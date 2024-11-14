ADVERTISEMENT

Trends are everywhere, influencing everything from clothing to homes, hairstyles, and even dances. And while many of them come and go in cycles—just look at the fashionistas nowadays rocking outfits resembling what Britney wore in the early 2000s—some never seem to regain the popularity they once had.

Today, we’re focusing on home trends that failed to stand the test of time. One redditor recently started a discussion about them, asking fellow netizens what some fancy home features are that have faded into history, and many people went down memory lane, recalling what they had in their own homes or saw in other people’s. If you’re curious to see what features are no longer considered fancy—nor legal, in some cases—scroll down to find their answers on the list below.

#1

44 Home Features That Were The Height Of Luxury Back Then But Now Are Obsolete Living rooms with 1-3 steps down.
Decorative tile in bathrooms in god-awful color combinations -pink/black, etc.

challam Report

sarudhillon26
SD
SD
Community Member
1 hour ago

I will take a sunken living room any time. No carpet however.

#2

44 Home Features That Were The Height Of Luxury Back Then But Now Are Obsolete Solid oak doors. Oak everything. This house was built in the 90's but to old standards. It was oak plate rails in the walls. I was going to have them removed when I repainted, but they are glued and screwed to the walls. Removing them would have cost a small fortune, so I left them up... As a result, this house is incredibly solid and very, very quiet. Even my WIC has solid oak doors. Why? Who knows. I'm pretty sure this house could take a direct hit from a nuclear missile and not be worse for wear.

CrazyIrina , marco4371 Report

tabbygirl04152020
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
1 hour ago

Now aren’t you glad you didn’t rip out the quality hardwood and replace it with the pressed sawdust s**t they call doors nowadays?

#3

44 Home Features That Were The Height Of Luxury Back Then But Now Are Obsolete Trash compactors were big in new $$$ homes when I was a kid. We were impressed when people installed them in their existing homes.

MeanderFlanders , mememarcy Report

#4

44 Home Features That Were The Height Of Luxury Back Then But Now Are Obsolete Laundry chutes. In one house it was from the second floor to the basement, in another from the kitchen to the basement.

MissHibernia , Eugene Kim / flickr Report

#5

44 Home Features That Were The Height Of Luxury Back Then But Now Are Obsolete Central vacuum.

I always thought there would be a clog in the pipe inside of a wall somewhere which would render the whole machine useless. I never had one but I had friends who did.

Interestingly, though, I'm seeing these videos on instagram now showing people using them and all the comments are like the people just discovered fire. "WOW!! What a great idea!! No more lugging a vacuum around. Brilliant!!".

Eye_Doc_Photog , MyGingah Report

#6

44 Home Features That Were The Height Of Luxury Back Then But Now Are Obsolete Phone nooks.

nakedonmygoat: My house has one. I use it for knick-knacks.

glaurieb , Mirandartv / Imgur Report

ortaduchess
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
59 minutes ago

My childhood home didn't just have a phone nook, it was almost a phone booth inset into the hallway with its own built in seat. All it lacked was a door. I absolutely loved it and used it for hours on end after school.

#7

44 Home Features That Were The Height Of Luxury Back Then But Now Are Obsolete Finished basements as “recreation rooms,” long before family rooms were built.

challam , VanWinkle87 Report

tabbygirl04152020
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
1 hour ago

Those finished basements WERE the rec rooms! Absolutely perfect for kids’ sleepovers too. They have some privacy, but you’re still in the house to intervene if something happens. Just get your a*s up and go check on them to be sure they’re OK, ffs.

#8

44 Home Features That Were The Height Of Luxury Back Then But Now Are Obsolete Bread warming drawers.

Airplade , TheScrubbernaut Report

#9

44 Home Features That Were The Height Of Luxury Back Then But Now Are Obsolete I think hand cranked dumbwaiters are pretty much gone for good.

Awkward_Ad714 , Pretty-Bodybuilder Report

tabbygirl04152020
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
1 hour ago

TBH, there are other ways to use them—-and I don’t mean riding in them like we did when we were dumb kids (I’m amazed I have lived to tell about all the dumb s**t we did when we were kids back in the day). If there’s no actual laundry chute, you could send your hamper down in it. If someone in the family is sick in bed on the upper floor of the house, you can send their dinner up—-and back down—-without having to balance it to avoid spilling anything while going up and down the stairs. Lots of things can be moved between floors in old dumb waiters without anyone having to negotiate the stairs. Think outside the box, folks!

#10

44 Home Features That Were The Height Of Luxury Back Then But Now Are Obsolete China cabinets in the dining room.

RedLensman , bnilse Report

alexia_1
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago

My parents still have one full of porcelain, glass and crystal items. I had to dust them every week, and I hated it. :))

#11

44 Home Features That Were The Height Of Luxury Back Then But Now Are Obsolete To show you how poor I grew up: fold away ironing boards. Ooh la la!

Overall_Lobster823 , litlnemo / Flickr Report

tabbygirl04152020
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
1 hour ago

I would much rather have one of these than the freestanding one I have now.

