Person Refuses To Cook Vegan Food For A Surprise Dinner Guest, Wonders If It Was A Jerk Move

Most will probably agree that there’s nothing better than a grand family dinner where you can catch up with each other, debrief, and munch on some delicious food! But, unfortunately, as with everything in life – sometimes, things don’t go according to plan.

This Redditor, for instance, was in charge of a Sunday feast when their sibling decided to show up with a pal that nobody knew was coming. Nothing too serious, eh? Well, the surprise guest turned out to be vegan, which eventually caused quite a stir.

Woman brings a vegan pal over for dinner without warning anyone beforehand

She later demands her sibling make something for them too, and when they refuse – she causes a scene

“AITA for not making vegan food for my sister’s surprise guest?” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most popular communities, asking its members if they’re indeed a jerk for refusing to cook something plant-based for their sibling’s friend who she invited over for dinner without telling anyone. The post managed to garner nearly 5K upvotes as well as 707 comments discussing the situation.

Have you ever thought about how important family mealtime is?

I’m not talking about those huge gatherings with some Aunt Linda who tends to ruin the vibe every single time with her big mouth and questionable beliefs – more like those intimate ones you have with your old folks and perhaps a couple of close friends.

Now, think about it, we live in such a fast-paced environment. Time goes by so quickly that we can’t even find the time to do the littlest things that bring us joy; I mean, you blink once, and you’re already ten years in the future trying to meet ends with your job!

Humans long for connection, and in this day and age, we need it more than ever, so is there a better way to get it than at a big table with some homemade food and wholesome chit-chat?

Plus, it does wonders for stress! You get to unload without having to worry about being judged and can always count on some grand advice. A piece from The American Heart Association – a nonprofit organization that funds cardiovascular medical research and educates consumers on healthy living – also backs this up as their 2022 survey uncovered that 91% of parents say their family is less stressed when they eat together!

Anywho, long story short, don’t bail on family dinners. They’re fun and good for your mental health! But if you do end up hosting one, perhaps double-check who’s coming.

The author then suggests the friend order a takeaway since they are too exhausted to cook

Image credits: 7C0 (not the actual photo)

The star of today’s article, though, was under the impression that the Sunday dinner they’d be making would be solely for their family; however, their sister’s lack of consideration – and perhaps planning – left them feeling rather jerky.

u/IcyReference_ had made a nice little roast with beef and potatoes when their sibling arrived with a surprise guest. Nobody knew that she was coming; what’s more, it was the OP’s first time meeting her.

The friend also turned out to be vegan, so the family faced a bit of a pickle because the author was already worn out due to working for 9 hours and cooking, so when their sister threw a fit about the lack of plant-based options on their menu and demanded she cook something appropriate up – they refused.

According to the Redditor, everyone grew a little mad, and the unannounced guest felt a tad awkward. So to try and solve the issue, they proposed she order some takeout and call it a day.

Do you think the author was right to refuse? Or would you have sucked it up and cooked something for the visitor?