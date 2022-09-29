Do you know what one of the key factors allowing languages to stay alive for centuries is? It’s because they are evolving together with the people they are used by, the culture, and the historical happenings. And we, being not so green on the topic of evolution, know that once something has evolved, the primary version of it becomes obsolete (usually). The same goes for words! Take, for instance, some of the old English words, like bumfuzzle and cattywampus - nobody knows anymore what they mean or that they ever existed! Sorry, now you are aware of their existence, so scratch the latter. Still, they definitely fall under the category of obsolete words and find their place neatly in our list of outdated words!

Right-o, grab a pen and a piece of paper - you will definitely want to write some of these bad boys down! Be sure to give your vote for the obsolete word that has amused you the most, and share this article with your friends! 

#1

Hornswoggle

Meaning: To scam or con

#2

Cool beans

Meaning: Used to express approval or delight

#3

Paramour

Meaning: A person that somebody is having a romantic or sexual relationship with

#4

Whippersnapper

Meaning: A young and unimportant person who behaves in a way that others think is too confident and rude

#5

California widow

Meaning: A married woman whose husband has been absent for an extended period

#6

Zenzizenzizenzic

Meaning: An obsolete form of mathematical notation representing the eighth power of a number

#7

Fishwife

Meaning: A woman who sells fish

#8

Peeler

Meaning: A police officer

Mark Serbian, PK&RG,W
1 hour ago

My father used to refer to the police as "The Fuzz"

#9

Pistoleer

Meaning: One who is armed with a pistol

Mr Jumbarrawa
1 hour ago

or a person training to be a professional drunk ..

#10

Rapscallion

Meaning: A person who causes trouble

Mr Jumbarrawa
1 hour ago

I still call any tweenager this.

#11

Twelvemonth

Meaning: A year

#12

Growlery

Meaning: A place where you can retreat from the world when you’re in bad mood

#13

TiVo

Meaning: A brand of digital video recorder and subscription-based service used chiefly for recording television programs

#14

Twattle

Meaning: To gossip

Mr Jumbarrawa
1 hour ago

or a group of T**ats talking

#15

Elflock

Meaning: A lock of hair, fancifully regarded as having been tangled by the elves

#16

Twitter-light

Meaning: Twilight

#17

Fuzzle

Meaning: To have a good time – drunk or intoxicated

#18

Resistentialism

Meaning: Seemingly spiteful behavior manifested by inanimate objects

Mark Serbian, PK&RG,W
1 hour ago

This would adequately describe the printer in my office ...

#19

Lumming

Meaning: The overwhelming urge to do nothing

#20

Wonder-wench

Meaning: A sweetheart

Mr Jumbarrawa
1 hour ago

HAHAHAHA I would be careful using this one ...

#21

With squirrel

Meaning: Pregnant; expecting a baby

Report

#22

Coxcomb

Meaning: A conceited foolish person; a dandy

#23

Fizgig

Meaning: A silly or flirtatious young woman

#24

Hearken

Meaning: To listen

#25

Horseless carriage

Meaning: a car; automobile

#26

Iron horse

Meaning: A steam locomotive

#27

Salamander

Meaning: A red-hot iron or poker

#28

Scapegrace

Meaning: A mischievous person; a rascal

#29

Water closet

Meaning: A compartment or room with a toilet

#30

Hugger-mugger

Meaning: To act in a secretive manner

#31

Jargogle

Meaning: To confuse or bamboozle

#32

Galoshes

Meaning: Rubber shoes that are worn over normal shoes in wet weather

#33

Baloney

Meaning: Ideas, statements or beliefs that you think are silly or not true; lies

#34

Bosom

Meaning: A woman’s chest or breasts

#35

Phat

Meaning: Very good

Mr Jumbarrawa
55 minutes ago

still is :) :) :)

#36

Boob tube

Meaning: The television

Mr Jumbarrawa
1 hour ago

or tops women wore in the 80's that had no sleeves or shoulders ..

#37

Hooch

Meaning: Strong alcoholic drink, especially something that has been made illegally

#38

Frock

Meaning: A dress

Mr Jumbarrawa
53 minutes ago

I still like using this one. that's a lovely frock.

#39

Gallivant

Meaning: To go from place to place enjoying yourself

sofacushionfort
26 minutes ago

Interchangeable with traipse or sashay, provided one qualifies as a gol-darn galoot.

