Roger Straub’s Mac O’Moodus comics bring together humor, simplicity, and charm in a way that feels effortlessly uplifting. With his signature yellow shirt and wide-eyed curiosity, Mac stumbles through everyday scenarios that quickly twist into clever visual puns and whimsical surprises.

Whether it is turning an ordinary phrase into a literal scene, sharing lighthearted adventures with his chicken sidekick, or simply finding joy in the absurdities of daily life, Straub’s work captures the kind of humor that is both innocent and witty. His art reminds readers that laughter can be found in the smallest details, and that even the simplest doodles can spark the biggest smiles.

More info: Instagram