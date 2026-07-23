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If there's one thing the internet never seems to get tired of, it's cats. Their unpredictable antics and larger-than-life personalities have inspired countless memes, videos, and comics over the years.

Canadian cartoonist and filmmaker Graham Annable, better known as Grickle, has turned that endless source of inspiration into a series of delightfully absurd one-panel comics. With minimalist drawings, expressive characters, and a clever sense of humor, he transforms familiar cat behaviors into surreal scenarios that are equal parts bizarre and relatable. Whether he's poking fun at feline quirks or adding unexpected twists to everyday situations, every comic offers a glimpse into Grickle's wonderfully offbeat imagination.

Scroll down to enjoy another collection of his hilarious cat comics, and let us know which one is your favorite!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | gricklemart.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cats seated around fishbowl drawing and painting in cat comics

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WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Remember, Croquis, not food!"

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    #2

    Cat reading book about pushing stuff off tables in cozy room cat comics

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    #3

    Weird cat comics: Four cats are in a living room, sitting in awkward, human-like positions on a sofa and chair.

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    #4

    Weird cat comics: Four cats at a bar, one holding a drink with an umbrella, another with a martini.

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    #5

    A delightfully weird cat comic with two cats happily holding frozen mice, perfectly capturing why felines rule.

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    #6

    A delightfully weird cat comic of a cat playing guitar for children, capturing why felines rule the internet.

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    7points
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    #7

    A delightfully weird cat comic depicting a dog wrapping gifts while a cat wraps a bone-shaped present.

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    #8

    Weird cat comics: a man wakes up to a room covered in cat graffiti, with a dog on the bed and a cat peeking from the doorway.

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    #9

    Weird cat comics: two birds on a branch look at a menacing cat peering through a window with curtains.

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    #10

    Weird cat comics: a vampire surrounded by many cats on a castle wall under a full moon, holding a cat.

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    #11

    Cats practicing figure drawing in art studio cat comics

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    #12

    Weird cat comics: A cat performs on stage, playing a guitar and singing to an audience of other cats.

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    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Singing the song of his people!

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    #13

    A cat comic showcasing cats intensely focused on their phones on a city street, with a mailbox nearby.

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    5points
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    #14

    A delightfully weird cat comic illustrating a cat looking in a mirror, vowing to be a good cat.

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    5points
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    #15

    A delightfully weird cat comic showing a surprised cat standing on a doorstep, having left a d**d bird.

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    #16

    Weird cat comics: several cats at a bar, some holding drinks, with a mouse also at the counter.

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    #17

    A cat comic shows a woman wearing a suit made of books with a curious cat looking at her, highlighting weird cat comics.

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    #18

    A delightfully weird cat comic showing a cat, dogs, and a mouse looking into a reflection, perfectly capturing why felines rule.

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    5points
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    #19

    A weird cat comic showing an octopus-like feline creating mischief, perfectly capturing why felines rule the internet.

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    4points
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    #20

    Person napping in chair surrounded by cats ready to pounce cat comics

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    4points
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    #21

    Weird cat comics: A cat sits on a blanket under an umbrella in the rain outside a house.

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    4points
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    #22

    A delightfully weird cat comic showing a cat, dogs, and mice happily jumping on a trampoline.

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    4points
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    #23

    A delightfully weird cat comic featuring a cat painting a portrait of its owner, who is reading on a chair.

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    #24

    A comic depicting a flying cat over a town, illustrating the effects of catnip in a weird cat comic.

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    4points
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    #25

    A cat comic shows a man looking at a cat in a window that mimics his pose, titled The copy cat.

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    4points
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    #26

    A delightfully weird cat comic of a cat lying on a rug listening to a cassette, perfectly capturing why felines rule.

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    4points
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    #27

    A delightfully weird cat comic showing a cat in a suit lounging on a couch, perfectly capturing why felines rule.

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    4points
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    #28

    Weird cat comics: A tall cat in oven mitts holds a tray of cookies for a group of small mice and canaries.

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    3points
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    #29

    A delightfully weird cat comic depicting cats surprised by a dog doing Tae Kwon Do, perfectly capturing why felines rule the internet.

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    3points
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    #30

    A funny cat comic featuring a cat with a burger and a drink, embodying internet felines.

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    3points
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    #31

    A cat comic of a person looking surprised at a cat knocking over a plant on a windowsill.

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    3points
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    #32

    A cat comic illustrating cats eating popsicles while a man looks in a freezer, highlighting funny cat comics.

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    3points
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    #33

    A sleepy cat cartoon lying on the ground, surrounded by tiny, ghost-like figures with a cityscape in the background, a cat comic.

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    3points
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    #34

    A comic of multiple weird cat comics, two cats looking at phones, and two mice with phones, discussing phone plans.

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    3points
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    #35

    A cat comic shows a cat in a Santa hat next to a Christmas tree as a man opens a gift containing a d**d bird.

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    3points
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    #36

    A cat comic shows a couple discussing their emotionally unsupportive feline, which glares from a windowsill.

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    3points
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    #37

    A cat comic depicts a mummy being attacked and played with by several cats, showing why felines rule the internet.

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    3points
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    #38

    A comic of a man walking past a house full of weird cat comics peeking out of windows, with one cat on the sidewalk.

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    3points
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    #39

    A comic featuring weird cat comics and a dog with a backpack talking to a man, saying they are going to Europe.

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    3points
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    #40

    A comic showing a cat in a suit sitting opposite a man at a desk, discussing cat comics and hairballs.

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    3points
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    #41

    A delightfully weird cat comic depicting a cafe full of cats with humans looking surprised, perfectly capturing why felines rule.

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    3points
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    #42

    Comic scene with man and many cats referencing cats in comics

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    2points
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    #43

    Weird cat comics: a man on a sofa thinks I should shower while a cat sits nearby, observing him.

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    2points
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