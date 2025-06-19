Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Gigi Hadid Sparks Outrage After Sharing Daughter Khai’s Breakfast Menu
Gigi Hadid sitting outdoors holding daughter Khai, whose face is covered with weather emojis, in a cozy setting.
Celebrities, News

Gigi Hadid Sparks Outrage After Sharing Daughter Khai’s Breakfast Menu

Supermodel Gigi Hadid‘s wholesome parenting post on Instagram unexpectedly triggered a debate after fans spotted the word “bacon” on her daughter’s meal list.

While most fans adored the peek into Gigi’s private life with Khai, some eagle-eyed followers couldn’t help but question the breakfast menu.

One user asked bluntly, “Aren’t you Muslim?” Others echoed confusion and disappointment, sparking a cultural conversation in the post’s comment section.

Highlights
  • Gigi Hadid shared a sweet photo carousel on Instagram featuring her daughter Khai's breakfast menu.
  • The word "bacon" on the list sparked backlash and religious questions from fans.
  • The post has not been taken down, and Gigi has not responded to the backlash.
    Social media users quickly zoomed in on the controversial breakfast detail

    Gigi Hadid posing outdoors in a gray shirt, sparking outrage after sharing daughter Khai's breakfast menu.

    Image credits: gigihadid

    Gigi’s post on Instagram was very wholesome, as it shared glimpses into her peaceful life with 3-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with former partner Zayn Malik. 

    The post included everything from family drawings to snapshots of cozy countryside scenes. 

    Gigi Hadid relaxing in a pool while sparking outrage after sharing daughter Khai's breakfast menu online.

    Image credits: gigihadid

    However, Slide 9, a photo of a handwritten breakfast menu, ignited a flurry of reactions.

    Listed among the items on the cute list was “bacon,” prompting a flood of comments and questions from fans who were surprised by the dish’s inclusion.

    Gigi Hadid with daughter Khai outdoors in park, overlooking city skyline and stone bridge on cloudy day

    Image credits: gigihadid

    “Slide 9: You guys eat bacon? Aren’t you Muslim?” one user commented, quickly sparking a thread of replies and debates.

    Others echoed the sentiment with brief reactions: “Did I see bacon??” and “Bacon? Seriously, Gigi?” 

    Gigi Hadid’s family background includes both Muslim and Christian roots

    Hand-drawn breakfast menu including pancakes, eggs, and drinks on a table with markers and crayons nearby.

    Image credits: gigihadid

    The strong reaction to Gigi’s post led many fans to revisit the supermodel’s cultural heritage. 

    Gigi Hadid is the daughter of Mohamed Hadid, a Palestinian-American real estate developer who has been vocal about his Muslim faith, according to The Guardian

    Her mother, supermodel Yolanda Hadid, is Christian and of Dutch descent.

    Comment on social media expressing outrage about Gigi Hadid sharing her daughter Khai's breakfast menu featuring bacon.

    Comment on social media post reacting to Gigi Hadid's shared breakfast menu for daughter Khai, questioning the choice of bacon.

    Gigi and her sister, fellow supermodel Bella, have often spoken about their multicultural upbringing. The sisters previously stated that their household celebrated both Christmas and Eid.

    While Gigi rarely puts her religion front and center, her sister Bella has been more vocal about her faith. 

    In an interview, Bella Hadid once shared, “He (Mohamed) was always religious, and he always prayed with us. I am proud to be a Muslim.”

    A long history of cultural pride and activism adds nuance to the debate

    Gigi Hadid posing indoors with long blonde hair and elegant jewelry, sparking outrage over daughter's breakfast menu.

    Image credits: gigihadid

    Gigi has been private with her faith, but she has demonstrated solidarity with the Muslim community in the past. 

    In 2017, she and her sister Bella joined protests against former President Donald Trump’s travel ban, according to CBS News.

    Zayn Malik, Gigi’s former partner and Khai’s father, also shares Muslim heritage through his British Pakistani background. 

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

    Gigi’s close relations to the Muslim faith led some fans to assume that the couple likely upheld traditional Islamic dietary practices, including abstaining from pork.

    Was it pork or something else? The internet can’t decide, and Gigi hasn’t clarified

    Gigi Hadid holding daughter Khai at a rustic outdoor cafe with a child’s drawing on the table nearby.

    Image credits: gigihadid

    It’s still unclear whether the “bacon” on Khai’s list refers to pork, turkey bacon, or a plant-based alternative. 

    Health-conscious parents and halal households typically opt for non-pork versions of the popular breakfast item, and the term “bacon” has become somewhat of a catch-all in modern kitchens.

    Despite the stir, Gigi has not addressed the comments or removed the post. Instead, her post remains online, continuing to gather both praise and questions.

