ADVERTISEMENT

When a person chooses their home, they always hope that their stay there will be peaceful and that their neighbors will be nice. That’s because if the folks next door always turn small issues into a big deal, then you’ll never find peace living there.

This is unfortunately what one woman went through when she decided to clean her front porch but faced a lot of resistance from her downstairs neighbors. They got mad at her and involved the Homeowners Association in the issue, which the woman cleverly used to her advantage.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

When people get into petty conflicts with the folks next door, it can often reveal a much bigger problem

Image credits: asphotostudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that since her downstairs neighbor had a heart condition, she made sure that her 4 children didn’t make too much noise and disturb the older woman

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Once, when the poster and her husband wanted to host a get-together for his siblings, she informed her neighbors that she was going to wash her porch, which they got mad about

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The elderly couple made a huge fuss because they didn’t want their grandchildren’s chalk drawings washed away, so they complained to the HOA about the issue

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kalaydascope16

ADVERTISEMENT

The HOA sent a letter saying all residents need to keep their porch clean or they’ll be fined, so the poster maliciously complied and hosed her balcony down with glee

The poster shared that, since she lived in a second-floor condo complex, she made sure to keep an eye on the noise levels of her 4 children so her neighbors wouldn’t be disturbed. The older woman living below her had a heart condition, and sometimes, even when the OP’s kids were just throwing a tantrum, she’d check in about the noise.

ADVERTISEMENT

It can be annoying to deal with complaints from the folks next door, and people who have been in similar situations advise keeping a record of such issues. In case the neighbor is escalating the situation, you can contact your landlord or HOA for help, so that they can act as a mediator.

This is exactly what the woman faced when she wanted to host a get-together for her husband’s siblings and was going to clean her porch before the event. Unfortunately, even though she warned her neighbors that she was going to hose down the balcony and that they should move their stuff, they got mad at her.

It is very important for people to be considerate of the folks living below them when they want to clean their balconies, as loose debris and dirt can get into their homes. That’s why experts advise sweeping away any garbage first, then using a light spray of water to clean the area rather than a pressure washer.

Image credits: zinkevych / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster’s elderly neighbors were livid that she was going to clean her porch, as their grandchildren’s chalk drawings would get washed away. They just kept throwing a fit and bullying the poster until they eventually decided to file a complaint with the Homeowner’s Association.

When people are having a serious issue with the folks next door, it’s important that they first try to resolve the issue by speaking to their neighbors directly. Lawyers explain that if this doesn’t work, then they need to involve the authorities or take legal action if the situation has become too extreme to handle.

In this case, the situation hadn’t escalated so much, but the woman was angry and didn’t clean her porch as a result. Later on, she was delighted when the HOA sent a letter back saying that if her porch wasn’t kept clean, she would be fined. She realized that if she maliciously complied with their warning, she could get her job done and teach her neighbors a lesson.

She still gave them a warning when she was going to hose down her balcony, and then happily sprayed water everywhere. The elderly couple were very mad about everything being drenched and desperately tried to clear away their stuff. This situation must have truly made them regret ever complaining to the HOA in the first place.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think is the best way to deal with entitled neighbors? Do share your thoughts on this story and any relevant stories you might have.

Folks found the situation hilarious and were glad that the pesky HOA actually worked in someone’s favor for once

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT