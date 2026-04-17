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We’ve all stumbled across iconic historical photos at some point, like those from war scenes, political movements, portraits of famous people, and other big events.

But if you really want to understand what the past was like, there’s something even more interesting — old and personal family photos. They show what everyday life was really like.

For example, kids posing for the camera in their Sunday best, grainy photos from the ’30s, random backyard moments, and holiday dinners from the 50s. Even a wedding photo of someone’s great-great-grandparents from the 1800s can tell us a lot about our history.

These pictures, which usually get stowed away in shoeboxes or attics, are now being shared digitally on r/oldphotos. And we’ve narrowed down some of the most intriguing ones for you right here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Grandfather, His Dog And A Little Moth (Ireland, Around The Late 1920s)

Black and white vintage photo of a smiling boy standing barefoot by a stone wall with a dog lying on top, decades ago.

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    #2

    My Great Great Something Grandmother From 1900s. From My Tribe Of Nga Rauru Of Wanganui New Zealand

    Black and white photo of a Native American man in traditional clothing holding a ceremonial object from decades ago.

    She Is A Maori Wearing A Traditional Cloak With Green Stone Patu For Ceremonial Purposes. She Was Married To The Chief

    [deleted] Report

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    Old family photos give us small but actual details about life at that time. For example, what people wore, how they dressed, how homes looked, what family setups were like, and even the kind of places people traveled to.

    A wedding picture can tell you what ceremonies and wedding dresses looked like in a certain era. A family portrait can show how big families used to be or even class status. A simple school photo can show changes in education and childhood over time.

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    None of these are big history moments, but they do build a pretty clear picture of everyday life across different times.
    #3

    Little Boy Posing Proudly On His 2 Piece Suit With His Little Matching Fedora, 407 Florida Ave. N.w., Washington, D.c, 25 Of April 1948. Kodak Shot

    Young boy in a vintage suit holding a hat, standing on a sidewalk in a neighborhood, classic photo from decades ago.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    9points
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    wendytate avatar
    The Short Lady
    The Short Lady
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those two tone shoes! My ken doll had a pair like that. Dapper!

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    0points
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    #4

    My Husband's Great Grandmother. Dorchester, England, 1959. 3 Months Shy Of Her 100th Birthday

    Black and white photo of an elderly couple with a vintage motorcycle and sidecar from decades ago smiling on a suburban street

    Nanie-Pooh88 Report

    9points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a photo like this of my grandparents. This is I have a photo like this of my grandparents. This was the only time my grandmother rode on the motorcycle, refusing to accompany my grandfather ever again. Most of the family regards this as grandpa's principal motive for buying it.

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    #5

    My 8-Year-Old Dad With His Four Pets. 1932

    Young boy in vintage clothing holding two chickens in a black and white photo from decades ago.

    Maincy_Bridge_0812 Report

    9points
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    Class, race, gender roles, and social expectations all played a role in how people posed and what they chose to capture.

    Studies show that family photographs also provide an insight into both personal and broader historical patterns. They show how families experienced migration and generational shifts.

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    When families move across countries or regions, albums often become a kind of visual timeline of that journey. They map out how families adapt and settle over generations.

    They also offer visual evidence of how identity is formed and remembered within families over time.
    #6

    2 Sister, Sit By The Porch Of Their Home, 1914, Massachusetts. A Very Clear And Sharp Shot

    Two young girls in old-fashioned dresses sitting on a wooden porch in vintage black and white photo from decades ago

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    8points
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    Children are often photographed in ways that reflect changing ideas of childhood — sometimes posed formally in their best clothes, and other times captured in more natural, playful moments.

    Even gender roles show up in positioning and activity, like who is holding the baby, or who is seated at the center of the frame.

    These repeated visual cues become part of how family identity is remembered and passed down.

    “Family albums often hold a historical value that extends beyond your connections. They can serve as cultural artifacts, offering insights into the lifestyle, fashion, and societal norms of the past,” writes Odette, a family photographer turned brand photographer.

