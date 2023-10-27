ADVERTISEMENT

With Halloween just around the corner, the celebrations are in full swing and we here at Bored Panda are just as excited to participate by featuring some of the delightful comic work of well-known artist Nate Fakes

Nate's unique talent for finding humor in everyday moments has resonated with many, establishing him as an artist who is known for his one-panel comics that are full of puns. His journey from an aspiring artist to a seasoned professional with a loyal fan base is a true reflection of his artistic skill, intelligence, and unwavering dedication to his craft. In these times when a good laugh is more valuable than ever, Nate Fakes' comics serve as a charming reminder of the joy that can be found in the simple, quirky aspects of life.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | nfakes.com

#1

nate_fakes Report

Gigi
Gigi
Gigi
Community Member
4 hours ago

Take a stick and use it to shove the bowl over, then take the candy. XD

#2

nate_fakes Report

#3

nate_fakes Report

#4

nate_fakes Report

Ditto
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
11 hours ago (edited)

OK that made me chuckle lol, he's near Death! HA!

#5

nate_fakes Report

#6

nate_fakes Report

#7

nate_fakes Report

#8

nate_fakes Report

#9

nate_fakes Report

#10

nate_fakes Report

#11

nate_fakes Report

#12

nate_fakes Report

#13

nate_fakes Report

Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
5 hours ago

Allowed if stuck behind a slow driver in the passing lane.

#14

nate_fakes Report

#15

nate_fakes Report

#16

nate_fakes Report

Ditto
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
11 hours ago

I refuse to believe Charlie Brown could do something like that, must be his evil doppleganger

#17

nate_fakes Report

Trish Panda
Trish Panda
Trish Panda
Community Member
3 hours ago

Do I dare ask about the body wash or head and shoulders shampoo?

#18

nate_fakes Report

#19

nate_fakes Report

#20

nate_fakes Report

#21

nate_fakes Report

Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
2 hours ago

Who knew they could have electrical services under those bridges?

#22

nate_fakes Report

#23

nate_fakes Report

#24

nate_fakes Report

#25

nate_fakes Report

#26

nate_fakes Report

#27

nate_fakes Report

#28

nate_fakes Report

#29

nate_fakes Report

#30

nate_fakes Report

#31

nate_fakes Report

#32

nate_fakes Report

#33

nate_fakes Report

#34

nate_fakes Report

#35

nate_fakes Report

#36

nate_fakes Report

#37

nate_fakes Report

#38

nate_fakes Report

#39

nate_fakes Report

#40

nate_fakes Report

#41

nate_fakes Report

#42

nate_fakes Report

#43

nate_fakes Report

#44

nate_fakes Report

#45

nate_fakes Report

#46

nate_fakes Report

#47

nate_fakes Report

Leesa Anderson
Leesa Anderson
Leesa Anderson
Community Member
1 hour ago

I was telling my young adult children about "the creature from the black lagoon" after going through a haunt last night that had a similar creature!

#48

nate_fakes Report

#49

nate_fakes Report

#50

nate_fakes Report

#51

nate_fakes Report

#52

nate_fakes Report

#53

nate_fakes Report

noodles
noodles
noodles
Community Member
12 minutes ago

“Where’s Johnny!” Otherwise he could just sit down.

#54

nate_fakes Report

#55

nate_fakes Report

