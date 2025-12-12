50YO Guy Lies To 22YO GF That He’s In His Early 30s, She Ends Things After Truth Comes Out

ADVERTISEMENT

The largest age gap between spouses in world culture is known to be 2,690 years – that’s how much older Arwen was than Aragorn at the beginning of “The Lord of the Rings” plot. But in real history, the record age gap is 63 years. In 1927, 81-year-old Civil War veteran John Janeway married 18-year-old Gertrude Grubb and lived with her for a full decade.

Incidentally, the widow outlived him for over six decades, living into the early 21st century. Well, in our story today, told by the user u/RevolutionLanky7704, the age gap turns out to be way smaller – around 30 years. However, even this left the author baffled – and here’s why.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Different couples have different age gaps – but most people nowadays actually prefer to have partners of their own generations

Young woman smiling at man during dinner date as age truth about 50YO guy pretending to be early 30s unfolds

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post is 22 years old, she came from a foreign country to study at the university, and describes herself as quite a shy person

Text post about a 22-year-old woman who discovers her partner lied about being in his early 30s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a 50-year-old guy lying about his age to a 22-year-old girlfriend who breaks up after the truth is revealed.

Text of a confused woman sharing her feelings about her first relationship with a man and the mixed emotions involved.

Text about wanting a fresh start in 2026, exploring life, and finding honesty in relationships with age honesty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on white background about feeling guilty and sad for caring despite being lied to by a 50YO guy about his age.

Image credits: RevolutionLanky7704

Middle-aged man with gray hair and stubble wearing a white shirt, reflecting on relationship truth revelations.

Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently the woman started dating a guy who told he’s a bit over 30, and was sweet, flirty and very kind to her

Text showing feelings of heartbreak and uncertainty about ending a relationship after truth is revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a white background asking how to walk away from someone who made the speaker feel loved despite lying about their age.

Text discussing a 50-year-old guy lying about his age to a 22-year-old girlfriend who ends things after the truth emerges.

Text showing a confession about a 50-year-old man lying about his age to his younger girlfriend before she ends things.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about feeling isolated living alone abroad, highlighting language barriers and emotional attachment in a 50YO guy's story.

Image credits: RevolutionLanky7704

Young woman looking sad and thoughtful by the window after discovering her older boyfriend lied about his age.

Image credits: user20119892 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However, one day the author found online evidence that her boyfriend was actually nearly 50 years old, thus being even older than her own dad

Text about a 50-year-old man lying about his age to his 22-year-old girlfriend, who ends things after the truth is revealed.

Text excerpt showing a 50YO guy apologizing to his 22YO girlfriend after lying about his age in a relationship.

Alt text: Sad person reflecting on first breakup and emotions invested in relationship with significant age gap exposed.

Text on a white background expressing the need for time to process a breakup after lying about age in a relationship.

Image credits: RevolutionLanky7704

The woman was very confused over this – from the one hand, the partner was nice and loving, from the other hand – she really wanted someone younger and not prone to lie to her

The Original poster (OP) describes herself as 22 years old, a university student from another country, and initially struggling to connect with people. Then the woman met a guy who turned out to be quite nice and sweet, and gradually they began a romantic relationship.

This man said he was in his early 30s, and despite being quite fit and athletic, our heroine occasionally noticed wrinkles on his face and other signs of aging. However, we all age differently, so the original poster actually ignored these signs, basking in the warmth of her boyfriend.

He truly surrounded her with care and love – and the OP, who, by her own words, grew up in a rather toxic family, reciprocated his feelings. He was truly charming and flirty, truly took care of her, gave her gifts – but one day, the author found sufficient evidence online to confirm that he wasn’t in his early 30s, as he claimed, but almost 50 years old.

In other words, the boyfriend was nearly older than the author’s father! No, she’s not at all susceptible to ageism, but this is a completely different thing, just admit! After all, this guy essentially lied to her for quite a long time – and where there’s no mutual trust, there’s no room for true love. So the OP decided to ask netizens for advice – what should she do next?

Couple sitting apart on couch, tense after truth about age deception is revealed in relationship discussion.

Image credits: faststocklv / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Interestingly, there have been periods in human history when various age gaps between spouses were acceptable and publicly appropriate. Including even the one we described. However, this study conducted in 2022, based on statistical data from 130 countries, states that today, men in relationships are, on average, 4.2 years older than women.

Being of the same generation is the standard for relationships these days. “Most couples I know say that they feel like they’re the same age,” Psych Central quotes Dr. Loren Olson, a psychiatrist in Des Moines, Iowa. “We have a chronological age, a psychological age, a physical age, and an intimate age. Age-gap couples are frequently compatible in the latter three.”

By the way, around 15 years ago, Danish researchers published quite an interesting study showing that men who date or marry women significantly younger than themselves, live longer. The scientists attribute this to both the positive social and emotional effects and the opportunity for men to have care at the later stages of life. Perhaps that guy also read this study?

In any case, most commenters on the original post noted that the attempt to deceive – even on a relatively simple matter – definitely destroyed the trust between them. Overall, the responders called on the OP to end this relationship. So the author later added that she had decided to break up with her now-ex-boyfriend.

According to the author, the man took it calmly, gently apologized for his deception, and wished her happiness in the future. Well, aside from trying to hide his age, this can indeed be considered decent behavior in an ugly situation… So what do you, our dear readers, think about this tale? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.

Most commenters urged the author to break up with this man who literally deceived her – and so she actually did soon after

Comment advising a 22-year-old to end relationship after 50-year-old guy lies about his age and claims to be younger.

Online comment questioning how a 50-year-old man convinced his 22-year-old girlfriend he was in his early 30s.

Comment text on a white background about ending a relationship due to untrustworthiness, relating to age deception in dating.

Comment about a 50-year-old guy lying about his age to a 22-year-old girlfriend ending the relationship.

Comment discussing age gap relationships and a 50-year-old man lying about his age to a younger girlfriend.

Comment about a 50-year-old guy lying about his age to his 22-year-old girlfriend, leading to the truth coming out and breakup.

Man lying about age to younger girlfriend, relationship ending after truth is revealed, emotional confrontation shown.

Comment explaining the impact of age deception in relationships and the importance of honesty for lasting trust.

Text post from user allyearswift explaining how a 50YO man lied about his age to a 22YO girlfriend and she ended the relationship.

Comment discussing a 50-year-old guy lying about his age to his 22-year-old girlfriend and warning about grooming risks.

Comment on a forum post about a 50-year-old guy lying about his age to his 22-year-old girlfriend leading to breakup.

Comment about a 50YO guy lying about his age to his 22YO girlfriend and the impact on their relationship.

Text post showing a quote about trust and relationship, related to a 50YO guy lying to his 22YO girlfriend.

Comment saying if a 50-year-old guy lies about his age to his 22-year-old girlfriend, trust issues may arise.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to break up due to deception in a relationship with an age gap.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a 50-year-old guy lying about his age to his younger girlfriend.

Comment from LincolnHawkHauling advising to ghost and block a liar after truth is revealed in a relationship.

Screenshot of online comment discussing a 50YO guy lying about his age to his 22YO girlfriend, ending the relationship.

Man in his 50s talking to a younger woman who looks upset after discovering his real age truth.

Comment on a social platform discussing a 50-year-old guy lying about his age to a 22-year-old girlfriend.