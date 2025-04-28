Husband Chooses His Female Best Friend Over Birth Of His Child, Wife Finds Out Why

ADVERTISEMENT

Most men typically give great importance to witnessing the birth of their first child. It’s a profoundly emotional experience in which fathers begin to form a bond with their son or daughter.

This man, however, seemed to care more about the emotional well-being of a female friend/former romantic partner than being with his wife, who was about to give birth to their first daughter. His actions not only caused him to miss the birth but also ruined his marriage.

You will find the entire story below.

A man missed the birth of his first child because he chose to be with another woman

Image credits: KaterinaDalemans/Envato (not the actual photo)

As his wife explained, her husband was providing emotional support for a friend and former romantic partner while she went into labor

Image credits: Prostock-studio/Envato (not the actual photo)

The woman eventually allowed her husband to see their child after initially refusing to do so

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle/Envato (not the actual photo)

However, she says she is likely filing for divorce

Image credits: anonymous

Marriages tend to be rocky during pregnancy

Image credits: Ömürden Cengiz/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

It isn’t uncommon for couples to experience a rollercoaster of a relationship during the woman’s pregnancy. According to Cathy O’Neil, co-author of the book Babyproofing Your Marriage, expectant parents may either feel distant or close to each other.

“At times you’ll feel inexplicably close, while other moments you could feel as though your partner is living on another planet,” O’Neil told Parents.com.

In the story’s case, the couple seemed to have drifted apart, with the man choosing to be with another woman instead of his wife. It made the woman feel particularly vulnerable, which, according to O’Neil, is a common experience.

As she explained, women tend to feel “an overwhelming fear of abandonment” during these times. The woman admitted to feeling the palpable fear of going through the process alone, which prompted her to turn to her father after being unable to contact her husband.

The author also mentioned having experienced three miscarriages and a stillborn. According to a study reported on Reuters, couples see their relationships crumble and even break up after going through such traumatic losses.

Married couples failing to act as a unit is a sign of a looming divorce

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Married couples need a good amount of space and independence for their relationship to thrive. However, the moment they fail to operate as a unit could mean that their marriage is on the verge of ending.

As marriage and family therapist Virginia Williamson tells Brides, they may be in the process of “readying for the end,” wherein building a shared future isn’t a top priority.

Williamson adds that a lack of trust is also a good reason to file for divorce, especially if it involves unmet needs. However, she mentioned a caveat: the partner must be willing to work on rebuilding trust.

In the story’s case, the woman already suspects the relationship between her husband and Anna. To add insult to injury, he chose to be with another woman instead of supporting his wife through labor and being with his firstborn daughter.

While the couple may still mend their relationship, the woman’s desire to file for divorce is also within reason.

Most commenters sided with the woman

YTA

