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I recently moved into a bigger and nicer apartment, and I know the urge to fuss over every little detail of your new place really well. You spend weeks arranging furniture, buying plants, planning the decor, and trying to make the new place feel like home. After all that effort, it’s natural to hope that the first people you invite over will be just as excited about the place as you are.

Unfortunately, not every guest knows how to appreciate the love that goes into making a place home. A weekend visit that was supposed to celebrate this woman’s long-awaited milestone of buying her first home turned sour when a best friend wouldn’t stop nitpicking and criticizing her new place.

More info: Reddit

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Nothing compares to the excitement of finally buying into your first apartment and making it home

Image credits: TheAtticoStudioPhoto / Envato (not the actual photo)

The narrator proudly invited her best friend of ten years to spend the weekend at her new apartment

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Image credits: alonesbe / Envato (not the actual photo)

The guest criticized everything throughout the visit, disappeared while the dinner was being prepared, and sarcastically rated the meal the woman spent hours making

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Image credits: oneinchpunchphotos / Envato (not the actual photo)

The awkward weekend ended early after the friend unexpectedly cut his visit short

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Image credits: vadymvdrobot / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Hours later, he sent a message criticizing the apartment and even lectured her on how to clean her house properly

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The woman questioned whether someone so disrespectful should ever be welcomed back into her home

The Original poster (OP) had every reason to be excited. After years of family drama, she and her boyfriend had finally bought their first apartment together. It wasn’t necessarily flashy, but it was theirs, filled with lots of love, fresh flowers, carefully planned decorations, and lots of pride in building their first apartment together from scratch.

​When her best friend of 10 years said he wanted to visit for the weekend, the poster excitedly rolled out the red carpet. She picked him up from the station, made him lunch, prepared the spare room, and planned two full days of exploring her new hometown. Instead of sharing in her excitement, the friend acted as if he’d accidentally booked a stay in the world’s worst holiday destination.

Things only got stranger from there. The judgy friend mocked the little town, complained about the train ride, refused to participate in the bonding time she planned, and then casually scored the meal she’d spent hours preparing a 6 out of 10. Every time she tried to brush it off and keep the weekend on track, he found another way to suck the joy out of it.

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On his final day there, he slept in knowing fully well she’d planned another full day together. Then he announced that he was catching an earlier train home than planned. The woman still drove him to the train station, hugged him goodbye, and later sent a sweet message thanking him for coming and reminding him he was always welcome in their home.

That invitation didn’t last long. Hours later, her phone lit up with what read less like a thank-you and more like a performance review. The friend started criticizing everything. In fact, he pointed out that she should have greeted him with tea and biscuits instead of the fresh meal the woman had prepared. The woman was short of words and vowed never to allow him in her home again.

Image credits: diego_cervo / Envato (not the actual photo)

The homeowner put so much effort into making her guest feel welcome, only to have that picked apart afterward, which really hurts. Hospitality professionals at Clise Etiquette note that good guests focus on appreciation rather than criticism. Constant fault-finding can damage relationships because it shifts the experience from shared connection to judgment.

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This ties directly to why the woman was frustrated by the friend’s comments about her home, the town, the meal, and everything else and reconsidered inviting him back. Researchers have found that when someone points out flaws instead of acknowledging effort, it often leaves the other person feeling unappreciated and taken for granted.

The friend’s reply to the woman’s thank-you message seemed to be the tipping point, as it was basically a performance review. Relationship experts recommend addressing genuine concerns with tact but also knowing when feedback is neither unnecessary nor helpful. That last act says a lot about the friend, as it made him come across as entitled.

Most readers felt the friend’s constant complaints came from jealousy rather than honesty, saying that someone who genuinely cared would have celebrated such a huge milestone instead of picking it apart. What do you think? Was the homeowner right to close her door to him for good, or does the 10-year friendship deserve one more chance?

Readers said the friend’s behavior came from jealousy and urged her not to ignore the red flags

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