#40

Britches

Meaning: Short trousers fastened just below the knee

#41

Hootenanny

Meaning: An informal social event at which people play folk music, sing and sometimes dance

#42

Yuppie

Meaning: A young college-educated adult who is employed in a well-paying profession and who lives and works in or near a large city

sofacushionfort
24 minutes ago

As an economic class they still exist, but stylistically they disappeared in the tech boom of the 90s when office attire went casual

#43

Apricity

Meaning: The warmth of the sun in winter

#44

Snoutfair

Meaning: Having a fair countenance; fair-faced, comely, handsome

#45

Lunting

Meaning: Walking around while smoking a pipe

Mr Jumbarrawa
51 minutes ago

them yuppies lunting around getting munted ...

#46

Beef-witted

Meaning: Stupid; dull

#47

Sluberdegullion

Meaning: A filthy, slobbering person

Mr Jumbarrawa
51 minutes ago

Hey !! I am so !!!

#48

Houppelande

Meaning: A loose belted overgown usually with long wide sleeves, dagged edges, a fur lining, and full-length skirt often with slits in it

#49

Asunder

Meaning: Apart from each other

#50

Bedlam

Meaning: An asylum for the mentally ill

Mr Jumbarrawa
50 minutes ago

most people use this word when referring to my house..

#51

Blackguard

Meaning: A rude or unscrupulous person

Andy
5 minutes ago

Pronounced "Blaggard".

#52

Drab

Meaning: A slovenly woman

Andy
3 minutes ago

Alternative meanings: Dreary or dull. A dull brown colour. Still in use.

#53

Fandangle

Meaning: An ornate or fantastic ornament

#54

Gadzooks

Meaning: An expression of surprise or annoyance

sofacushionfort
21 minutes ago

From “God’s hooks” hooks = the nails from the crucifixion.

#55

Gammer

Meaning: An old woman

#56

Glabriety

Meaning: Baldness

#57

God's acre

Meaning: A churchyard

#58

Jakes

Meaning: An outdoor toilet

#59

Love apple

Meaning: A tomato

sofacushionfort
20 minutes ago

The New World tomato was suspected of inflaming sexual desire. Italian cuisine: we’ll have that.

#60

Plain over

Meaning: lament; cry over

#61

Poltroon

Meaning: A spiritless coward; craven

#62

Quaggy

Meaning: Flabby; marshy

#63

Sweetmeat

Meaning: An item of confectionery or sweet food

Mr Jumbarrawa
57 minutes ago

oh dear,

#64

Hideosity

Meaning: The state or condition of being hideous; extreme ugliness

#65

Tittynope

Meaning: A small quantity of something left over

#66

Rolodex

Meaning: A rotating card file device used to store business contact information

#67

Clicker

Meaning: A device that allows you to operate a television, etc. from a distance

#68

Pocketbook

Meaning: A small bag for money, keys, etc., carried especially by women

#69

Stoked

Meaning: Excited and pleased about something

Mr Jumbarrawa
43 minutes ago

so not stoked you think this world is old.

#70

Icebox

Meaning: A separate section in a fridge for making and storing ice

Mr Jumbarrawa
55 minutes ago

actually, it was the name of fridges that used big blocks of ice and not electricity

#71

Broad

Meaning: A woman

#72

Fiddlesticks

Meaning: Used to say that you disagree with somebody

#73

Whoopee

Meaning: A sexual play

#74

Tight

Meaning: Drunk; tipsy

Mr Jumbarrawa
54 minutes ago

wow girl you look drunk .. hahahaha

#75

Stepping out

Meaning: Being unfaithful; cheating

#76

Pismire

Meaning: An archaic word for an ant

#77

Snowbrowth

Meaning: Freshly melted snow

#78

Excogigate

Meaning: Think out, plan, or devise

#79

Gorgonize

Meaning: To have a paralyzing or mesmerizing effect on

#80

Cockalorum

Meaning: A self-important little man

#81

Curglaff

Meaning: The shock felt when one first plunges into cold water

#82

Brabble

Meaning: To argue stubbornly about trifles; wrangle

#83

Monsterful

Meaning: Extraordinary; marvelous

#84

Callipygian

Meaning: Having well-shaped buttocks.

#85

Affright

Meaning: To frighten (someone)

#86

Behoof

Meaning: Advantage; profit; benefit

#87

Brimstone

Meaning: Sulfur

Mr Jumbarrawa
50 minutes ago

something you walk on when you upset your mother ..

