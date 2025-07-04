ADVERTISEMENT

The style sensibilities of the past certainly were a mixed bag, but there is no denying that some folks would still look absolutely great in this day and age. From incredible mustaches to vivid color combinations, folks in the past really had it going on.

The “Old School Dads” Instagram account is dedicated to pictures of groovy and cool vintage pictures of dads from the past. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

More info: Instagram

#1

Love To All The Dads Who Cleared Us A Space On Your Work Bench And In Your Heart

Dad working on a woodworking project in a workshop while a child wearing yellow boots sits on the workbench, old school cool vibe.

oldschooldads Report

    #2

    Good Boy

    A dad embodying old school cool lying on grass with a dog wearing sunglasses and hats in a rural setting.

    oldschooldads Report

    #3

    "I Typically Don't Take Requests, But The Itsy Bitsy Spider Happens To Be A Personal Favorite Of Mine Too."

    Shirtless dad playing electric guitar for baby on carpet, embodying old school cool with vintage amplifier nearby.

    oldschooldads Report

    #4

    "He's Not Safe, But He's Good"

    Dad from the past riding vintage ATV with children, showcasing classic old school cool family fun outdoors.

    oldschooldads Report

    #5

    The Most Precious Photo Doesn't Ex

    Dad from the past wearing a blue jacket hugging a smiling baby outdoors, capturing old school cool fatherhood moments.

    oldschooldads Report

    #6

    When I Blow A Kiss To My Enemies

    Vintage photo of a dad in martial arts pose with curly hair and mustache, showcasing old school cool style and attitude.

    oldschooldads Report

    #7

    Psa: Snow Accumulation Is Measured From The Bottom Of The Snow Balls To The Tip Of The Snow

    Young man posing with a tall, old school cool snowman outside a house in a vintage black and white photo.

    oldschooldads Report

    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The caption seems like a p3nis joke, but I believe what we are looking at here is a giant snow bong. So 70's!

    #8

    The Old Ball And Chain

    Vintage photo of a dad in a suit with long hair and a bride showcasing old school cool style and attitude.

    oldschooldads Report

    #9

    Not Too Late For You And Your Diabesties To Commit To A Balanced Diet In 2023

    Three dads from the past showing old school cool vibes, sitting on a couch with drinks balancing on their stomachs.

    oldschooldads Report

    #10

    You Know I Keep That Mf Thang On Me

    Retro dad with blonde hair and mustache posing with a fluffy white dog on his shoulders, showcasing old school cool style.

    oldschooldads Report

    #11

    Damn Dad Save Some P***y For The Rest Of Us

    Man from the past wearing a black jacket, smiling and holding two cats, embodying old school cool vibes.

    oldschooldads Report

    #12

    Unbothered. Moisturized. Happy. In My Lane. Focused. Flourishing

    Vintage photo of a dad embodying old school cool, lying among beer boxes and a keg outdoors.

    oldschooldads Report

    #13

    “Alright, Listen To Me. This Is Our Last Race, Okay?

    Young child on a vintage dirt bike with helmet, guided by dad, showcasing old school cool dads bonding outdoors.

    "Last chance to burn your name into the dirt. Look at me—eyes on me. No, don't look at the kid with the fancy goggles. He peaked in practice. Eyes. On. Me.”⁠ ⁠ “Now—before you twist that throttle—I want you to remember what our goals are today. What are our goals? Huh? To have fun? To be safe?”⁠ ⁠ “Wrong. That’s what the losers say when they finish 9th and cry into their GoGurt.”⁠ ⁠ “Our goals are: rip holeshots, scare the dads, roast the berms, and cross that finish line before anyone even realizes their visor’s fogging up.”⁠ ⁠ “You see that kid with the number 12? I know his dad. Nice guy. Chiropractor. You’re about to make him question his whole bloodline.”⁠ ⁠ “There are two kinds of people in this world: champions, and everyone else’s dad.”⁠ ⁠ “Let’s go out there and ruin someone’s Saturday.”⁠ ⁠ “Start it up. Ride hard. And remember—if you crash, crash cool.”

    oldschooldads Report

    #14

    The Most Dangerous Snakes Are The Ones Hiding In Plain Sight

    Man from the past wearing shorts holding a rake with a snake wrapped around it, embodying old school cool dads style.

    oldschooldads Report

    #15

    Olan Mills Thinking They Were The Treasury Department In The 80s Just Printing Money Like This

