Around a gazillion new movies are released every year, but when you watch them, do you sometimes catch yourself thinking “Hmm, have I seen this one before?” And you might have! Well, almost. Today we’re looking at the most iconic movies that have hit the cinemas more than once. From animation to 3D, from old-school to amazing CGI, it’s your turn to decide if the movie industry should leave the classics in the archives or make bigger and better revamps of the movies we love.