Woman Questions Whether It Was A Jerk Move To Refuse To Loan Her Expensive Wedding Dress To Her SIL

Our beloved Earth carries a lot of interesting individuals, and it just so happens that sometimes, no matter how hard you try to avoid them, you’ll still run into them.

This netizen, for instance, will soon become a sister-in-law to one! The woman’s younger brother is about to get hitched, and despite them not being that close, his fiancée decided to call her up one night and insist on borrowing her wedding gown worth thousands of dollars. The woman refused, and as you probably guessed, good old drama ensued.

“AITA for not letting my SIL use my wedding dress for her wedding even though she can’t afford one?” – this web user took to one of Reddit’s most honorable communities to ask its members if she’s indeed a jerk for refusing to lend her future sister-in-law her expensive wedding gown. The post managed to garner nearly 11K upvotes as well as 2.6K comments discussing the entitlement of some folks.

A sense of entitlement is a very socially condemned personality trait that is hard to overlook, and chances are, many of you have met a “you owe me” type of person at least once or twice.

According to WebMD, an American online publisher of news and information pertaining to human health and well-being, there are four main factors that could contribute to an entitlement mentality: the environment you grew up in, the way your family treated you, whether adults solved all your problems for you, and how you are treated by authority figures.

Whatever it is, dealing with such folk is an emotionally draining process – and the best thing you can really do is not nourish it and set boundaries.

The author of today’s tale did just that – however, it didn’t all work out quite well.

Here’s the thing, the woman’s younger brother and his fiancée are supposed to tie the knot this spring after having been engaged for about a year. Her sibling has always been a “golden child” to their mom – in fact, he and his soon-to-be wife are currently living with her rent-free.

The OP’s dad and the Redditor herself have mixed feelings about this wedding and believe that her brother is rushing into things and not being financially smart; the guy just completed his bachelor’s program a year ago and is still on the hunt for a good full-time job in his field but has already decided to spend thousands of dollars on a wedding.

The netizen and her father had already tried to sit the 24-year-old down to suggest that he push the ceremony off for a few years and save up some cash so they can have the wedding of their dreams; however, he argued that his fiancée wanted the wedding to happen as soon as possible (a tad fishy, right?).

The author argues that the couple is rushing things and not being financially savvy, but instead gets dubbed “selfish” and “unsupportive”

Anyways, his fiancée’s family is chipping in a couple of thousand dollars, and the post’s creator’s dad, reluctantly, is giving some money too.

Now, a couple of nights ago, when the woman was eating dinner with her husband, she got a call from her future sister-in-law who, after some small talk, asked if she’d lend her the wedding dress that she had worn just over a year earlier. The wife-to-be explained that she couldn’t afford a gown and that she absolutely adored her dress.

Naturally, the woman immediately refused, as it was a dress worth thousands of dollars that she’d also have to tailor to fit her – besides, the two aren’t even that close for such a request.

The woman begged, cried, and went on about how she couldn’t afford things; but the author shut her down yet again, which prompted the fiancée to remark how the OP wasn’t even going to be helping her and her brother pay for the wedding, sort of implying that the least she could do was let her use the dress.

Without wasting a second, the OP told her the same thing she had told her brother earlier about rushing and not being financially savvy. The fiancée couldn’t have cared less, of course, so the OP then told her to figure it out herself because if she couldn’t afford a wedding dress, she probably shouldn’t be having a wedding at all.

The future sister-in-law ran to the OP’s mom and her brother to tell on her, and, as you probably guessed, both believe that she’s being “selfish” and “unsupportive” for not helping the couple despite being able to do so.

The author’s father is on her side and is now considering taking back his financial help due to the unbelievable audacity of his son’s fiancée.