    Father and son dressed in matching suits smiling outdoors, representing classic old school cool style from the past.

    oldschooldads Report

    #16

    Raised On Horsepower And Hugs

    Father and sons in vintage Harley Davidson shirts and cool sunglasses, embodying old school cool style from the past.

    oldschooldads Report

    #17

    Get A Load Of The Butte On That

    Three shirtless dads from the past posing on a rocky mountain, embodying old school cool with confident, muscular poses.

    oldschooldads Report

    #18

    When You Have The Opportunity To Post A Photo Of This Caliber You Don't Mull It Over, You Just Post

    Father and son from the past wearing sunglasses and vintage outfits, capturing old school cool style and attitude.

    oldschooldads Report

    #19

    Just The Pew Pew Of Us

    Black and white photo of a dad and daughter sitting by a tree, capturing old school cool dad vibes from the past.

    oldschooldads Report

    #20

    Tell Me You Already Spent The D**g Money Without Telling Me

    Vintage portrait of a dad from the past wearing 80s fashion and gold chains, embodying old school cool style and attitude

    oldschooldads Report

    oceantodd_1 avatar
    ocean todd
    ocean todd
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that Pedro all grown up?! Does he still offer you his protection?

    #21

    Someone Call A Toe-Truck For That Pileup Down Around The Junk-Tion

    Man and woman posing outdoors wearing cowboy boots, showcasing old school cool style with denim and casual tops.

    oldschooldads Report

    #22

    Hop In Loser We're Going To Serve Hög'n'dongz Ice Cream To All The Neighborhood Moms

    Vintage dad in white outfit confidently posing beside an old school cool ice cream truck on a sunny day.

    oldschooldads Report

    #23

    Sesame Skeet

    Vintage photo of a dad with an afro hairstyle wearing a Nookie Monster shirt sitting with a dog, showcasing old school cool style.

    oldschooldads Report

    #24

    Not Sure Whose Grandma Needs To Hear This, But We've Got All The Sweaters We Need

    Three people dressed in 80s-style sweaters and hairstyles, capturing old school cool dads from the past.

    oldschooldads Report

    #25

    Tom Celica

    Man posing next to a red sports car in vintage athletic wear, showcasing old school cool dad style from the past.

    oldschooldads Report

    #26

    POV: You're Next In Line For The Mustache Ride

    Man embodying old school cool dad style, wearing sunglasses and carrying baby in front carrier at outdoor fair.

    oldschooldads Report

    #27

    If The Love Is Not Like This I Don't Want It

    Vintage photo of a dad showing old school cool with mustache and sleeveless shirt outdoors with a woman making a playful gesture.

    oldschoolmoms Report

    #28

    I Won't Tell You I'm Uncomfortable Holding Your Purse In Public, But There Will Be Hints

    Man with mustache and tattoo wearing tank top and shorts, holding shovel over shoulder in backyard, showcasing old school cool dad style.

    oldschooldads Report

    #29

    Imagine Hating Me And I'm Just Over Here Seducing Your Mom Like

    Man with curly hair and sunglasses raising a Budweiser can, embodying old school cool dads from the past.

    oldschooldads Report

    #30

    Nice Selfie. Be A Shame If Someone's Dad Came And Took A More Iconic One

    Vintage photo of a bearded dad holding a Canon camera with a woman behind him, showcasing old school cool style.

    oldschooldads Report

    #31

    When I Ask If You Want To Go Out Drinking With The Boys, This Is What I Mean

    Two dads from the past with classic style, sitting on a couch, each holding a baby and a drink, embodying old school cool.

    oldschooldads Report

    #32

    How I'm Tying To Be

    Man wearing helmet riding motorcycle with his dog standing on the handlebars in a vintage old school cool style.

    oldschooldads Report

    #33

    Wow

    Vintage dad on stationary bike wearing headphones and shorts next to boombox, embodying old school cool style and vibe.

    oldschooldads Report

    #34

    Hung Like A Baby's Arm

    Dad from the past playfully holding a smiling baby, capturing the essence of old school cool fatherhood moments.

    oldschooldads Report

    #35

    Stay Balanced, My Friends

    Vintage black and white photo of a dad balancing a baby on one hand, showcasing old school cool dads from the past.

    oldschooldads Report

    #36

    Licensed To Impregnate On Sight In All 50 States

    A shirtless dad in blue jeans and snakeskin boots playing pool in a vintage bar, capturing old school cool vibes.