#12

44 Home Features That Were The Height Of Luxury Back Then But Now Are Obsolete Bright pink or turquoise or green tile bathrooms with matching tub and toilet and sink. Whole house attic fans that could suck all of the heat out of the house in minutes.

Kingsolomanhere , [deleted] Report

tabbygirl04152020
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
1 hour ago

The attic fans should still be a thing, especially in really hot, humid areas. Depending on the particular shade of pink or green, as well as the contrasting color(s) of the tiles and porcelain, it might look kinda preppy, but it’s it really an eyesore. Some of it might be a b***h to find replacements for, though.

#13

44 Home Features That Were The Height Of Luxury Back Then But Now Are Obsolete Milk doors. Small doors usually adjacent to side entrances, where the dairymen would leave products.

ThinkAndDo , jsakic99 Report

tabbygirl04152020
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
1 hour ago

I don’t remember these, and I’m 63. We had a metal box that opened on the top, where my mother would put the empties (they were glass) plus a note for any changes to the regular order, and the milk man would take out the empties and replace them with fresh, to order. My other would also leave a check for the milk bill in an envelope in the box too. It was never stolen. I dated a man who was a few years older and grew up in The Bronx. He told me both his parent had to work, so his mother would lay out envelopes on the kitchen table with cash payments in them for all the delivery people, then leave the back door unlocked. As they made their deliveries, like the milk or newspaper, or read the electric meter, or repaired the sink, and when they were done, they’d pick up the envelope with their names, or company names, on them, and leave, making sure the back door was shut, but not locked. That’s just how people did it back in the fifties, even in The Bronx—-no one got robbed, no delivery/repair person made off with all the cash, just no. Those were decent-paying jobs back in the day, so why risk losing them by stealing the ten bucks (hey, inflation ffs!) left for the plumber to come unclog the kitchen sink?

#14

44 Home Features That Were The Height Of Luxury Back Then But Now Are Obsolete High-fidelity radios in the walls of each room. Saw that once in one of the richer towns in the SF Bay Area. Thing is that they were all early '60s models and by the '80s they were dated and sort of beside the point.

Tall_Mickey , jossbarraza Report

#15

I've seen photos homes built in the 70s and the living room area is kinda designed like a "conversation pit"...dude that is so cool and I would love to have a home like that

iLuvFrootLoopz Report

tabbygirl04152020
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sunken living rooms were considered chic back in the day.

#16

44 Home Features That Were The Height Of Luxury Back Then But Now Are Obsolete Knotty pine. Our 1950s house has Knotty Pine kitchen cabinets and flooring throughout. We didn't know about the knotty pine floors when we bought the house, as the owners had them covered with carpet. The floors were in pristine condition, as they had always been covered since the house was built. We kept all the knotty pine. One other oddity was every closet in the house was cedar-lined.

historiangirl , [deleted] Report

tabbygirl04152020
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cedar closets are supposed to be moth-proof. They also smell nice. So please don’t rip the cedar linings out.

#17

44 Home Features That Were The Height Of Luxury Back Then But Now Are Obsolete Floor outlets.

I actually had some installed in a condo I owned as the rooms were fairly large and to run a wired lamp across the floor would have been a real trip hazard.

ejdjd , swilli603 Report

#18

My friends bought a home in FL that was built around an indoor swimming pool. The house was a U-shape and every room (except bathrooms) opened onto the pool deck.

54radioactive Report

#19

I was thinking just the other day how much I miss a water bed and was wondering if you could still get one. We used to have a couple of water bed stores, but they are long gone.

Mediocre-Studio2573 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ortaduchess
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Had one all through the 90s. It was waveless, which was much gentler, and with the heater on low that thing was lovely to sleep on.

#20

44 Home Features That Were The Height Of Luxury Back Then But Now Are Obsolete Plate racks built into the wall.

CrazyIrina , dyachenkopro / Freepik Report

tabbygirl04152020
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
1 hour ago

Eh, if you have the room, I don’t see a problem with this still being a thing.

#21

Glass brick —very desirable in the 1950’s.

challam Report

#22

Many homes used to have all-around porches for shade to help in the summer.

RedLensman Report

tabbygirl04152020
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Pre-A/C and central heating, they had to be clever to stay cool. They’d design houses with great airflow, like the front and back doors lined up so upending them would allow air flow through, and make sure to plant shade trees near them, so they’d be cooler in the summer, but let a lot of sunlight—-aka solar heat—-in autumn when the leaves fell off and the colder weather rolled in. Upstairs they had screened-in sleeping porches to catch some of the cooler outside air on hot nights. If you move into an older house with these features, make use of them. It just might keep your heating and cooling bills low until the weather gets too unbearable.

#23

44 Home Features That Were The Height Of Luxury Back Then But Now Are Obsolete Maybe not particularly fancy, but the house I grew up in (from the late 1950s) had an incinerator in the basement. You could just throw in burnable items and *POOF* they were rendered into ashes.

This now sounds like a nightmare and a disaster waiting to happen, and I am pretty sure they are now illegal, or at the very least, inadvisable.

