If you grew up in the 90s in Eastern Europe, this Romanian artist has a treat for you!

Lucian Prună is a traditional oil painter who continues to do a series of paintings based on nostalgia. Specifically, 90s nostalgia in post-communist Eastern Europe. In an interview with Bored Panda, Lucian noted that his work can be viewed in different ways. One perspective is from those who lived through that era, while another comes from people who grew up in completely different parts of the world but still connect with the everyday moments he portrays. Some themes, like Corona beer, even evoke unexpected nostalgia.

Whether or not you personally experienced it, Lucian’s paintings provide a valuable experience of transporting us in his place and feel as though we are stepping into a time capsule of a bygone era.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | threads.net