Everyone’s “on the job” experiences will be different in some ways, but the fact remains that being employed often means dealing with bizarre, dumb and plain old useless rules and personalities. So it’s no wonder that folks tend to get creative about getting around rules under these circumstances.

The "Overemployed" internet group is dedicated to people sharing their experiences, tips and tricks for getting by in the workplace these days. So get comfortable, make sure your manager isn’t looking over your shoulder, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your thoughts in the comments section below.

#1

Be Efficient, Get The Work Done Faster Than Others, Do No More

Screenshot of a tweet about work habits highlighting part of the nightmare of working in 2025 with quick task completion frustrations.

GerryMcBride Report

itsjustme223 avatar
PirellisMiracleElixer
PirellisMiracleElixer
Community Member
41 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In foreign language classes, I would describe my summer or weekend using words I knew from the lessons even though it was lies. While my classmates would struggle to find the words to describe their actual weekend/summer. Work smarter, not harder.

RELATED:
    #2

    The Bosses Are Onto Us

    Screenshot of a tweet describing a frustrating employment review, illustrating parts of working in 2025 that are a nightmare.

    Johngcole Report

    #3

    Oe Tip # 69

    Man on laptop sipping coffee with a smile, illustrating a nightmare part of working in 2025 during meetings on mute.

    Massive-Exit-1751 Report

    #4

    All Of Us Before Oe?

    Person looking in mirror with clown face reflecting, illustrating a nightmare part of working in 2025.

    Vacation_Addict Report

    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so true. A lot of American companies introduced limitless holidays which makes it sound like you can take as much time as you like off. Statistics have shown that most people take much less than they were before

    #5

    You Goddamn Right !!!

    Man working late in a dimly lit room with computer and music equipment highlighting parts of working in 2025 that are a nightmare.

    papajahat94 Report

    #6

    Seems Pretty Accurate To Me

    Tweet screenshot showing text about Newton's fourth law, stating companies that pay the least ask for the most, illustrating work in 2025 challenges.

    Holi_laccy Report

    #7

    Thats Why Rejections Don’t Matter

    Screenshot of a Reddit post describing HR auto rejection systems causing major hiring issues, highlighting work nightmares in 2025.

    Apollo_XXI Report

    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like people in all professions, some are and some are not

    #8

    Yeah, That’s A No For Me Dawg 😂

    Screenshot of a work-from-home policy requiring a secure, quiet workspace and constant webcam use, highlighting parts of working in 2025 that are a nightmare.

    Architect_125 Report

    #9

    So You Wanna Track My Activities 🤔 Day 2

    Workplace screen showing a detailed time log for breaks highlighting challenges of working in 2025 as a nightmare.

    jayqcal007 Report

    #10

    No I Signed An Nda

    Cartoon showing a muscular figure saying "No, I signed a NDA" explaining a gap in their resume about working challenges in 2025.

    Neon639 Report

    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This would be a red flag. Sounds like you parted ways badly.

    #11

    Same

    Mother and three children in a kitchen, highlighting the nightmare of working in 2025 with endless Zoom meetings.

    KBGTA97 Report

    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This post is driving the narrative that people who work from home are lazy. Some days I have meetings at 6 am and 10 pm. It’s not a fair reflection.

    #12

    Oops 😂😂

    Screenshot of a work calendar message revealing a scheduling conflict, illustrating nightmare parts of working in 2025.

    CuckyMonstr Report

    #13

    Saw This On Twitter

    Alt text: Stressed worker in office surrounded by paperwork and clock, illustrating nightmare parts of working in 2025.

    HellenicVibes Report

    kanakkokate_ixlily_c013 avatar
    MistBorn
    MistBorn
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chill brother , unless you want another dozen projects to do

    #14

    Contract Work Would Seem Cathartic In The Final Years Before Retirement. Might Add A Couple…

    Text conversation showing independent contractor conflicts and harsh demands, illustrating parts of working in 2025 that are a nightmare.

    reddit.com Report

    #15

    In Response To Amazons Rto Mandate

    Survey shows Amazon workers considering quitting, highlighting parts of working in 2025 that are a nightmare for employees.

    redditnow_ Report

    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You get so much less done. And you lose time with the commute

    #16

    Passion Is For Early Retirement

    Tweet about the nightmare of working in 2025, highlighting exploitation and the decline of passion for work.

    existentialcoms Report

    #17

    Saw This And Thought Of You

    Two office workers shaking hands illustrating parts of working in 2025 that are a nightmare with awkward expressions.