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    #7

    Little Girl Poses With A Dog That Stays Still Despite The Ear Pull, Circa 1900s

    Vintage photo of a young girl gently interacting with a dog, capturing moments from decades ago with lasting emotion.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    8points
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    #8

    My Great Grandpa And His Mystery Woman In The Philippines. Ww2 Era

    Vintage black and white photo of a sailor embracing a woman, capturing moments from decades ago that speak louder than today’s headlines.

    F0rest_f4airyy Report

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    #9

    2 Friends Pose In Atlantic City Beach, NJ, 1950s, Very Sharp Shot

    Two women in vintage swimsuits posing on a sunny beach, reflecting decades-old fashion in classic black and white photography.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    8points
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    Early studio portraits from the late 19th and early 20th centuries often show families sitting very still, dressed in their best clothes, with minimal expression and carefully arranged poses.

    This was partly due to the formal nature of studio settings, but also because photographs at the time were treated as important, sometimes once-in-a-lifetime records.

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    Modern family photos, on the other hand, capture more casual interactions and spontaneity. This highlights a shift toward documenting everyday life rather than just milestone moments.

    Research also shows that as photography moved from a formal, professional practice into something everyday and accessible, people began to care less about rigid presentation.
    #10

    Little Boy Poses Prodly With His Winter Coat, Circa 1902

    Vintage photo of a child sitting on wooden steps, illustrating powerful moments from decades ago captured in historic photos.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    8points
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    #11

    My Grandpa Pigsurfing

    Vintage photo of a man standing on a pig and a woman nearby, capturing moments from decades ago with historic significance.

    Sad-Leek4606 Report

    8points
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    #12

    I Was Told To Post This Photo Of My Great Great Grandma Here Because Everyone On R/Oldschoolcool Thinks It’s Fake

    Vintage black and white photo of a woman wearing gloves and lace, framed with roses and ferns, reflecting historic photos.

    billytheskidd Report

    7points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks intelligent yet crazy. A logical progression for women at that time.

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    Another thing that these old photos make obvious is what we think is trendy, cool, or even cringe is usually just something that’s waiting to come back again later.

    A big reason for this is that fashion and beauty trends move in cycles, often roughly every 20 years. Studies show that styles don’t disappear completely, they just fade out, sit in cultural memory, and then return when a new generation rediscovers them with a slightly different twist.

    Take skirt length, for example. If you look at old photos across different decades, you can clearly see it moving up and down over time.

    Studies on fashion show hemlines gradually got shorter in the early 1900s, peaked with the flapper styles of the 1920s, then dropped longer again in the mid-20th century. In the 1960s, skirts suddenly went short again with the rise of the miniskirt, and became longer and looser in the 1970s with hippie fashion. They again shifted back toward shorter styles in the following decades.

    Also, the bob haircut with fringes that feels very “modern” today was already huge in the 1960s, and before that again in the 1920s.
    #13

    A Family Photo From 1954. Can You Believe They Went On To Have 7 More Kids?

    Black and white vintage family portrait with parents and children, capturing moments from decades ago in a classic setting.

    BluestWorld Report

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    #14

    My Great Grandma Sometime In The 1930’s

    Black and white photo of a Native American woman in traditional clothing sitting on rocks near water vintage photo decades ago

    LooLu999 Report

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    #15

    Girls Show Up In Slacks At Abraham Lincoln High School, In Brooklyn,in Protest Because A Classmate, Beverly Bernstein, Was Suspended The Day Before For Wearing Slacks,1942

    Group of young people from decades ago posing outside, a historic photo that speaks louder than today's headlines.

    CryptographerKey2847 Report

    7points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    See, even a bunch of slackers can get something done.

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    Photographers believe that these images become especially meaningful over time because they preserve relationships and everyday moments that would otherwise be forgotten.

    Studies show that looking at family albums can strengthen a sense of identity and belonging, especially for children growing up surrounded by those images.

    A study found that children who created photo scrapbooks experienced a 37% boost in self-esteem-related behaviors over just five weeks.

    Child development experts also recommend displaying family photos to help children feel valued and connected.

    There’s also the “Looking-Glass Self” theory which suggests that children shape their identity by seeing themselves reflected in the people and surroundings around them. This is something family photo albums naturally reinforce over time.

