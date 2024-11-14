Overwatch’s D.Va Voice Actress Faces Mid-Air Horror After WestJet Crew Harasses Her Throughout Journey

ADVERTISEMENT

Kids crying non-stop, people talking loudly, or children kicking our seats; we have all had that one terrible flight that left us annoyed to the bones. Now imagine facing such a situation, and when you try to sort it out, you get reprimanded by the flight crew. Sounds horrid, doesn’t it?

That’s what Overwatch’s D.Va voice actress had to endure for her whole journey after she complained to the crew that a man had used foul language against her. Instead of helping her out, the flight attendant further berated and harassed her!

More info: Reddit

Some passengers are absolute nightmares, but flights can also take a turn for the worse because of the cabin crew

Image credits: charletchung

Overwatch’s D.Va voice actress, Charlet, was on a WestJet flight when a passenger kicked her seat, but when she turned around, he verbally abused her

Image credits: charletchung

Image credits: charletchung

She felt that the flight attendant would help her, but rather, she got further harassed by her as well

Image credits: charletchung

Image credits: charletchung

Not only was Charlet moved from her seat, but she was also berated by the flight attendant, Tricia, for using foul language, while she was friendly with the real perpetrator

Image credits: charletchung

Image credits: charletchung

Tricia also complained about Charlet to the captain in the cockpit and then threatened to off-board her and get her arrested upon landing

Image credits: charletchung

Charlet expressed how distressing the whole flight was and mentioned that she was traumatized by it

In today’s story, Overwatch’s D.Va voice actress, Charlet Chung, narrates how she was caught in a horrifying mid-air situation and how it scarred her for life. What happened was that the passenger sitting behind her was kicking and pushing her seat, and all she did was turn around, but before she could say anything, the man used foul language and told her off.

Obviously, she was shocked by it so she asked him whether he just said that to her, and a flight attendant, Tricia, overheard her. Now, you would think that this woman would help the poster, right? Wrong! For she completely sided with the man, made Charlet move to another seat, and even started berating her.

As shocking as it sounds, the nightmare didn’t end there for Charlet as more terror followed after Tricia complained about Charlet to the captain in the cockpit. She even threatened to have Charlet off-boarded or arrested upon landing. For another twist to the tale, she was acting all friendly with the real perpetrator, laughing and enjoying a long conversation with him.

Image credits: charletchung

Charlet had quite a dehumanizing experience after she had to beg Tricia to allow her to use the washroom, and she also got called a “belligerent” and an “unruly” passenger. Charlet tried to record as much as she could, though it was not possible to record everything as the flight attendant was acting aggressively, which really scared her.

She narrates that the 4.5-hour flight was the most distressing in her whole life and she was completely traumatized by it. Honestly, who wouldn’t when you are bullied in front of a flight full of passengers? Charlet said that she could feel the PTSD creep in after getting flashbacks about the incident.

The worst part was the picture she posted of the man who had a smug smile on his face while he looked on at Charlet at the baggage claim. Folks online were horrified by the whole incident and even helped Charlet find the man and his wife, Rene and Cheryl Bourgouin. Most simply couldn’t fathom why the man and the cabin crew would do this to Charlet.

Image credits: Pew Nguyen / Pexels (not the actual photo)

There were also a couple of folks who spoke about Tricia and mentioned how she was rude to them as well, while others also narrated encountering awful experiences with the WestJet crew. Many netizens also reached out to Charlet and expressed their sympathies for the torture she had to endure at the hands of Tricia.

To understand more about trauma and PTSD, Bored Panda interviewed Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She mentioned that trauma can have a profound and lasting impact on an individual’s mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

“When someone feels trapped or isolated in a distressing situation—especially in a confined space like an airplane, where they cannot physically remove themselves—there are several common psychological effects they may experience. These effects can range from immediate emotional responses to longer-lasting mental health impacts,” she added.

Image credits: Airborne YVR / Pexels (not the actual photo)

When we spoke to Prof. Lobo about why individuals in authority, like Tricia, might fail to address the actual aggressor in situations like these, she mentioned that it can happen for several reasons and can have significant psychological effects on the person who feels unjustly singled out.

She added that bias or assumptions, desire for quick resolution, authority fatigue, emotional detachment, fear of escalation, group dynamics, and pressure to maintain order could be the reasons why Tricia backed the perpetrator. Prof. Lobo stressed the fact that no matter the reason, empathy amongst authoritative figures is a must or they risk creating a vicious cycle.

Lastly, concluding her interview, she mentioned that overcoming PTSD is a complex process as each individual’s experience with PTSD is unique. “Consulting an expert, undergoing therapy, and developing coping mechanisms can be helpful in overcoming it,” Prof. Lobo emphasized.

Well, we hope that Charlet fights her way through and overcomes it. What advice would you like to give her? Feel free to note it down in the comments section.

Folks online were in an uproar over the WestJet crew and some also reported experiencing similar things while on the flight