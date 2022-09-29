185 Outdated Words That Nobody Uses Anymore (Probably)
Do you know what one of the key factors allowing languages to stay alive for centuries is? It’s because they are evolving together with the people they are used by, the culture, and the historical happenings. And we, being not so green on the topic of evolution, know that once something has evolved, the primary version of it becomes obsolete (usually). The same goes for words! Take, for instance, some of the old English words, like bumfuzzle and cattywampus - nobody knows anymore what they mean or that they ever existed! Sorry, now you are aware of their existence, so scratch the latter. Still, they definitely fall under the category of obsolete words and find their place neatly in our list of outdated words!
Before you scroll down below to see the funny words, be advised to do so in your leisure time as you might find yourself spending way more time than you should reading these weird words and laughing at them heartily. Or trying to make your own dictionary entirely out of these outdated words. Now that sounds like a dandy idea, doesn’t it? What’s even more fun is that some of these also fall under the category of outdated slang words, so, yeah - a wave of nostalgia is incoming!
Right-o, grab a pen and a piece of paper - you will definitely want to write some of these bad boys down! Be sure to give your vote for the obsolete word that has amused you the most, and share this article with your friends!
Hornswoggle
Meaning: To scam or con
Cool beans
Meaning: Used to express approval or delight
Paramour
Meaning: A person that somebody is having a romantic or sexual relationship with
Whippersnapper
Meaning: A young and unimportant person who behaves in a way that others think is too confident and rude
California widow
Meaning: A married woman whose husband has been absent for an extended period
Zenzizenzizenzic
Meaning: An obsolete form of mathematical notation representing the eighth power of a number
Fishwife
Meaning: A woman who sells fish
Peeler
Meaning: A police officer
My father used to refer to the police as "The Fuzz"
Pistoleer
Meaning: One who is armed with a pistol
Rapscallion
Meaning: A person who causes trouble
Twelvemonth
Meaning: A year
Growlery
Meaning: A place where you can retreat from the world when you’re in bad mood
TiVo
Meaning: A brand of digital video recorder and subscription-based service used chiefly for recording television programs
Twattle
Meaning: To gossip
Elflock
Meaning: A lock of hair, fancifully regarded as having been tangled by the elves
Twitter-light
Meaning: Twilight
Fuzzle
Meaning: To have a good time – drunk or intoxicated
Resistentialism
Meaning: Seemingly spiteful behavior manifested by inanimate objects
This would adequately describe the printer in my office ...
Lumming
Meaning: The overwhelming urge to do nothing
Wonder-wench
Meaning: A sweetheart
With squirrel
Meaning: Pregnant; expecting a baby
Coxcomb
Meaning: A conceited foolish person; a dandy
Fizgig
Meaning: A silly or flirtatious young woman
Hearken
Meaning: To listen
Horseless carriage
Meaning: a car; automobile
Iron horse
Meaning: A steam locomotive
Salamander
Meaning: A red-hot iron or poker
Scapegrace
Meaning: A mischievous person; a rascal
Water closet
Meaning: A compartment or room with a toilet
Hugger-mugger
Meaning: To act in a secretive manner
Jargogle
Meaning: To confuse or bamboozle
Galoshes
Meaning: Rubber shoes that are worn over normal shoes in wet weather
Baloney
Meaning: Ideas, statements or beliefs that you think are silly or not true; lies
Bosom
Meaning: A woman’s chest or breasts
Phat
Meaning: Very good
Boob tube
Meaning: The television
or tops women wore in the 80's that had no sleeves or shoulders ..
Hooch
Meaning: Strong alcoholic drink, especially something that has been made illegally
Frock
Meaning: A dress
Gallivant
Meaning: To go from place to place enjoying yourself
Interchangeable with traipse or sashay, provided one qualifies as a gol-darn galoot.