    Gigi Hadid walking with daughter Khai on city sidewalk, sparking outrage after sharing Khai's breakfast menu online

    Image credits: gigihadid

    “Khai has grown up so much. We love a queen that respects her children’s privacy and safety,” one fan wrote in support.

    “Growing up lowkey like a child should. Good parenting,” another commenter wrote.

    Gigi’s delicious meals for her daughter have been compared favorably to her mom Yolanda’s strict diet

    Image credits: gigihadid

    Netizens also homed in on Khai’s healthy and delicious meals, which include a couple of cakes that celebrated summer break.

    Some fans compared Gigi’s parenting style favorably to her mother Yolanda’s, which has caused controversy in the past.

    Child at home feeding a goat with a carrot, related to Gigi Hadid sparks outrage after sharing daughter Khai's breakfast menu.

    Image credits: gigihadid

    During one infamous scene in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Yolanda freaked out because Gigi ate a piece of her own birthday cake.

    On another occasion, Gigi phoned her mom, telling her she was feeling “really weak” from hunger.

    Yolanda responded to her daughter by saying, “Have a couple of almonds. Chew them really well.”

    Gigi Hadid holding her daughter Khai's hand with braided hair in a cozy indoor setting sparking breakfast menu outrage.

    Image credits: gigihadid

    Netizens observed that Gigi seems determined to provide Khai with food that she really loves.

    “It does this mama’s heart good to see she doesn’t starve her kids like her mom did,” one commenter wrote.

    “The fact that Gigi’s mum wouldn’t even let her daughter have some cake to her feeding her own daughter whatever she wants is. SO. WHOLESOME,” another commenter stated.

    Netizens shared their takes on Gigi’s menu for her daughter and her parenting style

    Instagram comment questioning Gigi Hadid about giving bacon to her daughter, sparking outrage over breakfast menu choices.

    Comment on social media reading Did I see bacon with 38 likes, related to Gigi Hadid sparks outrage after sharing daughter Khai's breakfast menu.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment questioning Khai’s breakfast menu, related to Gigi Hadid sparks outrage post.

    User comment on social media praising Khai’s breakfast menu shared by Gigi Hadid with fire emoji.

    Instagram comment screenshot showing user rubyhodson2 reacting positively to Khai's breakfast menu with a heart emoji.

    Comment on social media post praising Gigi Hadid’s breakfast menu for daughter Khai, sparking outrage online.

    Comment on Instagram post by user sarafoster praising Khai’s breakfast menu, referencing Gigi Hadid’s shared content.

    User jen_scan commenting that the breakfast menu is relatable with a red heart emoji on a social media post.

    Comment praising Khai's breakfast menu shared by Gigi Hadid, expressing love for Holland cheese and summer wishes.

    Social media comment praising Khai's healthy growth after Gigi Hadid shares her daughter's breakfast menu.

    Comment expressing support for Gigi Hadid’s breakfast menu for daughter Khai, highlighting positive parenting.

    User comment on social media praising motherhood in response to Gigi Hadid's post about her daughter Khai's breakfast menu.

    Comment praising Khai’s breakfast menu, calling it awesome and supporting not telling Khai to eat almonds.

    User comment on social media sparked controversy after Gigi Hadid shared her daughter Khai's breakfast menu.

    Comment on social media praising parenting, related to Gigi Hadid sparking outrage after sharing daughter Khai's breakfast menu.

    Instagram comment saying she's grown up so well with three crying face emojis, related to Gigi Hadid sparks outrage after sharing daughter Khai's breakfast menu.

    Instagram comment expressing nostalgia about Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy and her daughter Khai growing up quickly.

    Comment on social media expressing how fast Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai has grown, related to outrage over breakfast menu.

    Comment from user selina.vdlogtx expressing disbelief about Khai turning 5 this year, related to Gigi Hadid.

    Instagram comment praising Gigi Hadid’s dedication to daughter Khai’s breakfast menu despite her busy schedule.

    Comment praising Gigi Hadid for sharing her daughter Khai’s breakfast menu, highlighting positive energy and success.

    Instagram comment praising Gigi Hadid and mentioning her daughter Khai’s breakfast menu with summer emojis.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment praising Gigi Hadid, related to sharing daughter Khai's breakfast menu controversy.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who the f**k cares?? Seriously. People getting mad about what other people eat are the pinnacle of idiotic

    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well whilst the world is so quiet and peaceful it's important that people can still find a focus for concern. Otherwise other pork products could prosper

    Maim
    Maim
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like, even if she is honoring the Muslim way of no pork, doesn't mean her daughter is following. She has 2 parents who have a say. And maybe the kid just really loves it LOL

