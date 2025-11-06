49 Fascinating Photos Revealing What The World’s Capitals Looked Like Way Before Modern Times
It’s hard to imagine London, Paris, or even Seoul without high-rise buildings and dazzling lights. But believe it or not, centuries ago, these capital cities from around the world looked nothing like they do today. Before modernization took hold, the towering skyscrapers, tarred roads, and flashy cars we’re used to seeing were once medieval buildings, horse-drawn carriages, and cobblestone streets. Thanks to photography and the amazing artists behind it, catching a glimpse into the past has never been easier. Get ready to take a step back in time with this list of 49 rare early photos of the world’s capital cities.
Paris, France, 1838
The 19th century was a period of rapid cultural and industrial change for Paris. During that time, photography pioneer Louis Daguerre captured this image of the Boulevard du Temple in central Paris in 1838. Before this photo featuring two men was taken, long exposure times prevented moving objects from being recorded, making this the first ever image to include human beings.
Berlin, Germany, 1856
Berlin experienced rapid transformation and expansion in the 19th century. This image of the city, captured in 1856, features the Zeughaus armoury, the oldest structure on Unter den Linden Boulevard. Photographer Leopold Ahrendts took this historic photo of the building that would later become a Prussian military museum and then, finally, the German Historical Museum we know today.
Wellington, New Zealand, 1880
This 19th-century image of a run-down flour mill at the Ngāūranga Gorge documents the effects of colonialism on the native forest in the lower North Island of New Zealand. It probably isn’t surprising that the ravaged forests captured in the background of this photo were a result of the bridge, buildings, and fences erected at the settlement during that time.
Vilnius, Lithuania, 1860s
Vilnius, Lithuania, was both ethnically and religiously diverse when under the Russian Empire in the 19th century. Taken just a few years before political repression began in the country, this historic image of Gediminas Castle Hill, one of the city’s oldest landmarks, was captured by photographer Abdon Korzon in the 1860s. Originally a studio artist, this was not only his first outdoor photo, but also the very first image taken outside of a studio in the whole country.
Seoul, South Korea, 1890-1923
Seoul was transforming from a traditional Joseon capital into a more modern city during these three decades. Despite the growing Japanese and Western influence at the time, the capital maintained Korean tradition, with trips to streams such as Cheonggyecheon to do laundry and gather water forming part of daily life. This image, taken somewhere between the late 19th and early 20th century, captured the spirit of the city during that era.
Cairo, Egypt, 1839
The 19th century was a period of change for Cairo under Muhammad Ali Pasha’s rule. Despite being a copy of the original daguerreotype of the Great Pyramid of Khufu that has since been lost, this engraved version still gives us a clear picture of what Giza looked like in the 19th century. Taken in 1839 by Horace Vernet and Frédéric Goupil-Fesquet, the image is the first known photograph of one of the world’s most famous landmarks.
Singapore, 1900s
In the early 20th century, Singapore underwent substantial commercial growth. Photographed here is Commercial Square, later known as Raffles Place, which was the capital’s centerpiece for trade and commerce. Considered the city’s financial district, the square was filled with department stores, banks, and trading houses. Although the area has changed a lot over the 180 years of its existence, it remains Singapore’s business hub.
Brussels, Belgium, 1890s
Brussels was modernizing at an accelerated pace in the late 19th century, and this photo captures its busiest square, Place de la Monnaie, which was the epicenter of the city’s transformation. At the heart of the area is the Royal Theatre of La Monnaie, which is now the capital’s national opera house and one of its most historic landmarks.
Hanoi, Vietnam, 1890
Pictured here is the entrance to the Quan Thanh temple next to West Lake in Hanoi. This historical photograph was captured in 1896, around the time the capital city became a French colonial center. Despite the redesign of much of Hanoi’s streets and buildings during this era, the temple was well-preserved and remarkably still looks pretty much the same today, over a century later.
Tokyo, Japan, 1870s
During the early Meiji era, Tokyo began to modernize, and Western influence was emerging in most areas of the city. Despite rapid development at the time, this historic photo taken from Mount Atago by Austrian photographer Raimund von Stillfried captured the capital’s Edo past, characterized by wooden houses and narrow roads.
Washington D.C., USA, 1846
In 1846, Washington was still a developing capital city, sparsely populated with multiple buildings under construction. Pictured here is the earliest known photo of the U.S. Capitol, captured by John Plumbe in 1846, featuring the building’s original short wooden dome designed by Charles Bulfinch. A few years after this image was taken, the towering iron dome we know today was constructed.
Vienna, Austria, 1850s
The 19th century was a period of expansion and transformation for Vienna, a city under the rule of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, with modern infrastructure and intellectual life becoming more prevalent. This photograph captured the capital’s major square, the Michaelerplatz, which was surrounded by Baroque architecture. Interestingly, much of its infrastructure remains unchanged today.
Kyiv, Ukraine, 1852
With the construction of the Nicholas Bridge, the railway, and full access to the Dnieper River, Kyiv emerged as a key trade and transportation hub in the 19th century. This photo, captured by Roger Fenton in 1852, features St. Andrew’s Church sitting atop the Andriivs'kyi Descent, a significant landmark in the city. Today, the building is a museum dedicated to Kyiv’s cultural heritage.
Lisbon, Portugal, 1890-1905
In the late 19th and early 20th century, Lisbon was modernizing but still preserving its maritime and imperial heritage. Photographed here is the capital’s Belém Tower, which was used as a military outpost and prison in the early 1800s. After briefly serving as a customs post and then falling into disrepair later that century, the tower underwent restoration during the city’s Romantic Revival, transforming it into a historic landmark.
Ottawa, Canada, 1890s
This late 19th-century photo of Elgin Street in Ottawa shows the transformation the capital was undergoing at that time. Previously a lumber town surrounded by forests and wilderness, the city was now the country’s political hub with many new buildings housing restaurants, offices, and other businesses. Today, Ottawa is still a strong capital city with high levels of education, a very high standard of living, and relatively low unemployment.
Helsinki, Finland, 1880
Helsinki was a thriving capital city under Russian rule in the late 19th century. Interestingly, neoclassical architecture was becoming increasingly popular and influenced many new construction projects during that period. One such building is the Alexander Theater, photographed here, which became one of its most magnificent monuments after it was built in 1879.
London, United Kingdom, 1839
Thanks to the Industrial Revolution, London became the world’s largest city in the 19th century. Recognized as one of the first photos of the capital, taken by French photographer Monsieur de St Croix in 1839, this image features the Royal Banqueting House and the equestrian statue of Charles I at Charing Cross.
Rome, Italy, 1842
The 19th century was a period of transformation for Rome, and there to capture the city during this time was photographer, scholar, and artist Joseph-Philibert Girault de Prangey. While traveling through Italy in 1842, he took this picture of Rome’s Pons Aemilius, also known as the Broken Bridge, which is recognized as the oldest surviving photo of Rome. Today, the bridge only has one arch.
Istanbul, Turkey, 1843
Modernization and traditional life co-existed in Istanbul in the 19th century, then known as Constantinople, the heart of the Ottoman Empire. Similar to his photos of Rome taken just a year earlier, French photographer Joseph-Philibert Girault de Prangey took this panoramic picture of Istanbul in 1843. Captured from the famous Beyazit Tower, the historic image features the Nuruosmaniye Mosque, Hagia Sophia, the Blue Mosque, and the Bosporus Strait.
Bangkok, Thailand, 1860s
Under King Mongkut in the mid-19th century, Bangkok opened up to Western trade and modernization. During this time, photographer John Thomson captured this image of the Chao Phraya River from the Wat Arun, along with many other photos of the city, the royal family, and cultural ceremonies. These invaluable records of Bangkok are part of his collection of 700 original glass negatives taken in that period.
Beijing, China, 1860
In 1860, Beijing was at the center of the Second Opium War, which was an intense conflict between Britain, France, and China. Felice Beato, one of the world’s first war photographers, was there to capture the aftermath of the battles, often choosing to create views reflecting a European perspective. This photo of the Taku Forts is part of Beato’s album documenting the war.
Abu Dhabi, UAE, 1960s
Before Abu Dhabi developed into the modern capital we know today, it was a quiet coastal town surrounded by expansive desert landscape. Photographed here is Qasr Al Hosn, the main residence of the ruling family as well as the city’s political and governmental hub since the late 18th century. Recognized as the oldest stone building in Abu Dhabi, this palace is now a historical landmark.
Copenhagen, Denmark, 1840
Widely regarded as the oldest surviving photo of Denmark, this photo of the public square, Ulfeldts Plads (now Gråbrødretorv), was taken by amateur photographer Peter Faber in 1840. During this period, Copenhagen was still a relatively small walled city, but that would soon change as just three years later, Tivoli Gardens Amusement Park would open. This marked a new era of expansion and transformation for the city.
New Delhi, India, 1920s
This photo of the construction of the Viceroy’s House (now Rashtrapati Bhavan) in New Delhi was taken in the 1920s when India was still under British rule. Photographed by Arthur Gordon Shoosmith, the image captured the city’s transformation from farmland into an imperial capital, with grand architecture.
Jakarta, Indonesia, 1860-1900
Under Dutch colonial rule in the late 19th century, Jakarta (Batavia) was a significant port and hub for Indonesia. This photo of a local boat race on a canal in the capital was likely taken in the late 19th century, when the city was thriving due to its export economy and growing infrastructure.
Amsterdam, Netherlands, 1857
Although Amsterdam was modernizing in the 19th century, it still faced housing shortages and sanitation issues, with cholera-inducing pollution affecting its canals. This photo of Keizersgracht canal between Utrechtsestraat and the Amstel River was taken in 1857, a few decades before urban renewal ended the city’s cholera epidemic.
Buenos Aires, Argentina, 1910
Despite experiencing rapid growth in the early 20th century and becoming one of the world’s richest and largest cities, Buenos Aires still had widespread poverty. Its new infrastructure, cultural, and modernization mostly benefited the upper and middle classes, while the working class experienced poor living conditions. This 1910 photo of the city was captured during its period of transformation.
Warsaw, Poland, 1870
The late 19th century was a period of both oppression and development for Warsaw under Russian rule. While political repression was at an all-time high, modernization still occurred quite rapidly, leading to new water systems, lighting, and tram lines being introduced to the city. This photo captured Castle Square and St. John's Cathedral at that time.
Nassau, The Bahamas, 1890
Under British rule in the late 19th century, Nassau began to emerge as a tourist destination for the wealthy. Once a trade-based city, the favorable weather conditions and developing infrastructure, such as hotels, transformed it into a hub for leisure and tourism. This photo, taken in 1890, captured tourists enjoying the port capital.
Mexico City, Mexico, 1884
The Constitution Plaza (Zócalo), pictured here, was at the heart of Mexico City in the 19th century and continues to be today. In 1884, when President Porfirio Diaz was at the helm, the capital underwent major modernization, with some of the city’s transformation modelled after Paris’s development earlier in the same century.
Edinburgh, Scotland, 1830s
In the early 19th century, Edinburgh was considered the “Athens of the North” because of its thriving intellectual life, neoclassical architecture, and rapid expansion. This daguerrotype, dating back to the late 1830s, was one of the first photos taken of the capital, capturing the heart of the city and several familiar landmarks.
Damascus, Syria, 1857
Remarkably, Damascus is recognized as one of the oldest inhabited cities in the world, with settlement dating back to around 10,000 BCE. This image, taken by British photographer Francis Frith in 1857, features the old city, and although some of the buildings have since been damaged by war, others are still visible today.
Canberra, Australia, 1913
Unlike the other cities on this list that have been capitals since before the 20th century, Canberra only became the metropolis of Australia in 1913, when its foundation was laid and it was officially named. This image, captured that same year, shows the vast rural landscape before construction began and also includes several markings indicating where surveyors planned on building each landmark in the city.
Algiers, Algeria, 1896
Algiers was under French colonial rule in the late 19th century and became a key trade hub for North Africa. At the time, the city was giving way to new colonial buildings while maintaining some of its previous Ottoman architecture and style. This photo, capturing the port’s transformation, was taken in 1896.
Buenos Aires, Argentina, 1880
After Argentina federalized Buenos Aires in the late 19th century, the city began to transform into a modern capital, though the divide between the rich and poor remained wide. At the time, modernization mostly benefited the elite while the working class continued to live a tough, traditional life. This image of women washing clothing at an open-air wash site in the city was taken in 1880.
Bogota, Colombia, 1884
In 1884, Bogota was at the center of the Colombian Civil War. This photo, taken in the same year, documented one of Bogota’s most pivotal moments: the inauguration of its first tram system. Despite the ongoing tension between the government and liberal reformers, innovations such as the tramway created new opportunities for the city to grow.
Tallinn, Estonia, 1900
Under the rule of the Russian Empire in the early 20th century, Tallinn underwent a period of transformation. Along with urban modernization, the city’s political and cultural climate was reshaped by the growing Orthodox presence and imperial influence. This photo, taken in 1900, features many of Tallinn’s medieval monuments, with the newly built Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in the background.
Prague, Czech Republic, 1900s
At the beginning of the 20th century, Prague was experiencing industrial expansion while under the rule of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. This historic photo of Golden Lane (Zlatá ulička) in Prague Castle, featuring some of the city’s medieval buildings and modest charm, was captured by Danish photographer Peter Elfelt in the early 1900s.
Cape Town, South Africa, 1880s
Under British colonial rule in the late 19th century, Cape Town underwent rapid growth and became an important trade hub for South Africa. With its expanding railway network connecting mining regions to the port, the export economy flourished. While the city developed at an accelerated pace, social inequality also heightened, with non-white workers facing harsh conditions and discrimination.
Nairobi, Kenya, 1939
In the early 20th century, Nairobi was also a developing city under British rule. During the construction of the Uganda Railway, many Sikh settlers took up residence in the capital, leading to the development of a multicultural community. Pictured here is the Gurdwara Bazar, a temple that was founded in 1918 as a hub and place of worship for the settlers.
Panama City, Panama, 1900s
This photo from the 1900s of banana traders along a river was captured during a period of rapid change for Panama City. With the Panama Canal being at the center of the capital’s transformation, the metropolis became a significant link between oceans and continents. As such, the banana trade expanded, and with that came economic growth.
Kingston, Jamaica, 1907
At the start of the 20th century, Kingston became Jamaica’s commercial hub. Photographed here is the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that destroyed much of the capital in 1907. While the disaster was a severe setback for many households and businesses, it prompted the city to rebuild with more modern infrastructure.
Dublin, Ireland, 1848
This image of a group posing in front of St. George’s Church in 1848 is one of Dublin’s earliest photos. During the Great Famine in the mid-19th century, the city experienced widespread poverty and overcrowding due to thousands of people fleeing from rural areas to the capital in search of employment. Despite the economic challenges faced at the time, Dublin remained Ireland’s major political and cultural hub.
Moscow, Russia, 1852
This 1852 photo featuring Moscow’s skyline and the Great Kremlin Palace in the distance was taken by British photographer Roger Fenton during a period of transformation and conflict. Under Tsar Nicholas I, the capital underwent modernization, with new roads, transport systems, and infrastructure reshaping the old city. Just a year after this photo was taken, Russia would start the historic Crimean War.
Havana, Cuba, 1900
By the end of the 19th century and after the Spanish-American War, Spain’s rule over Havana had concluded. With the U.S. taking over the government, its influence began to emerge in the city’s infrastructure, politics, and culture, transforming the metropolis into a rapidly growing cosmopolitan port capital. Photographed here was the Cathedral of Havana, located in one of Havana’s most famous squares.
Bern, Switzerland, 1890
Recognized as Switzerland’s federal capital since 1848, Bern was the political and cultural hub during the country’s industrialization in the late 19th century. With new infrastructure, such as the Kirchenfeld Bridge being constructed, the city transformed from a medieval metropolis into a more modern one.
Riga, Latvia, 1900s
Before becoming the capital of independent Latvia, Riga was one of the largest and most significant industrial cities in the Russian Empire. However, after a series of devastating conflicts like WWI and Latvia’s fight for independence, the capital suffered great losses. Despite this, Riga remained at the forefront of the country’s culture and spirit.
Lima, Peru, 1928
In the early 20th century, Lima began expanding and embracing transformation through new architecture and infrastructure. This 1928 photo shows the Plaza Bolognesi, located at the heart of the city. With its neoclassical structures and expansive streets, the bustling square became a reflection of the capital’s modernization and urban renewal under President Augusto B. Leguía.
Athens, Greece, 1842
Once a small village town under Ottoman rule, Athens began reshaping itself into a modernized European-style city, and to achieve this, more neoclassical infrastructure was introduced in the 19th century. This image, captured by Joseph-Philibert Girault de Prangey in 1842, is considered the oldest photo of the Acropolis of Athens and marks the very first visual record of the “Sacred Rock”.