Britches
Meaning: Short trousers fastened just below the knee
Hootenanny
Meaning: An informal social event at which people play folk music, sing and sometimes dance
Yuppie
Meaning: A young college-educated adult who is employed in a well-paying profession and who lives and works in or near a large city
As an economic class they still exist, but stylistically they disappeared in the tech boom of the 90s when office attire went casual
Apricity
Meaning: The warmth of the sun in winter
Snoutfair
Meaning: Having a fair countenance; fair-faced, comely, handsome
Lunting
Meaning: Walking around while smoking a pipe
Beef-witted
Meaning: Stupid; dull
Sluberdegullion
Meaning: A filthy, slobbering person
Houppelande
Meaning: A loose belted overgown usually with long wide sleeves, dagged edges, a fur lining, and full-length skirt often with slits in it
Asunder
Meaning: Apart from each other
Bedlam
Meaning: An asylum for the mentally ill
Blackguard
Meaning: A rude or unscrupulous person
Drab
Meaning: A slovenly woman
Fandangle
Meaning: An ornate or fantastic ornament
Gadzooks
Meaning: An expression of surprise or annoyance
From “God’s hooks” hooks = the nails from the crucifixion.
Gammer
Meaning: An old woman
Glabriety
Meaning: Baldness
God's acre
Meaning: A churchyard
Jakes
Meaning: An outdoor toilet
Love apple
Meaning: A tomato
The New World tomato was suspected of inflaming sexual desire. Italian cuisine: we’ll have that.
Plain over
Meaning: lament; cry over
Poltroon
Meaning: A spiritless coward; craven
Quaggy
Meaning: Flabby; marshy
Sweetmeat
Meaning: An item of confectionery or sweet food
Hideosity
Meaning: The state or condition of being hideous; extreme ugliness
Tittynope
Meaning: A small quantity of something left over
Rolodex
Meaning: A rotating card file device used to store business contact information
Clicker
Meaning: A device that allows you to operate a television, etc. from a distance
Pocketbook
Meaning: A small bag for money, keys, etc., carried especially by women
Stoked
Meaning: Excited and pleased about something
Icebox
Meaning: A separate section in a fridge for making and storing ice
actually, it was the name of fridges that used big blocks of ice and not electricity
Broad
Meaning: A woman
Fiddlesticks
Meaning: Used to say that you disagree with somebody
Whoopee
Meaning: A sexual play
Tight
Meaning: Drunk; tipsy
Stepping out
Meaning: Being unfaithful; cheating
Pismire
Meaning: An archaic word for an ant
Snowbrowth
Meaning: Freshly melted snow
Excogigate
Meaning: Think out, plan, or devise
Gorgonize
Meaning: To have a paralyzing or mesmerizing effect on
Cockalorum
Meaning: A self-important little man
Curglaff
Meaning: The shock felt when one first plunges into cold water
Brabble
Meaning: To argue stubbornly about trifles; wrangle
Monsterful
Meaning: Extraordinary; marvelous
Callipygian
Meaning: Having well-shaped buttocks.
Affright
Meaning: To frighten (someone)
Behoof
Meaning: Advantage; profit; benefit
Brimstone
Meaning: Sulfur
Bumper
Meaning: A generous glass of an alcoholic drink
Buss
Meaning: A kiss
Camelopard
Meaning: A giraffe
Cordwainer
Meaning: A shoemaker
Crinkum-crankum
Meaning: An elaborate decoration or detail
Crookback
Meaning: A person with a humped or crooked back
Cutpurse
Meaning: A pickpocket; thief
Dame
Meaning: An elderly or mature woman
Darbies
Meaning: Handcuffs
Davenport
Meaning: A large upholstered sofa often convertible into a bed
Grimalkin
Meaning: An old female cat
Handmaid
Meaning: A personal maid or female servant
Knave
Meaning: A dishonest or unscrupulous fellow
Man-at-arms
Meaning: A heavily armed and usually mounted soldier
Mayhap
Meaning: Perhaps; possibly
Rover
Meaning: A pirate
Sanguinary
Meaning: Involving or causing much bloodshed
Slugabed
Meaning: A person who stays in bed after the usual or proper time to get up
Small beer
Meaning: Weak or inferior beer
Strumpet
Meaning: A female prostitute
Thenceforth
Meaning: From that time, place, or point onward
Thither
Meaning: To or toward that place
Turnkey
Meaning: A jailer
Whence
Meaning: From what place, source, or cause
Wherewith
Meaning: That with or by which
Yonder
Meaning: At or in that indicated more or less distant place usually within sight
Zounds
Meaning: An expression of surprise or indignation
Boreism
Meaning: The act or condition of being a bore
Fudgel
Meaning: Pretending to work when you’re really just goofing off
Grog-Blossom
Meaning: The rosy red hue of an alcoholic’s nose
Freck
Meaning: To move swiftly or nimbly
or a word you would say as a kid instead of saying F**K
Kerfuffle
Meaning: A disturbance or commotion typically caused by a dispute or conflict
Groovy
Meaning: Fashionable, attractive and interesting
World Wide Web (WWW)
Meaning: A system for finding information on the internet, in which documents are connected to other documents using hypertext links
the word we started using after we stopped using encyclopedia
Courting
Meaning: To try to please somebody in order to get something you want, especially the support of a person, an organization
Heavens
Meaning: Used to show that you are surprised or annoyed
Percolator
Meaning: A pot for making coffee, in which boiling water is forced up a central tube and then comes down again through the coffee
Videotape
Meaning: A type of magnetic tape used in the past for recording moving pictures and sound; a box containing this tape, also called a video cassette
Going steady
Meaning: Having a long, fairly serious romantic relationship
Tickled
Meaning: Pleased; when you think something is funny.