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    #16

    My Sister 1972. Her Boyfriend At The Time Was A Photographer. I Found This In A Box Of Her Possessions When I Was Cleaning Out Our House.

    Black and white photo of a young woman sitting in the woods, vintage image symbolizing photos from decades ago.

    The Picture Is A Little Beaten Up, But I Think That Adds A Bit Of Something To The Feeling

    Flaky_Salad_2502 Report

    7points
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    #17

    Mom & Dad In The 80s

    Vintage wedding portrait of a couple from decades ago, showcasing style and emotion that still speak louder today.

    Illustrious_Walk_919 Report

    7points
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    #18

    Me And My Mom- A Little Over 30 Years Apart!

    Two vintage photos of young girls from decades ago, capturing moments that still speak louder than today’s headlines.

    e_hog Report

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    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The family resemblance is striking.

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    Old family photos are also becoming part of a much bigger digital ecosystem where people actively use them to research and even solve small historical mysteries.

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    Across genealogy platforms and online archives, these photos are often treated like data points.

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    People upload images with names, dates, locations, and relationships. Over time, this builds a kind of crowdsourced family history where strangers, distant relatives, and researchers all contribute pieces of information.

    Platforms like FamilySearch Memories, for instance, allow users to tag individuals, attach stories, and link photos directly to family trees. They make the images part of a larger, searchable record rather than standalone keepsakes.

    There’s also been a rise in tools that make these photos more usable in a technical sense. AI-based platforms can now scan faces across large collections and suggest possible matches, helping identify unknown relatives or link photos taken years apart.

    For people trying to trace their own family history, these resources can be super helpful. Websites like AncientFaces host large databases of old, often unclaimed portraits where users can contribute or try to identify people.
    #19

    Four Girls In Fancy Dress, C. 1890s, Probably Southern Maryland, Photograph By Ervin S. Hubbard

    Four young women in vintage dresses pose outdoors, capturing a moment from decades ago with historic fashion and style.

    TheSanityInspector Report

    6points
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    #20

    My Great Grandparents - They Left My Grandmother At The Age Of 4 Due To The Racism They Faced As An Interracial Couple, She Hasn’t Seen Them Since

    Vintage wedding photo of an interracial couple smiling, capturing a moment from decades ago in a black and white image.

    Fresh-Pain-7081 Report

    6points
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    #21

    My Mom & Dad On Their Wedding Day In 1978

    Bride in vintage wedding dress smiling while groom adjusts her garter in a classic photo from decades ago.

    mzamour Report

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    We doubt that many people in these pictures knew that they would someday be immortalized on the internet, or used as historical records. These images are casual and sometimes so random, and yet, they’ve survived longer than some letters and even some buildings.

    You can jump from the 1890s to the 1980s in seconds, and see how quickly everything changes, and how much stays the same. They make history feel less like a distant era and more like one ongoing timeline.
    #22

    Kodachrome Shot Of A 3 Generation Family Being Shot While Carving A Turkey, December Of 1956

    Vintage family preparing a turkey in a kitchen, a nostalgic photo reflecting moments from decades ago that still resonate today.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    5points
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    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope they were photographed, not shot. That's a bit extreme.

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    0points
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    #23

    My Great Aunt Princess Anastasia Tumanishvili (1900-1917) (Picture Was Taken In The Mid 1910s)

    Vintage portrait of a young woman with long dark hair from decades ago, reflecting moments that speak louder than today’s news.

    Anna-Tatty Report

    5points
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    #24

    My Grandma When She Was Young (1940’s - 1970’s). She’s So Missed

    Black and white portrait photo from decades ago of a young woman with short hair, held by a person indoors.

    Weird_Owl- Report

    5points
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    #25

    My Father's Senior High School Photo To My Mother. I Never Realized What Was Written On The Back Until I Started Scanning All Of The Family Photo's After He Passed

    Vintage portrait of a young man paired with a handwritten love letter from decades ago reflecting heartfelt emotions.

