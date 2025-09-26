ADVERTISEMENT

Roger Straub’s Mac O’Moodus comics bring together humor, simplicity, and charm in a way that feels effortlessly uplifting. With his signature yellow shirt and wide-eyed curiosity, Mac stumbles through everyday scenarios that quickly twist into clever visual puns and whimsical surprises.

Whether it is turning an ordinary phrase into a literal scene, sharing lighthearted adventures with his chicken sidekick, or simply finding joy in the absurdities of daily life, Straub’s work captures the kind of humor that is both innocent and witty. His art reminds readers that laughter can be found in the smallest details, and that even the simplest doodles can spark the biggest smiles.

More info: Instagram

#1

Mac O’Moodus comic panel by Roger Straub showing a man and chicken under two moons in a playful pun illustration.

macomoodus

    #2

    Mac O’Moodus comic puzzle with one missing piece showing a red barn and tree in a colorful countryside scene.

    macomoodus

    #3

    Cartoon from Mac O’Moodus comics by Roger Straub featuring a man and turtle wearing oversized neck sweaters.

    macomoodus

    #4

    Playful Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub featuring an elephant and a chicken in a humorous pose outdoors.

    macomoodus

    #5

    Cartoon of Mac O’Moodus relaxing above a shadow box farm scene, showcasing playful Mac O’Moodus comics by Roger Straub.

    macomoodus

    #6

    Colorful Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub showing a person carrying an alien near a barn under a starry night sky.

    macomoodus

    #7

    Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub shows a character sitting outside a box, illustrating playful pun humor in comics.

    macomoodus

    #8

    Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub showing a man looking at a clock in a trash can illustrating playful puns about time.

    macomoodus

    #9

    Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub showing a bearded man walking up stairs holding a wooden handrail.

    macomoodus

    #10

    Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub showing a character facing a starry night window in a forest, highlighting playful puns.

    macomoodus

    #11

    Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub shows a playful upside-down tree pun with a man lying on clouds below.

    macomoodus

    #12

    Two raccoons sharing apples from baskets in a playful Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub about puns.

    macomoodus

    #13

    Cartoon from Mac O’Moodus comics by Roger Straub showing a man relaxing in a bathtub over a fire in a forest setting.

    macomoodus

    #14

    Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub showing a bearded man flying on a winged pig above clouds with playful pun humor.

    macomoodus

    #15

    Colorful Mac O’Moodus comic shows a man roasting a sausage as Bigfoot approaches in a forest at night.

    macomoodus

    #16

    Two raccoons inside trash cans in a playful Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub featuring pun humor.

    macomoodus

    #17

    Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub showing a man at night with a shadow on a wall, illustrating playful puns.

    macomoodus

    #18

    Mac O’Moodus comic panels hanging on trees with three chickens looking up, showcasing playful pun illustrations by Roger Straub.

    macomoodus

    #19

    Two geese walking down a path in a colorful Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub featuring playful puns.

    macomoodus

    #20

    Mac O’Moodus comic showing a man driving a red car with a guitar-playing cow singing playful puns.

    macomoodus

    #21

    Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub showing playful corn characters including Momma Corn, Baby Corn, and Poppa Corn popcorn.

    macomoodus

    #22

    Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub shows a bearded man holding a spear beneath a mounted big fish with a big mouth.

    macomoodus

    #23

    Playful Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub shows a pun on internet domains with a colorful character.

    macomoodus

    #24

    Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub showing a character painting Earth on a canvas under a starry sky.

    macomoodus

    #25

    Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub showing a character pointing at framed paintings hanging like planets in space.

    macomoodus

    #26

    Three chickens looking at Mac O’Moodus comics by Roger Straub displayed on trees outdoors.

    macomoodus

    #27

    Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub showing a man with empty pockets looking at a money bag behind a fallen tree.

    macomoodus

    #28

    Colorful Mac O Moodus comic by Roger Straub showing a bearded man grooving next to a radio with musical notes floating around.

    macomoodus

    #29

    Mac O’Moodus comic featuring playful love letters pun with chickens and stylized letters at night in a colorful landscape.

    macomoodus

    #30

    Cartoon of a bearded man at the beach holding a large TV remote, featured in Mac O'Moodus comics by Roger Straub.

    macomoodus

    #31

    Mac O’Moodus comic featuring a cow dressed as Mona Lisa with chickens standing nearby in a playful outdoor scene.

    macomoodus

    #32

    Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub shows a person playing guitar while riding a cow, surrounded by chickens on a country path.

    macomoodus

    #33

    Mac O'Moodus comics by Roger Straub showing two green-faced characters walking at night near a village and church.

    macomoodus

    #34

    Cartoon of a man holding a stick with a parrot, illustrating playful Mac O’Moodus comics featuring puns.

    macomoodus

    #35

    Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub showing a man holding a large fish titled A Memory Maker.

    macomoodus

    #36

    Mac O’Moodus comic featuring a farmer with various barnyard animals illustrating playful puns and humor.

    macomoodus

    #37

    Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub featuring a playful man dancing and playing saxophone with chickens outdoors.

    macomoodus

    #38

    Man in yellow jacket petting geese in a colorful playful Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub featuring clever puns.

    macomoodus

    #39

    Mac O’Moodus comic shows a character viewing carved political faces on a mountain, highlighting playful pun humor.

    macomoodus

    #40

    Two cows in party hats holding drinks outdoors at night, playful Mac O’Moodus comics by Roger Straub.

    macomoodus

    #41

    Mac O’Moodus comic showing a man with musical instruments in the background, highlighting playful pun humor.

    macomoodus

    #42

    Mac O’Moodus comic showing a character planting a small tree in a forest, highlighting playful puns in the artwork.

    macomoodus

    #43

    Colorful Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub showing a person in a yellow jacket discovering a UFO in the forest at night.

    macomoodus

    #44

    Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub showing a bearded man peeling a banana with a giant banana nearby.

    macomoodus

    #45

    Mac O’Moodus comic shows a character with chickens looking at a starry night on a farm path under outer space sky.

    macomoodus

    #46

    Cartoon by Roger Straub showing a bearded man with cows, chickens, sheep, pig, goose, and cat in playful Mac O’Moodus style.

    macomoodus

    #47

    Playful Mac O’Moodus comic showing a man climbing a tree while his sleeping self rests below under night sky.

    macomoodus

    #48

    Mac O’Moodus comic showing a man with a beard walking alongside a bear in a playful outdoor scene.

    macomoodus

    #49

    Mac O’Moodus comic by Roger Straub showing a person holding two horses behind a fence in a playful pun scene.

    macomoodus

    #50

    Mac O’Moodus comic showing two cows performing music on stage with an audience of cows cheering below.

    macomoodus

