“Server Rant”: Server Pours Her Heart Out Over Infuriating Customers, Goes Viral On TikTok

It’s safe to assume that individuals who’ve worked as servers themselves are the waiting staff’s favorite customers. That’s because they’ve experienced firsthand just how aggravating some people can be, so they wouldn’t want to be such people to their fellow waiters.

A server herself, Gina, going on TikTok under the moniker ‘whatsthatmeen’, has recently described such customers after having to deal with a few right before the end of her shift. In addition to coming minutes before closing and being quite rude, they also didn’t splurge on tips, all of which made the woman quite annoyed. Scroll down to see what she had to say about it.

After having to deal with some aggravating customers, Gina took to TikTok to share how she feels about such people

Image credits: whatsthatmeen

“Tonight I had a table come in minutes before close and they tipped me $2 on a $184 check and they paid in five $20’s and 86 $1 ones. They sat there on their phones. It was a mom, a dad, and a kid. And they each sat there on a separate phone call having a full conversation with whoever the hell they were talking to.”

Image credits: whatsthatmeen

“Me and my trainee kept going up to them, right up to the table saying like, ‘Hey guys, you guys ready? All right, you guys’… And they are just ignoring us, ignoring us as if we are not standing in front of them, as if we have not opened our mouths and spoken words to them multiple times. Just blatant disrespect.

And then when they finally do decide to order, it takes a solid 10 minutes for them to do so. And only two of them ordered.”

Image credits: whatsthatmeen

“One of them wasn’t going to have anything else. 10 minutes, I was standing there like, is this real life? Like, they’re like, ‘Wait, what’s this, what’s this, wait, what’s that, what sides y’all got? What’s this? Wait, I’ll have this. No, I’m gonna have that. No, I’m gonna have this. Wait, wait,’ and then just staring at the menu in silence for like three minutes, talking… ‘Wait, what you getting?’ Like, what are you doing? Do you not care at all? Obviously not. I even let you order shots after last call.”

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

“The bartender was basically done. And I’m like, ‘Hey, can they get two more shots? She’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s fine’. Like, I gave you stuff to… I gave you bread to go, I gave you drinks to go. You did not get bad service. Because me and my trainee did not let you know that we were annoyed. “

Image credits: whatsthatmeen

“We had the whole smile on and the this and the that and bubbly and making jokes. And they got great service. They didn’t get end of the night s*** service because I don’t give that. I’ve been working in restaurants for 20 years, and I understand this s*** happens as part of the job. I get it.

But it will never not infuriate me when it happens. Reason being is treating your server that way or anyone else, for that matter, is just a blatant disrespect for your fellow human. Like, hey, give me your face. Slap. And that might sound corny, but that’s literally what it is.

As you walked out the restaurant, did it feel good to you? Were you like, yeah, good for you, yeah. Like, did you feel okay doing that?”

Image credits: whatsthatmeen

“But, you know, people like that don’t think about things like that. They just don’t. Because they have no conscience. They have no self-awareness. They don’t have any kindness in their soul.

Like, who raised you? That’s what I want to know. Who raised you? God, man. Like, oh, whoever you are, just know that you suck. You absolutely suck. And I hope your kid doesn’t grow up to be like you, even though they probably will.”

Image credits: Mint_Images/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

Her ‘Server Rant’ video has been viewed close to 250k times on TikTok

People in the comments seemed to have found some other common pain points

Gina was seemingly not the only one having to deal with such customers

Some TikTokers criticized the woman’s attitude

