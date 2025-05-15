NYC’s Bodega Cats Are Getting The Care They Deserve Thanks To Our Fundraiser

ADVERTISEMENT

When you think of New York City, chances are a bodega cat comes to mind. These hardworking cats aren’t just part of the scenery—they’re part of the story. This spring, we decided it was time to give something back to them. That’s how the Bodega Cat Fundraiser came to life.

A project founded by Dan Rimada has launched a new NYC fundraiser dedicated to providing vital healthcare services to bodega cats across the city. The Bodega Cat Fundraiser campaign is raising $30,000 to cover vaccinations, wellness checkups, emergency care, and preventative treatments for the cats that call New York’s corner stores home.

More info: bodegacatfundraiser.com | Instagram

Raising $30,000 for bodega cat healthcare wasn’t just a spur-of-the-moment idea. It’s been months of planning, coordinating, and connecting with some of the biggest names in the bodega cat community—and it’s been one of the most rewarding projects we’ve ever taken on.

Here’s a look behind the scenes.

While bodega cats are loved by customers and store owners alike, their healthcare often falls through the cracks. Routine vet visits, vaccines, and urgent treatments can be expensive — and many shop owners simply don’t have the resources to cover it.

This new fundraiser steps in to help. By supporting the campaign, you’re helping make sure these cats get the veterinary care they need to live safer, healthier lives while continuing to brighten the city’s neighborhoods.

The money raised will go directly toward:

Vaccinations and parasite prevention Emergency medical care Routine wellness visits Support for bodega owners committed to responsible cat care

In short, it’s about helping the cats that help the city.

If you’ve ever grabbed a coffee or a sandwich at a New York City bodega, chances are you’ve locked eyes with one of the city’s quiet legends: the bodega cat

These working cats add a special rhythm to everyday life, offering a friendly glance from the counter, a stretch across the register, or simply a comforting presence on a long day

Dan Rimada started Bodega Cats of New York to celebrate these unique store companions and the role they play in everyday life. What began as a simple photography project has evolved into a larger movement — building awareness, documenting stories, and now, working to make a tangible difference in the lives of bodega cats.

“We want to protect what makes New York City feel like home,” Rimada said. “And that includes taking care of the cats that are a part of it.”

In early 2025, after launching a petition to protect bodega cats (and racking up over 11,000 signatures), we realized something: it wasn’t just about raising awareness. It was about taking action. Vet care—vaccinations, spay/neuter surgeries, and emergency medical attention—is expensive, and it’s often bodega owners and small rescue groups footing the bill alone. We wanted to change that. So, we started planning a fundraiser that could rally the cat-loving community, help real cats on the ground, and celebrate what makes New York’s neighborhoods feel like home.

From the start, we knew we couldn’t do it alone. We teamed up with three other heavy hitters in the bodega cat world:

@bodegacatsofinstagram (1M+ followers)

@shopcatsshow (With host Michelladona)

@bodegacatspirits (the creators of Bodega Cat Whiskey)

Together, we formed the Bodega Cat Collective—four major voices joining forces to make a bigger impact.

The plan: each account would post a collaborative launch, encouraging their audiences to donate, spread the word, and help us reach our $30,000 goal by June 30.

Now, there’s a way to give back to them

We wanted this to feel bigger than just a donation link. It needed momentum. Excitement. Rewards. So we brought sponsors on board:

Smalls: 3-month fresh cat food subscriptions for donors at the $100+ level

Arm & Hammer Cat Litter: Litter prize packs and branded swag at the $75+ level

Bodega Cat Whiskey: Signed bottles, Comedy Cellar nights, and exclusive VIP prizes for donors at the $250+ and $500+ tiers

Pad Home Pet Services: Free in-home vet services for local winners

Caryn Cast Art: A custom digital badge for every single donor

It took dozens of emails, a few late-night calls, and some quick pivots when sponsors needed legal reviews or prize details changed—but the enthusiasm was real. Every brand we spoke to understood that this was about giving back to the cats that make New York, New York.

One challenge we faced was getting the messaging right. We needed to balance acknowledging that some bodega cats need better care without implying that all bodega owners neglect their cats. During our calls with ShopCats Show, we aligned on a simple message: this isn’t about “rescuing” cats from bodegas—it’s about supporting the entire ecosystem of people who already care for them and making sure they have the resources they need.

One rescue volunteer told us a story that perfectly captured why this matters: She took an Uber to a bodega, convinced the owner to let her take the cat for spaying, paid for another Uber to the vet, covered the procedure, and then took a third Uber back to return the cat—all out of her own pocket. That’s dedication we want to support, not replace.

The heart of this fundraiser isn’t just the cats—it’s the people working day in and day out to help them. Funds raised will support six nonprofits doing hands-on work rescuing, treating, and advocating for NYC’s bodega cats:

Bronx Tails Cat Rescue

Catstoria Rescue

Hardhat Cats

Sassee Cats

Bronx Community Cats

Each of these organizations understands the unique role bodega cats play—and the unique challenges they face.

Bodega cats aren’t just mascots. They’re part of the daily heartbeat of New York

We’ve been amazed by the creative community’s response. Caryn Cast Art volunteered to create a digital “I donated” badge that supporters can add to their social profiles after contributing. Rita K. Wojcik from RKW Design offered design support for promotional materials.

Our landing page came together quickly thanks to AI-powered tools, but every element was carefully reviewed to make sure it represented our mission properly. We wanted everything from the donation tiers to the sponsor recognition to feel cohesive and purposeful.

On April 20, 2025, we launched the Bodega Cat Fundraiser with a four-way Instagram collab post, uniting the Collective’s followers (over 2 million combined) into one big community effort.

Throughout the fundraiser, we’ll spotlight each sponsor, share stories about bodega cats past and present (like Zorro, who once took a swipe at a health inspector), and celebrate every milestone along the way.

The landing page (www.bodegacatfundraiser.com) tracks donations in real-time, offers prize details, and shows exactly how donors are helping cats across the city.

Bodega cats aren’t just mascots. They’re part of the daily heartbeat of New York.

They watch over the registers. They keep the shelves mouse-free. They turn corner stores into cornerstones. This fundraiser is about making sure they get the care they deserve—not just now, but for years to come.

If you love New York, if you love cats, or if you just believe in supporting the small pieces that make communities strong—this is your chance to be part of something real.

Donate today and help us take care of the cats that take care of New York City.

Meet Zorro, a tortoiseshell cat with attitude to spare, who calls Zaragoza Mexican Grocery on Avenue A home

Like many bodega cats, Zorro has a dedicated spot—a cozy perch atop the radiator right by the front door. This strategic location allows Zorro to monitor everyone who enters and exits the store, keeping a watchful eye on the domain.

Share icon

Ruben, the store’s owner, still tells the story with a mix of horror and amusement. The story began during a routine health inspection— you know, those nerve-wracking visits that can make or break a bodega’s reputation with their all-important letter grade.

The health inspector arrived and, as Ruben recalls, immediately spotted Zorro on the radiator. Now, technically, cats aren’t allowed in food establishments under the New York City health code. But in practice, many inspectors look the other way when it comes to well-maintained bodegas with resident cats, especially when there’s no evidence of rodent problems (precisely because the cat is doing its job!).

This particular inspector seemed to fall into the “live and let live” category. He completed his inspection, awarded the store a well-deserved A rating, and headed for the exit without mentioning the feline elephant in the room.

Share icon

Just as victory seemed assured, Zorro made an executive decision. As the inspector passed by the radiator on his way out, Zorro lashed out with a lightning-quick paw, catching the inspector’s arm with a two to three-inch scratch.

The moment froze in time. The inspector stopped dead in his tracks, turned to Ruben, and with a mix of disbelief and resignation said simply: “Really, man? Really?”

Ruben, caught completely off guard, could only shrug helplessly. “Look, I’m sorry. Nothing I can do,” he replied as the inspector walked out, now sporting an unexpected souvenir from his visit.

Share icon

The Zorro swipe encapsulates everything we love about bodega cats. They might be working animals, but they’re also individuals with their own personalities and boundaries. While most bodega cats are content to lounge peacefully as customers come and go, Zorro reminds us that these cats aren’t just decorative—they have opinions and aren’t afraid to express them.

Was Zorro trying to protect the store? Making a statement about health code regulations? Or perhaps, as one podcast host suggested, attempting to leave a “Z” mark to claim this inspector as his own? We’ll never know for sure, but the story has become part of New York bodega cat lore.

Share icon

If you want to meet the legendary Zorro yourself, you can find him at Zaragoza Mexican Grocery on Avenue A. Just remember to approach with respect—this is one bodega cat who’s not afraid to enforce his boundaries!

And if you’re a health inspector reading this… maybe give Zorro a little extra space.

Donate today, and help us take care of the cats, like Zorro, that take care of New York

Share icon