Artist Masterfully Captures Eastern Europe's Collective Nostalgia In His Oil Paintings
If you grew up in the 90s in Eastern Europe, this Romanian artist has a treat for you!
Lucian Prună is a traditional oil painter who continues to do a series of paintings based on nostalgia. Specifically, 90s nostalgia in post-communist Eastern Europe. In an interview with Bored Panda, Lucian noted that his work can be viewed in different ways. One perspective is from those who lived through that era, while another comes from people who grew up in completely different parts of the world but still connect with the everyday moments he portrays. Some themes, like Corona beer, even evoke unexpected nostalgia.
Whether or not you personally experienced it, Lucian’s paintings provide a valuable experience of transporting us in his place and feel as though we are stepping into a time capsule of a bygone era.
First of all, we wanted to know more about Lucian, so he shared about his background.
“I trained as a Byzantine church restoration painter, but then shifted to traditional oil painting, and I even got the opportunity to follow a summer course at the Florence Academy of Art, which has helped me immensely in this pursuit of contemporary realism.”
We were curious about what initially drew Lucian to the world of artistry in the first place. He wrote: “While I can’t pinpoint an exact moment or instance that drew me into this, I’ve always been surrounded by people who’ve supported and encouraged me in this and I was able to freely dedicate myself to it, and I’m thankful for that.
Also, I started drawing at an early age, four or five, and that was followed by my discovery of oil painting at around eleven years old. In my first years of it, I was being trained by a local artisan and painter, followed by a formal education in an art school and high school, followed by university — so, I guess it’s just always been an integral part of my life.”
As for the creative process, Lucian commented: “Most often, I’ll start with an idea that gets jotted down somewhere. Meanwhile, without any sketching involved, I think of the layout and begin the search for the items that I need, which is sometimes a whole adventure in itself.
Once I have the items in the setup I want, I’ll arrange and rearrange them anywhere from a few minutes to an hour. If I’m happy with how it looks and what it evokes, I start painting. If not, I’ll take a step back and try a different one. This process, from idea to the start of the execution can take anywhere from a day, to months, or a year.”
We always want to know what the artists hope for their audiences to take away from their art.
Lucian shared his: “One thing I would like for it to keep happening is raising the audience’s appetite for art in general and making it more accessible in terms of the themes approached. I also use my social media to interact with (feels weird to call them) my audience in a relaxed way, and to sometimes involve them in the process of choosing a subject, showing the art at different stages and others, which I believe should help make artists in general, more approachable.”
Lastly, Lucian added: “Not much, anyone can ask me anything on Instagram. But if anyone reading this is thinking of pursuing a career in art, I suggest that they put in the work, don’t romanticize the lifestyle, and most importantly, know when it no longer works for them.”