    RepresentativeToe674 Report

    5points
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    #26

    Kodachrome Shot Of A Couple On A Date, Florida, 27 Of May 1944

    Vintage photo of a man in military uniform gazing at a woman sipping a drink through two straws, capturing moments from decades ago.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    5points
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    #27

    Mack Hunt, And His Wife Emma Hunt, Née Mccoy, Circa 1910. They Were Formerly Enslaved On My Family's Georgia Plantation. Mack Might Be A Relative

    Black and white photo from decades ago of two people sitting by a fireplace, reflecting on simpler times and history.

    bibbitybobbityfuck Report

    5points
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    #28

    Found This Photo In My Mom’s ‘Secret’ Stash Of Photos. I’m Pretty Sure They’re My Grandfather’s Wives

    Two women from decades ago seated by a small table with flowers and a clock in a vintage photo from the past.

    The One On The Right Looks Like My Granny (Little Wife) And On The Left His 1st Wife (Big Wife). Saigon, French Indochina. 1920s

    North-Country-5204 Report

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    #29

    Maternal Grandparent’s Wedding, 1950

    Vintage wedding photo of a happy couple cutting cake capturing moments from decades ago that still resonate today

    PhaseOriginal5449 Report

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    #30

    My Parents Were Married 80 Years Ago Today During Wwii. They Were Such A Beautiful Couple And I Miss Them Every Day. 💕

    Vintage wedding photo of a bride in gown and groom in military uniform, a classic photo from decades ago.

    galwholovesmutts Report

    5points
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    #31

    My Parents When They First Fell In Love, 1956-Ish

    Black and white vintage photo of a smiling couple from decades ago, capturing emotions that speak louder than today’s headlines

    Loving_Lala Report

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    #32

    Three Well Dressed Women Of Marshall, Texas, USA. 1899

    Three women in vintage dresses and hats walking on a street in old black and white photo from decades ago.

    CryptographerKey2847 Report

    5points
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    #33

    Mother Poses With A Smile With Her Children On Worcester, Massachusetts, 1900

    Vintage photo of a woman and two children on a wooden porch, capturing moments from decades ago.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

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    #34

    The Most Amazing Photo Of My Nanny And Her Sister. I Thought You’d Appreciate

    Two women in vintage dresses with puff sleeves posing for a formal studio photo from decades ago, classic portrait style.

    KittenZoe Report

    5points
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    #35

    My Beautiful Great Grandmother And Her Twin Sister In Wishaw, Scotland💙

    Two women in vintage coats walking on a crowded street in a black and white photo from decades ago.

    2000baby2000 Report

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    #36

    Family Photo, 1960 - My Dad Passed Later That Year At 27

    Vintage sepia family portrait from decades ago showing parents and three young children smiling together.

    karen_in_nh_2012 Report

    5points
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    #37

    My Late Mother In Her Junior/ Senior Photos 1973/1974 Sacramento, CA

    Two vintage photos from decades ago showing young women smiling, capturing timeless moments that still speak louder today.

    missraveylee Report

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    #38

    My Nana Holding My Mother In 1978. She Was 19 Here. I Think She’s Absolutely Beautiful, Even If She Won’t Believe Me

    Vintage family photo from decades ago showing a mother holding her newborn baby on a patterned couch.

    marikira13 Report

    5points
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    #39

    Little Girl (Grace Gibbs) Posing For Her Solo Shots, Circa 1890s, Glass Negatives, Very Sharp

    Vintage portrait of a young girl in a lace dress, showcasing classic fashion from decades ago in historic photos.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

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    #40

    Four Generations Of Grandmas! The Baby Is My Grandma That Was Born In 1908

    Vintage family portrait from decades ago showing four generations, highlighting the power of photos from decades ago.

    lily060208 Report

    5points
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    #41

    My Parents Dancing The Twist At Their May 1962 Wedding

    Vintage black and white photo of people dancing at a formal event, showcasing moments from decades ago.

    stronger-than-I-seem Report

    5points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Let's twist again / Like we did last century /.."

