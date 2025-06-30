The ‘Got Weird’ Instagram page, managed by the curator of the ‘Vintage Everyday’ project, offers a fascinating collection of bizarre and unusual snapshots from history. We’ve collected some of the coolest photos and stories they’ve featured to show you just how vivid history can be. And just how much all of this contrasts with life now, aesthetically. Scroll down for a big dose of education and entertainment.

The history of the world is far deeper, broader, and stranger than just political backstabbing, epic battles, and dusty treaties. Every day, people around the globe find themselves in weird , amusing, and interesting situations. And our ancestors were no different.

#1 A Few Seconds After This Photo The Pair Were Struck By Lightning. They Both Survived Share icon This is the picture of two brothers named Michael and Sean McQuilken. The photo was taken by their sister, using an old Kodak Instamatic camera, on August 20, 1975 in Sequoia National Park in California.

#2 A Shoe Doll That Belonged To A Child In The Slums Of London, Ca. 1905 Share icon The fact that it was found in an Edwardian London slum, and is made from the heel of a man’s shoe, a black sock and some scraps of household fabric, makes it at once the most heartbreaking and marvelous of toys.

#3 The Woman Was Photographed On The Background Of Painted Canvas Covering The Destroyed Buildings, Warsaw, 1946 Share icon

Human history embodies more of the grimdark grittiness and chaos of ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ than the nobledark heroism of ‘The Lord of the Rings’... unfortunately. That’s not to say that all of history is just misery and endless suffering. Far from it. There’s a lot of joy and beauty to be found as well. But it’s a mix of thoroughly positive and quirky events happening alongside miserable ones. Humor and quirkiness have been around since, well, forever. They’re not recent inventions.

#4 This Isn’t Just A Superb Example Of Dorothea Lange’s Documentary Photography Of Hand-Painted Signs (A Frequent Subject Of Hers), But An Example Of How She So Poignantly Captured Snapshots Of America’s Sociopolitical Landscape Share icon

#5 A Man Posing With A Donkey In His Lap, Ca. 1910s Share icon

#6 A Giant Snowman Measuring 17 Ft., Made By Two Girls In Aberdeen, Scotland, 1963 Share icon

The common thread between good journalists and historians is that they fundamentally care about the truth. Or at least getting as close to it as possible. Unlike what you see on TV and the silver screen, the real world isn’t quite as neat. There’s lots of nuance. There are plenty of shades of gray. Heroes aren’t completely heroic. And most tales don’t have a happy or tidy ending.

#7 In 1972, Dr. John Fryer Risked His Career To Tell His Colleagues That Gay People Were Not Mentally Ill. His Act Sent Ripples Through The Legal, Medical, And Justice Systems Share icon On the second day of the annual convention of the American Psychiatric Association in 1972, something extraordinary happened.



While the assembled psychiatrists, mostly white men in dark suits, settled into rows of chairs in the Danish Room at the Adolphus Hotel in Dallas, a disguised figure had been smuggled through the back corridors. At the last minute, he stepped through a side curtain and took his place at the front of the room.



There was an intake of breath in the audience. The man’s appearance was grotesque. His face was covered by a rubber Nixon mask, and he was wearing a garish, oversized tuxedo and a curly fright wig. But the outlandishness of his outfit diminished in importance once he began to speak.



“I am a homosexual,” he began. “I am a psychiatrist.”



For the next 10 minutes, Henry Anonymous, M.D. — this is what he had asked to be called — described the secret world of gay psychiatrists. Officially, they did not exist; homosexuality was categorized as a mental illness, so acknowledging it would result in the revocation of one’s medical license, and the loss of a career. In 42 states, sodomy was a crime.



The reality was that there were plenty of gay people in the A.P.A., psychiatry’s most influential professional body, the masked doctor explained. But they lived in hiding, concealing every trace of their private life from their colleagues.



“All of us have something to lose,” he said. “We may not be under consideration for a professorship; the analyst down the street may stop referring us his overflow; our supervisor may ask us to take a leave of absence.”



This was the trade-off that had formed the basis of the masked man’s life. But the cost was too high. That’s what he had come to tell them.



“We are taking an even bigger risk, however, in not living fully our humanity,” he said. “This is the greatest loss, our honest humanity.”



He took his seat to a standing ovation

#8 It’s The Christopher Walken “Deer Hunter” Doll You Never Knew You Wanted! Share icon

#9 An Early Ambulance Operated By St John, In The U.k., 1920. The Patient Was Placed In A Coffin-Like Sidecar And The Lid Was Closed For Transport Share icon

Getting to the bottom of things that happened in the past is hard enough as it is, with so many years, decades, and centuries between you and the events. Unfortunately, quite often, you also have to sift through a ton of misinformation, biases, agendas, bad assumptions, and misinterpretations of sources.

#10 Flashback To 1988 When A 25-Foot Shark From "Jaws" Rode Through Boston En Route To The Museum Of Science To Be Part Of A Science Of Movie And Television Magic Exhibit Share icon

#11 A Champagne Inspector Wearing A Special Mask To Protect Against Accidental Discharges, Ca. 1933 Share icon

#12 In 1963, A German Cookbook Offering Bananas Wrapped In Pickled Herring Share icon

According to Margot Note Consulting LLC, if you want to produce sound historical research, then you need reliable primary sources. “Records created at the same time as an event, or as close as possible to it, usually have a greater chance of being accurate than records created years later, especially by someone without firsthand knowledge of the event.”

#13 An Interesting Vintage Image Of Mary Anne Hawkins Surfing The Flooded Streets Of Long Beach, California, Ca. 1938 Share icon

#14 1973 Mattel “Mod Hair” Ken Doll With Facial Hair Share icon

#15 Contestants In A Dolly Parton “Look Alike” Competition In Phoenix, 1979 Share icon

“When you are conducting research, you want to corroborate the contents of the document you are working with information from other sources that have been proven to be legitimate,” archival expert Note writes. It’s not just documents that can be considered primary sources. Non-textual sources like photographs work, too. As per the archival expert, you have to consider two main aspects of reliability. The first one is the record itself. And the second is that you need to consider the individual pieces of evidence within the source itself.

#16 Serving A Snack On Scandinavian Airlines Flight, 1969 Share icon

#17 W**d Implements In Hustler Magazine, 1977 Share icon

#18 Close-Up Portrait Of Canadian Actor Donald Sutherland As He Poses, Half Clean-Shaven And Half With Chin-Length Hair, New York, 1970 Share icon

Note emphasizes that some of the main things that you should ask yourself when considering the reliability of a source include: Who made the record, when, and why? Was the source created at the same time as the event it describes? Who is the informant, and were they taking part in the original event, were they using secondhand information, and did they have an agenda? Is the information presented in the record logical, and does it all make sense in the context of the time, place, and people researched?

#19 German Black Cat Fan, Early 20th Century Share icon

#20 This Is A Cover Of Life Magazine From 1914. They Predicted What People Would Be Wearing In 1950. There Is A Caption Under The Illustration Saying, “Weren’t They Funny?” Share icon

#21 In 1965, A Group Of Six Tongan Teenage Boys Who Shipwrecked On The Uninhabited Island Of ʻata And Lived There For 15 Months Until Their Rescue Share icon The boys ran away from their boarding school on the island of Tongatapu, stealing a boat in their escape. After a storm wrecked the boat, they drifted to the abandoned, remote island of ʻAta and managed to keep themselves in good order during the duration under the circumstances. Long thought dead, they were discovered and rescued in September 1966 by Australian lobster fisher Peter Warner.

Other important questions to raise when evaluating source reliability are the following: Is there more than one reliable source that provides the same info? Is there reliable evidence contradicting the info? Does the source contain any discrepancies, and if so, were these mistakes the work of the creator of the document or the informant? Is the source original, or is it a copy? Is the source in any way damaged or poorly reproduced?

#22 Photojournalist Marjory Collins Snapped These Two Women At O’Reilly’s Bar On Third Avenue, New York City In 1942 Share icon The sign reads, “Positively no gentlemen served in booths unless accompanied by a lady. – The Management.” It’s possible the women are covering their faces to avoid being seen out in public at a bar –– or, perhaps, in the day before selfies and cellphones, they simply didn’t want their picture taken. Marjory didn’t identify them, but then she only captioned the photo as “O’Reilly’s bar on Third Avenue in the ‘Fifties,’” not giving the exact name or cross street. Marjory Collins (1912–1985) covered the home front extensively in World War II, having studied at Sweet Briar College and the University of Munich. She started her documentary photographic career after selling her wedding silver to buy a camera. From 1942-1943, Collins traveled the United States, completing 50 assignments that captured American life.

#23 This Is The Last Known Photo Of Michael Rockefeller, The 23-Year-Old Son Of Former Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, Pictured With A New Guinean Tribe Known For Cannibalism Share icon Michael disappeared without a trace during his 1961 New Guinean expedition and his body was never found.



#24 In 1928, 16-Year-Old Elizabeth “Betty” Robinson Schwartz Became The First Woman Ever Awarded An Olympic Gold Medal For Track And Field Share icon A few years later, in 1931, Schwartz was in a plane crash. Mistakenly identified as dead, she was placed in the trunk of a car, and driven to the morgue where it was discovered that she was still alive but in a coma. It took her years to walk normally again but she returned to track and field and was part of the US relay team at the 1936 Summer Olympics where her team won gold.

According to Margot Note Consulting LLC, if you want to produce sound historical research, then you need reliable primary sources. "Records created at the same time as an event, or as close as possible to it, usually have a greater chance of being accurate than records created years later, especially by someone without firsthand knowledge of the event."

#25 1969 Pontiac Catalina. Having A Wonderful Time Share icon

#26 A Sailor In Drag, 1906 Share icon The man in drag is apparently Able Seaman Arthur Roach, a crew member of the H.M.S. Prince of Wales. He poses as a milkmaid behind a wooden fence and in front of a painted background. He is wearing a rather odd hybrid fancy-dress outfit, part showgirl/courtesan (ruffles and jewelry), part little girl at the seaside (very short skirt, bucket and spade). (Photographic postcard by H.J. Bond, 1906)

#27 Giant Inflatable 'Pinocchio' From The 13th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade In New York City, 1937 Share icon

Which of these vintage photos and facts did you enjoy the most, Pandas? Which ones genuinely surprised you the most? What historical periods have captivated your curiosity so much, you can’t help but dig deeper and deeper? We’d like to hear your opinions. Share your thoughts in the comments below.

#28 An Original Car Wash Designed To Mainly Clean The Undercarriages Since Most Roads Were Still Dirt Roads In Chicago, Us In 1924 Share icon

#29 Home Prices In The 1950s Share icon

#30 Mourning Mask And Veil Worn By Empress Elisabeth Of Austria After The Suicide Of Her Only Son, Crown Prince Rudolf, At His Hunting Lodge At Mayerling, 1889 Share icon

#31 The La Public Library's Bookmobile Program For The Sick, 1928 Share icon

#32 A Young Woman Holds Her Arms And Legs In Four Water Bathes With Electric Current, To Improve Blood Circulation, Circa 1938 Share icon

#33 Cause Of Deaths In London In 1632 Share icon

#34 The Winner Of The Neatest Figure Competition At The Lido In Margate, England Wears A Hood So That The Judges Could Not Be Influenced By Her Face And Instead Only Judge Her Body, 1946 Share icon

#35 A Japanese Woman Carrying Her Children In A Bucket On Her Head, Japan, Ca. 1900s Share icon

#36 A Shaving Apparatus Used For Trimming Another Man’s Beard With The Help Of Mechanical Hands, 1959 Share icon

#37 French Knife Grinders In Thiers From The Early 20th Century. They Would Work On Their Stomachs To Save Their Backs From Being Hunched All Day And Had Dogs Sit On Their Legs For Warmth Share icon

#38 A Refrigerator Full Of Ultra-Cheap Heidel Brau And Champagne Velvet Beer In Cans, Plus Libby’s Libby’s Libby’s Tomato Juice For Bloody Marys, A Portable Black And White TV And A Friendly Hostess, And You Had It Made. September 1971 Share icon

#39 A 29-Year-Old Transylvanian With A Death Wish Or A Drive For Fame Tried To Get A Smoking Feat Into The Record Books, For A Second Time Share icon Stefan Sigmond smoked 800 filter-tipped Western cigarettes in less than six minutes on January 30, 1996, breaking his 1995 record of 750, through a special wheel-like device. Here’s a quote of what he said afterwards, “I am a little bit dizzy, and I have a headache and an awful taste in my mouth, but I am sure everything will pass.” Apparently he got stiffed by Guinness staffers and they didn't recognize it, anti smokers. In a country where 30 billion cigarettes are consumed every year, few people were hailing his new record. Apparently the Guinness Book of Records may not recognize it, either, because it now discourages “gluttony” records.

#40 Boo-Koo Hamburger Stand In Harlingen, Texas. Burgers 5 Cents, Chili A Dime, Breakfast Two Bits, The 7up Is Real. (Photo By Russell Lee. February 1939) Share icon

#41 View Of A Lineman Working On Power Or Telephone Lines At An Intersection In Pratt, Kansas, 1911 Share icon

#42 Typical ‘Aussie’ Humor Is Reflected In This Sign Erected On The El Alamein Road By Australian Troops, 1942 Share icon The Australians are famous for all their well-developed sense of humor. At the wire along the El Alamein road, they have erected a number of signs which are calculated to take all the desire from anyone with ideas of proceeding further west at the present time.



#43 The “Michelin Band” Performs At The Inauguration Of The Michelin Hour Radio Show, April 17, 1928 Share icon

#44 Marion Liebig, Miss Hesse 1959, Keeps Warm Under The Artificial Sunshine Of An Infra-Red Lamp, During A Promotion For The Lamp, In A Snow-Covered Park In Wiesbaden, Germany, 1960 Share icon

#45 A Member Of The Woman’s Army Corps Providing A Risqué Public Sevice Announcement (Psa), Ca. 1950s Share icon

#46 Protective Face Mask And Knee Pads For Playing Basketball, 1927 Share icon

#47 A Man Checks His E-Mail Over A Public Pay Telephone Using A Panasonic Rl-P4001 Acoustic Coupler Dial-Up Modem Attached To A Panasonic Rl-H1400 Hhc (Hand-Held Computer) In The Early 1980s Share icon

#48 David Kellman, Bobby Shafran, And Eddy Galland Were Identical Triplets Who Were Separated At Birth And Unknowingly Adopted By Different Families Share icon Their incredible and heartbreaking story gained national attention and was later documented in the 2018 film Three Identical Strangers. In 1980, Bobby Shafran arrived at Sullivan County Community College in New York for his first day and was surprised to be warmly greeted by students who seemed to recognize him. Another student, Michael Domnitz, realized Bobby was identical to his friend, Eddy Galland, who had attended the same school the year before. The two young men soon met and were shocked to find they were long-lost identical twins. Their story was published in a local newspaper, and soon after, David Kellman saw the article and noticed the striking resemblance between Bobby and Eddy—because he, too, looked exactly like them. He reached out, and the three young men reunited, realizing they were, in fact, triplets who had been separated at birth.

#49 Did You Know Pinball Was Actually Banned In Major US Cities From The 1940s Until The 1970s? Share icon

#50 In March 1934, Infamous Gangster John Dillinger Used A Fake Pistol To Escape From The Lake County Jail In Indiana Share icon

#51 Before Sending The First Human Yuri Gagarin To Space, Russian Scientists Made A Lot Of Experiments With Animals Share icon The most well known are two dogs who were sent in Russian rocket just before the first human made his flight.



This launch of the first space pig is less known to public. And look how this hero was treaded with humanity – they gave him some wine before the launch in order to bring it in relaxed state.

#52 Liam Gallagher Of Oasis Smoking On Board An Aeroplane. The Photograph Was Taken By Good Friend Phil Smith On A Trip To Japan In 1995 Share icon

#53 In The 1930s, If You Wanted To Travel In Air-Conditioned Comfort, You Needed A “Swamp Cooler” Attached To Your Car Window Share icon

#54 This Photo From The Mid-1910s Shows Motorcyclist Johnny Hogg And His Wife Riding On An Aqueduct Pipeline With A Harley-Davidson Sidecar Rig Share icon

#55 Before The Invention Of Radar During World War II, Incoming Enemy Warplanes Were Detected By Listening With The Aid Of “Sound Locators” That Looked More Like Musical Instruments Than Tools Of War Share icon

