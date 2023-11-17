47 Before & After Pics Of Women Transformed By This Azerbaijani Makeup Artist (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Makeup has existed for centuries and has always been an important part of people's lives. Depending on the location, tradition, culture, and, finally, fashion, it has always been there, just in different forms.
Today, we would like to present to you some extraordinary transformations by Anar Agakishiev, a makeup artist from Azerbaijan. What makes his work special is that many of the models undergoing his transformations are elderly ladies who, thanks to Anar’s artistry, look decades younger. Very often, it's hard to believe they are the same people. If you missed our previous post featuring even more examples of Agakishiev’s unique work, make sure to check them out.
Bored Panda contacted Agakishiev and asked him some questions about his work. We wanted to know what initially inspired Anar to become a makeup artist, and what motivates him to work specifically with older clients to create transformative looks. The artist from Azerbaijan shared with us: “My journey into becoming a makeup artist sparked from a realization: time is our most precious asset. As we age, its value magnifies, fueling my passion to momentarily halt time's relentless march for my clients. Focused on older individuals, I craft transformative looks that amplify not just their outer radiance but also infuse joy and confidence. It's about freezing moments, creating timeless beauty, and witnessing the joy as I accentuate their unique, timeless allure. Together, we celebrate a beauty that transcends age!”
Anar’s work is known for highlighting the natural beauty of his clients. We were wondering how the artist balances enhancing their features while keeping the makeup look natural and age-appropriate. We found out: “Achieving a graceful and age-fitting appearance requires a blend of methods and thoughtful considerations. Emphasizing these core principles and tailoring the approach to suit the client's preferences and distinct features helps create a makeup style that elevates their innate beauty, ensuring it remains both age-suited and gracefully refined.”
Working with older clients involves addressing various signs of aging. This is why we were curious about what common challenges Anar faces, and how he tackles them to achieve such remarkable age transformations. The makeup artist told us: “Every client is unique with different facial structures and skin concerns. I need to tailor each transformation to the individual. Highlight their distinctive features and address specific concerns accordingly. Aging skin often has a different texture, including wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, puffiness, loss of elasticity and sagging skin. Staying updated on makeup techniques and products suitable for mature skin is very important in finding products that work well with aging skin.”
Agakishiev's work seems to empower older women by enhancing their confidence. We asked the artist how he sees the role of makeup in empowering individuals, especially those who may feel societal pressures related to aging. We learned that: “Makeup serves as a superhero cape, empowering older women beyond appearances—it's a confidence catalyst. In a society fixated on youth, makeup becomes their declaration: ‘I'm fabulous at every stage!’ It's a rebellion against age-driven stereotypes, a means to own one's unique style, and essentially, a magical tool to embrace self-confidence and feel absolutely awesome.”
This isn't the same person...unless he performs rhinoplasty too.
big nope for me, to much, too much, we do not recognize the person and everything that makes the character is erased under a ton of products.
Slap on several pounds of make up to call yourself beautiful? I'll pass, thanks.