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    #42

    My Grandma At 7 Years Old (1941-2006)

    Black and white photo of a freckled young girl with braided hair, a vintage portrait reflecting decades ago moments.

    layoL_ehT_skiraV Report

    5points
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    #43

    This Is My Grandparents' Wedding In 1949, Sri Lanka

    Vintage black and white wedding photo of a couple in formal attire, reflecting decades old moments that still resonate today.

    omendo-abey Report

    5points
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    #44

    My Adoptive Mother In 1940s–50s Camagüey, Cuba — Timeless Beauty And Grace 🌹🇨🇺

    Vintage black and white portrait of a smiling young girl with wavy hair wearing a bow, from decades ago photos collection.

    LucyButWhy1112 Report

    5points
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    #45

    My 3rd Great Grandmother Pregnant With Her First Baby In 1899. To Me She Is The Most Beautiful Woman Ever❤️

    Young woman in a vintage photo from decades ago looking at her reflection, capturing moments that still speak louder today.

    bluezots Report

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    #46

    My Dad In 1967, Mexico. One Of The Few Photographs I Have Of Him In His Youth. He Is 76 Today

    Young man from decades ago wearing vintage patterned sweater standing outdoors near a window, illustrating photos from decades ago.

    Nikolai2017 Report

    5points
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    #47

    Today Is My Parents’ 75th Anniversary. Here They Are In 1950

    Vintage black and white photo of a smiling couple at a formal event, capturing moments from decades ago.

    BlackLungDisease Report

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    #48

    My Dad Visiting His Grandad In His Final Days, He Wanted To See The Dog, One Of My Favourite Family Photos

    Black and white vintage photo showing a child in a wheelchair looking outside at a dog and a smiling man decades ago.

    AlarmedCourse8 Report

    5points
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    #49

    My Parents, 1948, Not Long After They Were Married. They Were Married For Almost 62 Years

    Vintage black and white photo of a couple embracing inside a car, showcasing timeless moments from decades ago.

    Wool_Lace_Knit Report

    5points
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    #50

    Sharing Some More Scans From The Collection Of Dry Plate Negatives!

    Vintage black and white photo of a man and woman posing with a seated dog, capturing moments from decades ago.

    tylarframe Report

    5points
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    #51

    My Dad Older/Younger. Gone But Not Forgotten:)

    Two black and white and color photos of men smiling, representing 109 photos from decades ago that evoke strong emotions.

    Ok-Body-6211 Report

    4points
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    #52

    My Husbands Great Grandmother As A Child In 1939

    Black and white vintage photo of a young child standing outdoors near old barrels and wooden crates from decades ago.

    Fragrant-Object-1357 Report

    4points
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    #53

    My Mother Had A Rough Time Raising A Blue Eyed, Light Brown Haired, Fair Skinned Child In 1970

    Black and white vintage portrait of a young woman wearing a pearl necklace, evoking decades ago photos and timeless moments.

    She Told Me Stories Of Multiple Times Being Stopped By The Police Asking Her, “Who’s Child Is That?”

    LowerEngineering9999 Report

    4points
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    #54

    Lady By The Last Name Poindexter, Poses For Her Solo Shot, Circa 1890s

    Black and white vintage portrait of a poised woman from decades ago capturing history in a powerful photo.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    4points
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    #55

    My Nanna, Grandad & Dad Looking Fashionable Af In The 60s!

    Black and white photo of a young family in vintage clothing standing outdoors decades ago, capturing timeless moments.

    charlirobey Report

    4points
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    #56

    My Mom, At 25 Years Old. Today She Is 85. Happy Birthday Mom!

    Vintage portrait of a woman from decades ago, capturing timeless emotions in historic photos that still resonate today.

    just_me_new Report

    4points
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    #57

    My Grandparents The Day Of Their Wedding. Santa Ninfa, Sicily Around 1952

    Vintage photo showing a man and woman engaged in conversation, capturing moments from decades ago with timeless charm.

    solefina Report

    4points
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    #58

    My Parents (Frank And Estelle) Married 11/24/56, Together Until The End. Lost Both 5/31/25

    Vintage black and white wedding photo from decades ago showing a bride and groom in classic attire and pose.

    Ok_Fall_9569 Report

    4points
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    #59

    My Grandmother. She Passed Away A Week Ago At 93. ❤️

    Vintage black and white portrait of a young woman with curled hair, illustrating photos from decades ago.

