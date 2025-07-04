The “Old School Dads” Instagram account is dedicated to pictures of groovy and cool vintage pictures of dads from the past. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

The style sensibilities of the past certainly were a mixed bag, but there is no denying that some folks would still look absolutely great in this day and age. From incredible mustaches to vivid color combinations, folks in the past really had it going on.

#1 Love To All The Dads Who Cleared Us A Space On Your Work Bench And In Your Heart Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Good Boy Share icon

#3 "I Typically Don't Take Requests, But The Itsy Bitsy Spider Happens To Be A Personal Favorite Of Mine Too." Share icon

#4 "He's Not Safe, But He's Good" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 The Most Precious Photo Doesn't Ex Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 When I Blow A Kiss To My Enemies Share icon

#7 Psa: Snow Accumulation Is Measured From The Bottom Of The Snow Balls To The Tip Of The Snow Share icon

#8 The Old Ball And Chain Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Not Too Late For You And Your Diabesties To Commit To A Balanced Diet In 2023 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 You Know I Keep That Mf Thang On Me Share icon

#11 Damn Dad Save Some P***y For The Rest Of Us Share icon

#12 Unbothered. Moisturized. Happy. In My Lane. Focused. Flourishing Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 “Alright, Listen To Me. This Is Our Last Race, Okay? Share icon "Last chance to burn your name into the dirt. Look at me—eyes on me. No, don't look at the kid with the fancy goggles. He peaked in practice. Eyes. On. Me.”⁠ ⁠ “Now—before you twist that throttle—I want you to remember what our goals are today. What are our goals? Huh? To have fun? To be safe?”⁠ ⁠ “Wrong. That’s what the losers say when they finish 9th and cry into their GoGurt.”⁠ ⁠ “Our goals are: rip holeshots, scare the dads, roast the berms, and cross that finish line before anyone even realizes their visor’s fogging up.”⁠ ⁠ “You see that kid with the number 12? I know his dad. Nice guy. Chiropractor. You’re about to make him question his whole bloodline.”⁠ ⁠ “There are two kinds of people in this world: champions, and everyone else’s dad.”⁠ ⁠ “Let’s go out there and ruin someone’s Saturday.”⁠ ⁠ “Start it up. Ride hard. And remember—if you crash, crash cool.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 The Most Dangerous Snakes Are The Ones Hiding In Plain Sight Share icon

#15 Olan Mills Thinking They Were The Treasury Department In The 80s Just Printing Money Like This Share icon

#16 Raised On Horsepower And Hugs Share icon

#17 Get A Load Of The Butte On That Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 When You Have The Opportunity To Post A Photo Of This Caliber You Don't Mull It Over, You Just Post Share icon

#19 Just The Pew Pew Of Us Share icon

#20 Tell Me You Already Spent The D**g Money Without Telling Me Share icon

#21 Someone Call A Toe-Truck For That Pileup Down Around The Junk-Tion Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Hop In Loser We're Going To Serve Hög'n'dongz Ice Cream To All The Neighborhood Moms Share icon

#23 Sesame Skeet Share icon

#24 Not Sure Whose Grandma Needs To Hear This, But We've Got All The Sweaters We Need Share icon

#25 Tom Celica Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 POV: You're Next In Line For The Mustache Ride Share icon

#27 If The Love Is Not Like This I Don't Want It Share icon

#28 I Won't Tell You I'm Uncomfortable Holding Your Purse In Public, But There Will Be Hints Share icon

#29 Imagine Hating Me And I'm Just Over Here Seducing Your Mom Like Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Nice Selfie. Be A Shame If Someone's Dad Came And Took A More Iconic One Share icon

#31 When I Ask If You Want To Go Out Drinking With The Boys, This Is What I Mean Share icon

#32 How I'm Tying To Be Share icon

#33 Wow Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Hung Like A Baby's Arm Share icon

#35 Stay Balanced, My Friends Share icon

#36 Licensed To Impregnate On Sight In All 50 States Share icon

#37 When Old School Dads Were The Coaches Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Tops Off Bottoms Up Share icon

#39 Cradle The Balls Support The Shaft. (Or Whatever The Guy From Karate Kid Says) Share icon

#41 Just Top Er Off Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Felt Cute, Might Record Over A Second Grade Graduation Later Idk Share icon

#43 Dadslow's Hierarchy Of Dads Share icon

#44 Want To Pretend You're Kryptonite And Drain Me... Of My Powers? Share icon

#45 When They Said Tool Belt And Hammer, But You Heard Tool Belt And Glamour Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Felt Barbecute Might Delete Later, Idk Share icon

#47 Muscle, Cars & Titty Bars Share icon

#48 The Codfather Share icon

#49 That Face When You're About To Leave Em In A Vegetative State Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Squad Goals Share icon

#51 I'm Just Here For The Wholesome Posts Share icon

#52 Toodaloo Mutha$ucka! Share icon

#53 Take Your Daughter To Work Day And Take Your Daddy To School Day Are Now Completely Indistinguishable Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Invented The Helicopter Dad Share icon

#55 Me Trying To Reverse Two Decades Of Bad Food & Drink Decisions On Day One Of A Juice Cleanse Share icon

#56 If This Isn't The Kind Of Energy You're Asking Me To Bring, Don't Even Invite Me Share icon

#57 Every Room In The House Is A Ballroom If You Pick The Right Outfit Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Topsiders In The Streets Inside Er In The Sheets Share icon

#59 "It Was Really Nice To Run Into You, But Dad Has To Get Back To Work Now. I Promise I'll Call Next Weekend" Share icon

#60 It's A Recliner Rodeo And All You Have To Do To Win Is Stay On For The Full 8 Inches Share icon

#61 ...but It Takes A Real Man To Be A Daddy Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 All The People That Said I'd Never Be A Top Contributor In Every Facebook Group I'm Part Of Are Awful Quiet Right Now Share icon

#63 All Time [nut] Sack Leader Share icon

#64 Hurricane In The Streets Her A Came In The Sheets Share icon

#65 Holiday Season Is Mostly Just Repeating "We Don't Do That In Our House" To Dads Who Parented With Smokes In Hand Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 I'm Not Like A Regular Chad, I'm A Sexy Chad Share icon

#67 When You're A 10/10 On Dry Land But Urinate In The Pool Share icon

#68 Damn Dad Save Some Birches For The Rest Of Us Share icon

#69 Summer Got Me Feeling Like Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 Hate To Flex On Y'all But Had To Share icon

#71 I Don't Care Who You Are: When A Kid Asks You To Do Little Bunny Foo Foo You Do Little Bunny Foo Foo Share icon

#72 That Face When You Realize Dad Is About That Life Share icon

#73 That Face When He's About To Go Down (And Over) On You Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 That Morning Juice Buzz Hits Different Share icon

#75 Omg I'm About To Com...plete The Level! Share icon

#76 All Time Sack Leader Share icon

#77 Format Change! All Of Our Pictures Will Now Be Of Male Fitness Models Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 Waiting For Santa Like Share icon