    QuietCdence Report

    #18

    This Is Why We Oe…

    Boss versus leader cartoon illustrating teamwork struggles, highlighting parts of working in 2025 that are a nightmare.

    Sircasticdad42 Report

    #19

    I Had To Do A Double Take

    Man with long hair smiling with eyes closed inside a vehicle, representing the relief of no meetings in a work nightmare scenario.

    babbler-dabbler Report

    #20

    Reminded Me Of This Sub

    Tweet by Sean Garrette highlighting the nightmare of working multiple jobs in 2025 to sustain a living.

    seangarrette Report

    #21

    Love Jobs

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about job enthusiasm, illustrating one of the many parts of working in 2025 that are a nightmare.

    TheHyyyype Report

    #22

    So You Wanna Track My Activities 🤔

    Work interface screen showing time tracking and reasons for being away from computer, highlighting working in 2025 challenges.

    jayqcal007 Report

    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I work from home. Not everything is done on a computer.

    #23

    Truth

    Two people sitting on a bench under a streetlight labeled high salary, showing challenges of working in 2025.

    Canine-Bobsleding Report

    #24

    Quick Call

    Cartoon comparing expectation vs reality of productivity drop caused by quick calls, highlighting parts of working in 2025 nightmare.

    PudimVerdin Report

    #25

    Maybe A Bit Much But I’m Taking A Stand Against Stupid Assignments Now

    Email message refusing unpaid weekend work, highlighting common parts of working in 2025 that are a nightmare for candidates.

    Enelli23 Report

    #26

    Makes Total Sense

    Text post about boomers wanting to eliminate work from home, illustrating parts of working in 2025 that are a nightmare.

    mockingbirdTT Report

    joann-f avatar
    Jo Firth
    Jo Firth
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uuummm, the youngest boomer is 65 - doubt they want to return to the office to have an affair... and besides that, they could just turn up to a Coldplay concert and see what happens.

    #27

    After 16.5yrs.. If True, Where Is The Empathy And Loyalty From These Employers 🤔

    LinkedIn post from an engineering manager explaining a sudden automated job termination as part of work nightmares in 2025.

    NoConcern4176 Report

    #28

    Oe On Meme Page

    Multiple laptop setup in a home office illustrating one of the challenging parts of working in 2025.

    zaydlol_ Report

    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t buy this. It’s really bad management of this can happen. All contracts also prevent it. Usually other jobs need to be disclosed and approved as well

    #29

    Never Leave Money On The Table

    Remote work setup in 2025 with multiple monitors and keyboards illustrating parts of working that are a nightmare.

    0xgaut Report

    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are people saying trying to say that working from home is bad? Is this some kind of jealousy thing?

    #30

    What Image Says

    Tweet showing a conversation about work challenges, highlighting inefficient work culture as a nightmare of working in 2025.

    hashjenni Report

    #31

    This Belongs Here

    Tweet from I Am Devloper humorously describes handling conflicting meeting requests as a nightmare part of working in 2025.

    YoGodFlow Report

    #32

    Yes Yes Not Always…but Most Of The Time

    Homer Simpson enjoying food and drinks on a cruise deck, highlighting parts of working in 2025 that are a nightmare.

    reddit.com Report

    brianleahy avatar
    Brian Leahy
    Brian Leahy
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For the last time, the expression “money can’t buy happiness” is NOT meant to convince poor people that they should not want more money. It is almost the opposite: how many rich people do you know who have ugly divorces? Having money can’t fix that, and it can even make it worse. Great wealth does not guarantee happiness, but great poverty more or less does guarantee misery.

    #33

    Seems To Be A Good Fit Here

    Man wearing glasses and headphones in office setting, illustrating parts of working in 2025 that are a nightmare.

    aldwinligaya Report

    #34

    Are We Allowed To Post Relevant Memes Here?

    Screenshot of a social media post humorously describing the nightmare parts of working in 2025 involving repetitive emails and meetings.

    ghostisposting Report

    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You work your a**e off for about 20 years and then get really good at delegation

    #35

    Very True

    Tweet about companies claiming to support green work but forcing traffic commutes, highlighting parts of working in 2025 nightmare.

    concisehacker Report

    #36

    Rule #1 Of Oe Should Be: Don’t Talk About Oe

    Workstation setup with nine screens and three laptops illustrating parts of working in 2025 that are a nightmare.

    Greaseskull Report

    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Posted by a CEO who is trying to make people to return to the office. If this does happen, it’s rare. Besides, it’s a management issue. If you give people enough work to do this wouldn’t be possible.

