Oh, how quickly things age poorly! From Microsoft's hilariously premature iPhone funeral to advertisements that would never make it past the first draft today, these photos remind us that history isn't always kind to our choices. Remember when newspapers thought nothing of listing now-disgraced figures as "bachelor of the month"? Or when special cups with mustache guards were all the rage for proper gentlemen?

These images capture moments, products, and ideas that seemed perfectly reasonable at the time, but now make us cringe, laugh, or simply wonder what on earth people were thinking. Some reveal outdated social attitudes, others showcase spectacular business miscalculations, and a few are just plain bizarre. Come take a walk through this photographic time capsule of decisions that didn't quite stand the test of time.

#1

Joan Trumpauer Mulholland Was Arrested For Protesting In 1961. She Was Tested For Mental Illness Because Law Enforcement Couldn’t Think Why A White Woman Would Want Civil Rights

Young woman in a vintage mugshot, reflecting a seemingly ridiculous moment from the past.

Jackson Mississippi Police/Sheriff's Department 1961 Report

    #2

    A Cartoon About A Hypothetical "Pocket Telephone," From 1919

    Cartoon depicting ridiculous scenarios with early mobile phones, including running for a train and attending a concert.

    The British Library Board Report

    #3

    Arch Duke Ferdinand Of Austria, Posing As A Mummy, 1894

    Man's face humorously peeks through ancient Egyptian sarcophagus, looking ridiculous.

    AnonymousJoe12871245 Report

    #4

    We All Got Vaccines, Except Dad

    Family gathered around father in iron lung due to polio, highlighting importance of vaccination.

    Ebonystealth Report

    #5

    Nice One Google

    Google in 1999, described as a pure search engine without ads or distractions, highlighting its simplicity.

    acidcow.com Report

    #6

    Family Portrait During The Spanish Flu, 1918

    Vintage photo of a family wearing masks, including a cat, posing outdoors, capturing a positively ridiculous moment.

    Dublin Heritage Park and Museums Report

    #7

    Housewife Poses With A Weeks’ Worth Of Groceries In 1947

    Woman with vintage groceries lined up, showcasing ridiculous items from the past.

    She Spent A Total Of $12.50 A Week (Not Including Milk) To Buy Her Groceries. On This Budget, She Is Able To Feed Herself, Her Husband, Her Four-Year-Old Twins And Her Cat.

    Crash Report

    #8

    Reusable Shopping List From The 1920s

    Hand holding a vintage grocery list tracker with metal sliders, illustrating ridiculous past shopping tools.

    Just don't lose it.

    Larirari Report

    #9

    Helping The Less Fortunate, Huh?

    Man in apron talking jokingly in a room, with a humorous caption about helping, reflecting on ridiculous situations.

    CBS Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I can't even look at his nasty face without breaking into a rash.

    #10

    1950s Valentine

    Vintage Valentine card with a skunk, red heart background, and a humorous message that seems ridiculous now.

    ebay Report

    feliciacahoon
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    This is the polar opposite of what I envision a Hallmark card to be. The amount of pressure this drawing could be placing on the recipient is extreme.

    #11

    In The Victorian Era, Men Used Special “Moustache Cups” To Protect Their ‘Staches While Drinking Hot Tea

    Vintage photo of surreal mustache cups with faces, illustrating ridiculous retro design.

    CharmaineZoe's Marvelous Melange Report

    #12

    Liberace Takes A Bubble Bath, 1978

    Man in ornate bathtub surrounded by luxurious decor, wearing rings and smiling, capturing a ridiculous moment in retro style.

    Glenn Kelman Report

    #13

    The Day My Kid Went Punk, Abc After-School Special (1987)

    Retro TV scene depicting a punk-themed family discussion, capturing a seemingly ridiculous moment.

    Sober in a Nightclub Report

    #14

    Old Kitchen Appliance Ad

    Retro ad with a couple, promoting a kitchen mixer, highlighting outdated roles. Ridiculous looking back now.

    Pile Report

    peitsch331
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    I'm very okay, if the Chefs is doing all the prep work, I have just to ccok.

    #15

    Actual World Trade Center Visitor Brochures From 1985

    Brochures with the Twin Towers and text, "The closest some of us will ever get to heaven," appear ridiculous now.

    Ned2350 Report

    #16

    Flight Was Achieved Nine Days Later

    Newspaper headline from 1903 declaring flying machines won't exist for a million years, now seen as ridiculous.

    Chuffnell Report

    #17

    1975 Patons Knitting Pattern, For Larger Sized Woman

    Two women modeling yellow knit tops on the cover of a vintage "Big Sizes" knitting book, 1970s fashion.

    Ebonystealth Report

    feliciacahoon
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    I hope these 2 women, on the cover are not representative of the larger sized people that this book was intended for.

    #18

    Household Hint From An Old Magazine

    Hand holding a flashlight battery above a fireplace, illustrating ridiculous safety advice from the past.

    Pile Report

    #19

    This Ad In A 1968 Life Magazine

    Black-and-white ad with a man in a suit, eyes covered, featuring text about parental guidance on drugs.

    gonicskoller Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I looked and looked for someone like this back in the day and could never find him.

    #20

    My Great Aunt Had A Japanese Hunting License (She's Dead Now)

    Antique hunting license mocking wartime propaganda, featuring exaggerated and offensive imagery.

    veganssuckmyasshole Report

    #21

    My Dad Used To Cut His Shirts, He Said It Was Common For Men To Show Their Belly Buttons, 1980s

    Man with long hair wearing a cropped "Soccer Training" shirt and jeans indoors, capturing a ridiculous fashion moment.

    AndyWindir Report

    #22

    The Most Inappropriate Ad Of All Time. 1975

    Vintage ad for Love's Baby Soft perfume featuring a young woman with curly hair holding a teddy bear.

    Marcel Report

    #23

    Microsoft Employees Holding A Funeral For The iPhone Following The "Success" Of Their Windows Phone

    People carrying a massive oversized smartphone into a hearse, looking back humorously in a surreal setting.

    Mehr News Report

    #24

    Yikes

    Bachelor of the month feature in vintage magazine, highlighting a financial strategist in a formal setting.

    thedailybeast Report

    #25

    Sorry Man

    Online comment from 2007 predicting issues with touchscreen phones; now seems ridiculous in hindsight.

    l-am-Not-Me Report

    #26

    Asparagus Group From Miss Gatchell's Pageant, Lee County Alabama, April 16, 1925

    Three people wearing ridiculous pencil costumes, holding hands in a grassy area.

    notbob1959 Report

    #27

    Ah, Simpler Times

    Man by a sign banning airplane glue sales to minors; a ridiculous look back at past regulations.

    craigster59 Report

    #28

    Cigarette Holder For Nudists, 1938

    Man demonstrating a leg-strapped cigarette holder for nudists, highlighting a unique solution from a 20th-century publication.

    Popular Science Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This is delightful! I never would have stopped to consider the needs of the n**e. My eyes are opened (but not looking directly at you, mind you).

    #29

    How I Lost My Husband... And Won Him Back Again!

    Vintage ad featuring a couple with the woman looking distressed and a Lysol bottle, highlighting feminine hygiene claims.

    Lisa Wade, PhD Report

    #30

    Hefty Girls Wanted For Police Force (Must Be Fairly Good Looking). London Metropolitan Police, 1930s

    Vintage advertisement humorously recruiting hefty women for police work with headline about career obstacles if married.

    random-person-42 Report

