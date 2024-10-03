Marketing Pro Reveals Subtle Clues That Show A Text Was Written By ChatGPT

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether we like it or not, we need to get used to the fact that artificial intelligence is being used anywhere we turn. The popularity of generative AI tools means that even some of those who used to be responsible for creating something, now do it with their help. And for some, this fact is becoming very visible, as it impacts the creations’ quality.

One of these attentive people is TikTok user and marketing expert Julia Grace Cook, who posted a video about signs that show that someone has used ChatGPT for their text. The video went viral and sparked another discussion about AI.

More info: TikTok

Nowadays, artificial intelligence is so common that it’s important to learn how to distinguish its products from human-made content

Share icon

Image credits: juliagracecook

Marketing expert Julia Grace Cook made a TikTok where she listed the signs that show a text was written by ChatGPT

If you don’t live under a rock, there’s no way you haven’t heard about artificial intelligence. In the last couple of years, we witnessed the rapid growth of it, and it’s becoming a dominant force in the technological area and outside of it.

People say that AI is so popular right now because it can quickly automate complex tasks and provide previously unreachable insights. The technology can be used to improve efficiency and reduce costs, so businesses are thrilled to take it on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Examples of this include the automatization of things ranging from manual tasks to customer service, smart devices, and generative tools.

Share icon

Image credits: juliagracecook

That’s what brings us to today’s topic, or video, to be more specific. This video was created by TikTok user @juliagracecook, who is a co-owner of a marketing agency. On this platform, she has over 1K followers, while said video collected over 2M views.

In it, Julia talked about the signs that, as she phrased it, “Scream ‘I used ChatGPT to write this.’” After all, it’s no secret that many people use this tool for writing. For instance, it was found that around 4 in 10 college students use it for their homework, usually for writing assignments. Since, as we acknowledged, J.G. Cook works in a marketing agency, she gets to work with words all day long and has developed an eye for picking out AI-generated text.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: juliagracecook

For instance, mentioning the “fast-paced” world or using words like “delve” and “moreover,” which aren’t commonly used in everyday life

The first thing out of six she mentioned was a phrase that sounds something like “In the ever-evolving landscape / in today’s fast-paced world / in the ever-evolving market.” In fact, she isn’t the only person criticizing this sentence concept. Here, we found an article that argues that our world presents challenges that need to be solved with change, but it doesn’t always move at a breakneck speed.

The second thing mentioned in the video was the word “delve.” Julia argues that no one in the real world uses it in sentences. Thus it usually suggests that the text wasn’t written by a human when it’s used. Interestingly, again, she isn’t the only one who has noticed this. Here, in this r/ChatGPT post, we can see that people are talking about it too.

Then, there’s a sentence structure that goes like “It’s not just X, it’s Y” or something similar. The marketing expert said that usually when generating a text with artificial intelligence, it appears in every fifth sentence or so, which is quite exhausting to read after a while.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Gülşah Aydoğan / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The fourth mentioned thing was the usage of a colon in a title, where it looks something like “The keto diet: 10 easy no-sugar weeknight recipes.” The creator argues that it’s possible to come up with a high-impact and straightforward title without using a colon.

The next thing she touched on was in a similar area as the “delve” point. This time, she picked on the word “moreover” with the same argument – no one really uses it in everyday life. As this Quora answer argues, the word is redundant and can even annoy the reader. It’s better to write something like “additionally” or “plus.”

Share icon

Image credits: Sanket Mishra / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Also, using sentence structures such as “It’s not just X, it’s Y” or “Together, we can do X,” just like a colon in a title, can also signify that it was generated by artificial intelligence

ADVERTISEMENT

The last point Julia made was that usually, any feel-good call-to-action statement is also likely AI-generated. She meant sentences like “Together, we can do X,” which sound way too friendly to be natural.

As we said previously, the video gathered quite a lot of attention online. Funnily enough, some people admitted to these writing “sins” even when writing themselves. For instance, some said that they use the word “delve” or colons in titles. There was an academic who said that their writing looks like this.

Share icon

Image credits: energepic.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Well, it’s a known fact that ChatGPT was trained on already existing text. This means that people used to (or still do, as the comments show) write in the ways Julia considers now to be AI giveaways.

Of course, since she is a professional, she knows what she is talking about, and it’s quite likely that many times these offenses are actually created by artificial intelligence. As she said, when you notice them, it becomes apparent how frequent and unnatural they seem. So, the woman advises writers to not fully rely on generative tools and at least do some fixing if they decide to use them. After all, AI is just a machine and can’t be fully trusted with quality (at least right now).

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video here

While some people agreed with these generated “sins,” others argued that they write like themselves, without ChatGPT’s help

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT