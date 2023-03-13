7 Y.O. Holds Hands With Another Boy While Being In A ‘Relationship’, Stirs Up A Family Drama

Childhood relationships are super cute. They are very shy and excited about their new “boyfriend” or “girlfriend.” It helps them learn more about close relationships and friendships without risk. It also has many lessons about treating others kindly, not sharing their secrets, leaving them behind or otherwise hurting them.

But what if the kids do hurt each other? Should parents step in and teach them a lesson, punishing them, or should they let the kids figure it out? Reddit mom u/EfficientAd4006 shares her kid’s story about “cheating” in a relationship and how she and her husband disagree about the consequences of this.

The Original Poster (OP) begins the story by saying that she has a 7-year-old daughter named Layla with her husband. Layla got her first boyfriend, named Lucas, several months ago. As they are 7, their relationship is limited to holding hands and giving cute gifts to each other such as drawings of hearts for Valentine’s Day.

The trouble arose when Layla was spotted holding hands with another boy, who also sent her Valentine’s day cards. Lucas was upset by this, and Layla and her family were informed about this by the “boyfriend’s” parents, informing them that Lucas wouldn’t be coming over during the weekend because he was mad at Layla.

This sparked a conflict between the parents because the dad wants to punish Layla and have a serious conversation with her about being faithful. The mom thought that he was kidding at first, but was surprised to find that he was actually serious. The father says that Layla cheated on Lucas and that OP should do something about it for some reason.

The mom dug her heels in, saying that she refuses to discipline her as Layla is 7, not a cheater, and that it’s not that serious. The husband then escalated, accusing her of “raising a cheater” and encouraging Layla’s behavior. At this point, the mom wanted some more input on the situation and asked the internet whether she was a jerk for not disciplining Layla in this case.

Children getting into relationships is good for them as it is very educational, helping them see what people are like, what they like, and learning not to hurt others with inconsiderate behavior. But what are the things that you should look out for? What is an appropriate age for your kids to start having playdates, and when should you have a serious conversation about it with them? An article by PureWow dives into this issue.

After being asked when it is too early for a child to start dating, the experts say that our definitions of “boyfriend’ or “girlfriend” may have a different meaning to us than to our children. People define these concepts differently at every stage of life, so you should both clearly communicate what you mean. Alas, there is no specific age when kids should start having relationships, as it varies highly depending on the child’s maturity.

If your child comes back from school with a new “significant other” and they tell you that they’ve kissed, you shouldn’t be alarmed. It’s important to understand that from the kid’s perspective, the kiss was not malicious or sexual. These relationships and actions are far more innocent and less serious than we consider them to be. This could also be a good moment for you to talk about boundaries, consent and other topics related to relationships.

Finally, how should you decide when your child is old enough to date? You should weigh whether they are mature enough for it. Do they understand what a relationship is? How to handle themselves and others, and how to set boundaries? There is no one solution for every child, and you should take your child’s maturity and feelings into consideration first and foremost.

The post collected more than 27 thousand upvotes and almost 3 thousand comments in less than 4 days. The thread was soon locked by the moderators, as the discussion must’ve gotten too heated for the subreddit. The commenters decided that OP was not the jerk, with most commenting on the strangeness of the father’s views.

