“You Saved Me. Thank You”: My Co-Worker Tried To Sabotage Me – And Failed

While working at a medical job where I was in an administrative position, a co-worker was hired. We seemed to get along fine and chit-chatted amiably while we worked. I noticed, though, that she and our boss were developing a super-chummy relationship. They called each other by pet names, which was kind of sickening. That fondness never extended to me. Our boss, with whom I had previously had a great relationship, suddenly, for reasons unknown to me, began being very cold toward me and micromanaging my duties. I had always been self-motivated, trusted, and very competent in my work, requiring relatively little supervision. I did not understand the change in her attitude toward me.

I began coming home from work devastated and confused and started to hate going to a job I had previously loved

Eventually, that co-worker was needed to cover for an employee on leave at our other office, so I enjoyed her being out of our office. One day, I accidentally overheard a conversation between my boss’s boss and a corporate representative where they discussed coming in that weekend to review patient chart documentation. I knew that my boss was routinely forced to take work home, including charts, in order to keep up with her extensive workload. This, of course, was a big no-no, even though I knew the charts were in safe hands and understood why she was doing it. I was worried that my boss would get into serious trouble if the charts were discovered to be missing.

So, even though my boss seemed to hate me, I went to her on my way out the door at the end of the day and told her about the upcoming chart review

She looked at me oddly and didn’t really respond. I went home that evening and fretted all night about what I had done. I kept telling myself I should not have said anything and should have minded my own business. I almost made myself physically ill that night.

The next morning, my boss and I arrived in the parking lot at the same time. I went directly to her and began apologizing, telling her that I should not have said anything and that it was not my business. She stopped me mid-sentence and said, “You saved my a**. Thank you.” I was dumbstruck.

She continued, “I have been very misled about you. I have been lied to about you. I am so sorry. ‘Co-worker’ told me that you were spying on me for my boss. I am so sorry”

I was in shock. Instantly, things were set right. I had inadvertently proved to her that I was not spying on her at all, but doing just the opposite. Had I truly been spying for her boss, I would have let her get caught. The co-worker was now on the $#!+ list. Conditions corrected themselves immediately.

She never returned to our office. My relationship and interactions with my boss became positive again

The little liar remained at the other office and was still there when I left the company for an out-of-state move.

I still wonder what the co-worker’s problem with me was. I had never done anything to her to warrant her hatred toward me. I guess it was just some kind of character flaw.