    Late-Style4892 Report

    4points
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    #60

    Help Me Wish The Best Grandmother A Happy 95th Birthday!

    Young girl in vintage dress standing on sidewalk near classic cars in a decades-old photo showing history through images

    Alwaysreal987 Report

    4points
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    #61

    The Wife Of The Original Owner Of My Home. Photo Taken In My Living Room Circa 1910

    Sepia-toned photo of an elderly woman in vintage dress reading by a table, capturing a moment from decades ago.

    why_renaissance Report

    4points
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    #62

    Photos My Dad Took At Lafayette Park Across From The White House. Think 1972

    People dressed in vintage fashion walking and sitting in a park, showcasing photos from decades ago with timeless appeal.

    North-Country-5204 Report

    4points
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    #63

    Yesterday Morning My Grandma Lost Her Battle With Cancer, Here’s Some Photos In Remembrance Of A Beautiful Soul (1960s-1980)

    Black and white vintage photo of a woman with glasses holding a child on her shoulders, capturing moments from decades ago.

    F0rest_f4airyy Report

    4points
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    #64

    My Grandparents Wedding In 1934, Brazil. My Grandma Didn't Look Very Happy. She Was 16 And My Grandpa Was 33. It Was An Arranged Marriage. She Had 14 Children

    Black and white photo of a couple in vintage wedding attire, representing 109 photos from decades ago with historical significance.

    Electrical_Log_9082 Report

    4points
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    #65

    My Grandma Sibyl And Grandfather Howard On Their Wedding Day, 1944 In Houston. He Shipped Out A Few Days After

    Vintage photo of a smiling military officer and woman, capturing moments from decades ago for nostalgic appeal.

    Octo_Pie17 Report

    4points
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    #66

    My Great Aunt In About 1910

    Black and white vintage photo of a young girl in a white dress with curls and a large bow from decades ago.

    dararie Report

    4points
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    #67

    My Great Aunt, Mabelle Gilman. Fascinating Lady Who I Think Deserves A Book

    Vintage portrait of a woman wearing an ornate crown and Victorian-era dress from photos decades ago.

    Cpkeyes Report

    4points
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    #68

    My Mother In The Early 1930s. She Would Be 100 Yrs Old Today

    Sepia-toned vintage photo of a smiling young girl from decades ago, capturing a moment that still speaks louder today.

    EntireIdea9658 Report

    4points
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    #69

    My Grandpa Holding My Mom, Early 1944

    Vintage photo of a sailor holding a baby, capturing a heartfelt moment from decades ago with timeless emotion.

    Cybilicious29 Report

    4points
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    #70

    My Parents Have Been Married 50 Years. They Took These Photos On Their First Date

    Black and white vintage photo strip showing a young man and woman with ice cream, capturing moments from decades ago.

    wild_eagerness22 Report

    4points
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    #71

    A Photo Of The Big Dipper On Cleethorpes Beach, Taken 1949. Circled Is My Grandad, Then Aged 14, Today Is His 91st Birthday

    Group of children on a vintage roller coaster ride, captured in one of the photos from decades ago that still speak louder today.

    DarkLuxio92 Report

    4points
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    #72

    Young Lady Posing Inside Of A Hollow Tree, Looking At The Viewer, Circa 1910. Autochrome

    Woman in vintage dress standing between tree trunks in a misty field, evoking photos from decades ago that still speak loudly.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    4points
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    #73

    1981, Czechoslovakia, My Dad And His Girlfriend Whose Name He Doesn't Remember

    Black and white photo of two young people with curly hair in a vintage room, captured in 109 photos from decades ago.

    Maervok Report

    4points
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    #74

    My Late Grandfather And My Nana Holding My Dad

    Vintage black and white family portrait from decades ago, capturing a moment that still speaks louder than today’s headlines.

    oldnavyworker Report

    4points
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    #75

    Glass Negative Of A Lady With Short Hair, Florida, Circa 1885

    Black and white vintage photo of a young woman in a striped dress with floral decoration from decades ago.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    4points
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    #76

    Autochronme Shot Of A Young Lady, Circa 1910s

    Young woman from decades ago wearing a maroon cardigan and vintage outfit, captured in a timeless historical photo.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    4points
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    #77

    My Mommy Mid 1960s (As You Can Tell By The Glasses). I’m Biracial But I Look Just Like Her And I Love It ☺️

    Vintage portrait of a young woman with cat-eye glasses and long hair, reflecting the charm of decades-old photos.

