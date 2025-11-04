This NYC Restaurant Looks Like A Sketchbook, And You Can Actually Eat There

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever wished to step inside a sketchbook, Shirokuro in New York City makes that dream a reality. Located in the East Village, this omakase restaurant is the city’s first full-service “two-dimensional” dining experience. Every surface—walls, floors, tables, and even chairs—is hand-illustrated to create the illusion of a black-and-white graphic novel come to life.

The name “Shirokuro” translates to “black and white” in Japanese, perfectly capturing the monochrome theme. Art director Mirim Yoo, known for her work in the luxury makeup industry, spent three months drawing the entire space by hand. Her goal was to make diners feel as though they had fallen into a sketchbook, blurring the lines between reality and illustration.

More info: Instagram

RELATED:

Step inside Shirokuro, New York’s first fully hand-drawn 2D restaurant, where every surface looks like a sketch

Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white drawing-style walls, floors, and furniture creating a flat art effect.

Share icon

Image credits: mirimnyc

The name “Shirokuro” means “black and white” in Japanese, reflecting the restaurant’s monochrome theme

2D restaurant interior in NYC with black and white drawings on walls and furniture creating a cartoon-like dining experience

Share icon

Image credits: mirimnyc

ADVERTISEMENT

2D restaurant interior in NYC with black and white drawing-style chairs, tables, and patterned floor and walls.

Share icon

Image credits: mirimnyc

Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white drawings creating a flat, illustrated dining space effect.

Share icon

Image credits: mirimnyc

Artist and creative director Mirim Yoo spent three months hand-painting every wall, table, and chair

Woman sitting in a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white drawing-style walls and furniture creating an optical illusion.

Share icon

Image credits: mirimnyc

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was inspired by the 2D cafés in Seoul, but I wanted to create something beyond novelty—an environment that felt like stepping into a sketchbook, carrying intimacy and emotion,” Mirim Yoo shared with Bored Panda. “My background in painting and sumi-e ink traditions guided me to reinterpret the idea in a more narrative and human way.

The process took nearly three months. I hand-drew every line—across floors, walls, ceilings, and furniture—allowing the space to gradually transform into a complete immersive world.”

Black and white drawing inside a 2D restaurant in NYC featuring a bonsai, vase, books, and lucky cat figurines on shelves.

Share icon

Image credits: mirimnyc

Black and white 2D drawing of blooming flowers and branches on a restaurant wall in NYC creating a sketch-like effect.

Share icon

Image credits: mirimnyc

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white line art furniture and plant drawings creating a cartoon-like feel.

Share icon

Image credits: mirimnyc

Intricate line patterns and optical illusions make the space feel like a living drawing

Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white line art walls and furniture resembling a drawing.

Share icon

Image credits: mirimnyc

Mirim Yoo layered multiple coats of white base paint and then added her designs using matte black acrylic markers and high-quality acrylic paints. “This layering kept the contrast crisp under both natural daylight and warm interior lighting, while also ensuring durability.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wall art inside the 2D restaurant in NYC featuring intricate black and white drawings of traditional Japanese figures.

Share icon

Image credits: mirimnyc

Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white drawing-style decor and simple furniture.

Share icon

Image credits: mirimnyc

Even real objects, like flower pots, are incorporated into the drawn environment for added depth

Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white hand-drawn style furniture and decor creating a drawing-like effect.

Share icon

Image credits: mirimnyc

Black and white 2D restaurant wall art in NYC with hand-drawn shelves, bottles, door, and flowering plant illustrations.

Share icon

Image credits: mirimnyc

Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white hand-drawn style furniture and wall art creating a drawing effect.

Share icon

Image credits: mirimnyc

Small imperfections in the hand-drawn lines give the restaurant warmth and a human touch

Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC designed to look like stepping into a hand-drawn black and white drawing.

Share icon

Image credits: mirimnyc

“The biggest challenge was scale—adapting brushwork to irregular shapes, corners, and textures. To avoid a cold, graphic feel, I embraced small variations and imperfections in the linework, which added warmth and a human presence. These subtle gestures gave the space emotional resonance and a sense of life.”

2D restaurant interior in NYC with black and white drawn walls and floors creating a comic book style space.

Share icon

Image credits: mirimnyc

Bathroom in a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white drawn brick walls and a hand dryer above the sink.

Share icon

Image credits: mirimnyc

Black and white 2D drawing of a Japanese pagoda surrounded by trees and flowers, creating a flat restaurant illusion in NYC.

Share icon

Image credits: mirimnyc

The restaurant serves a 16-course omakase menu for $80, letting diners enjoy art and food together. For a shorter experience, there’s a 10-course option for $50. A la carte options are also available, such as three rolls for $25.

Black and white 2D drawing-style mural in a NYC restaurant featuring a traditional figure with sushi and flowing waves.

Share icon

Image credits: mirimnyc

Staircase inside a 2D restaurant in NYC with black outlined white walls and railings resembling a drawing.

Share icon

Image credits: mirimnyc

Black and white 2D drawing of a traditional Japanese torii gate and flowers inside a NYC restaurant.

Share icon

Image credits: mirimnyc

Black and white 2D drawing of flowers and fish in a NYC restaurant creating a flat, illustrated atmosphere.

Share icon

Image credits: mirimnyc

Located in the East Village at 103 Second Ave., Shirokuro is a must-see for art and food lovers alike

Woman standing inside a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white cartoon-style decor and furniture.

Share icon

Image credits: mirimnyc