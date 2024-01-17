This 58-Year-Old Woman Proves That You Can Dress However You Like, No Matter What Your Age Is

ADVERTISEMENT

Being confident in the way you look is very important. Sadly, in our society, it’s quite common for women to get put down for their appearance, especially if they’re over a certain age. Fortunately, on the internet, you can find multiple women who don’t let these stereotypes stop them and show off how confident they are, even though they are no longer young. This way, they inspire other women to be confident as well. Today we’re talking about one of these women – Renia Jaz, who’s a 58-year-old fashionista adored by people online.

More info: TikTok

Renia Jaz is a mature (someone who’s over 50 years old) content creator

Image credits: venswifestyle

Renia Jaz is, as she herself calls it, a mature content creator. Don’t jump to conclusions just yet; it doesn’t mean what you might think. Renia isn’t a creator of adult content, she’s just a content creator who’s over 50 years old.

Image credits: venswifestyle

Her content’s main focus is fashion

Image credits: venswifestyle

Renia was born and raised in Poland. As far back as she remembers, she has always been interested in fashion – dressing up, trying out new trends, and so on. She also bonded with her mom because of fashion. Renia even says that her mom was her fashion mentor back in the day. That’s why she says “fashion is literally my passion.”

Image credits: venswifestyle

To be more specific, it’s outfit inspirations

Image credits: venswifestyle

Renia moved to England over 20 years ago. There, she started focusing on building her social media fashion empire. On her accounts on TikTok and Instagram, she posts videos and photos of herself wearing high-end fashion items. She loves wearing high heels, backless dresses, and other fashion pieces that some might deem unfitting for her age. This kind of content has collected nearly 126K followers on TikTok and 340K followers on Instagram.

Image credits: venswifestyle

Renia herself has said, “fashion is literally my passion”

Image credits: venswifestyle

But Renia’s content is way more than just a simple demonstration of fashion. She named herself an “ageism fighter” and has said that her content is kind of a “manifesto” that fashion can inspire and captivate regardless of a person’s age. A person who is at or over the age of 50 can still be passionate about fashion.

Image credits: venswifestyle

Renia has nearly 126K followers on TikTok and 340K followers on Instagram

Image credits: venswifestyle

This especially applies to women. Renia wants to show that women over the age of 50 can still be interesting. She also wants to prove that this age is the perfect time to focus on our needs and passions.

Image credits: venswifestyle

She says her content is a “manifesto” that fashion can inspire and captivate regardless of a person’s age

Image credits: venswifestyle

People online absolutely adore Renia. A lot of them did not shy away from stating that she’s one of the most stunning women they have ever seen. For instance, some said that she’s “classy with a twist.” Or that she’s just a perfect inspiration for them. In fact, one commenter even mentioned that Renia reminds them of Sylvie from “Emily in Paris”, who’s a fashion icon of the show.

Image credits: venswifestyle

With her videos and photos, she wants to show that women over 50 can still be interesting and that it’s the perfect time to focus on our own needs and passions

Image credits: venswifestyle

Alas, even though Renia is focused on spreading positivity, from time to time she still gets some negativity towards her. For example, when she posted a video of herself in a sheer and sparkly skirt, she received some sexist and ageist comments. Some of these were creeps thirsting over her legs, while others were ordering her to cover up. Another criticism that comes the creator’s way is that she promotes much too high-end fashion that’s unavailable for average people. Some even accused her of flaunting her wealth.

Image credits: venswifestyle

Sadly, from time to time, the creator still gets sexist and ageist comments or criticism that her fashion is too high-end and unachievable for average folks

Image credits: venswifestyle

But none of this negativity stops Renia. She is still excited about her cause of spreading messages about inspiring women to be themselves even over 50 years old. Her content provided her with an opportunity to attend the Hermes catwalk during Paris Fashion Week. Well, that’s a dream of every fashionista, isn’t it?

Image credits: venswifestyle

But Renia doesn’t let negativity get to her and isn’t planning to stop anytime soon

Image credits: venswifestyle

Take a look at one of Renia’s videos

People online are adoring Renia, saying she’s a stunning inspiration to them and even comparing her to iconic Sylvie from “Emily in Paris”