    Upper_Scarcity4195 Report

    4points
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    #78

    My Lovely Granny Passed Away This Week Aged 92. Here She Is When She Graduated As A Nurse In The 1950’s. I Love Her Uniform!

    Vintage photo of a nurse in uniform standing in front of a classic car, showcasing powerful decades-old moments.

    Lauranna90 Report

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    #79

    Great-Grandmother And Her Father, Los Angeles, 1914

    Black and white vintage photo of a man in a suit holding a young child, from decades ago in historical photos.

    Boethius1326 Report

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    #80

    My Grandfather And My Uncle-1942

    Vintage black and white photo of a man, child, and dog on porch, reflecting 109 photos from decades ago with timeless moments.

    bamboozled729 Report

    4points
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    #81

    My Grandparents On My Dad's Side

    Black and white vintage photo of a family at the beach, capturing moments from decades ago with children and adults in swimwear.

    wisestmonkey Report

    4points
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    #82

    My Dad And His Mom 1930

    Vintage photo of a woman in a fur coat holding a baby in knitted clothing, highlighting iconic photos from decades ago.

    OneLaneHwy Report

    4points
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    #83

    My Grandparents In 1949-Ish. She Was A Bridesmaid In I Don’t Know Whose Wedding. They Had Just Gotten Engaged

    Vintage photo of a smiling couple dressed elegantly, capturing a moment that still speaks louder than today's headlines.

    LayersOfGold Report

    4points
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    #84

    My Grandparents, Late 1950's South Dakota

    Couple from decades ago sharing a kiss beside a vintage car, capturing moments that still speak louder than today’s headlines.

    heyyyyamber Report

    4points
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    #85

    My Great Great Great Grandmother!

    Vintage photo of a baby lying on a fur blanket, showcasing timeless moments from decades ago in historic photos.

    Upbeat-Brother-2884 Report

    4points
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    #86

    Today Would’ve Been My Father’s 101st Birthday. Here He Is In 1950

    Black and white photo of a man walking on a sidewalk from decades ago, capturing vintage style and timeless mood.

    BlackLungDisease Report

    4points
    POST
    #87

    My 2nd Great-Grandmother Judy And Her Tea Party Companion, C. 1910

    Vintage photo of a woman and dog sharing a tea moment, one of the iconic photos from decades ago with lasting impact.

    Lesochka Report

    4points
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    #88

    My Aunt Happy To Be Home From Her Appendectomy, 1922

    Black and white photo of a smiling girl in bed, a vintage image from decades ago that still speaks loudly today.

    dittidot Report

    4points
    POST
    #89

    My Mother In 1943, Age 17. Passed Last Month 9 Days Short Of 99

    Black and white vintage portrait photo of a woman from decades ago reflecting timeless moments in history.

    NewsteadMtnMama Report

    3points
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    #90

    My Grandmother Lived A Unique And Beautiful Life

    Black and white portrait photo from decades ago showing a smiling woman with curly hair and a pearl necklace.

    _joy_division_ Report

    3points
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    #91

    1930s? My Full-Blood Choctaw Great Grandmother (Pictured Here Holding Baby) And Her 7 Children

    Black and white photo of a smiling family posing outdoors, capturing moments from decades ago in historic photos.

    PhantasmicParacosm Report

    3points
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    #92

    My Grandmother Would Have Been 84 Today, She Passed At 69 From Cancer. I Miss Her Very Much

    Vintage photo of a young girl from decades ago wearing a bow and floral dress, reflecting timeless moments from the past.

    mysterygirl3427 Report

    3points
    POST
    #93

    My Grandparents' Wedding Photo Right Before He Was Shipped Off. Their Wedding Was 10/07/1944. My Grandmother Hand Tinted The Photo Herself

    Vintage photo of a smiling couple from decades ago, highlighting timeless moments that speak louder than today’s headlines.

