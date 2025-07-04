79 Dads From The Past Who Were The Embodyment Of “Old School Cool”
The style sensibilities of the past certainly were a mixed bag, but there is no denying that some folks would still look absolutely great in this day and age. From incredible mustaches to vivid color combinations, folks in the past really had it going on.
The “Old School Dads” Instagram account is dedicated to pictures of groovy and cool vintage pictures of dads from the past. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments below.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Love To All The Dads Who Cleared Us A Space On Your Work Bench And In Your Heart
Good Boy
"I Typically Don't Take Requests, But The Itsy Bitsy Spider Happens To Be A Personal Favorite Of Mine Too."
"He's Not Safe, But He's Good"
The Most Precious Photo Doesn't Ex
When I Blow A Kiss To My Enemies
Psa: Snow Accumulation Is Measured From The Bottom Of The Snow Balls To The Tip Of The Snow
The caption seems like a p3nis joke, but I believe what we are looking at here is a giant snow bong. So 70's!
The Old Ball And Chain
Not Too Late For You And Your Diabesties To Commit To A Balanced Diet In 2023
You Know I Keep That Mf Thang On Me
Damn Dad Save Some P***y For The Rest Of Us
Unbothered. Moisturized. Happy. In My Lane. Focused. Flourishing
“Alright, Listen To Me. This Is Our Last Race, Okay?
"Last chance to burn your name into the dirt. Look at me—eyes on me. No, don't look at the kid with the fancy goggles. He peaked in practice. Eyes. On. Me.” “Now—before you twist that throttle—I want you to remember what our goals are today. What are our goals? Huh? To have fun? To be safe?” “Wrong. That’s what the losers say when they finish 9th and cry into their GoGurt.” “Our goals are: rip holeshots, scare the dads, roast the berms, and cross that finish line before anyone even realizes their visor’s fogging up.” “You see that kid with the number 12? I know his dad. Nice guy. Chiropractor. You’re about to make him question his whole bloodline.” “There are two kinds of people in this world: champions, and everyone else’s dad.” “Let’s go out there and ruin someone’s Saturday.” “Start it up. Ride hard. And remember—if you crash, crash cool.”
The Most Dangerous Snakes Are The Ones Hiding In Plain Sight
Olan Mills Thinking They Were The Treasury Department In The 80s Just Printing Money Like This
Raised On Horsepower And Hugs
Get A Load Of The Butte On That
When You Have The Opportunity To Post A Photo Of This Caliber You Don't Mull It Over, You Just Post
Just The Pew Pew Of Us
Tell Me You Already Spent The D**g Money Without Telling Me
Is that Pedro all grown up?! Does he still offer you his protection?