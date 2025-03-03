ADVERTISEMENT

Edward Norton’s X-rated reaction to losing an Academy Award at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday, March 2, is making the rounds online.



Norton, who was running for Best Supporting Actor for his role in A Complete Unknown, sincerely reacted to being bested by Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain.

RELATED:

Edward Norton reacted to his Academy Award loss with a raw expletive

Share icon

Image credits: Savion Washington/Getty Images



Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 2025 Oscars’ Best Supporting Actor award announcement led to an iconic moment. In classic award-show fashion, after Culkin’s name was announced as the winner, the cameras turned to other nominees, including Guy Pearce for The Brutalist, Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice, and Yura Borisov for Anora alongside Edward Norton.

That’s when the watchful eyes of fans noticed Norton letting out a common expletive: “f**k.”

One can only imagine how disappointing it must feel when you’ve been nominated for an Academy Award only to lose it to another actor. Well, thanks to Edward Norton’s expletive, we no longer have to imagine.

Fans rushed to social media to comment on Norton’s reaction

Share icon

Image credits: ITV

Share icon

Image credits: HonnyDipp

After noticing the actor’s X-rated reaction at the Oscars, fans quickly took to social media to comment on it. Whether it stemmed from frustration or just a slip of the tongue, it instantly became one of the highlight moments from “Hollywood’s biggest night.”

Buzzing on social media after Norton’s Oscars 2025 loss, one viewer shared on X, “Ed Norton saying f*** and it getting caught on camera is immediately iconic.”

A netizen wrote, “Did Edward Norton say f***? I felt that. Did y’all feel that? #Oscars,” while another added, “Did y’all peep Edward Norton saying f***? Lmao.”

Norton lost the Academy Award once again after multiple nominations

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: HonnyDipp

Did Edward Norton say fuck? I felt that. Did yall feel that? #oscarpic.twitter.com/bBKn3hLiW6 — Kisha (@HonnyDipp) March 3, 2025

While Norton’s expletive has become an instant classic, it’s actually no surprise given the actor’s history with the Oscars. The Fight Club actor has previously been nominated for an Academy Award four times, with no wins.

For his performances in Primal Fear in 1996 and Birdman in 2014, Norton earned Best Supporting Actor nominations. His striking portrayal in 1999’s American History X also earned the actor a Best Actor nomination.



The winners of the 97th Academy Awards were announced on March 2

Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson at the 97th Annual #Oscarspic.twitter.com/QQRBI1hmpU — GoldenSeries (@series_golden) March 2, 2025

Share icon

Image credits: pavlove4closers

Sunday’s 97th Academy Awards recognized the best in cinema for 2024. The highly prestigious awards show marks one of the most talked-about events in Hollywood.

Aside from Kieran Culkin’s Best Supporting Actor win, this year’s Academy Awards saw other stars shine as well.

In the Best Actor category, the award went to Adrien Brody for his gut-wrenching performance in The Brutalist. The Best Actress award was snatched by Mikey Madison for her role in Anora, marking a significant upset over other nominees, including Demi Moore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zoe Saldaña took home the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in Emilia Pérez.

Among the most nominated films, Emilia Pérez led with 13 nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked, each with 10 nominations.

Anora also won Best Picture, Best Film Editing and Best Original Screenplay, gaining momentum with late-season wins at previous notable critics awards.

Meanwhile, Anora’s Sean Baker was honored as Best Director, breaking the record for winning the most awards (four) in an Oscars night with a single picture.

Online users commented on Edward Norton’s sincere expletive

Share icon

Image credits: sweepthegrass

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: NortonDaily

Share icon

Image credits: DDforyou

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Melynax_1

Share icon

Image credits: dimplesofdoom

Share icon

Image credits: ExperBadMom

Share icon

Image credits: HonnyDipp

Share icon

Image credits: Sandmon03

Share icon

Image credits: risapr1