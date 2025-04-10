New Mom Gets Harassed Over Her “Teen Pregnancy,” Makes Old Lady Run Away In Embarrassment

ADVERTISEMENT

Childbirth and becoming a parent can be incredibly joyous blessings, yes, but they can also be stressful, painful, and exhausting. So, what new parents need the most is support, not judgment from strangers. The sad reality is that some folks have a holier-than-thou attitude that has very little to do with loving thy neighbor.

Internet user u/Feathers137, a new mom who looks very young, went viral on the Traumatize Them Back subreddit after sharing the creative way she got back at an unbelievably rude older woman. The latter started ranting and raving and criticized the mom after mistaking her for a teenager. You’ll find the full story below. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment about the sensitive situation, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Childbirth can be an incredibly exhausting, stressful experience. Naturally, new parents need support, not random judgmental comments

A young-looking mom shared the nightmare encounter she had with an older woman who made some incredibly rude and unhinged comments in public

The postpartum period can be incredibly difficult, and rude strangers aren’t helping anyone

Not only is it rude to publicly criticize someone you don’t know while making sweeping assumptions and without even trying to understand their context, but you could also argue that it’s deeply unethical and speaks volumes about the person’s low self-esteem.

Public shaming is a way for someone to feel more powerful and ‘superior’ at the expense of others. It feeds their ego because they feel they’re totally in the ‘right’ while everyone else supposedly is living life wrong.

It’s arrogant. It’s shortsighted. And it’s infuriating. Basically, it’s bullying. And you’d assume that adults know better than to bully strangers. Unfortunately, some people need a wake-up call before they start reevaluating how they treat others. You can only hope that the rude woman in the story will be more polite and stop judging others for things that are none of her business.

Childbirth can have a very deep impact on a mom’s physical, mental, and emotional well-being. The period after childbirth is generally referred to as postpartum or postnatal.

The Cleveland Clinic explains that this can last from six to eight weeks after delivery, during which time the mom’s body returns to its pre-pregnancy state. That being said, the symptoms and changes can last beyond the eight weeks.

“Major body and life changes are happening at the same time during the postpartum period. […] Giving birth is a major physical and emotional challenge. Being a caregiver and adjusting to life with an infant during the postpartum period is also incredibly demanding.”

Childbirth is incredibly personal, so there’s no one-size-fits-all timeline for the postpartum period, but there are some general things that you can expect.

New moms must regularly check in with their doctors after delivery to ensure they stay healthy

According to the Cleveland Clinic, you can expect vaginal cramps, tearing, bleeding, hormonal shifts, hot flashes, mood swings, headaches, breast engorgement, and perineal soreness.

Other things that moms can expect include swelling (from extra fluids that accumulate during pregnancy), which should go down within a week, and fatigue. Swelling can sometimes cause chest pain and trouble breathing, and in those cases, it can be a sign of something more serious, so it’s important to have regular check-ins with your doctor.

It’s not just your body that changes after childbirth. There are lots of potential emotional symptoms, too, including feeling sad and teary (so-called ‘baby blues’), postpartum depression, postpartum anxiety, and weight loss.

The Mayo Clinic advises that postpartum care should be an ongoing process, rather than a single visit after childbirth. Get in touch with your doctor within the first two to three weeks after delivery, whether that’s in person or by phone. Then, go get a complete postpartum exam six to twelve weeks after giving birth.

Some of the things that you should consider talking about with your doctor during that visit include your mood and emotional well-being, how well (or poorly) you’re sleeping, any tiredness you have, baby care and feeding, birth control and birth spacing, pain, adjusting to life with a new baby, and anything related to intimacy with your partner.

Have you ever had a complete stranger come up to you and start criticizing you for something random? Has anyone ever ranted at you in public about your parenting decisions? What advice would you give new parents who feel overwhelmed by it all? Let us know in the comments below.

Many internet users were utterly shocked by what happened. This is what they told the mom

Some readers had similar stories of their own to share

