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For years, one of the most interesting things happening on Oscar night wasn’t on the red carpet at all. It was hidden away behind a curtain, inside a small, carefully built studio at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. While cameras outside chased spectacle, inside, Mark Seliger was doing something much quieter—and arguably more revealing.

Since 2014, he’s been photographing actors, directors, and unexpected guests in a space designed from scratch each year. There was no big production, no overthinking—just people stepping in for a few minutes after one of the biggest nights of their lives. The result? Portraits that feel less like celebrity photos and more like glimpses of who these people actually are when everything else fades out.

More info: Instagram | markseliger.com | youtube.com

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#1

Anthony Hopkins (Actor) 2022

Anthony Hopkins (Actor) 2022

Mark Seliger Report

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Every year, the studio was reimagined from the ground up. In collaboration with a set designer, a completely new concept took shape—planned for months, then built in just two days. What started as an ordinary Beverly Hills parking lot was transformed almost overnight into an 18-by-30-foot cinematic space, with each year featuring its own distinct mood, textures, and visual language.

Stepping inside, and everything shifted. The noise of the night faded, replaced by something more controlled, more intentional. Within this carefully crafted environment, celebrities could drop the formality of the Oscars and step into something looser, more personal. There were no over-rehearsed poses, no press lines—just a brief moment to play, experiment, and exist outside the spotlight. And in that small window, something unexpectedly real began to surface.
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    Jason Statham (Actor) & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (Model & Actress) 2017

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    #3

    Antonio Banderas (Actor) 2020

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    Over time, the project became more than a portrait session. It evolved into an unofficial archive of Hollywood, one built not on headlines or awards, but on subtle, human moments. Oscar winners still clutching their statues, rising stars caught mid-overwhelm, familiar faces suspended somewhere between exhaustion and adrenaline, all preserved in a way that feels both intimate and timeless.

    We’ve put together 50 portraits from across a decade of this project, moments where Hollywood, even for a second, let the performance slip and something more real came through. These aren’t the images shaped by red carpet expectations or public personas, but glimpses in between—quieter, less guarded, and far more revealing. Taken together, they form a rare kind of record, not just of who was there, but of the fleeting, in-between moments that usually go unseen.
    #4

    Billie Eilish (Singer) 2020

    Billie Eilish (Singer) 2020

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    #5

    Taika Waititi (Director/Actor) 2020

    Taika Waititi (Director/Actor) 2020

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    #6

    Steve Martin (Actor & Comedian) 2015

    Steve Martin (Actor & Comedian) 2015

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    #7

    Andrew Garfield (Actor) 2022

    Andrew Garfield (Actor) 2022

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    #8

    Emma Stone (Actress) 2017

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    #9

    Bong Joon-Ho (Director) 2020

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    #10

    Glenn Close (Actress) 2019

    Glenn Close (Actress) 2019

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    #11

    Jake Gyllenhaal (Actor) 2022

    Jake Gyllenhaal (Actor) 2022

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    #12

    Sylvester Stallone (Actor) 2016

    Sylvester Stallone (Actor) 2016

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    #13

    Olivia Wilde (Actress & Director) 2020

    Olivia Wilde (Actress & Director) 2020

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    #14

    Rita Ora (Singer) 2019

    Rita Ora (Singer) 2019

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    #15

    Sia (Singer) 2015

    Sia (Singer) 2015

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Catherine O’hara (Actress) 2022

    Catherine O’hara (Actress) 2022

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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Such a wonderful actor, will be very sorely missed

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    #17

    Diane Von Fürstenberg (Designer) 2015

    Diane Von Fürstenberg (Designer) 2015

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    #18

    Emma Watson (Actress) 2018

    Emma Watson (Actress) 2018

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    4points
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    #19

    Zoë Kravitz (Actress) 2018

    Zoë Kravitz (Actress) 2018

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    3points
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    #20

    Mahershala Ali (Actor) 2017

    Mahershala Ali (Actor) 2017

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    3points
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    #21

    Neil Patrick Harris (Actor/Host) 2014

    Neil Patrick Harris (Actor/Host) 2014

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    3points
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    #22

    Michael Keaton (Actor) 2015

    Michael Keaton (Actor) 2015

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    3points
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    #23

    Pedro Almodóvar (Director) 2020

    Pedro Almodóvar (Director) 2020

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    3points
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    #24

    Ethan Hawke (Actor) 2015

    Ethan Hawke (Actor) 2015

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    3points
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    #25

    Kate Hudson (Actress) 2023

    Kate Hudson (Actress) 2023

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    3points
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    #26

    Julia Garner (Actress) 2023

    Julia Garner (Actress) 2023

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    3points
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    #27

    Katy Perry (Singer) 2017

    Katy Perry (Singer) 2017

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    3points
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    #28

    Paris Jackson (Model & Actress) 2020

    Paris Jackson (Model & Actress) 2020

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    3points
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    #29

    Troy Kotsur (Actor) 2022

    Troy Kotsur (Actor) 2022

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    3points
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    #30

    Miles Teller (Actor) 2017

    Miles Teller (Actor) 2017

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    3points
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    #31

    Radhika Jones (Editor-In-Chief Of Vanity Fair) 2023

    Radhika Jones (Editor-In-Chief Of Vanity Fair) 2023

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    2points
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    #32

    Benedict Cumberbatch (Actor) 2014

    Benedict Cumberbatch (Actor) 2014

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    2points
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    #33

    James Corden (Host/Actor) 2017

    James Corden (Host/Actor) 2017

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    #34

    Anjelica Huston (Actress) 2017

    Anjelica Huston (Actress) 2017

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    2points
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    #35

    Lupita Nyong’o (Actress) 2014

    Lupita Nyong’o (Actress) 2014

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    1point
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    #36

    Chadwick Boseman (Actor) 2018

    Chadwick Boseman (Actor) 2018

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    1point
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    #37

    Serena Williams (Tennis Player) 2015

    Serena Williams (Tennis Player) 2015

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    1point
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    #38

    Samuel L. Jackson (Actor) 2014

    Samuel L. Jackson (Actor) 2014

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    1point
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    #39

    Spike Lee (Director) 2019

    Spike Lee (Director) 2019

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    1point
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    #40

    John Travolta (Actor) & Kelly Preston (Actress) 2014

    John Travolta (Actor) & Kelly Preston (Actress) 2014

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    1point
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    #41

    Janelle Monáe (Singer & Actress) 2017

    Janelle Monáe (Singer & Actress) 2017

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    1point
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    #42

    Emilia Clarke (Actress) 2019

    Emilia Clarke (Actress) 2019

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    #43

    Felicity Jones (Actress) 2015

    Felicity Jones (Actress) 2015

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    #44

    Rachel Mcadams (Actress) 2016

    Rachel Mcadams (Actress) 2016

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    #45

    Ariana Debose (Actress) 2022

    Ariana Debose (Actress) 2022

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    #46

    Angela Bassett (Actress) 2023

    Angela Bassett (Actress) 2023

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    #47

    Chris Rock (Comedian) 2016

    Chris Rock (Comedian) 2016

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    #48

    Zoe Saldana (Actress) & Marco Perego (Artist) 2015

    Zoe Saldana (Actress) & Marco Perego (Artist) 2015

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    #49

    Selena Gomez (Singer/Actress) 2016

    Selena Gomez (Singer/Actress) 2016

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    #50

    Amy Schumer (Comedian/Actress) 2014

    Amy Schumer (Comedian/Actress) 2014

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