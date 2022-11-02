Mother Threatens To Boot Her Daughter Out Of The House If She Doesn’t Pursue A Career Other Than Being A Stay-At-Home Mom

It’s true that our job shouldn’t define who we are, but whether we like it or not, many of us care a lot about our career and the path that it’s taking. And how could we not when from an early age we are asked who we want to be when we grow up, what kind of subject we are going to study and what kind of profession we are going to choose? So it becomes a norm to think about your future path, despite not knowing what you want to do or what your true calling is. But what if someone tells you that they don’t want any of those things? While there’s nothing wrong with not wanting a career that would take all of your time and very often put you in stressful positions, a person has to do something to at least provide for themselves. Reddit user @u/anallstar shared her situation online and asked others for their opinion on the matter after her 16-year-old daughter claimed that she doesn’t want to have a career or a job after she finishes school as her plan is to become a stay-at-home mom, suggesting that she wishes to be dependent on her husband. The story soon became viral with almost 27.5k upvotes as people were quick to show their support to the mom who tried to knock some sense into her daughter.

The woman shared that while she understands the importance of being a stay-at-home parent as oftentimes it’s the only way things in the family might work out, she was quite scared after hearing that her daughter also wants to be a stay-at-home mom and… nothing more. The 16-year-old who is still in high school didn’t have any plans to go to college, find a job, or pursue some interests of her own as very often, this is the best time to experiment and try new things and hobbies as there aren’t too many responsibilities weighing on one’s shoulders.

The mom was understanding enough, telling her daughter that she doesn’t have to go to college as there are plenty of other ways she can learn things and find her way to provide for herself and her future family. However, her daughter didn’t see the point in working or trying other ways to make herself more independent as her “back-up plan”, in case something goes wrong, was to rely on her parents. Even after the author of the post pointed out that anything could happen in the future after which she and her husband won’t be able to take care of her, the young woman didn’t think that such a thing might happen.

OP once again tried to find out what her daughter’s plan after high school was as she was understanding enough and told her that she doesn’t have to go to college as this choice isn’t for everyone. The woman gave the 16-year-old many examples of what she could do to start earning her first money and gain valuable experience. She perhaps could go work in customer service, in reception, or in a call center, the possibilities are limitless. The answer to all of this was that after finishing school, the young woman would find a husband and get married.

While that might sound like some sort of plan, even being wife material, it might take a while to find someone you would want to spend the rest of your life with. Being realistic, the mom asked her daughter what she thinks she is going to do until then. Her answer was that she would stay at home, with her parents. After hearing this, OP had had enough and told her daughter that she isn’t welcome to stay at their house if she doesn’t plan on doing something with her life rather than just sit and wait for “a man to come and rescue her”. After this, the two women got into an argument as the 16-year-old didn’t think her mom was being fair to her, and the woman was mad at seeing how her daughter is about to waste her life.

A lot of Reddit users were interested in this story and supported the mother who wants the best for her daughter. Some were curious to know what the high-schooler does now and whether she is good at handling things that a good housewife should be able to do, giving some useful advice at what she could do once finished with school. The mom revealed that while her daughter is still in high school, she doesn’t do much other than going to her classes. People online also didn’t miss the opportunity to stress that OP’s daughter is being naive thinking that this plan of hers might come true. What is your take on this situation? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!

It might feel weird reading stories like this, having in mind how many years it has taken women to become independent and be considered equal to men in at least some aspects of life. What is interesting to see is the rise of a new TikTok trend that shows women doing various things around the house as a stay-at-home girlfriend or fiance. And surely these types of videos might provoke different reactions, some thinking that it’s wrong being dependent on someone, while others might secretly envy such a lifestyle. Whatever the thought might be, it’s important to remember that what we see on social media is not necessarily true. While these people film their elaborate face routines and what seem to be 30-minute coffee preparation rituals fitted into a 3-minute video, very often these “stay-at-home girlfriend” titles actually mean “work-from-home content creator or business owner”. What is an important takeaway from all of this is that the younger audience might interpret this content the wrong way.

