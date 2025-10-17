Arrogant Professor Makes People Miserable At Parties, Host’s Hubby Wonders About Confronting Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Hosting a party is a lot of fun, but it’s also a big responsibility, as it involves bringing many people together whose personalities and ideologies may be different. Sometimes, a rude guest can ruin the vibe of the event just with their behavior, which is why hosts need to be vigilant.

This is exactly what a man was struggling with since his wife had planned to host a dinner party, and he knew that one of the guests would be extremely obnoxious. He felt stuck between keeping the peace and subduing the entitled guest.

More info: Reddit

Every host worries about entertaining their visitors and making sure the party is running smoothly

Group of friends enjoying dinner party outdoors with string lights, raising glasses in a toast, capturing obnoxious dinner guest husband dread.

The poster shared that one of the dads from his kid’s swim team is a professor who’s extremely arrogant and spouts nonsense with complete confidence

Text post describing an obnoxious dinner guest causing husband to dread a party hosted by his wife.

Text excerpt about anxiety and shortcomings related to an obnoxious dinner guest and husband dreadful situation.

Text excerpt discussing attendees at a dinner, highlighting an obnoxious dinner guest husband dreadful behavior context.

Alt text: Text describing an obnoxious dinner guest husband who is dreadful at respecting conversations and intrudes with unwanted opinions.

Text excerpt about a conversation with another dad while avoiding being an obnoxious dinner guest or dreadful husband.

Middle-aged man with glasses sitting at desk in classroom, appearing like an obnoxious dinner guest husband dreadful.

Since the poster had been a victim of the pseudo-intellectual professor before, he felt anxious about the man coming over for their dinner party

Text excerpt discussing awareness of shooting animals with flying projectiles, unrelated to obnoxious dinner guest husband dreadful.

Text excerpt showing a professor suddenly lecturing about the evils of robber barons and corporate complex in a discussion.

Text describing a dreadful and obnoxious dinner guest husband dismissing concerns with a condescending gesture.

Alt text: Text describing a husband's dreadful and obnoxious dinner guest lecturing and causing discomfort during a family gathering.

Text about sitting next to a professor discussing the evils of professional sports, reflecting an obnoxious dinner guest’s dreadful husband.

Middle-aged man angrily pointing while arguing with younger man, depicting an obnoxious dinner guest husband dreadful confrontation.

The poster wanted his wife’s event to be successful and wondered if he should ignore the professor or confront the guy head-on

Text excerpt discussing obnoxious dinner guest behavior, highlighting a dreadful husband and awkward social dynamics.

Text excerpt discussing a husband acting as an obnoxious dinner guest, lecturing rather than engaging in conversation.

Text expressing dread about an obnoxious dinner guest husband visiting despite wife's efforts for a successful dinner.

Text questioning when to speak up against an obnoxious dinner guest husband during a dreadful argument.

Text excerpt about an obnoxious dinner guest husband causing tension during a dreadful dinner party discussion.

When the host’s husband asked for advice online, most people told him to let the professor be so that he could make a mess of things himself

Text message screenshot showing a party winding down with reflections on an obnoxious dinner guest and a dreadful husband.

Text excerpt describing a husband as an obnoxious dinner guest who becomes dreadful after drinking too much.

Text excerpt discussing an obnoxious dinner guest husband making dreadful remarks about race complexities in America.

Alt text: Text excerpt discussing handling an obnoxious dinner guest, highlighting a husband’s dreadful behavior during a tense conversation.

Text excerpt about an obnoxious dinner guest husband whose dreadful behavior leads his wife to ask him to leave early.

The poster later told folks that the professor and his wife left the party first, after a racist comment of his was shut down by a mixed-race guest

The OP made it clear right at the start that since he’s introverted, he doesn’t enjoy having many people over, but since his wife likes entertaining, he goes along with it. The only thing that’s been tough to deal with is a guest who’s a professor that keeps lecturing people and forcing his unwanted opinions on them.

Dealing with rude house visitors like this is definitely tiresome, and studies have found that nearly 37% of hosts have dealt with a bad houseguest at some point. Even though it might be difficult to stop someone from behaving badly at a party or an event, their actions can be managed by gentle redirection or a calm conversation.

With stubborn and pretentious guests like the professor, it’s harder to figure out how to keep them under control. The OP felt anxious because of that and knew that the obnoxious man’s way of talking might annoy other guests or make them feel uncomfortable, which would then ruin his wife’s event.

When it comes to hosting parties like this, it’s important for the party-giver to do their best to make it an enjoyable experience for everyone. Expert hosts share that if annoying or rude guests are to be expected, it’s best to communicate this beforehand with everyone else who’s invited so as to avoid unwanted surprises.

Man and woman engaged in a serious outdoor conversation, representing an obnoxious dinner guest and dreadful husband scenario.

The poster didn’t know how to handle the annoying professor, which is why he asked folks online for their advice. Most people told him to stay in his lane and let the other man say whatever he wanted so that people would realize on their own how tiresome he was to be around.

This actually worked quite well because, as the OP updated later, nobody was paying attention to the professor. Since they were ignoring him so much, he tried to provoke people with his comments, which didn’t go down well at all. Especially as he tried to tell a mixed-race woman that she didn’t understand the complexities of race like he did.

This is exactly why psychologists state that when a houseguest turns out to be rude, it’s best to observe them without any judgment and avoid controlling them. This will save you from a lot of stress and allow them to face the consequences of their actions.

The poster was glad that he did just that, because the professor felt so uncomfortable when someone else confronted him that he and his wife left the party early. This relieved the OP of his stress and allowed him to relax and enjoy his video games.

How would you have handled a pretentious guest like this? Do share your thoughts and whether you’ve ever been in a situation like this.

Folks were shocked by the professor’s behavior and were glad that he got what he deserved

Comment from user describing an obnoxious dinner guest husband making dreadful race remarks at a team event.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing an obnoxious dinner guest husband being rude and dreadful during a conversation.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing an obnoxious dinner guest husband as dreadful and awful.

Comment discussing an obnoxious dinner guest husband described as a pseudointellectual and racist by a forum user.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing an obnoxious dinner guest and a dreadful husband at a party.

Commenter in casual clothes sharing opinion on an obnoxious dinner guest husband dreadful scenario online.

User comment text about family members and friends in academia, relating to obnoxious dinner guest husband dreadful behavior.

Comment discussing the challenge of ignoring an obnoxious dinner guest husband who is dreadful and provokes arguments.

Comment discussing obnoxious dinner guest husband dreadful behavior related to swim team attendees at dinner.

Comment thread discussing a humorous band name idea, mentioning obnoxious dinner guest and dreadful husband keywords.

Text comment on screen about meeting an obnoxious dinner guest husband, captioned with a user named ardent_hellion.

Comment excerpt about handling an obnoxious dinner guest husband, highlighting Southern US social skills with condescension and dismissal.

Screenshot of an online comment describing an obnoxious dinner guest and a dreadful husband in a heated discussion.

Screenshot of a forum post discussing racial remarks, highlighting the experience of dealing with an obnoxious dinner guest husband dreadful.

Comment from NewtDogs discussing how some people conduct themselves poorly on a day-to-day basis as obnoxious dinner guest husband dreadful.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a professor and morality, reflecting on an obnoxious dinner guest husband dreadful scenario.

Screenshot of a forum post discussing obnoxious dinner guest behavior with a husband described as dreadful and difficult.