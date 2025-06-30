ADVERTISEMENT

The history of the world is far deeper, broader, and stranger than just political backstabbing, epic battles, and dusty treaties. Every day, people around the globe find themselves in weird, amusing, and interesting situations. And our ancestors were no different.

The ‘Got Weird’ Instagram page, managed by the curator of the ‘Vintage Everyday’ project, offers a fascinating collection of bizarre and unusual snapshots from history. We’ve collected some of the coolest photos and stories they’ve featured to show you just how vivid history can be. And just how much all of this contrasts with life now, aesthetically. Scroll down for a big dose of education and entertainment.

More info: Instagram | Vintag.es

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Few Seconds After This Photo The Pair Were Struck By Lightning. They Both Survived

Two young people with hair standing on end, smiling in a historic photo that looks confusing now from history pics.

This is the picture of two brothers named Michael and Sean McQuilken. The photo was taken by their sister, using an old Kodak Instamatic camera, on August 20, 1975 in Sequoia National Park in California.

gotweird Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
happyhirts avatar
Mad Dragon
Mad Dragon
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you are out in stormy weather and feel the hair on your head or arms stand up, get inside your car or building immediately. If you can’t within a few seconds, crouch low to the ground but do not lie flat.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    A Shoe Doll That Belonged To A Child In The Slums Of London, Ca. 1905

    Old doll with a wooden mask face and worn fabric clothes, showcasing confusing historical design in vintage photos.

    The fact that it was found in an Edwardian London slum, and is made from the heel of a man’s shoe, a black sock and some scraps of household fabric, makes it at once the most heartbreaking and marvelous of toys.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    The Woman Was Photographed On The Background Of Painted Canvas Covering The Destroyed Buildings, Warsaw, 1946

    Vintage photo of a street photographer taking pictures in front of a painted backdrop amidst snowy ruins in history.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Human history embodies more of the grimdark grittiness and chaos of ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ than the nobledark heroism of ‘The Lord of the Rings’... unfortunately.

    That’s not to say that all of history is just misery and endless suffering. Far from it. There’s a lot of joy and beauty to be found as well. But it’s a mix of thoroughly positive and quirky events happening alongside miserable ones. Humor and quirkiness have been around since, well, forever. They’re not recent inventions.
    #4

    This Isn’t Just A Superb Example Of Dorothea Lange’s Documentary Photography Of Hand-Painted Signs (A Frequent Subject Of Hers), But An Example Of How She So Poignantly Captured Snapshots Of America’s Sociopolitical Landscape

    Vintage air pump station with a political sign, captured in a black and white historical photo from confusing history pics.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    A Man Posing With A Donkey In His Lap, Ca. 1910s

    Vintage black and white photo of a man in a hat holding a donkey, a confusing historical image from old pics.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    A Giant Snowman Measuring 17 Ft., Made By Two Girls In Aberdeen, Scotland, 1963

    Two children standing next to a giant, unusually shaped snowman in a snowy yard, vintage confusing history photo.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How did they accomplish this? Did they build it lying down and then raised it to standing position? Or did they have ladders?? 🤔

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The common thread between good journalists and historians is that they fundamentally care about the truth. Or at least getting as close to it as possible.

    Unlike what you see on TV and the silver screen, the real world isn’t quite as neat. There’s lots of nuance. There are plenty of shades of gray. Heroes aren’t completely heroic. And most tales don’t have a happy or tidy ending.
    #7

    In 1972, Dr. John Fryer Risked His Career To Tell His Colleagues That Gay People Were Not Mentally Ill. His Act Sent Ripples Through The Legal, Medical, And Justice Systems

    Three people at a panel table, one wearing a vintage mask, illustrating history that looks confusing now.

    On the second day of the annual convention of the American Psychiatric Association in 1972, something extraordinary happened.

    While the assembled psychiatrists, mostly white men in dark suits, settled into rows of chairs in the Danish Room at the Adolphus Hotel in Dallas, a disguised figure had been smuggled through the back corridors. At the last minute, he stepped through a side curtain and took his place at the front of the room.

    There was an intake of breath in the audience. The man’s appearance was grotesque. His face was covered by a rubber Nixon mask, and he was wearing a garish, oversized tuxedo and a curly fright wig. But the outlandishness of his outfit diminished in importance once he began to speak.

    “I am a homosexual,” he began. “I am a psychiatrist.”

    For the next 10 minutes, Henry Anonymous, M.D. — this is what he had asked to be called — described the secret world of gay psychiatrists. Officially, they did not exist; homosexuality was categorized as a mental illness, so acknowledging it would result in the revocation of one’s medical license, and the loss of a career. In 42 states, sodomy was a crime.

    The reality was that there were plenty of gay people in the A.P.A., psychiatry’s most influential professional body, the masked doctor explained. But they lived in hiding, concealing every trace of their private life from their colleagues.

    “All of us have something to lose,” he said. “We may not be under consideration for a professorship; the analyst down the street may stop referring us his overflow; our supervisor may ask us to take a leave of absence.”

    This was the trade-off that had formed the basis of the masked man’s life. But the cost was too high. That’s what he had come to tell them.

    “We are taking an even bigger risk, however, in not living fully our humanity,” he said. “This is the greatest loss, our honest humanity.”

    He took his seat to a standing ovation

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    It’s The Christopher Walken “Deer Hunter” Doll You Never Knew You Wanted!

    Detailed vintage-style doll wearing a red plaid shirt and black turtleneck against a snowy forest background.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    An Early Ambulance Operated By St John, In The U.k., 1920. The Patient Was Placed In A Coffin-Like Sidecar And The Lid Was Closed For Transport

    Vintage motorcycle sidecar with a reclining seat and a man lying down, showcasing confusing historical transportation design.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Getting to the bottom of things that happened in the past is hard enough as it is, with so many years, decades, and centuries between you and the events.

    Unfortunately, quite often, you also have to sift through a ton of misinformation, biases, agendas, bad assumptions, and misinterpretations of sources.
    #10

    Flashback To 1988 When A 25-Foot Shark From "Jaws" Rode Through Boston En Route To The Museum Of Science To Be Part Of A Science Of Movie And Television Magic Exhibit

    Large shark model being transported on a busy highway, an unusual sight from history that looks confusing now.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    A Champagne Inspector Wearing A Special Mask To Protect Against Accidental Discharges, Ca. 1933

    Young woman in vintage attire with a mesh face cover holding two old-style champagne bottles, history pics look confusing now.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    In 1963, A German Cookbook Offering Bananas Wrapped In Pickled Herring

    Unusual historical dish with bananas, fish fillets, parsley, and red pepper, showcasing confusing vintage food presentation.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I realize that it's probably a treat to some, but that doesn't look tasty at all.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    According to Margot Note Consulting LLC, if you want to produce sound historical research, then you need reliable primary sources.

    “Records created at the same time as an event, or as close as possible to it, usually have a greater chance of being accurate than records created years later, especially by someone without firsthand knowledge of the event.”
    #13

    An Interesting Vintage Image Of Mary Anne Hawkins Surfing The Flooded Streets Of Long Beach, California, Ca. 1938

    Vintage car driving through floodwaters while a woman water skis behind in a historic black and white photo.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    1973 Mattel “Mod Hair” Ken Doll With Facial Hair

    Vintage doll with interchangeable facial hair and 1970s fashion, showcasing history that looks confusing now.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Contestants In A Dolly Parton “Look Alike” Competition In Phoenix, 1979

    Black and white photo of people in vintage wigs and attire, illustrating confusing historical pics looking new again.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder if they arrived on Priscilla Queen of the Desert?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    “When you are conducting research, you want to corroborate the contents of the document you are working with information from other sources that have been proven to be legitimate,” archival expert Note writes.

    It’s not just documents that can be considered primary sources. Non-textual sources like photographs work, too.

