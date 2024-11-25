“This Is Bizarre”: Olympic Medalist Permanently Banned From Australia After Defecting To UK

ADVERTISEMENT

Olympic medallist Matthew Richardson can kiss any opportunity of competing with the Australian Cycling Team goodbye.

The 25-year-old track cyclist from the UK impressed countless fans after winning two silver medals and one bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, while representing Team Australia.

Back in August, he announced his decision to defect to Great Britain, and it seems the Land Down Under is not too happy about it.

Australia has officially banned Olympic medallist Matthew Richardson from competing with them in the near future

Share icon

Image credits: Justin Setterfield / Getty

On Monday, AusCycling finalized their sanctions regarding Richardson.

It read, “The review, which involved a thorough investigation of Richardson’s actions, has determined he acted in a way which conflicted with the values of AusCycling, the Australian National Team and the broader cycling community.

“Richardson will not be eligible to rejoin the Australian Cycling Team at any point in the future. He is also prohibited from using any resources associated with the Australian Cycling Team or its partners.”

The statement ended by saying, “Richardson will be ineligible for any AusCycling-related awards, effective immediately.”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Matthew Richardson

Richardson had reportedly requested the world cycling body, the Union Cycliste Internationale, to hold off on his nationality change until after the Olympic Games had concluded.

As seen in AusCycling’s letter, he additionally withheld this news from his teammates and “key stakeholders” which “represented an unacceptable risk to AusCycling’s intellectual property.”

“These decisions underscore AusCycling’s adherence to the values of the Australian National Team and our broader commitment to the principle of Win Well,” claimed Executive General Manager of Performance Jesse Korf in the release.

“Integrity, respect, and trust are foundational to our team and organisation, and we remain focused on fostering an environment that upholds these standards.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCI Track Champions League (@ucitcl)

Despite the statement, Richardson doesn’t hold any animosity towards AusCycling or Australia.

“They supported me for my whole cycling career up until now and I really did give my best for them and brought home as many medals as possible, so I just hope they can understand my decision and can appreciate everything I did for them as well,” he told Eurosport’s The Gruppetto show.

Richardson’s announcement in the summer came as a shock to everyone, especially Australians

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Eurasia Sport Images / Getty

Born in Maidstone, England, Richardson seemingly regarded Australia as a second home, having moved to the country when he was nine years old, cycling in the north of Perth, Western Australia.

Additionally, he had maintained dual citizenships of both his Australian and British passports, as per an article by news.com.au.

But his defection back to his home nation was always a matter of “when” and not “if.”

“I looked over at the GB people and thought, ‘I could have been there.’” And I thought, ‘hmm, this feels quite strange,’” he revealed.

Share icon

Image credits: British Cycling

“I never hesitated once when racing for Australia at any competition in the last seven years, but that was the first thought of what could possibly be if I hadn’t moved to Australia and I was racing for GB.”

He added, “I’ve been in the sport long enough to understand that equipment makes a difference, possible race opportunities in Europe make a difference. But the underlying thing was it was just my dream. The main thing is that I’m chasing a dream.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Richardson assures fans that his decision to leave Australia wasn’t fueled by any negative experience

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eurosport Cycling (@eurosportcycling)

As the news of his defection broke out, the Olympic medalist had only kind words for his fellow teammates.

“I want to say a huge thank you to my teammates for everything we’ve been through together,” he wrote on Instagram. “You’ve been there for the highs and the lows, and I’m so grateful for all the support, laughter, and hard work we’ve shared.

Share icon

Image credits: Matthew Richardson / Australian Cycling Team

“But this decision is about following my passion and pushing myself to new heights. This isn’t about leaving something behind, but about embracing a new chapter in my journey and chasing a dream, a dream that is to race for the country in which I was born.”

A flurry of mixed reactions sparked after Richardson regarding his pivotal decision

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Matthew Richardson

Most comments were supportive of the young athlete’s defection.

“Great young man, great athlete and really exciting to watch him whenever and wherever he races,” someone applauded. “100% commitment, full gas every time! Such a small window of opportunity to peak in such a tiny, niche sport — good luck to him and his tight support team.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBS Sport (@sbssportau)

One user seemed excited about Richardson’s future, writing, “Well done Matthew, it’s a tough decision, but obviously the right one for you. Looking forward to the next stage of your career.”

Another questioned the critics as they asked, “Are we really that kind of society that does not support athletes doing what they feel is best for themselves and their careers, hasn’t the 5 years he represented Australia been enough payback?”

“Disgraceful” read one of the comments

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT