Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Server Rant”: Server Pours Her Heart Out Over Infuriating Customers, Goes Viral On TikTok
Work & Money

“Server Rant”: Server Pours Her Heart Out Over Infuriating Customers, Goes Viral On TikTok

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s safe to assume that individuals who’ve worked as servers themselves are the waiting staff’s favorite customers. That’s because they’ve experienced firsthand just how aggravating some people can be, so they wouldn’t want to be such people to their fellow waiters.

A server herself, Gina, going on TikTok under the moniker ‘whatsthatmeen’, has recently described such customers after having to deal with a few right before the end of her shift. In addition to coming minutes before closing and being quite rude, they also didn’t splurge on tips, all of which made the woman quite annoyed. Scroll down to see what she had to say about it.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED:

    After having to deal with some aggravating customers, Gina took to TikTok to share how she feels about such people

    “Server Rant”: Server Pours Her Heart Out Over Infuriating Customers, Goes Viral On TikTok

    Image credits: whatsthatmeen

    “Tonight I had a table come in minutes before close and they tipped me $2 on a $184 check and they paid in five $20’s and 86 $1 ones. They sat there on their phones. It was a mom, a dad, and a kid. And they each sat there on a separate phone call having a full conversation with whoever the hell they were talking to.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Server Rant”: Server Pours Her Heart Out Over Infuriating Customers, Goes Viral On TikTok

    Image credits: whatsthatmeen

    “Me and my trainee kept going up to them, right up to the table saying like, ‘Hey guys, you guys ready? All right, you guys’… And they are just ignoring us, ignoring us as if we are not standing in front of them, as if we have not opened our mouths and spoken words to them multiple times. Just blatant disrespect.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And then when they finally do decide to order, it takes a solid 10 minutes for them to do so. And only two of them ordered.”

    “Server Rant”: Server Pours Her Heart Out Over Infuriating Customers, Goes Viral On TikTok

    Image credits: whatsthatmeen

    “One of them wasn’t going to have anything else. 10 minutes, I was standing there like, is this real life? Like, they’re like, ‘Wait, what’s this, what’s this, wait, what’s that, what sides y’all got? What’s this? Wait, I’ll have this. No, I’m gonna have that. No, I’m gonna have this. Wait, wait,’ and then just staring at the menu in silence for like three minutes, talking… ‘Wait, what you getting?’ Like, what are you doing? Do you not care at all? Obviously not. I even let you order shots after last call.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Server Rant”: Server Pours Her Heart Out Over Infuriating Customers, Goes Viral On TikTok

    Image credits: Wavebreakmedia/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

    “The bartender was basically done. And I’m like, ‘Hey, can they get two more shots? She’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s fine’. Like, I gave you stuff to… I gave you bread to go, I gave you drinks to go. You did not get bad service. Because me and my trainee did not let you know that we were annoyed. “

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Server Rant”: Server Pours Her Heart Out Over Infuriating Customers, Goes Viral On TikTok

    Image credits: whatsthatmeen

    “We had the whole smile on and the this and the that and bubbly and making jokes. And they got great service. They didn’t get end of the night s*** service because I don’t give that. I’ve been working in restaurants for 20 years, and I understand this s*** happens as part of the job. I get it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But it will never not infuriate me when it happens. Reason being is treating your server that way or anyone else, for that matter, is just a blatant disrespect for your fellow human. Like, hey, give me your face. Slap. And that might sound corny, but that’s literally what it is.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As you walked out the restaurant, did it feel good to you? Were you like, yeah, good for you, yeah. Like, did you feel okay doing that?”

    “Server Rant”: Server Pours Her Heart Out Over Infuriating Customers, Goes Viral On TikTok

    Image credits: whatsthatmeen

    “But, you know, people like that don’t think about things like that. They just don’t. Because they have no conscience. They have no self-awareness. They don’t have any kindness in their soul.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Like, who raised you? That’s what I want to know. Who raised you? God, man. Like, oh, whoever you are, just know that you suck. You absolutely suck. And I hope your kid doesn’t grow up to be like you, even though they probably will.”