    As per the archival expert, you have to consider two main aspects of reliability. The first one is the record itself. And the second is that you need to consider the individual pieces of evidence within the source itself.
    #16

    Serving A Snack On Scandinavian Airlines Flight, 1969

    Vintage scene of people enjoying sliced ham and sausages with bread and drinks, showcasing historic food traditions.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    W**d Implements In Hustler Magazine, 1977

    Vintage smoking pipes and accessories displayed with a woman's face exhaling smoke, showcasing confusing historical items.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Close-Up Portrait Of Canadian Actor Donald Sutherland As He Poses, Half Clean-Shaven And Half With Chin-Length Hair, New York, 1970

    Black and white portrait of a man with half long hair and beard and half clean-shaven, a confusing historical image.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Note emphasizes that some of the main things that you should ask yourself when considering the reliability of a source include:

    1. Who made the record, when, and why?
    2. Was the source created at the same time as the event it describes?
    3. Who is the informant, and were they taking part in the original event, were they using secondhand information, and did they have an agenda?
    4. Is the information presented in the record logical, and does it all make sense in the context of the time, place, and people researched?
    #19

    German Black Cat Fan, Early 20th Century

    Vintage black cat-shaped hand fan with fur texture and wooden spokes, an unusual piece from history that looks confusing now.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    This Is A Cover Of Life Magazine From 1914. They Predicted What People Would Be Wearing In 1950. There Is A Caption Under The Illustration Saying, “Weren’t They Funny?”

    Vintage illustration showing two people in playful costumes looking at old-fashioned fashion drawings, history confusing now.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks a bit like today - showing all that skin and "tattoos." ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    In 1965, A Group Of Six Tongan Teenage Boys Who Shipwrecked On The Uninhabited Island Of ʻata And Lived There For 15 Months Until Their Rescue

    Three men digging in a forest and four men coming ashore from a boat in vintage history photos that look confusing now.

    The boys ran away from their boarding school on the island of Tongatapu, stealing a boat in their escape. After a storm wrecked the boat, they drifted to the abandoned, remote island of ʻAta and managed to keep themselves in good order during the duration under the circumstances. Long thought dead, they were discovered and rescued in September 1966 by Australian lobster fisher Peter Warner.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Other important questions to raise when evaluating source reliability are the following:

    1. Is there more than one reliable source that provides the same info? Is there reliable evidence contradicting the info?
    2. Does the source contain any discrepancies, and if so, were these mistakes the work of the creator of the document or the informant?
    3. Is the source original, or is it a copy? Is the source in any way damaged or poorly reproduced?
    #22

    Photojournalist Marjory Collins Snapped These Two Women At O’Reilly’s Bar On Third Avenue, New York City In 1942

    Two women sitting in a vintage bar booth with a sign about gentlemen, illustrating confusing history pics.

    The sign reads, “Positively no gentlemen served in booths unless accompanied by a lady. – The Management.” It’s possible the women are covering their faces to avoid being seen out in public at a bar –– or, perhaps, in the day before selfies and cellphones, they simply didn’t want their picture taken. Marjory didn’t identify them, but then she only captioned the photo as “O’Reilly’s bar on Third Avenue in the ‘Fifties,’” not giving the exact name or cross street. Marjory Collins (1912–1985) covered the home front extensively in World War II, having studied at Sweet Briar College and the University of Munich. She started her documentary photographic career after selling her wedding silver to buy a camera. From 1942-1943, Collins traveled the United States, completing 50 assignments that captured American life.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    This Is The Last Known Photo Of Michael Rockefeller, The 23-Year-Old Son Of Former Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, Pictured With A New Guinean Tribe Known For Cannibalism

    Black and white historic photo showing a group of children playing around a man with a camera in a rural setting.

    Michael disappeared without a trace during his 1961 New Guinean expedition and his body was never found.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kimnemlander_1 avatar
    Unholy Diver
    Unholy Diver
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kinda had it coming. Yeah these tribes are living like it's 2025 BCE, but apparently they like it, and have always been more than clear about it. Just let 'em be.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    In 1928, 16-Year-Old Elizabeth “Betty” Robinson Schwartz Became The First Woman Ever Awarded An Olympic Gold Medal For Track And Field

    Black and white photo of a young woman in vintage athletic clothing in a starting runner's pose indoors, history looks confusing now

    A few years later, in 1931, Schwartz was in a plane crash. Mistakenly identified as dead, she was placed in the trunk of a car, and driven to the morgue where it was discovered that she was still alive but in a coma. It took her years to walk normally again but she returned to track and field and was part of the US relay team at the 1936 Summer Olympics where her team won gold.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    ‘Got Weird’ was initially created over a decade ago. Since June 2014, the Instagram account has grown to become the home of 249k history-loving followers from around the globe.