WEugeneSmith , eightstravels Report

tabbygirl04152020
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
1 hour ago

Apartment buildings used to have these too, for burnable trash, along with a garbage chute for the other trash. Thing is, a lot of what we throw out, like plastic, ended up in the incinerators, and created toxic smoke. So we don’t incinerate trash anymore.

#24

44 Home Features That Were The Height Of Luxury Back Then But Now Are Obsolete A bar in the home. They are *wildly* impractical unless you are entertaining (aka giving out free alcohol) a few days a week, at which point you're just throwing away your money.

there_is_no_spoon1 , nostracockus Report

#25

My dad’s house where he grew up had a ballroom. It was long out of use by the time they bought it.

PunkRockDude Report

tabbygirl04152020
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Your dad lived in a house that was in what used to be a very wealthy neighborhood.

#26

We had that intercom in our 1973 built house. We used it as a baby monitor, would put the baby’s room on listen and pipe it to the family room which was downstairs. That required a bunch of switch flipping at the central station to figure out. They weren’t exactly flexible or user friendly. Had to do everything at the central station.

That was the only practical use we got out it in over 40 years.

Xyzzydude Report

#27

44 Home Features That Were The Height Of Luxury Back Then But Now Are Obsolete I was surprised to see a motor device embedded into a friend’s house kitchen countertop. They said it’s a built-in blender motor that was there when they bought the house. Seemed like a super fancy thing.

Xanadu87 , --blue Report

#28

Double-hung windows are another thing that isn't common these days. My house has them, and guess what they are made out of. And then! And then! My storm windows are also double-hung. They are an absolute PAIN to clean, but then I can heat the house in January with a match.

CrazyIrina Report

#29

Matchy-matchy draperies, wallpaper, carpeting in every room.

challam Report

#30

An oven embedded in the kitchen wall. I can only imagine what a pain in the butt it would be to have to replace!

nakedonmygoat Report

elladinedesisles
Elladine DesIsles
Elladine DesIsles
Community Member
39 minutes ago

My sister recently spent months trying to find a tiny, discontinued part for hers.

#31

Round beds.

International_Boss81 Report

tabbygirl04152020
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Sixties to seventies. Considered really cool and sexy, but a b-i-t-c-h to make and to even find sheets for. Ditto for the water bed, which followed it. Water beds were actually rather comfortable, plus they were normal bed-shaped and you could get sheets for them, but they were highly impractical, especially if you had pets with claws. Not to mention children. As people found out the hard way.

#32

Mirror-tile walls.

AuntRhubarb Report

tabbygirl04152020
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
41 minutes ago

I hated them back in the day,. I thought they were tacky and looked like the walls of a bordello. I would not have them in my house now, even if they become the height of chic. I will take my regular non-reflective walls any day, and choose to put up A mirror in one spot on one wall, not the entire circumference of the damned room, thank you very much.

#33

Popcorn ceilings.

Gold__star Report

#34

Not sure if it was a "fancy" feature, but you rarely see new homes with detached garages.

murphydcat Report

#35

Kitchen counters that wrapped around a corner with a little 4-layer shelf thing at the curve.

challam Report

tabbygirl04152020
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Good place for cookbooks or knick-knacks, or your nicer mixing bowls.

#36

Four-poster beds with canopies.

challam Report

tabbygirl04152020
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Not a bad thing, and as long as there are people who are well-read, and have any sense of romance, canopy beds should never completely go away.

#37

Foil wallpaper.

nakedonmygoat Report

ceecee_2
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Or the awful flock wall paper. Generally seen in Indian restaurants here in England.

#38

Our house had a brick indoor planter box by the stairs. Never had a plant in it the entire time we lived there. We mostly put junk in it that we couldn't find a place for anywhere else.

oldguy76205 Report

#39

I wouldn't call it fancy but some older homes had open bricks in the attic, I mean just holes where there wasn't a brick, in a cute pattern so there was air flow.

Chance-Business Report

#40

Most of the houses built in the 1950s in "Lamorinda" area of the SF East Bay have brink fireplaces in the kitchen with a separate fireplace for a rotisserie.

Saxboard4Cox Report

#41

Atriums, unfortunately. Besides bringing the chores and smells of the outdoors indoors, people were lazy and didn't want to maintain them. Plus, they were a security hazard, an easy way-in for thieves.

Desertbro Report

sofacushionfort
sofacushionfort
sofacushionfort
Community Member
1 hour ago

They were a thing during the McMansion era. Called “lawyer foyers”

#42

I still have a rotator on my TV in the shop/man cave.

Mediocre-Studio2573 Report

tabbygirl04152020
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
39 minutes ago

There’s a joke there, but it’s been a long time since I was 9 years old, so I’m not saying a word.

#43

A small tube tv in the kitchen.

Icy-South1276 Report

#44

At one time people liked wood panelled walls. I think they're horrible, dark and depressing.

videogamegrandma Report

tabbygirl04152020
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Some of them were light wood, so not dark and depressing. Have yours sanded and stained lighter, if you can, and maybe they won’t be so bad.