    #37

    Move To Japan Anyone?

    Reddit post explaining the nightmare of being a window sitter with no work or assignments in 2025.

    daMarek Report

    #38

    Oe Wfh Employees Are So Yesterday. Oe Delivery Drivers Are Next Up 🤣

    Social media post showing a food delivery mix-up, illustrating one of the nightmare parts of working in 2025.

    _DeeWave Report

    #39

    Dude Chill Out!

    Twitter conversation about challenges of remote work and managing multiple jobs, highlighting parts of working in 2025 that are a nightmare.

    nweike Report

    #40

    This Is Why I Oe, I Don't Need Any Other Justification

    Smiling woman sarcastically reacting to a 2% raise during 15% inflation, highlighting parts of working in 2025 nightmare.

    babbler-dabbler Report

    #41

    Be Smart, Do Better

    Text post about an employee working remotely in 2025 and warnings about overplaying your hand at work nightmare.

    Effective_Ad_2797 Report

    #42

    Would You Go That Far?

    Headline about a worker deleting files after being fired, highlighting nightmare parts of working in 2025.

    consciouslyeating Report

    #43

    You Guys Are Worried About J2 When This Person Has All 3 Proudly Listed On Linkedin

    Work experience list showing software engineering roles at top tech companies, highlighting challenges of working in 2025.

    reddit.com Report

    #44

    Right

    Young man and woman in conversation about resigning and starting a new job, highlighting parts of working challenges in 2025.

    wet181 Report

    #45

    Look At This Guy Calling Out Over Employed

    LinkedIn post discussing the nightmare of overemployed workers juggling multiple full-time jobs in 2025 workplaces.

    BroIThinkYouAreDumb Report

    #46

    Advice: Recruiters, And Jds, Are Dumb. Apply, Even If You Only Have 30% Of The Requirements

    Giulio Carrara's message highlighting the nightmare of working in 2025 with overwhelming IT and development skills required.

    reddit.com Report

    #47

    That's Why We Oe

    Post about hiring strategy highlighting challenges and tactics in remote work and talent in the nightmare of working in 2025.

    tina_eat_the_dinner Report

    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, it is deception. And I doubt any professional post this on LinkedIn but I might be wrong.

    #48

    Happy Holidays!

    Screenshot of social media post showing a work nightmare involving unsupportive management during a medical emergency in 2025.

    No-Football-7853 Report

    #49

    Spouses/Partners Be Thinking…

    Text post about two income household challenges reflecting parts of working in 2025 that are a nightmare for many.

    DeeEmm Report

    #50

    We Know Better 🫠

    Buzz Lightyear toy packaging in a store aisle with text about being irreplaceable, highlighting working nightmares in 2025.

    QuietCdence Report

    #51

    This Is Why We Oe

    Illustration of overworked employees celebrating with cupcakes, highlighting parts of working in 2025 that are a nightmare.

    winniecooper73 Report

    #52

    So

    Tweet screenshot showing a reaction to new federal work-from-home rules, highlighting parts of working in 2025 that are a nightmare.

    we4donald Report

    #53

    Interesting Data On Indeed Remote Jobs

    Tweet by Brian Brackeen highlighting LinkedIn CEO on the rise of remote work and job applications in 2025 work nightmare parts.

    bigfatphonyacct Report

    #54

    As You Start Your Day Today - Just Remember... They Don't Care About Us

    LinkedIn post about employee resignation experiences highlighting challenges and frustrations in parts of working in 2025.

    adjouk Report

    #55

    "Employee Monitoring Software Has Gone Off The Deep End With AI"

    Employee monitoring software with AI tracking productivity, keystrokes, screenshots, and real-time activity heat maps in 2025 workplace.

    Amazing_Top_4564 Report

    #56

    Why Is It So Hard To Just Make Your Money And Keep Your Fucking Mouth Shut?

    Reddit post discussing making over $380,000 working two jobs, highlighting challenges of parts of working in 2025 nightmare.

    coloradostaterams Report

    #57

    Uh Oh

    Warning message about the nightmare of dual employment and legal risks in working in 2025 workplaces.

    BadLeona Report

    jjdilligaf avatar
    John Dilligaf
    John Dilligaf
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    it might violate your employment contract, but the only way it might involve the legal authorities is if you were also working for a competitor and were feeding them company secrets.

    #58

    Which One Of You Did This?

    Wendy's restaurant exterior highlighting challenges and nightmare parts of working in 2025 for employees and managers.

    Cstr9nge Report

    #59

    A Friendly Reminder

    LinkedIn post by software engineer discussing the nightmare parts of working in 2025 and career challenges.

    YoGodFlow Report

    #60

    I Get It Now…

    Google layoffs and outsourcing to cheaper countries highlight struggles in parts of working in 2025 that are a nightmare.

    Sammychip Report

    #61

    Getting More And More White Hairs But It’s All Worth It When The Paychecks Land

    Stack of closed laptops on a desk representing various parts of working in 2025 that are a nightmare for many professionals.

    Inevitable_Grouse Report

    #62

    This Is Why We Oe

    Employee shares nightmare experience of job offer rescinded and being asked to remove negative review in 2025 work environment.

    peterthewiserock Report

    #63

    Oe For Several Years Now With No Plans To Stop Anytime Soon. We Are Enjoying The Fruits Of My Labor

    Home office setup with multiple laptops and a large monitor, illustrating the nightmare of working in 2025 parts.

    Neat_Coat_8168 Report

    #64

    Okay, Which One Of You Is This?

    FBI tweet exposing risky medical practices highlights nightmare parts of working in 2025 with dangerous job conditions.

    FunComm Report

    #65

    Paid Off $110,180 Of Student Loan Debt. This Is Why We Oe

    Education loan debt summary with multiple crossed-out amounts and a circled balance of $0, illustrating financial nightmares of working in 2025.

    say_bravo Report

    #66

    Found On Twitter

    Person explains how working in 2025 is a nightmare by sneaking out of the office carrying only a laptop to avoid attention.

    chriso20 Report

    #67

    "We Pay Our Engineers $10,000 To Delete Their Linkedin"

    Post discussing paying engineers $10,000 to delete LinkedIn, highlighting challenges in working in 2025 nightmare parts.

    MAValphaWasTaken Report

    #68

    When You Oe And You’re Caught 😬

    Deputy director resignation highlights nightmare parts of working in 2025 with job conflicts and government fines.

    CryptographerOdd5659 Report

    #69

    Okay, This Is New

    Screenshot of a message explaining AI workforce detection used to flag candidates working multiple jobs, highlighting parts of working in 2025.

    fitguy13 Report

    #70

    I Wish This Was A True Story

    Reddit post discussing the nightmare of being not allowed to work from home despite remote IT work in 2025.

    o_laparoto Report

    #71

    This Guy Was Definitely A Hallway Monitor In Grade School

    LinkedIn post by recruitment head sharing challenges of managing a fully remote workforce in 2025 work nightmare parts.

    Banned4Truth10 Report

    #72

    At Least They Didn’t Call Us Out By Name

    Silhouette of a person working at multiple computer screens highlighting challenges of working in 2025 nightmare parts.

    DevOpsGuyPosh Report

    #73

    Before Oe

    Four-image meme showing alternative plans if IT career fails, highlighting different stressful and challenging parts of working in 2025.

    reddit.com Report

    #74

    Quit Firing - Just Oe

    LinkedIn post discussing quiet quitting and quiet firing as a common nightmare of working in 2025.

    beat0311 Report

    #75

    Why Would You Spoil Such A Good Thing By Posting About It On Twitter?

    Tweet showing a Twitter employee describing confusion and chaos as part of working in 2025 nightmare parts.

    KonsumateVeeze Report

    #76

    😂🤣 #integrity

    LinkedIn post about workplace trust issues and integrity challenges highlighting parts of working in 2025 that are a nightmare.

    grantcoster Report

    #77

    My Fucking Ass

    Two women standing and smiling in an office setting, illustrating parts of working in 2025 that are a nightmare.

    AirGear Report

    #78

    Oe Trait: Hardworking

    Tweet by Luke Metro sharing experience of working long hours at Facebook, NVIDIA, and Google, highlighting working in 2025 challenges.

    peterthewiserock Report

    #79

    Once In Awhile, I Truly Do Question/Think About The Risks Of Oe Because It’s Not Just Me, But For My Family As Well. But That Usually Lasts No Longer Than A Coffee Break

    Social media post describing a nightmare of working in 2025, where a dying employee is denied medical leave.

    reddit.com Report

    #80

    Don’t Do It Boys

    Notification on a computer screen showing Teams support for multiple accounts, highlighting a growing nightmare of working in 2025.

    guyjustbecause Report

    #81

    Found This Gem

    User sharing a tip on working from home about using a blurred office background to improve video call privacy in 2025.

    Imadierich Report