#56 Window Cleaners On The World Trade Center, 1979 Share icon

#57 3 Kids Wearing Their Halloween Costumes, Circa 1900 Share icon

#58 No Truer Words Have Ever Been Written Share icon

#59 The Future Of Flight (According To An Artist From 1928) Share icon

#60 Audi Workers Demonstrating The Body Strength Of The Audi 920 In 1938 Share icon

#61 This Odd Looking Motorcycle Was Captured By The US Army At A German Military Base In 1945 Share icon At first glance, it might remind you of an Indian Chief with it's full skirted fenders, but take a closer look and you'll see that it is very different kind of machine. Leave it to German engineers to design a motorcycle with a three cylinder two stroke engine mounted inside the front wheel. The oddities don't stop there either, since the engine was mounted in the front wheel, transmission and clutch were housed up front as well. That meant the entire powertrain could be removed just by dropping the front wheel. The motorcycle was actually built by 5 German engineers from Munich in 1935, but WWII got in the way of their production plans.

#62 Vintage Group Photo Of Centro Universitario México Basketball Team From The 1980s, When They Abbreviated All Over Their Sports Uniforms Share icon

#63 Emile Leray (Born 1949) Is A French Electrician Who Is Most Noteworthy For Transforming A Car Into A Motorcycle While Stranded In The Sahara Desert Share icon In 1993, Emile Leray set off on a solo journey across the Moroccan desert in a Citroën 2CV, a lightweight French economy car. During his trip, he encountered a military checkpoint that prohibited him from continuing on his planned route. Wanting to bypass the checkpoint, he attempted to take a remote off-road path through the Sahara Desert—a risky decision that would soon lead to an incredible challenge.



“I had travelled round Africa about 10 times, so I knew the region well and therefore had no concerns,” said Leray “I decided to do it in a 2CV because, although it is not a 4×4, it is tough. In Africa they call it the ‘Steel Camel’ because it goes everywhere — provided you drive it gently. I obviously was too rough.” Not long after, Leray’s 2CV broke down in the middle of the desert, far from civilization. With no way to call for help and limited supplies, he realized he had to take drastic action if he wanted to survive. Over the course of 12 days, using only the tools and parts he had with him, Emile Leray disassembled his car and built a makeshift motorcycle from the chassis, engine, wheels, and suspension of the 2CV. He created a bare-bones, motorized bike using the rear wheels for traction and mounted the engine in a way that allowed it to drive the wheels. He used parts of the car body as protection and fuel storage. He rationed his food and water carefully, using just 0.5 liters of water per day.



After completing the bike, Leray was able to ride out of the desert and eventually reached safety. Yet the police who met him were less excited, and especially unimpressed with his makeshift vehicle which failed to conform with the specifications of the Citroën 2CV Leray had registered. They slapped him with a hefty fine, worth 4,550 dirhams (450 euros). Emile Leray’s story has been featured in engineering circles, survival magazines, and even in automotive history as one of the most extreme examples of field improvisation. His modified 2CV-motorcycle still exists and has been shown in various exhibitions.



#64 The Dolly Parton Look Alike Contest In 1978 Was Part Of The Annual Cherry Grove Fair Share icon

#65 In 1973, Jeanne Bauer Was Photographed Walking Along 6th Avenue In New York, Holding The Revolutionary Dynatac Mobile Phone, A Groundbreaking Invention That Would Forever Change The Way People Communicated Share icon

#66 A Steam Locomotive Is Transported Across The Rio Grande River Via A Cable In New Mexico, USA, 1915 Share icon

#67 Parisian Carrying A Goose For Christmas, Paris, 1943 Share icon

#68 Running Of The Bulls, Spain, 1977. (Photo By Josef Koudelka) Share icon

#69 Optical Illusion Skull Postcards Were Incredibly Popular In The Early 1900s In Europe Share icon They were Vanitas or Memento Mori – “Intended to cause the viewer to reflect on the inevitability of mortality and the consequent foolishness of all human ambition.”



#70 Sunny Day, New York, 1978. (Photo By André Kertész) Share icon

#71 The Hula Burger Was A Meatless Burger Introduced In The 1960s By Ray Kroc To Mcdonald’s. It Was A Substitute For American Catholics That Would Not Eat Meat On Fridays Share icon