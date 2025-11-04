Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
This NYC Restaurant Looks Like A Sketchbook, And You Can Actually Eat There
Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white line art walls and furniture resembling a drawing.
Art & Design

This NYC Restaurant Looks Like A Sketchbook, And You Can Actually Eat There

hidreley-btu
Hidrėlėy Pro member
If you’ve ever wished to step inside a sketchbook, Shirokuro in New York City makes that dream a reality. Located in the East Village, this omakase restaurant is the city’s first full-service “two-dimensional” dining experience. Every surface—walls, floors, tables, and even chairs—is hand-illustrated to create the illusion of a black-and-white graphic novel come to life.

The name “Shirokuro” translates to “black and white” in Japanese, perfectly capturing the monochrome theme. Art director Mirim Yoo, known for her work in the luxury makeup industry, spent three months drawing the entire space by hand. Her goal was to make diners feel as though they had fallen into a sketchbook, blurring the lines between reality and illustration.

More info: Instagram

    Step inside Shirokuro, New York’s first fully hand-drawn 2D restaurant, where every surface looks like a sketch

    Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white drawing-style walls, floors, and furniture creating a flat art effect.

    Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white drawing-style walls, floors, and furniture creating a flat art effect.

    Image credits: mirimnyc

    The name “Shirokuro” means “black and white” in Japanese, reflecting the restaurant’s monochrome theme

    2D restaurant interior in NYC with black and white drawings on walls and furniture creating a cartoon-like dining experience

    2D restaurant interior in NYC with black and white drawings on walls and furniture creating a cartoon-like dining experience

    Image credits: mirimnyc

    2D restaurant interior in NYC with black and white drawing-style chairs, tables, and patterned floor and walls.

    2D restaurant interior in NYC with black and white drawing-style chairs, tables, and patterned floor and walls.

    Image credits: mirimnyc

    Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white drawings creating a flat, illustrated dining space effect.

    Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white drawings creating a flat, illustrated dining space effect.

    Image credits: mirimnyc

    Artist and creative director Mirim Yoo spent three months hand-painting every wall, table, and chair

    Woman sitting in a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white drawing-style walls and furniture creating an optical illusion.

    Woman sitting in a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white drawing-style walls and furniture creating an optical illusion.

    Image credits: mirimnyc

    “I was inspired by the 2D cafés in Seoul, but I wanted to create something beyond novelty—an environment that felt like stepping into a sketchbook, carrying intimacy and emotion,” Mirim Yoo shared with Bored Panda. “My background in painting and sumi-e ink traditions guided me to reinterpret the idea in a more narrative and human way.

    The process took nearly three months. I hand-drew every line—across floors, walls, ceilings, and furniture—allowing the space to gradually transform into a complete immersive world.”

    Black and white drawing inside a 2D restaurant in NYC featuring a bonsai, vase, books, and lucky cat figurines on shelves.

    Black and white drawing inside a 2D restaurant in NYC featuring a bonsai, vase, books, and lucky cat figurines on shelves.

    Image credits: mirimnyc

    Black and white 2D drawing of blooming flowers and branches on a restaurant wall in NYC creating a sketch-like effect.

    Black and white 2D drawing of blooming flowers and branches on a restaurant wall in NYC creating a sketch-like effect.

    Image credits: mirimnyc

    Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white line art furniture and plant drawings creating a cartoon-like feel.

    Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white line art furniture and plant drawings creating a cartoon-like feel.

    Image credits: mirimnyc

    Intricate line patterns and optical illusions make the space feel like a living drawing

    Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white line art walls and furniture resembling a drawing.

    Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white line art walls and furniture resembling a drawing.

    Image credits: mirimnyc

    Mirim Yoo layered multiple coats of white base paint and then added her designs using matte black acrylic markers and high-quality acrylic paints. “This layering kept the contrast crisp under both natural daylight and warm interior lighting, while also ensuring durability.”

    Wall art inside the 2D restaurant in NYC featuring intricate black and white drawings of traditional Japanese figures.

    Wall art inside the 2D restaurant in NYC featuring intricate black and white drawings of traditional Japanese figures.

    Image credits: mirimnyc

    Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white drawing-style decor and simple furniture.

    Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white drawing-style decor and simple furniture.

    Image credits: mirimnyc

    Even real objects, like flower pots, are incorporated into the drawn environment for added depth

    Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white hand-drawn style furniture and decor creating a drawing-like effect.

    Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white hand-drawn style furniture and decor creating a drawing-like effect.

    Image credits: mirimnyc

    Black and white 2D restaurant wall art in NYC with hand-drawn shelves, bottles, door, and flowering plant illustrations.

    Black and white 2D restaurant wall art in NYC with hand-drawn shelves, bottles, door, and flowering plant illustrations.

    Image credits: mirimnyc

    Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white hand-drawn style furniture and wall art creating a drawing effect.

    Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white hand-drawn style furniture and wall art creating a drawing effect.

    Image credits: mirimnyc

    Small imperfections in the hand-drawn lines give the restaurant warmth and a human touch

    Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC designed to look like stepping into a hand-drawn black and white drawing.

    Interior of a 2D restaurant in NYC designed to look like stepping into a hand-drawn black and white drawing.

    Image credits: mirimnyc

    “The biggest challenge was scale—adapting brushwork to irregular shapes, corners, and textures. To avoid a cold, graphic feel, I embraced small variations and imperfections in the linework, which added warmth and a human presence. These subtle gestures gave the space emotional resonance and a sense of life.”

    2D restaurant interior in NYC with black and white drawn walls and floors creating a comic book style space.

    2D restaurant interior in NYC with black and white drawn walls and floors creating a comic book style space.

    Image credits: mirimnyc

    Bathroom in a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white drawn brick walls and a hand dryer above the sink.

    Bathroom in a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white drawn brick walls and a hand dryer above the sink.

    Image credits: mirimnyc

    Black and white 2D drawing of a Japanese pagoda surrounded by trees and flowers, creating a flat restaurant illusion in NYC.

    Black and white 2D drawing of a Japanese pagoda surrounded by trees and flowers, creating a flat restaurant illusion in NYC.

    Image credits: mirimnyc

    The restaurant serves a 16-course omakase menu for $80, letting diners enjoy art and food together. For a shorter experience, there’s a 10-course option for $50. A la carte options are also available, such as three rolls for $25.

    Black and white 2D drawing-style mural in a NYC restaurant featuring a traditional figure with sushi and flowing waves.

    Black and white 2D drawing-style mural in a NYC restaurant featuring a traditional figure with sushi and flowing waves.

    Image credits: mirimnyc

    Staircase inside a 2D restaurant in NYC with black outlined white walls and railings resembling a drawing.

    Staircase inside a 2D restaurant in NYC with black outlined white walls and railings resembling a drawing.

    Image credits: mirimnyc

    Black and white 2D drawing of a traditional Japanese torii gate and flowers inside a NYC restaurant.

    Black and white 2D drawing of a traditional Japanese torii gate and flowers inside a NYC restaurant.

    Image credits: mirimnyc

    Black and white 2D drawing of flowers and fish in a NYC restaurant creating a flat, illustrated atmosphere.

    Black and white 2D drawing of flowers and fish in a NYC restaurant creating a flat, illustrated atmosphere.

    Image credits: mirimnyc

    Located in the East Village at 103 Second Ave., Shirokuro is a must-see for art and food lovers alike

    Woman standing inside a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white cartoon-style decor and furniture.

    Woman standing inside a 2D restaurant in NYC with black and white cartoon-style decor and furniture.

    Image credits: mirimnyc

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Pro member

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