    oldschooldads Report

    #37

    When Old School Dads Were The Coaches

    Four boys in 1980s baseball uniforms sitting by an open car trunk, celebrating with drinks, reflecting old school cool dads vibe.

    oldschooldads Report

    #38

    Tops Off Bottoms Up

    Bearded dad from the past wearing a cowboy hat, relaxing shirtless with a beer, showing old school cool vibes outdoors.

    oldschooldads Report

    #39

    Cradle The Balls Support The Shaft. (Or Whatever The Guy From Karate Kid Says)

    Vintage photo of a dad in a white martial arts uniform with a mustache, showcasing old school cool style and attitude.

    oldschooldads Report

    #40

    Boom! You're Pregnant!

    Vintage dad in retro outfit sitting on bar stool, enjoying a drink, exemplifying old school cool style and vibe.

    oldschooldads Report

    #41

    Just Top Er Off

    Two dads from the past in white suits and sunglasses showing old school cool while having fun at a party.

    oldschooldads Report

    #42

    Felt Cute, Might Record Over A Second Grade Graduation Later Idk

    Vintage dad wearing hat filming with camcorder by a ship, accompanied by family in a nostalgic old school cool setting.

    oldschooldads Report

    #43

    Dadslow's Hierarchy Of Dads

    Group of old school cool dads from the past posing shirtless in a playful pyramid inside a vintage room.

    oldschooldads Report

    #44

    Want To Pretend You're Kryptonite And Drain Me... Of My Powers?

    Man dressed in old school cool Superman costume from the past holding a drink and smiling indoors.

    oldschooldads Report

    #45

    When They Said Tool Belt And Hammer, But You Heard Tool Belt And Glamour

    Vintage dad with a beard wearing shorts and boots, standing on wooden beams at a construction site, embodying old school cool dad style.

    oldschooldads Report

    #46

    Felt Barbecute Might Delete Later, Idk

    Shirtless dad cooking outdoors in denim shorts, embodying old school cool style from the past.

    oldschooldads Report

    #47

    Muscle, Cars & Titty Bars

    Man embodying old school cool with long hair and tank top holding large speaker in front of lifted red car outside Stereo Mart.

    oldschooldads Report

    #48

    The Codfather

    Man posing happily under a neon fish sign, showcasing vintage vibe and old school cool dads style.

    oldschooldads Report

    #49

    That Face When You're About To Leave Em In A Vegetative State

    Young man in retro outfit wearing sunglasses and holding celery, showcasing old school cool vibes from past dads.

    oldschooldads Report

    #50

    Squad Goals

    Dad dressed as Aladdin with children in various costumes, showcasing old school cool vintage family Halloween style.

    oldschooldads Report

    #51

    I'm Just Here For The Wholesome Posts

    Shirtless dad in red shorts with mustache posing outdoors next to golden retriever, capturing old school cool vibe.

    oldschooldads Report

    #52

    Toodaloo Mutha$ucka!

    Man wearing colorful vintage clothes and sunglasses sitting outdoors, showcasing old school cool dads style from the past.

    oldschooldads Report

    #53

    Take Your Daughter To Work Day And Take Your Daddy To School Day Are Now Completely Indistinguishable

    Vintage dad with child using typewriter at home, capturing the essence of old school cool dads from the past.

    oldschooldads Report

    #54

    Invented The Helicopter Dad

    Dad from the past playfully lifting two children upside down in a backyard, showing old school cool parenting style.

    oldschooldads Report

    #55

    Me Trying To Reverse Two Decades Of Bad Food & Drink Decisions On Day One Of A Juice Cleanse

    Vintage dad in a floral shirt holding a watermelon sailboat, showcasing classic old school cool style from the past.

    oldschooldads Report

    #56

    If This Isn't The Kind Of Energy You're Asking Me To Bring, Don't Even Invite Me

    Man embodying old school cool dads from the past, relaxing outdoors on an inflatable lawn chair on grass.

    oldschooldads Report

    #57

    Every Room In The House Is A Ballroom If You Pick The Right Outfit

    Shirtless dad leaning on vintage TV with drinks and Lone Star beer in a retro room, showing old school cool dad style.

    oldschooldads Report

    #58

    Topsiders In The Streets Inside Er In The Sheets

    Man with mustache and sunglasses in vintage outfit standing between two women in bikinis and roller skates, old school cool dads.