    The tagline for the account is ‘Everything old is new again!’ The curator of the account is the same person who manages the popular and informative ‘Vintage Everyday’ website and socials. We’ve reached out to them for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from them.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    1969 Pontiac Catalina. Having A Wonderful Time

    Man and woman standing beside an overturned vintage car on a roadside, a confusing look at history in a new pic.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    A Sailor In Drag, 1906

    Vintage black and white portrait of a person in old-fashioned dress posing behind a rustic wooden fence with a bucket and paddle.

    The man in drag is apparently Able Seaman Arthur Roach, a crew member of the H.M.S. Prince of Wales. He poses as a milkmaid behind a wooden fence and in front of a painted background. He is wearing a rather odd hybrid fancy-dress outfit, part showgirl/courtesan (ruffles and jewelry), part little girl at the seaside (very short skirt, bucket and spade). (Photographic postcard by H.J. Bond, 1906)

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Giant Inflatable 'Pinocchio' From The 13th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade In New York City, 1937

    Giant vintage cartoon balloon floats over crowded city street during historical parade with confusing old photos.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Which of these vintage photos and facts did you enjoy the most, Pandas? Which ones genuinely surprised you the most? What historical periods have captivated your curiosity so much, you can’t help but dig deeper and deeper?

    We’d like to hear your opinions. Share your thoughts in the comments below.
    #28

    An Original Car Wash Designed To Mainly Clean The Undercarriages Since Most Roads Were Still Dirt Roads In Chicago, Us In 1924

    Vintage cars driving through a circular auto wash bowl, showcasing confusing historical technology and old vehicle design.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sawdust99 avatar
    Sawdust
    Sawdust
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    https://thechicagofiles.com/tag/the-neway-auto-service-and-cleaning-corporation/

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #29

    Home Prices In The 1950s

    Vintage real estate ad showing prices for 2 and 3 bedroom homes with screened porches and carports.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Mourning Mask And Veil Worn By Empress Elisabeth Of Austria After The Suicide Of Her Only Son, Crown Prince Rudolf, At His Hunting Lodge At Mayerling, 1889

    Intricate historical costume featuring lace and feathers creating a mysterious and confusing vintage look.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great book on this period: A Nervous Splendor. His mother was a famed beauty. I like how BP sneaks Hapsburgs into the mix

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    The La Public Library's Bookmobile Program For The Sick, 1928

    Woman using a vintage mobile book cart to read to a patient in bed in a historical photo that looks confusing now.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    A Young Woman Holds Her Arms And Legs In Four Water Bathes With Electric Current, To Improve Blood Circulation, Circa 1938

    Woman with arms and legs submerged in vintage electrotherapy water baths, a confusing history pic showing old medical technology.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Cause Of Deaths In London In 1632

    List of diseases and casualties from 1632 with old medical terms and historical health data, confusing compared to modern records.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #34

    The Winner Of The Neatest Figure Competition At The Lido In Margate, England Wears A Hood So That The Judges Could Not Be Influenced By Her Face And Instead Only Judge Her Body, 1946

    Black and white vintage photo of a woman in a swimsuit and face covering with a number one badge in history pics.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    A Japanese Woman Carrying Her Children In A Bucket On Her Head, Japan, Ca. 1900s

    Woman from history carrying a large wooden tub with children inside, showing a confusing old photo from the past.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How does she get them up there? Put the children on the roof, put the bucket on her head, stand next to the house and the children climb in??

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    A Shaving Apparatus Used For Trimming Another Man’s Beard With The Help Of Mechanical Hands, 1959

    Black and white photo of a man shaving with a robotic arm, a confusing historical invention from the past.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    French Knife Grinders In Thiers From The Early 20th Century. They Would Work On Their Stomachs To Save Their Backs From Being Hunched All Day And Had Dogs Sit On Their Legs For Warmth

    Historic black and white photo showing workers resting on makeshift beds inside an old industrial building.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    A Refrigerator Full Of Ultra-Cheap Heidel Brau And Champagne Velvet Beer In Cans, Plus Libby’s Libby’s Libby’s Tomato Juice For Bloody Marys, A Portable Black And White TV And A Friendly Hostess, And You Had It Made. September 1971

    Woman in vintage dress posing with open refrigerator filled with beer cans, showcasing confusing history in old photos.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    A 29-Year-Old Transylvanian With A Death Wish Or A Drive For Fame Tried To Get A Smoking Feat Into The Record Books, For A Second Time

    Man lighting a large circle of cigarettes on fire while a crowd watches in a historical confusing moment from history.

    Stefan Sigmond smoked 800 filter-tipped Western cigarettes in less than six minutes on January 30, 1996, breaking his 1995 record of 750, through a special wheel-like device. Here’s a quote of what he said afterwards, “I am a little bit dizzy, and I have a headache and an awful taste in my mouth, but I am sure everything will pass.” Apparently he got stiffed by Guinness staffers and they didn't recognize it, anti smokers. In a country where 30 billion cigarettes are consumed every year, few people were hailing his new record. Apparently the Guinness Book of Records may not recognize it, either, because it now discourages “gluttony” records.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Boo-Koo Hamburger Stand In Harlingen, Texas. Burgers 5 Cents, Chili A Dime, Breakfast Two Bits, The 7up Is Real. (Photo By Russell Lee. February 1939)

    Vintage roadside diner with six men seated on stools, showcasing history that looks confusing now in old black-and-white photo.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    View Of A Lineman Working On Power Or Telephone Lines At An Intersection In Pratt, Kansas, 1911

    Historic photo showing a confusing network of telegraph lines on poles in a snowy town square from history.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #42

    Typical ‘Aussie’ Humor Is Reflected In This Sign Erected On The El Alamein Road By Australian Troops, 1942

    Black and white historic photo of a soldier in desert shorts standing near a confusing sign in a barren landscape.

    The Australians are famous for all their well-developed sense of humor. At the wire along the El Alamein road, they have erected a number of signs which are calculated to take all the desire from anyone with ideas of proceeding further west at the present time.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    The “Michelin Band” Performs At The Inauguration Of The Michelin Hour Radio Show, April 17, 1928

    Vintage photo of a historical band dressed in unusual costumes playing various musical instruments.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Marion Liebig, Miss Hesse 1959, Keeps Warm Under The Artificial Sunshine Of An Infra-Red Lamp, During A Promotion For The Lamp, In A Snow-Covered Park In Wiesbaden, Germany, 1960

    Woman in a vintage swimsuit reading a newspaper outdoors in snow, a man watches near a large old-fashioned heater.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    A Member Of The Woman’s Army Corps Providing A Risqué Public Sevice Announcement (Psa), Ca. 1950s

    Vintage black and white photo of a woman in uniform posing with a sign in a confusing historic scene.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Protective Face Mask And Knee Pads For Playing Basketball, 1927

    Vintage basketball player wearing old protective gear and holding a basketball in a historical sports setting.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    A Man Checks His E-Mail Over A Public Pay Telephone Using A Panasonic Rl-P4001 Acoustic Coupler Dial-Up Modem Attached To A Panasonic Rl-H1400 Hhc (Hand-Held Computer) In The Early 1980s

    Man with pipe using a vintage telephone with an attached keyboard, showcasing old technology that looks confusing now.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    David Kellman, Bobby Shafran, And Eddy Galland Were Identical Triplets Who Were Separated At Birth And Unknowingly Adopted By Different Families

    Mother lying in bed with three newborn babies, a historical photo showing family life in confusing old pics.

    Their incredible and heartbreaking story gained national attention and was later documented in the 2018 film Three Identical Strangers. In 1980, Bobby Shafran arrived at Sullivan County Community College in New York for his first day and was surprised to be warmly greeted by students who seemed to recognize him. Another student, Michael Domnitz, realized Bobby was identical to his friend, Eddy Galland, who had attended the same school the year before. The two young men soon met and were shocked to find they were long-lost identical twins. Their story was published in a local newspaper, and soon after, David Kellman saw the article and noticed the striking resemblance between Bobby and Eddy—because he, too, looked exactly like them. He reached out, and the three young men reunited, realizing they were, in fact, triplets who had been separated at birth.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Did You Know Pinball Was Actually Banned In Major US Cities From The 1940s Until The 1970s?

    Men in vintage clothing playing an old pinball machine in a historical scene from the confusing history pics collection.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mattblakeley avatar
    Matt Blakeley
    Matt Blakeley
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...because they were actual gambling machine, very unlike modern pinball.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #50

    In March 1934, Infamous Gangster John Dillinger Used A Fake Pistol To Escape From The Lake County Jail In Indiana

    Ancient wooden artifact shaped like a key with a circular hole, showcasing confusing history in old pics.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Before Sending The First Human Yuri Gagarin To Space, Russian Scientists Made A Lot Of Experiments With Animals

    Two men in vintage pilot helmets pour a drink for a piglet in a historical black and white photo from history.

    The most well known are two dogs who were sent in Russian rocket just before the first human made his flight.

    This launch of the first space pig is less known to public. And look how this hero was treaded with humanity – they gave him some wine before the launch in order to bring it in relaxed state.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There was a book about this whole animals in soace thing. They interviewed the author on All Things Considered (US public radio, not commercial)….the interview was so sad, I couldn’t read the book

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #52

    Liam Gallagher Of Oasis Smoking On Board An Aeroplane. The Photograph Was Taken By Good Friend Phil Smith On A Trip To Japan In 1995

    Young man smoking a cigarette inside an airplane cabin, a historical image showing past travel habits and behavior.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    In The 1930s, If You Wanted To Travel In Air-Conditioned Comfort, You Needed A “Swamp Cooler” Attached To Your Car Window

    Vintage car with an old Thermador cap cooler mounted on the partially open window, showcasing historical automotive accessories.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    This Photo From The Mid-1910s Shows Motorcyclist Johnny Hogg And His Wife Riding On An Aqueduct Pipeline With A Harley-Davidson Sidecar Rig

    Vintage photo of a man riding a motorcycle with a sidecar on a large industrial pipe in a hilly area, historical image.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The aquaduct is in SoCal and bypassed a whole slew of marginalized rural communities to get water into Los Angeles, including indigenous tribal land, basically running them off the land. There were those who sabotaged it, but it’s a sad chapter in Cali history

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #55

    Before The Invention Of Radar During World War II, Incoming Enemy Warplanes Were Detected By Listening With The Aid Of “Sound Locators” That Looked More Like Musical Instruments Than Tools Of War

    Two historical figures wearing mysterious ear and eye gear, creating a confusing scene in vintage history pics.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Window Cleaners On The World Trade Center, 1979

    Historic photo showing window washers on a high-rise building overlooking a sprawling cityscape in a vintage urban scene.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    3 Kids Wearing Their Halloween Costumes, Circa 1900

    Three children wearing old-fashioned Halloween masks and costumes sitting outdoors in a vintage historical photo.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    No Truer Words Have Ever Been Written

    Vintage diesel Cadillac car lifted by crane with a humorous sign about car trouble in a historical setting

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    The Future Of Flight (According To An Artist From 1928)

    Futuristic vintage illustration of an airborne luxury ship with decks, people, and propellers in a confusing historical concept.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #60

    Audi Workers Demonstrating The Body Strength Of The Audi 920 In 1938

    Group of men standing on a large platform supported by a vintage car in a confusing history photo from old times.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    This Odd Looking Motorcycle Was Captured By The US Army At A German Military Base In 1945

    Vintage photo of a soldier with a unique retro motorcycle from history that looks confusing now in old black and white style.

    At first glance, it might remind you of an Indian Chief with it's full skirted fenders, but take a closer look and you'll see that it is very different kind of machine. Leave it to German engineers to design a motorcycle with a three cylinder two stroke engine mounted inside the front wheel. The oddities don't stop there either, since the engine was mounted in the front wheel, transmission and clutch were housed up front as well. That meant the entire powertrain could be removed just by dropping the front wheel. The motorcycle was actually built by 5 German engineers from Munich in 1935, but WWII got in the way of their production plans.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Vintage Group Photo Of Centro Universitario México Basketball Team From The 1980s, When They Abbreviated All Over Their Sports Uniforms

    Vintage group photo of a youth sports team wearing retro red uniforms, illustrating unusual moments from history.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #63

    Emile Leray (Born 1949) Is A French Electrician Who Is Most Noteworthy For Transforming A Car Into A Motorcycle While Stranded In The Sahara Desert

    Man in swimwear standing by vintage car wreck in a desert landscape, historical scene from confusing old photos.

    In 1993, Emile Leray set off on a solo journey across the Moroccan desert in a Citroën 2CV, a lightweight French economy car. During his trip, he encountered a military checkpoint that prohibited him from continuing on his planned route. Wanting to bypass the checkpoint, he attempted to take a remote off-road path through the Sahara Desert—a risky decision that would soon lead to an incredible challenge.

    “I had travelled round Africa about 10 times, so I knew the region well and therefore had no concerns,” said Leray “I decided to do it in a 2CV because, although it is not a 4×4, it is tough. In Africa they call it the ‘Steel Camel’ because it goes everywhere — provided you drive it gently. I obviously was too rough.” Not long after, Leray’s 2CV broke down in the middle of the desert, far from civilization. With no way to call for help and limited supplies, he realized he had to take drastic action if he wanted to survive. Over the course of 12 days, using only the tools and parts he had with him, Emile Leray disassembled his car and built a makeshift motorcycle from the chassis, engine, wheels, and suspension of the 2CV. He created a bare-bones, motorized bike using the rear wheels for traction and mounted the engine in a way that allowed it to drive the wheels. He used parts of the car body as protection and fuel storage. He rationed his food and water carefully, using just 0.5 liters of water per day.

    After completing the bike, Leray was able to ride out of the desert and eventually reached safety. Yet the police who met him were less excited, and especially unimpressed with his makeshift vehicle which failed to conform with the specifications of the Citroën 2CV Leray had registered. They slapped him with a hefty fine, worth 4,550 dirhams (450 euros). Emile Leray’s story has been featured in engineering circles, survival magazines, and even in automotive history as one of the most extreme examples of field improvisation. His modified 2CV-motorcycle still exists and has been shown in various exhibitions.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I imagine he didn't win any awards for the number he did on his outfit. 😳

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #64

    The Dolly Parton Look Alike Contest In 1978 Was Part Of The Annual Cherry Grove Fair

    Person in vintage costume holding a plate with number one at a confusing historical event outdoors.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    In 1973, Jeanne Bauer Was Photographed Walking Along 6th Avenue In New York, Holding The Revolutionary Dynatac Mobile Phone, A Groundbreaking Invention That Would Forever Change The Way People Communicated

    Black and white photo of a woman using a large vintage mobile phone, with a man in a suit holding a briefcase nearby in history.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #66

    A Steam Locomotive Is Transported Across The Rio Grande River Via A Cable In New Mexico, USA, 1915

    Old historic photo showing a train car suspended on cables over a river, highlighting confusing vintage transportation methods.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Parisian Carrying A Goose For Christmas, Paris, 1943

    Man in vintage coat and hat carrying a bag with a goose on a cobblestone street in an old historical photo.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #68

    Running Of The Bulls, Spain, 1977. (Photo By Josef Koudelka)

    Black and white historical photo showing people climbing a wall to escape a bull in a street scene from history.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Optical Illusion Skull Postcards Were Incredibly Popular In The Early 1900s In Europe

    Vintage optical illusion art featuring skulls and people, showcasing history pics that look confusing now in black and white.

    They were Vanitas or Memento Mori – “Intended to cause the viewer to reflect on the inevitability of mortality and the consequent foolishness of all human ambition.”

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Sunny Day, New York, 1978. (Photo By André Kertész)

    Black and white historic photo of a woman sunbathing on a rooftop with old chimneys and fire escapes visible.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    The Hula Burger Was A Meatless Burger Introduced In The 1960s By Ray Kroc To Mcdonald’s. It Was A Substitute For American Catholics That Would Not Eat Meat On Fridays

    Pineapple cheesecake sandwich with cheese slices and fresh pineapple pieces in the background, history picture.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Santa Claus On A Motorbike, Ca. 1920s

    Old man with long beard riding a vintage motorbike carrying a Christmas tree and packages in a historic black and white photo.

    gotweird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!