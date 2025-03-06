“Despicable Behavior”: NYPD Officer Slammed For Steamy Pole Dance Clip

ADVERTISEMENT

A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer has come under fire for an unusual transgression—lighting the dance floor up with a racy pole performance in a music video.

Melissa Mercado, a detective in the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit found herself at the center of controversy after the videoclip, prominently featuring her as the main model, was published by World Star Hip Hop in early February.

Highlights NYPD detective causes stir with pole dance in rap video, sparking controversy.

Melissa Mercado, part of NYPD's Bronx Special Victims Unit, appeared scantly clad in video.

Critics called the performance 'despicable,' while others supported her right to expression.

Video reached 1.2 million views, drawing attention more for Mercado than the artist.

Members of Mercado’s unit, which deals with cases involving sexual assault and domestic violence, were caught off guard by the video, with one detective allegedly stating that they “[Had] no words.”

Another anonymous official allegedly labeled Mercado’s participation in the production as “despicable.”

RELATED:

A NYPD officer is at the center of controversy after starring as the main model in a provocative rap music video

Share icon

Image credits: 50-a.org

Mercado is a seven-year veteran of the department, being assigned to the Bronx Special Victims Unit. According to reports, she earns approximately $144,000 a year, and has built a reputation for being a dependable worker among her colleagues.

Share icon

Image credits: WORLDSTARHIPHOP

ADVERTISEMENT

In light of her professional achievements, opinions within the NYPD remain divided. For instance, one source defended Mercado’s right to express herself as long as she isn’t making use of the uniform.

“What she’s doing really has nothing to do with her as an employee, as an NYC detective,” the source said.

Share icon

Image credits: WORLDSTARHIPHOP

“She’s not wearing NYPD paraphernalia, and nothing in the video suggests she’s a detective,” noting that Mercado’s only official obligation would be to inform the department in case the performance was part of a paid gig.

“Otherwise, it’s not the NYPD’s business.”

Netizens flocked to the rapper’s social media, but not precisely because they were interested in the artist’s music

Share icon

Image credits: WORLDSTARHIPHOP

The music video, titledDoin’ That by rapper S-Quire, has amassed 1.2 million viewers at the time of writing, a milestone that the artist himself celebrated on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Make that a– clap! Pop that ping pong for me!” he wrote. “Just went a million plus on #worldstar. Appreciate y’all keep running it up!”

Share icon

Image credits: WORLDSTARHIPHOP

Netizens took the chance to joke about the situation, flooding the rapper’s post with comments about Mercado, whose appeal appeared to have far exceeded that of the musician.

Image credits: WORLDSTARHIPHOP

“I think it’s safe to say that we are all here for Mrs. Officer,” one user wrote. “So please share her profile so we can stalk in peace.”

“We are all here for the same reason, bro, and I promise you, it’s not because of the song,” another wrote.

“Definitely here for Miss Officer, you’re just in the way, bro,” a viewer stated.

“She should be fired.” Netizens debated whether it’s appropriate for an officer to appear in such a controversial video

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon