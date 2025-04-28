Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Husband Chooses His Female Best Friend Over Birth Of His Child, Wife Finds Out Why
Couples, Relationships

Husband Chooses His Female Best Friend Over Birth Of His Child, Wife Finds Out Why

Most men typically give great importance to witnessing the birth of their first child. It’s a profoundly emotional experience in which fathers begin to form a bond with their son or daughter. 

This man, however, seemed to care more about the emotional well-being of a female friend/former romantic partner than being with his wife, who was about to give birth to their first daughter. His actions not only caused him to miss the birth but also ruined his marriage

You will find the entire story below. 

RELATED:

    A man missed the birth of his first child because he chose to be with another woman

    Image credits: KaterinaDalemans/Envato (not the actual photo)

    As his wife explained, her husband was providing emotional support for a friend and former romantic partner while she went into labor

    Image credits:  Prostock-studio/Envato (not the actual photo)

    The woman eventually allowed her husband to see their child after initially refusing to do so

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle/Envato (not the actual photo)

    However, she says she is likely filing for divorce

    Image credits: anonymous

    Marriages tend to be rocky during pregnancy

    Image credits: Ömürden Cengiz/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    It isn’t uncommon for couples to experience a rollercoaster of a relationship during the woman’s pregnancy. According to Cathy O’Neil, co-author of the book Babyproofing Your Marriage, expectant parents may either feel distant or close to each other.

    “At times you’ll feel inexplicably close, while other moments you could feel as though your partner is living on another planet,” O’Neil told Parents.com. 

    In the story’s case, the couple seemed to have drifted apart, with the man choosing to be with another woman instead of his wife. It made the woman feel particularly vulnerable, which, according to O’Neil, is a common experience.

    As she explained, women tend to feel “an overwhelming fear of abandonment” during these times. The woman admitted to feeling the palpable fear of going through the process alone, which prompted her to turn to her father after being unable to contact her husband. 

    The author also mentioned having experienced three miscarriages and a stillborn. According to a study reported on Reuters, couples see their relationships crumble and even break up after going through such traumatic losses. 

    Married couples failing to act as a unit is a sign of a looming divorce

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Married couples need a good amount of space and independence for their relationship to thrive. However, the moment they fail to operate as a unit could mean that their marriage is on the verge of ending. 

    As marriage and family therapist Virginia Williamson tells Brides, they may be in the process of “readying for the end,” wherein building a shared future isn’t a top priority.

    Williamson adds that a lack of trust is also a good reason to file for divorce, especially if it involves unmet needs. However, she mentioned a caveat: the partner must be willing to work on rebuilding trust. 

    In the story’s case, the woman already suspects the relationship between her husband and Anna. To add insult to injury, he chose to be with another woman instead of supporting his wife through labor and being with his firstborn daughter. 

    While the couple may still mend their relationship, the woman’s desire to file for divorce is also within reason. 

    Most commenters sided with the woman

    YTA

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    royalstray avatar
    Royal Stray
    Royal Stray
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So husband was off with his affair partner and not answering his phone while his child was being born. Yeah OP has every right to tell him where to shove it

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    alexia_1 avatar
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ooooh, the "YTA" commenters. Did the OP push some triggers on you? The father didn't give a f**k whether his child might be stillborn or not, as his mistress was his top priority. But how did the mother dare to call him out?? How did she dare not to bow - even if for a very short while - to his demands?

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every single YTA acts like owning a d**k is a golden ticket, and no child should ever be deprived of knowing ~Dad~. NOPE - Some s***m donors are too toxic to be allowed to screw up a kid. And there are definitely women who fall under the same category as well.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