    Financial-Tea-3027 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #94

    Irish Family Posing For Their Portrait (Walsh Family), Glass Negative., 21 Of May 1919

    Vintage family portrait from decades ago showing parents and children in formal early 20th century attire, reflecting history.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    3points
    POST
    #95

    My Grandfather Who Passed Before I Was Born, Probably Circa 1940s During His Military Service At The Greek Navy

    Young sailor from decades ago wearing traditional navy uniform and cap, a striking photo that still speaks louder than today’s headlines.

    Glittering_Car6803 Report

    3points
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    #96

    My Dad Was In A Tuberculosis Sanitarium For A Year, During Which My Brother Was Born, 1952. The Hospital Took Up A Collection For Him

    Man sitting on a bed holding vintage cash, surrounded by folded bills from decades ago in a black and white photo.

    SummertimeMom Report

    3points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Er, in the first two-thirds or three-fourths of that year, right?

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    0points
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    #97

    My Grandmother, 1921 (Born 1915)

    Vintage black and white photo of a child in formal attire and top hat, showcasing a nostalgic scene from decades ago.

    torulosa Report

    3points
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    #98

    My Sister Who Just Passed Away With Our Brother In The Basement Where We Played . This Was About 1955

    Two children play with a vintage toy car and stuffed dog in a basement, capturing decades-old photos with nostalgic charm.

    mengel6345 Report

    3points
    POST
    #99

    Pictures Of My Grandma From The 50s And 60s

    Vintage photo of a woman and child in a kitchen, capturing moments from decades ago that still speak louder today.

    tammyreneebaker Report

    3points
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    #100

    My Great-Grandfather Took This Photo In 1919 As A Gift For The Woman Who Would Become His Wife (My Great-Grandmother), With A Handwritten Note On The Back

    Young man from decades ago wearing a suit and bow tie, showcasing a vintage photo that still speaks louder today.

    Nikolai2017 Report

    3points
    POST
    #101

    My Great-Great-Grandparents On Their Wedding Day In 1894 In Mexico. In The Second Photo, The Bow Tie He Wore That Day, Which I Still Keep Today

    Vintage black and white wedding photo of a couple from decades ago, highlighting historic moments in old photos.

    Nikolai2017 Report

    3points
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    #102

    My Grandparents On Their Wedding Day

    Vintage black and white photo of a bride and groom in wedding attire from decades ago, reflecting timeless moments.

    wisestmonkey Report

    3points
    POST
    #103

    Old Kodachrome Of A Woman At The Kitchen, Circa Late 1950s

    Smiling woman in vintage kitchen holding retro condiments and potato chips, surrounded by classic pantry items from decades ago.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    3points
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    #104

    My Grandfather During World War II. He Turned 101 In December :)

    Vintage photo of a confident military officer wearing a decorated uniform from decades ago with historical significance.

    AtmosphereTop1591 Report

    3points
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    #105

    I Found A Tote Full Of Old Dry Plate Negatives!

    Four men from decades ago playing cards outside a house, capturing a moment that speaks louder than today’s headlines.

    tylarframe Report

    3points
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    #106

    One Final Batch Of Dry Plate Negative Scans For Us All To Enjoy!

    Black and white photo of a bearded man in vintage clothing sitting indoors, illustrating photos from decades ago.

    tylarframe Report

    3points
    POST
    #107

    My Grandparents, My Uncle, And My Dad - Circa 1950, New York

    Vintage family portrait from decades ago showing parents and two boys dressed in classic attire and hats.

    1017indigo Report

    3points
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    #108

    My Grandfather (Front Row, Fourth From Left) With His Classmates In West Harwich, Massachusetts, 1887

    Group of children posing outside a vintage school building in a black and white photo from decades ago.

    BSB8728 Report

    3points
    POST
    #109

    My Great Grandmother At Eighteen Years Old Playing Cello, Circa 1950-1951

    Vintage photo of a woman in a flowing dress playing cello outdoors, capturing moments from decades ago that speak louder today.

    Historical_Giraffe_9 Report

    3points
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