“Despicable Behavior”: NYPD Officer Slammed For Steamy Pole Dance Clip
News, US

“Despicable Behavior”: NYPD Officer Slammed For Steamy Pole Dance Clip

A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer has come under fire for an unusual transgression—lighting the dance floor up with a racy pole performance in a music video.

Melissa Mercado, a detective in the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit found herself at the center of controversy after the videoclip, prominently featuring her as the main model, was published by World Star Hip Hop in early February.

Highlights
  • NYPD detective causes stir with pole dance in rap video, sparking controversy.
  • Melissa Mercado, part of NYPD's Bronx Special Victims Unit, appeared scantly clad in video.
  • Critics called the performance 'despicable,' while others supported her right to expression.
  • Video reached 1.2 million views, drawing attention more for Mercado than the artist.

Members of Mercado’s unit, which deals with cases involving sexual assault and domestic violence, were caught off guard by the video, with one detective allegedly stating that they “[Had] no words.”

Another anonymous official allegedly labeled Mercado’s participation in the production as “despicable.”

    A NYPD officer is at the center of controversy after starring as the main model in a provocative rap music video

    NYPD officer in uniform, smiling at an indoor event.

    Image credits: 50-a.org

    Mercado is a seven-year veteran of the department, being assigned to the Bronx Special Victims Unit. According to reports, she earns approximately $144,000 a year, and has built a reputation for being a dependable worker among her colleagues.

    Young woman in a bikini top with blue lighting, relevant to NYPD officer pole dance controversy.

    Image credits: WORLDSTARHIPHOP

    In light of her professional achievements, opinions within the NYPD remain divided. For instance, one source defended Mercado’s right to express herself as long as she isn’t making use of the uniform.

    “What she’s doing really has nothing to do with her as an employee, as an NYC detective,” the source said.

    Woman performing a pole dance in a dimly lit setting, wearing glittering shoes.

    Image credits: WORLDSTARHIPHOP

    “She’s not wearing NYPD paraphernalia, and nothing in the video suggests she’s a detective,” noting that Mercado’s only official obligation would be to inform the department in case the performance was part of a paid gig.

    “Otherwise, it’s not the NYPD’s business.”

    Netizens flocked to the rapper’s social media, but not precisely because they were interested in the artist’s music

    Person in blue swimwear poses on bed, related to NYPD officer pole dance controversy.

    Image credits: WORLDSTARHIPHOP

    The music video, titledDoin’ That by rapper S-Quire, has amassed 1.2 million viewers at the time of writing, a milestone that the artist himself celebrated on Instagram.

    “Make that a– clap! Pop that ping pong for me!” he wrote. “Just went a million plus on #worldstar. Appreciate y’all keep running it up!”

    Couple embracing at night with city lights in the background, related to NYPD officer pole dance controversy.

    Image credits: WORLDSTARHIPHOP

    Netizens took the chance to joke about the situation, flooding the rapper’s post with comments about Mercado, whose appeal appeared to have far exceeded that of the musician.

    Image credits: WORLDSTARHIPHOP

    “I think it’s safe to say that we are all here for Mrs. Officer,” one user wrote. “So please share her profile so we can stalk in peace.”

    “We are all here for the same reason, bro, and I promise you, it’s not because of the song,” another wrote.

    “Definitely here for Miss Officer, you’re just in the way, bro,” a viewer stated.

    “She should be fired.” Netizens debated whether it’s appropriate for an officer to appear in such a controversial video

    Comment on Facebook questioning NYPD officer's rank after pole dance clip.

    Comment on an NYPD officer's behavior questioned after pole dance video.

    Comment criticizing NYPD officer's behavior and role model conduct.

    Comment criticizing NYPD officer's behavior, mentioning decades of police work and male-dominated challenges.

    Facebook comment criticizing NYPD officer for unprofessional behavior after pole dance video.

    Comment defending NYPD officer's pole dance as unrelated to police duties.

    Comment on NYPD officer's pole dance clip, referencing song's quality with humor.

    Comment discussing NYPD officer behavior in viral pole dance clip, with emojis and likes.

    Comment criticizing reactions to NYPD officer's pole dance clip.

    Comment on NYPD officer's pole dance clip, questioning societal norms for women.

    Social media comment on NYPD officer's behavior viewed as controversial.

    Comment on NYPD officer's pole dance goes viral, featuring supportive message and dance emoji.

    Facebook comment questioning impact of steamy pole dance on NYPD officer's job performance.

    Comment on "Despicable Behavior" article about NYPD officer pole dance clip, discussing free time and employer boundaries.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Funny how outraged people are demanding that she be fired? I don't swing that way but i rather see this cop dancing around a pole then another video of cops beating up or k*****g people. Were are these voices of outrage when videos of cops beating or k*****g minorities, elders, disabled or mentally ill people keep popping up? She is hurting nobody and maybe she needs that extra cash? Atleast she not taking money under the table like lots of other cops.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
