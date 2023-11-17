ADVERTISEMENT

Makeup has existed for centuries and has always been an important part of people's lives. Depending on the location, tradition, culture, and, finally, fashion, it has always been there, just in different forms.

Today, we would like to present to you some extraordinary transformations by Anar Agakishiev, a makeup artist from Azerbaijan. What makes his work special is that many of the models undergoing his transformations are elderly ladies who, thanks to Anar’s artistry, look decades younger. Very often, it's hard to believe they are the same people. If you missed our previous post featuring even more examples of Agakishiev’s unique work, make sure to check them out.

