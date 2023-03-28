"Ominous Signs" is a fun Instagram page that shares all sorts of weird and entertaining signs and writings found in public spaces. The account is all about discovering quirky messages on buildings, odd billboards, strange graffiti on fences, and confusing road signs. Every post on the page gives you a little taste of the surprising and amusing things you can find around you, making you want to keep an eye out for them in your own daily life.

Even though it's not a huge page, "Ominous Signs" has a cool, casual vibe that makes it enjoyable for anyone who stumbles upon it. There's no fluff, just a bunch of interesting and funny signs that'll make you laugh, scratch your head, or both.