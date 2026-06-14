Oliver Tree’s Final Online Posts Captured A Perfect Day In Brazil Before Tragedy Struck

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Just one day before his life was cut short in a devastating helicopter crash on June 14, Oliver Tree gave fans a glimpse into what appeared to be a joyful day exploring Brazil.

The singer and YouTuber shared a video documenting his first trip to the country, spending time with a local creator as they bounced between a series of activities across the city.

Highlights Musician Oliver Tree tragically passed away at age 32 following a devastating mid-air helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Less than 24 hours prior to the fatal crash, Tree shared his final social media post documenting a joyful.

The tragic accident occurred during his The World's First World Tour when two helicopters crashed into an electric vehicle lot.

Now, after news of his passing at age 32, fans have returned to the video to remember what became his final social media post.

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Oliver Tree spent his final day exploring Brazil with a local influencer

Image credits: olivertree/Instagram

Tree’s last Instagram post was shared on Saturday, June 13, less than 24 hours before the fatal crash.

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The Reel followed the musician as he spent a day with Brazilian influencer Iae Break during what was described as his first visit to the country.

He captioned the post, “Gringo 24 horas no Brasil,” which translates to “American 24 hours in Brazil.” The video showed the pair taking part in a variety of activities throughout the day.

The two played soccer, rode bicycles through the city, got haircuts, and even spent time cooking together.

Image credits: olivertree/Instagram

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Tree’s song Worth Nothing played in the background as clips from the outing unfolded.

The video quickly attracted attention online and had amassed 24.8 million views at the time of reporting.

Following news of his passing, the comments section became filled with messages from fans expressing their shock and sadness.

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“Bro I can’t believe it,” one wrote, while another added, “fly high beautiful.”

Many described the video as difficult to watch knowing it would become the final post of the artist’s life.

“Oliver, now we won’t be able to see your craziness, we will miss you so much,” added an Instagram user.

The singer passed away in a helicopter collision the following day

Image credits: olivertree/Instagram

As reported by Bored Panda, Tree was identified as one of six people who lost their lives in a helicopter crash on Sunday in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes area of Rio de Janeiro.

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According to reports, two helicopters collided mid-air before crashing into an electric vehicle yard below.

The impact reportedly set at least 20 vehicles on fire.

Authorities said Tree was traveling aboard one helicopter alongside passengers Lucas Vignale, Argentine YouTuber Gaspar Prim, also known as Gaspi, music producer Lucas Brito Chaves, and pilot Alexandre Souza.

Image credits: olivertree/Instagram

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The second helicopter was being flown by pilot Charles Marsillac, who was also killed.

The local Civil Police confirmed that the case remains under investigation and that a forensic examination of the scene has been requested.

Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras of the fire service said investigators were still working to determine exactly what happened.

Image credits: olivertree/Instagram

“Parts of the aircraft are scattered hundreds of meters away, so the information we have is still very preliminary,” he told CNN Brasil.

“We really need to get the recordings and videos to understand exactly what happened.”

He added that the location of the crash may have prevented an even greater disaster.

“Given the surrounding residences, the accident could have been far more tragic.”

Oliver Tree built a career unlike almost anyone else in music

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iae Break (@iae.break)

Born Oliver Tree Nickell in Santa Cruz, California, the artist first gained attention as a teenager performing under the name Tree.

He later worked with artists including Skrillex and Zeds Dead before stepping away from music to study music technology.

After returning to the industry, he became known for blending music, comedy, internet culture, and over-the-top characters into a style that was uniquely his own.

His debut studio album, Ugly Is Beautiful, arrived in 2020 and featured the hit song Life Goes On, which went on to become one of his biggest successes.

Image credits: iae.break/Instagram

He followed it with Cowboy Tears in 2022, Alone in a Crowd in 2023, and Love You Madly Hate You Badly, which was released in April 2026.

Tree’s songs Life Goes On and Miss You became global hits, while his videos amassed more than a billion combined views on YouTube.

Image credits: iae.break/Instagram

Outside of music, he was known for directing many of his own videos, creating viral online content, and even setting a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest kick scooter.

At the time of his passing, Tree was traveling through South America as part of The World’s First World Tour. He had performed in São Paulo on June 6 and was scheduled to continue the tour with a show in Lisbon on July 13.

“Who else can’t believe it?”, Oliver Tree’s passing leaves fans heartbroken and in disbelief