#88

Bumper

Meaning: A generous glass of an alcoholic drink

Mr Jumbarrawa
49 minutes ago

cigarette butt with a tiny bit left in it ..

#89

Buss

Meaning: A kiss

#90

Camelopard

Meaning: A giraffe

#91

Cordwainer

Meaning: A shoemaker

sofacushionfort
1 minute ago

Vs a cobbler, who only repairs them

#92

Crinkum-crankum

Meaning: An elaborate decoration or detail

#93

Crookback

Meaning: A person with a humped or crooked back

#94

Cutpurse

Meaning: A pickpocket; thief

#95

Dame

Meaning: An elderly or mature woman

#96

Darbies

Meaning: Handcuffs

#97

Davenport

Meaning: A large upholstered sofa often convertible into a bed

Keeker Dee
1 hour ago

You mean a chesterfield

#98

Galoshes

Meaning: waterproof shoes; shoes with a heavy sole

#99

Grimalkin

Meaning: An old female cat

#100

Handmaid

Meaning: A personal maid or female servant

#101

Knave

Meaning: A dishonest or unscrupulous fellow

#102

Man-at-arms

Meaning: A heavily armed and usually mounted soldier

#103

Mayhap

Meaning: Perhaps; possibly

#104

Rover

Meaning: A pirate

#105

Sanguinary

Meaning: Involving or causing much bloodshed

#106

Slugabed

Meaning: A person who stays in bed after the usual or proper time to get up

#107

Small beer

Meaning: Weak or inferior beer

Mr Jumbarrawa
47 minutes ago

a small beer is a pony ( beer in a small glass )

#108

Strumpet

Meaning: A female prostitute

#109

Thenceforth

Meaning: From that time, place, or point onward

#110

Thither

Meaning: To or toward that place

#111

Turnkey

Meaning: A jailer

#112

Whence

Meaning: From what place, source, or cause

#113

Wherewith

Meaning: That with or by which

#114

Yonder

Meaning: At or in that indicated more or less distant place usually within sight

#115

Zounds

Meaning: An expression of surprise or indignation

#116

Boreism

Meaning: The act or condition of being a bore

#117

Fudgel

Meaning: Pretending to work when you’re really just goofing off

#118

Grog-Blossom

Meaning: The rosy red hue of an alcoholic’s nose

#119

Freck

Meaning: To move swiftly or nimbly

Mr Jumbarrawa
45 minutes ago

or a word you would say as a kid instead of saying F**K

#120

Kerfuffle

Meaning: A disturbance or commotion typically caused by a dispute or conflict

#121

Groovy

Meaning: Fashionable, attractive and interesting

#122

World Wide Web (WWW)

Meaning: A system for finding information on the internet, in which documents are connected to other documents using hypertext links

Mr Jumbarrawa
44 minutes ago

the word we started using after we stopped using encyclopedia

#123

Courting

Meaning: To try to please somebody in order to get something you want, especially the support of a person, an organization

Mitsuki
32 minutes ago

Sometimes with intentions to marry.

#124

Heavens

Meaning: Used to show that you are surprised or annoyed

#125

Percolator

Meaning: A pot for making coffee, in which boiling water is forced up a central tube and then comes down again through the coffee

#126

Videotape

Meaning: A type of magnetic tape used in the past for recording moving pictures and sound; a box containing this tape, also called a video cassette

Mr Jumbarrawa
41 minutes ago

Hands up who still owns at least one ??

#127

Going steady

Meaning: Having a long, fairly serious romantic relationship

#128

Tickled

Meaning: Pleased; when you think something is funny.

#129

Crapulous

Meaning: Marked by intemperance especially in eating or drinking

#130

Grumpish

Meaning: Bad-tempered; sulky

#131

Groak

Meaning: To stare at people who are eating in the hope that they will offer to share their food

#132

Jollux

Meaning: An obese, fat person

#133

Quockerwodger

Meaning: A type of wooden puppet controlled by strings

#134

Curmuring

Meaning: Rumbling especially in the bowels

#135

Afeard

Meaning: Afraid, frightened

#136

Ague

Meaning: A fever (such as malaria) marked by paroxysms of chills, fever, and sweating that recur at regular intervals

#137

Apothecary

Meaning: One who prepares and sells drugs or compounds for medicinal purposes

#138

Bridewell

Meaning: A prison or reform school for petty offenders

#139

Buck

Meaning: A fashionable and daring young man

Mr Jumbarrawa
39 minutes ago

I have a buck in my wallet ( one dollar ) how much that cost 40 bucks ( 40 dollars )

#140

Clerk

Meaning: A literate or scholarly person

#141

Damsel

Meaning: A young unmarried woman

#142

Doxy

Meaning: A lover; mistress

#143

Espousal

Meaning: A marriage; engagement

#144

Fourscore

Meaning: Being four times twenty; eighty

#145

Gallant

Meaning: A young man of fashion

#146

Go-cart

Meaning: A baby walker

Mr Jumbarrawa
38 minutes ago

please don't put babies in Go-karts.. their poor little legs won't reach the peddles

#147

Greenwood

Meaning: A forest

Mr Jumbarrawa
38 minutes ago

a noob

0
0points
reply
#148

Inscribe

Meaning: To enter on a list; enroll

Report

5points
POST
#149

Jade

Meaning: A bad-tempered or disreputable woman

Report

5points
POST
#150

Leech

Meaning: A physician; healer

Report

5points
POST
Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
Community Member
34 minutes ago

try calling your dr this hahahahaha

0
0points
reply
#151

Leman

Meaning: A lover; sweetheart

Report

5points
POST
#152

Melodist

Meaning: A singer; composer of melodies

Report

5points
POST
#153

Mooncalf

Meaning: A foolish person

Report

5points
POST
#154

Morrow

Meaning: The following day

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#155

Picaroon

Meaning: A scoundrel

Report

5points
POST
#156

Sanative

Meaning: Having the power to cure or heal

Report

5points
POST
#157

Schoolmarm

Meaning: A woman who is a schoolteacher especially in a rural or small-town school

Report

5points
POST
#158

Scruple

Meaning: A unit of capacity equal to ¹/₂₄ Apothecaries' ounce

Report

5points
POST
#159

Scurvy

Meaning: Worthless; contemptible

Report

5points
POST
#160

Steed

Meaning: A horse used or trained for riding; a spirited horse

Report

5points
POST
#161

Stoup

Meaning: A beverage container

Report

5points
POST
#162

Stripe

Meaning: A stroke or blow with a rod or lash

Report

5points
POST
#163

Therewith

Meaning: With or in the thing mentioned

Report

5points
POST
#164

'tween

Meaning: Between

Report

5points
POST
#165

Wherefore

Meaning: For what reason or purpose; why

Report

5points
POST
#166

Whither

Meaning: To what place or state

Report

5points
POST
#167

Yoke

Meaning: The amount of land that one pair of oxen could plough
in a day

Report

5points
POST
#168

Zafty

Meaning: A person very easily imposed upon

Report

5points
POST
#169

Snoutflair

Meaning: A good-looking person

Report

5points
POST
#170

Desuetude

Meaning: A state of inactivity or disuse

Report

5points
POST
#171

Mobile phone

Meaning: A phone that does not have wires and works by radio, that you can carry with you and use anywhere

Report

4points
POST
#172

Pictures

Meaning: A painting or drawing, etc. that shows a scene, a person or thing

Report

4points
POST
#173

Stories

Meaning: Television series

Report

4points
POST
#174

Scrub

Meaning: A less-than-desirable guy or girl

Report

4points
POST
#175

Necking

Meaning: The act or practice of kissing and caressing amorously

Report

4points
POST
#176

Hottie

Meaning: A person who is very sexually attractive

Report

4points
POST
#177

Floppy Disk

Meaning: A thin plastic disk coated with magnetic material on which data for a computer can be stored

Report

4points
POST
#178

Coz

Meaning: Cousin

Report

4points
POST
Mark Serbian, PK&RG,W
Mark Serbian, PK&RG,W
Community Member
1 hour ago

Maybe spelled "Cuz"?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#179

Fair

Meaning: Beautiful

Report

4points
POST
Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
Community Member
31 minutes ago

how people played video games before cheat codes became common

0
0points
reply
#180

Forsooth

Meaning: indeed; in truth

Report

4points
POST
#181

Nylons

Meaning: Stockings made of nylon

Report

4points
POST
#182

Parlor

Meaning: A room used primarily for conversation or the reception of guests

Report

4points
POST
#183

Thrice

Meaning: Three times

Report

4points
POST
#184

Unhand

Meaning: To remove the hand from; let go

Report

4points
POST
#185

Ostentatious

Meaning: Attracting or seeking to attract attention, admiration

Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!