    “Server Rant”: Server Pours Her Heart Out Over Infuriating Customers, Goes Viral On TikTok

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Mint_Images/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

    Her ‘Server Rant’ video has been viewed close to 250k times on TikTok

    @whatsthatmeen What’s the worst tip you ever got? I love paying $3 to take care of crappy humans! 😁😁 #hospitalityindustry #serverlife #servertok ♬ original sound – Gina 🍉

    People in the comments seemed to have found some other common pain points

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Server Rant”: Server Pours Her Heart Out Over Infuriating Customers, Goes Viral On TikTok

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Server Rant”: Server Pours Her Heart Out Over Infuriating Customers, Goes Viral On TikTok

    Gina was seemingly not the only one having to deal with such customers

    “Server Rant”: Server Pours Her Heart Out Over Infuriating Customers, Goes Viral On TikTok

    “Server Rant”: Server Pours Her Heart Out Over Infuriating Customers, Goes Viral On TikTok

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Server Rant”: Server Pours Her Heart Out Over Infuriating Customers, Goes Viral On TikTok

    “Server Rant”: Server Pours Her Heart Out Over Infuriating Customers, Goes Viral On TikTok

    “Server Rant”: Server Pours Her Heart Out Over Infuriating Customers, Goes Viral On TikTok

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some TikTokers criticized the woman’s attitude

    “Server Rant”: Server Pours Her Heart Out Over Infuriating Customers, Goes Viral On TikTok

    “Server Rant”: Server Pours Her Heart Out Over Infuriating Customers, Goes Viral On TikTok

    “Server Rant”: Server Pours Her Heart Out Over Infuriating Customers, Goes Viral On TikTok

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Server Rant”: Server Pours Her Heart Out Over Infuriating Customers, Goes Viral On TikTok

    “Server Rant”: Server Pours Her Heart Out Over Infuriating Customers, Goes Viral On TikTok

    “Server Rant”: Server Pours Her Heart Out Over Infuriating Customers, Goes Viral On TikTok

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Server Rant”: Server Pours Her Heart Out Over Infuriating Customers, Goes Viral On TikTok

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    6

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Setting aside the absolute BS tipping culture that seems to have the US's nuts in a vice, one thing that confuses me is - is there no last orders? Most places that I know, if someone arrives a few minutes before closing, they aren't allowed in because last orders has already passed. So the restaurant basically pays their staff s****y wages, then has a system in place that can basically force the staff to stay way passed clock-out time? That is extremely s****y. Or am I missing something?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    dcteubel avatar
    Iampenny
    Iampenny
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This discussion again, it's the employers job to pay their staff, not the guests. And please don't come at me with this "if you can't afford to tip, don't eat out " BS, you don't know the finances of the guests, they may have been saving up forever just to have one nice not out. With these guests, if they paid with 86 $1 notes, this was most likely the case, they were probably saving $1 at time in order to pay for the meal. Don't judge these people without knowing their story.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    renskedejonge avatar
    RdJ
    RdJ
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes but you can only do that if you live in a country where they get paid a normal income. Here the food is simply more expensive than in America, so you pay for it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    renskedejonge avatar
    RdJ
    RdJ
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds so exhausting. They should have paid a tip but this waitress is so nasty. Give me some Dutch waiter who asks: Are you ready to order when you laid the menu down and if not he walks away and comes back later or when you call him or walk to them. They're on their phones? Rude but who cares. Stop chatting. They don't want to chat. Maybe their marriage is falling apart or their mom is in the hospital or they're simply grumpy. Leave them alone.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Setting aside the absolute BS tipping culture that seems to have the US's nuts in a vice, one thing that confuses me is - is there no last orders? Most places that I know, if someone arrives a few minutes before closing, they aren't allowed in because last orders has already passed. So the restaurant basically pays their staff s****y wages, then has a system in place that can basically force the staff to stay way passed clock-out time? That is extremely s****y. Or am I missing something?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    dcteubel avatar
    Iampenny
    Iampenny
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This discussion again, it's the employers job to pay their staff, not the guests. And please don't come at me with this "if you can't afford to tip, don't eat out " BS, you don't know the finances of the guests, they may have been saving up forever just to have one nice not out. With these guests, if they paid with 86 $1 notes, this was most likely the case, they were probably saving $1 at time in order to pay for the meal. Don't judge these people without knowing their story.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    renskedejonge avatar
    RdJ
    RdJ
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes but you can only do that if you live in a country where they get paid a normal income. Here the food is simply more expensive than in America, so you pay for it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    renskedejonge avatar
    RdJ
    RdJ
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds so exhausting. They should have paid a tip but this waitress is so nasty. Give me some Dutch waiter who asks: Are you ready to order when you laid the menu down and if not he walks away and comes back later or when you call him or walk to them. They're on their phones? Rude but who cares. Stop chatting. They don't want to chat. Maybe their marriage is falling apart or their mom is in the hospital or they're simply grumpy. Leave them alone.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Work & Money
    Homepage
    Trending
    Work & Money
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda