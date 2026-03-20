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For years, one of the most interesting things happening on Oscar night wasn’t on the red carpet at all. It was hidden away behind a curtain, inside a small, carefully built studio at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. While cameras outside chased spectacle, inside, Mark Seliger was doing something much quieter—and arguably more revealing.

Since 2014, he’s been photographing actors, directors, and unexpected guests in a space designed from scratch each year. There was no big production, no overthinking—just people stepping in for a few minutes after one of the biggest nights of their lives. The result? Portraits that feel less like celebrity photos and more like glimpses of who these people actually are when everything else fades out.

More info: Instagram | markseliger.com | youtube.com