ve ever received and who it came from. Some are practical, some are heartfelt, and others are so simple they feel almost genius. My grandfather told me, when I was a late teenager, never to buy the cheapest or the most expensive item. Always go for the middle option—you’ll find better quality and spend much less using this method. You get what you pay for.

Good advice has a way of sticking with us. Sometimes it’s a quick line we heard as kids, other times it’s a lesson passed down through experience. Whether it comes from parents, mentors, friends, or even strangers, the right words at the right time can shape how we see the world—and often stay with us for life.

#1 I don’t know about the best advice in general, but the best work-related advice I ever received came from my supervisor. It was over 40 years ago, so I don’t remember it word for word, but this is pretty close: ‘Don’t ever present your boss with a problem without also putting forth at least one possible solution.’

RELATED:

#2 Never argue with an idiot—they will only drag you down to their level and beat you with experience.

#3 “Don’t weep for the stupid—you’ll be crying all day.” —Alexander Anderson, Hellsing Abridged

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 “If you want to know what people are really like, listen to how they act, not what they say.” —My grandad

#5 Statistically, it can’t all be your fault.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Only floss the teeth you want to keep.

#7 “Don’t believe everything you read on the Internet.” —Abraham Lincoln

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 “The keys to happiness are low expectations and a short-term memory.”

—My dear friend Garret (still miss you, G.)

Said in jest, yet totally accurate.

#9 Never write an email, message, or anything—whether professional or personal—while in a furious or angry mindset and send it immediately.



Sleep on it. The next morning, you’ll almost certainly rewrite the text, responding with more clarity and removing the parts that aren’t truly relevant to the message you want to convey.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Some years ago, I spoke with a homeless gentleman who came to the food bank where I was volunteering. He said two things that have stuck with me to this day.



The first was: “The average person is just one or two paychecks away from being homeless.”



The second was: “It is the curse of man that, given enough time, the oppressed will, in turn, become the oppressors.”

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Some of the best advice I’ve ever received came from right here on Bored Panda:

“A year from now, you’ll wish you had started a year ago.”

#12 “You are responsible for your happiness.”

My high school principal said this at the graduation ceremony. It has stuck with me ever since, especially during harder times. The world may not be a kind place, but I just need to keep a smile despite it.

#13 My grandmother, born in the 1920s, once said in response to some moralistic voices raised against women:

“Better to have many boyfriends than a serious illness. The boyfriends you can get rid of if you want to… but an illness is much harder to shake off.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 “As much fun as it may seem at the time, don’t ever headbang.”

—Advice I’d give my younger self, from me now, many years later, with serious neck pain and cluster headache issues.

#15 You can’t control how people act; you can only control how you react to them.

#16 My mother: “Would you like it if someone did that to you? No? Well, don’t do it to them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 “You can’t be true to someone else if you’re not true to yourself.” —Me, to myself, when my first marriage collapsed after eight years of trying to please her and be what I thought she wanted.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 My mom’s best advice: “Don’t be stupid.” Usually delivered immediately after I’d done something stupid.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 “Unless they pay your bills, their opinion doesn’t count.” —Me

#20 Walking with my husband, complaining about the neighbors—wishing this would happen or that… he says, “Why not wish for them to be better people?”

#21 It’s early morning on Valentine’s Day. I had just finished cooking breakfast for myself and my boyfriend, who I was expecting,so we could enjoy our Valentine’s Day meal together before heading to work.



He shows up… but doesn’t come in. I ask, “Okay… what’s up?” He looks at his feet and proceeds to dump me on Valentine’s Day. He leaves. I’m stunned, to say the least. I forget about the food I just cooked and head off to work.





When I get to work, my boss arrives. She notices something’s wrong and asks me about it. I told her what happened, and that’s when I just bawled. She comforts me enough so I’m not a complete sniveling mess. I work my shift, and just as I’m about to leave, she says, “Hold on—I want to talk to you first.” She hands me some money and says:



“Here’s an advance, and here’s an extra $50. I want you to go down to the florist, buy yourself some long-stem roses, find a card, and write something beautiful and nice to yourself. Forget about that loser! Do this for yourself, and report back to me in the morning.”



I promised I would, thanked her, and went to the florist. I bought a dozen long-stem roses and a nice card, then walked to my best friend’s apartment. At first, she didn’t see me because she was in the bathroom doing her hair and makeup. When she came into the front room, she exclaimed, “OH HONEY! Who bought you these?”



I replied, “I dunno… they didn’t sign the card.”

Bestie: “You’ve got a secret admirer?!”

Me (trying to keep a straight face): “Um… yeah, I guess I do.”



The next day at work, my boss asks, “So, what did you do last night?” I handed her the unsigned card and told her the story—how my bestie was chiming in, “—’s got a secret admirer!”

Thank you, Renate (Boss)



The moral/advice: Do for yourself. Don’t expect people in your life to do anything for you. Do for yourself, because if you don’t, nobody else will either.

ADVERTISEMENT