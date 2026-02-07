ADVERTISEMENT

When people picture the ancient world, they often imagine ruins behind museum glass. But many of the world’s oldest cities are still alive, loud, and surprisingly ordinary.

Streets mapped out thousands of years ago can still shape a morning commute, while markets buzz beside temples. Prayers, trade, and celebrations continue in the same places where early communities once gathered.

Instead of treating these places as frozen relics, let's take a look at how they kept going, century after century, with everyday life unfolding alongside deep roots.