Crapulous
Meaning: Marked by intemperance especially in eating or drinking
Grumpish
Meaning: Bad-tempered; sulky
Groak
Meaning: To stare at people who are eating in the hope that they will offer to share their food
Jollux
Meaning: An obese, fat person
Quockerwodger
Meaning: A type of wooden puppet controlled by strings
Curmuring
Meaning: Rumbling especially in the bowels
Afeard
Meaning: Afraid, frightened
Ague
Meaning: A fever (such as malaria) marked by paroxysms of chills, fever, and sweating that recur at regular intervals
Apothecary
Meaning: One who prepares and sells drugs or compounds for medicinal purposes
Bridewell
Meaning: A prison or reform school for petty offenders
Buck
Meaning: A fashionable and daring young man
I have a buck in my wallet ( one dollar ) how much that cost 40 bucks ( 40 dollars )
Clerk
Meaning: A literate or scholarly person
Damsel
Meaning: A young unmarried woman
Doxy
Meaning: A lover; mistress
Espousal
Meaning: A marriage; engagement
Fourscore
Meaning: Being four times twenty; eighty
Gallant
Meaning: A young man of fashion
Go-cart
Meaning: A baby walker
please don't put babies in Go-karts.. their poor little legs won't reach the peddles
Greenwood
Meaning: A forest
Inscribe
Meaning: To enter on a list; enroll
Jade
Meaning: A bad-tempered or disreputable woman
Leech
Meaning: A physician; healer
Leman
Meaning: A lover; sweetheart
Melodist
Meaning: A singer; composer of melodies
Mooncalf
Meaning: A foolish person
Morrow
Meaning: The following day
Picaroon
Meaning: A scoundrel
Sanative
Meaning: Having the power to cure or heal
Schoolmarm
Meaning: A woman who is a schoolteacher especially in a rural or small-town school
Scruple
Meaning: A unit of capacity equal to ¹/₂₄ Apothecaries' ounce
Scurvy
Meaning: Worthless; contemptible
Steed
Meaning: A horse used or trained for riding; a spirited horse
Stoup
Meaning: A beverage container
Stripe
Meaning: A stroke or blow with a rod or lash
Therewith
Meaning: With or in the thing mentioned
'tween
Meaning: Between
Wherefore
Meaning: For what reason or purpose; why
Whither
Meaning: To what place or state
Yoke
Meaning: The amount of land that one pair of oxen could plough
in a day
Zafty
Meaning: A person very easily imposed upon
Snoutflair
Meaning: A good-looking person
Desuetude
Meaning: A state of inactivity or disuse
Mobile phone
Meaning: A phone that does not have wires and works by radio, that you can carry with you and use anywhere
Pictures
Meaning: A painting or drawing, etc. that shows a scene, a person or thing
Stories
Meaning: Television series
Scrub
Meaning: A less-than-desirable guy or girl
Necking
Meaning: The act or practice of kissing and caressing amorously
Hottie
Meaning: A person who is very sexually attractive
Floppy Disk
Meaning: A thin plastic disk coated with magnetic material on which data for a computer can be stored
Coz
Meaning: Cousin
Fair
Meaning: Beautiful
how people played video games before cheat codes became common
Forsooth
Meaning: indeed; in truth
Nylons
Meaning: Stockings made of nylon
Parlor
Meaning: A room used primarily for conversation or the reception of guests
Thrice
Meaning: Three times
Unhand
Meaning: To remove the hand from; let go
Ostentatious
Meaning: Attracting or seeking to attract attention, admiration