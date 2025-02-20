ADVERTISEMENT

If you grew up in the 90s in Eastern Europe, this Romanian artist has a treat for you! 

Lucian Prună is a traditional oil painter who continues to do a series of paintings based on nostalgia. Specifically, 90s nostalgia in post-communist Eastern Europe. In an interview with Bored Panda, Lucian noted that his work can be viewed in different ways. One perspective is from those who lived through that era, while another comes from people who grew up in completely different parts of the world but still connect with the everyday moments he portrays. Some themes, like Corona beer, even evoke unexpected nostalgia.

Whether or not you personally experienced it, Lucian’s paintings provide a valuable experience of transporting us in his place and feel as though we are stepping into a time capsule of a bygone era.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | threads.net

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Oil painting of a vintage computer setup with Sims 2 game, reflecting Eastern Europe nostalgia.

prunalucian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

First of all, we wanted to know more about Lucian, so he shared about his background.

“I trained as a Byzantine church restoration painter, but then shifted to traditional oil painting, and I even got the opportunity to follow a summer course at the Florence Academy of Art, which has helped me immensely in this pursuit of contemporary realism.”
RELATED:
    #2

    Oil painting of a vintage computer setup displaying a video game, reflecting Eastern Europe's collective nostalgia.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Oil painting depicting Eastern Europe's collective nostalgia with vintage items like a glass Coca-Cola bottle and cards.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We were curious about what initially drew Lucian to the world of artistry in the first place. He wrote: “While I can’t pinpoint an exact moment or instance that drew me into this, I’ve always been surrounded by people who’ve supported and encouraged me in this and I was able to freely dedicate myself to it, and I’m thankful for that. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Also, I started drawing at an early age, four or five, and that was followed by my discovery of oil painting at around eleven years old. In my first years of it, I was being trained by a local artisan and painter, followed by a formal education in an art school and high school, followed by university — so, I guess it’s just always been an integral part of my life.”
    #4

    Oil painting depicting 1990s nostalgia with a cartoon on an old TV, a soda bottle, and a plate of snacks nearby.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Oil painting of a TV showing an animated character, with a soda bottle and snack nearby, evoking Eastern Europe's nostalgia.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As for the creative process, Lucian commented:Most often, I’ll start with an idea that gets jotted down somewhere. Meanwhile, without any sketching involved, I think of the layout and begin the search for the items that I need, which is sometimes a whole adventure in itself. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Once I have the items in the setup I want, I’ll arrange and rearrange them anywhere from a few minutes to an hour. If I’m happy with how it looks and what it evokes, I start painting. If not, I’ll take a step back and try a different one. This process, from idea to the start of the execution can take anywhere from a day, to months, or a year.”
    #6

    Oil painting of vintage Eastern European stereo with tapes, evoking nostalgia.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Oil painting of ripe tomatoes in a purple bag, showcasing Eastern Europe’s collective nostalgia.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We always want to know what the artists hope for their audiences to take away from their art. 

    Lucian shared his: “One thing I would like for it to keep happening is raising the audience’s appetite for art in general and making it more accessible in terms of the themes approached. I also use my social media to interact with (feels weird to call them) my audience in a relaxed way, and to sometimes involve them in the process of choosing a subject, showing the art at different stages and others, which I believe should help make artists in general, more approachable.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lastly, Lucian added: “Not much, anyone can ask me anything on Instagram. But if anyone reading this is thinking of pursuing a career in art, I suggest that they put in the work, don’t romanticize the lifestyle, and most importantly, know when it no longer works for them.” 
    #8

    Oil painting of Eastern Europe nostalgia with plate of sausage, cheese, pickles, a water bottle, and a fork on a napkin.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Oil painting depicting Eastern Europe nostalgia with drinks and bread on a table.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Oil painting of sewing supplies, showcasing Eastern Europe's nostalgia with a blue tin, colorful threads, scissors, and tape.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Oil painting of a Rubik's Cube and bubble wand symbolizes Eastern Europe’s collective nostalgia.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Oil painting of breakfast setting, capturing Eastern Europe nostalgia with bread, jam, butter, and a steaming mug.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Oil painting of a bicycle handlebar with a plastic bag containing bread, capturing Eastern Europe's collective nostalgia.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Oil painting depicting Eastern Europe nostalgia with a container of salad, fork, bread, and paper towel roll.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Oil painting of a green lipstick tube, capturing Eastern Europe's nostalgia.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Oil painting of a computer screen displaying a game, capturing Eastern Europe’s collective nostalgia with realistic detail.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Oil painting of a desktop scene capturing Eastern Europe nostalgia with a computer, CDs, and nostalgic items.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Oil painting of a chessboard with pieces, a bottle, and a cup, capturing Eastern Europe's collective nostalgia.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Oil painting depicting Eastern Europe's nostalgia with a red kettle, canned goods, and a tea towel on a rustic table.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Oil painting depicting Eastern Europe’s nostalgia with an old TV, remote, currency, and mobile phone.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Oil painting depicting Eastern Europe nostalgia with a computer and gaming setup.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Oil painting depicting Eastern Europe’s collective nostalgia with everyday items like bottles, a phone, and snacks.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Oil painting of a desk with monitor playing a video, capturing Eastern Europe’s collective nostalgia and everyday life elements.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Oil painting depicting Eastern Europe's nostalgia with vintage computer setup and classic soda bottle.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Oil painting depicting Eastern Europe's nostalgia with a still life of eggs, feta, paper roll, and yogurt container.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Oil painting of Eastern European nostalgia with bread, canned food, and a bottle on a table.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Oil painting of Eastern European meal with bread, green chili, soup, and a glass of water, evoking collective nostalgia.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Oil painting of a sandwich with meat, ketchup bottle, and jar, evoking Eastern Europe's nostalgia.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Oil painting depicting Eastern Europe's nostalgia with a computer screen and Coke bottle.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Oil painting of a vintage computer with a car on its screen, embodying Eastern Europe's collective nostalgia.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Oil painting of a TV showing Eastern European news with two people and text; captures collective nostalgia.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Oil painting portraying Eastern European nostalgia with a chessboard, bottles, and glasses on a patterned tablecloth.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Oil painting depicting a bottle, a bowl of cherries, and scattered oranges, evoking Eastern Europe's collective nostalgia.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Oil painting of nostalgic Eastern European items, featuring a soda bottle, candies, and coins on a table.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Oil painting of a chocolate cake and soda, depicting Eastern Europe's collective nostalgia.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Oil painting of a Nutella jar and pastries on a plate, capturing Eastern Europe's collective nostalgia.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Oil painting depicting Eastern European food nostalgia with a wrapped sandwich and bottled milk.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Oil painting of nostalgic Eastern European objects including bottles, a fan, and a comb on a brown background.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Oil painting depicting Eastern Europe's collective nostalgia with a computer screen showing a woman and a car.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Oil painting of an open container, capturing Eastern Europe's nostalgia with realistic textures and colors.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Oil painting depicting Eastern Europe nostalgia with vintage objects and snacks on a wooden table.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Oil painting of a beer, sliced bread, and sausages with mustard, capturing Eastern Europe nostalgia.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Oil painting of a bottle and green lighter depicting Eastern Europe's collective nostalgia.

    prunalucian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!