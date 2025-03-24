30 Pictures That Seem Positively Ridiculous Looking Back
Oh, how quickly things age poorly! From Microsoft's hilariously premature iPhone funeral to advertisements that would never make it past the first draft today, these photos remind us that history isn't always kind to our choices. Remember when newspapers thought nothing of listing now-disgraced figures as "bachelor of the month"? Or when special cups with mustache guards were all the rage for proper gentlemen?
These images capture moments, products, and ideas that seemed perfectly reasonable at the time, but now make us cringe, laugh, or simply wonder what on earth people were thinking. Some reveal outdated social attitudes, others showcase spectacular business miscalculations, and a few are just plain bizarre. Come take a walk through this photographic time capsule of decisions that didn't quite stand the test of time.
Joan Trumpauer Mulholland Was Arrested For Protesting In 1961. She Was Tested For Mental Illness Because Law Enforcement Couldn’t Think Why A White Woman Would Want Civil Rights
A Cartoon About A Hypothetical "Pocket Telephone," From 1919
Arch Duke Ferdinand Of Austria, Posing As A Mummy, 1894
We All Got Vaccines, Except Dad
Nice One Google
Family Portrait During The Spanish Flu, 1918
Housewife Poses With A Weeks’ Worth Of Groceries In 1947
She Spent A Total Of $12.50 A Week (Not Including Milk) To Buy Her Groceries. On This Budget, She Is Able To Feed Herself, Her Husband, Her Four-Year-Old Twins And Her Cat.
Reusable Shopping List From The 1920s
Helping The Less Fortunate, Huh?
1950s Valentine
In The Victorian Era, Men Used Special “Moustache Cups” To Protect Their ‘Staches While Drinking Hot Tea
Liberace Takes A Bubble Bath, 1978
The Day My Kid Went Punk, Abc After-School Special (1987)
Old Kitchen Appliance Ad
Actual World Trade Center Visitor Brochures From 1985
Flight Was Achieved Nine Days Later
1975 Patons Knitting Pattern, For Larger Sized Woman
Household Hint From An Old Magazine
This Ad In A 1968 Life Magazine
My Great Aunt Had A Japanese Hunting License (She's Dead Now)
My Dad Used To Cut His Shirts, He Said It Was Common For Men To Show Their Belly Buttons, 1980s
The Most Inappropriate Ad Of All Time. 1975
Microsoft Employees Holding A Funeral For The iPhone Following The "Success" Of Their Windows Phone
Asparagus Group From Miss Gatchell's Pageant, Lee County Alabama, April 16, 1925
Cigarette Holder For Nudists, 1938