    oldschooldads Report

    #59

    "It Was Really Nice To Run Into You, But Dad Has To Get Back To Work Now. I Promise I'll Call Next Weekend"

    Vintage photo of a dad in a Bud Man costume with his son, showcasing old school cool dads from the past outdoors.

    oldschooldads Report

    #60

    It's A Recliner Rodeo And All You Have To Do To Win Is Stay On For The Full 8 Inches

    Shirtless old school cool dad wearing two hats, reclining confidently in a leather chair with a relaxed smile.

    oldschooldads Report

    #61

    ...but It Takes A Real Man To Be A Daddy

    Shirtless dad fishing on a boat wearing white briefs and striped socks, embodying old school cool vibes outdoors.

    oldschooldads Report

    #62

    All The People That Said I'd Never Be A Top Contributor In Every Facebook Group I'm Part Of Are Awful Quiet Right Now

    Man in vintage outfit using an old computer, showcasing old school cool style from dads of the past.

    oldschooldads Report

    #63

    All Time [nut] Sack Leader

    Vintage photo of dads playing football shirtless outdoors, showcasing old school cool style and active lifestyle.

    oldschooldads Report

    #64

    Hurricane In The Streets Her A Came In The Sheets

    Shirtless vintage dad with mustache and cigarette posing by pool with a fluffy dog, showcasing old school cool style.

    oldschooldads Report

    #65

    Holiday Season Is Mostly Just Repeating "We Don't Do That In Our House" To Dads Who Parented With Smokes In Hand

    Vintage photo of a dad embodying old school cool, relaxing with his baby on a blanket indoors.

    oldschooldads Report

    #66

    I'm Not Like A Regular Chad, I'm A Sexy Chad

    Shirtless man with mustache and mullet wearing a red bow tie posing in a retro styled photo embodying old school cool dads.

    oldschooldads Report

    #67

    When You're A 10/10 On Dry Land But Urinate In The Pool

    Vintage photo of an old school cool dad in a pool holding his toddler child on the edge of the pool.

    oldschooldads Report

    #68

    Damn Dad Save Some Birches For The Rest Of Us

    Young man embodying old school cool, wearing a Texas Southern University shirt, standing outdoors near a vintage car.

    oldschooldads Report

    #69

    Summer Got Me Feeling Like

    Dad and children enjoying a sunny day in a colorful kiddie pool, showcasing old school cool family fun outdoors.

    oldschooldads Report

    #70

    Hate To Flex On Y'all But Had To

    Man from the past showing off a large fish he caught, embodying old school cool with a mustache and headband at night.

    oldschooldads Report

    #71

    I Don't Care Who You Are: When A Kid Asks You To Do Little Bunny Foo Foo You Do Little Bunny Foo Foo

    Vintage photo of a shirtless dad in blue shorts and headband relaxing poolside, radiating old school cool style and confidence.

    oldschooldads Report

    #72

    That Face When You Realize Dad Is About That Life

    Vintage photo of an old school cool dad playing guitar with his child sitting nearby on the floor with bananas.

    oldschooldads Report

    #73

    That Face When He's About To Go Down (And Over) On You

    Vintage photo of a dad making a funny face, showcasing old school cool style and personality from the past.

    oldschooldads Report

    #74

    That Morning Juice Buzz Hits Different

    Vintage photo of old school cool dad and children enjoying drinks together in a retro kitchen setting.

    oldschooldads Report

    #75

    Omg I'm About To Com...plete The Level!

    Shirtless dad from the past relaxing in a checkered chair playing video games in a vintage living room setting old school cool.

    oldschooldads Report

    #76

    All Time Sack Leader

    Man embodying old school cool wearing a football helmet and crop top with vintage style and confident pose indoors.

    oldschooldads Report

    #77

    Format Change! All Of Our Pictures Will Now Be Of Male Fitness Models

    Vintage photo of a shirtless dad holding a Frankie Goes to Hollywood T-shirt, showcasing old school cool style and attitude.

    oldschooldads Report

    #78

    Waiting For Santa Like

    Father and son from the past wearing matching Class of 2000 sweatshirts, sitting by a fireplace showing old school cool style.

    oldschooldads Report

    #79

    Bunny Dad

    Man in vintage old school cool outfit holding a rabbit, sitting in a retro living room setting from the past.

    oldschooldads Report

