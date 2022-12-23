Man Refuses To Serve Kids Dinner Prepared By Wife After Noticing The Chicken Is Pink, Asks If It’s A Jerk Move

It’s no big secret that marriage can be pretty beneficial to one’s well-being, life satisfaction, and stress management – however, let’s face it, every partnership comes with its own set of difficulties.

Money problems, communication, household division of labor, parenting differences, different values and beliefs, lack of trust and boundaries, anger, and simple life stress – whatever it is, bickering is unavoidable.

Now, don’t get me wrong, an occasional disagreement can be a healthy thing as it helps you to relate to other people and even learn something new, but when you start to find yourself in a situation where your clash turns into a blatant fight that doesn’t even relate to the theme you’ve set in the first place – perhaps it’s time to ring the bell.

There’re a million and one explanations that could help you to get to the root of the problem, yet most of the time, the solution simply yearns for some listening.

An American writer once said: “The only way to get the best of an argument is to avoid it”

“AITA for not letting our kids eat my wife’s cooking?” – this web user took to one of Reddit’s most judgmental communities, asking its members whether he’s indeed a jerk for refusing to serve his children an undercooked chicken that his wife prepared prior for dinner. The post managed to garner over 19K upvotes as well as 5.3K comments containing some thought-provoking remarks.

Guy causes family strife by protecting the kids’ health and forbidding them from eating his wife’s undercooked dinner

The father of two began his post with a brief introduction and revealed that he works as a manager at a care home, while his wife owns a bakery with her mother. The woman cooks most of the time because she’s better at the task than the author of the post – however, he still contributes at times. It was then added that she’s also the one who usually takes care of the house, kids, and any other chores.

Recently, when the post’s creator returned home from his shift, he was glad to find that dinner was already prepared, so he plated it up and began cutting it up for his little ones. The man then noticed that the chicken looked a tad pink; he informed his wife and while she did agree that it was a tiny bit undercooked, he was told that it was all fine.

The man insisted that he wouldn’t be letting his children eat it if it was pink – however, was quickly told to stop acting like a baby. He claimed that they could get food poisoning that could lead to serious complications, which is when the wife finally gave in and told him to “cook their dinner”.

The author of the post later made a bunch of cheese and ham toasties for the whole family, yet the wife refused to eat it. She then said that she won’t be talking to him if he thinks that her cooking is horrible. He offered some extra insight and said that he didn’t think that her chef abilities are horrible, he simply didn’t want his kids to get sick.

Judging by the character of the situation, it’s safe to assume that both parties could be severely overworked and it was simply a matter of something being said at the wrong time. The safety of your offspring should be your #1 priority – however, it wouldn’t hurt to present the concern in a way that’ll keep everyone tranquil. That said, in reality, only the couple knows why this harmless issue turned into such a big stir, but what are your thoughts on this matter?

