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If there's one thing the internet never seems to get tired of, it's cats. Their unpredictable antics and larger-than-life personalities have inspired countless memes, videos, and comics over the years.

Canadian cartoonist and filmmaker Graham Annable, better known as Grickle, has turned that endless source of inspiration into a series of delightfully absurd one-panel comics. With minimalist drawings, expressive characters, and a clever sense of humor, he transforms familiar cat behaviors into surreal scenarios that are equal parts bizarre and relatable. Whether he's poking fun at feline quirks or adding unexpected twists to everyday situations, every comic offers a glimpse into Grickle's wonderfully offbeat imagination.

Scroll down to enjoy another collection of his hilarious cat comics, and let us know which one is your favorite!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | gricklemart.com