Gigi Hadid Sparks Outrage After Sharing Daughter Khai’s Breakfast Menu

Supermodel Gigi Hadid‘s wholesome parenting post on Instagram unexpectedly triggered a debate after fans spotted the word “bacon” on her daughter’s meal list.

While most fans adored the peek into Gigi’s private life with Khai, some eagle-eyed followers couldn’t help but question the breakfast menu.

One user asked bluntly, “Aren’t you Muslim?” Others echoed confusion and disappointment, sparking a cultural conversation in the post’s comment section.

Social media users quickly zoomed in on the controversial breakfast detail

Gigi’s post on Instagram was very wholesome, as it shared glimpses into her peaceful life with 3-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with former partner Zayn Malik.

The post included everything from family drawings to snapshots of cozy countryside scenes.

However, Slide 9, a photo of a handwritten breakfast menu, ignited a flurry of reactions.

Listed among the items on the cute list was “bacon,” prompting a flood of comments and questions from fans who were surprised by the dish’s inclusion.

“Slide 9: You guys eat bacon? Aren’t you Muslim?” one user commented, quickly sparking a thread of replies and debates.

Others echoed the sentiment with brief reactions: “Did I see bacon??” and “Bacon? Seriously, Gigi?”

Gigi Hadid’s family background includes both Muslim and Christian roots

The strong reaction to Gigi’s post led many fans to revisit the supermodel’s cultural heritage.

Gigi Hadid is the daughter of Mohamed Hadid, a Palestinian-American real estate developer who has been vocal about his Muslim faith, according to The Guardian.

Her mother, supermodel Yolanda Hadid, is Christian and of Dutch descent.

Gigi and her sister, fellow supermodel Bella, have often spoken about their multicultural upbringing. The sisters previously stated that their household celebrated both Christmas and Eid.

While Gigi rarely puts her religion front and center, her sister Bella has been more vocal about her faith.

In an interview, Bella Hadid once shared, “He (Mohamed) was always religious, and he always prayed with us. I am proud to be a Muslim.”

A long history of cultural pride and activism adds nuance to the debate

Gigi has been private with her faith, but she has demonstrated solidarity with the Muslim community in the past.

In 2017, she and her sister Bella joined protests against former President Donald Trump’s travel ban, according to CBS News.

Zayn Malik, Gigi’s former partner and Khai’s father, also shares Muslim heritage through his British Pakistani background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Gigi’s close relations to the Muslim faith led some fans to assume that the couple likely upheld traditional Islamic dietary practices, including abstaining from pork.

Was it pork or something else? The internet can’t decide, and Gigi hasn’t clarified

It’s still unclear whether the “bacon” on Khai’s list refers to pork, turkey bacon, or a plant-based alternative.

Health-conscious parents and halal households typically opt for non-pork versions of the popular breakfast item, and the term “bacon” has become somewhat of a catch-all in modern kitchens.

Despite the stir, Gigi has not addressed the comments or removed the post. Instead, her post remains online, continuing to gather both praise and questions.

“Khai has grown up so much. We love a queen that respects her children’s privacy and safety,” one fan wrote in support.

“Growing up lowkey like a child should. Good parenting,” another commenter wrote.

Gigi’s delicious meals for her daughter have been compared favorably to her mom Yolanda’s strict diet

Netizens also homed in on Khai’s healthy and delicious meals, which include a couple of cakes that celebrated summer break.

Some fans compared Gigi’s parenting style favorably to her mother Yolanda’s, which has caused controversy in the past.

During one infamous scene in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Yolanda freaked out because Gigi ate a piece of her own birthday cake.

On another occasion, Gigi phoned her mom, telling her she was feeling “really weak” from hunger.

Yolanda responded to her daughter by saying, “Have a couple of almonds. Chew them really well.”

Netizens observed that Gigi seems determined to provide Khai with food that she really loves.

“It does this mama’s heart good to see she doesn’t starve her kids like her mom did,” one commenter wrote.

“The fact that Gigi’s mum wouldn’t even let her daughter have some cake to her feeding her own daughter whatever she wants is. SO. WHOLESOME,” another commenter stated.

Netizens shared their takes on Gigi’s menu for her daughter and her parenting style

