Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Refuses To Teach A New Employee, It Costs Her A Sale Years Later At A New Workplace
Two coworkers smiling and chatting inside office near window with plants, illustrating not in job description petty revenge concept.
Economy & Labor, Society

Woman Refuses To Teach A New Employee, It Costs Her A Sale Years Later At A New Workplace

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting a new job is stressful for a lot of reasons, including the fact that you’re often expected to hit the ground running. Normally, there is some time devoted to teaching a job, but realistically, you sort of have to rely on coworkers to help out. Of course, this immediately falls apart if your coworkers have zero interest in lifting a single finger.

A man shared his bit of petty revenge on a coworker who refused to help him years ago as it was “not in her job description.” We reached out to the person who made the post via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

RELATED:

    Having a more experienced person teach you is a great way to learn a new job

    Image credits: Dmitrii Shirnin / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But one man ended up getting a cold shoulder from his coworker

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Sable Flow / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Vasilis Caravitis / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Mean-Repair6017

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A few people wanted more details

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many readers thought it was the perfect response

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some shared similar stories

    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    5

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dc1 avatar
    DC
    DC
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NEVER use experience and being-used-to as a means to get atop. Because, that stuff wears on by itself, your (only situational anyway) headstart won't last, but your hostility will be remembered. Likely, people who use that sort of advantage over a newbie don't have much to them anyway, otherwise, why would they even do so in the first place?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    eppetot avatar
    Eppe
    Eppe
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Got sucked into rage bait again... Will try to do better tomorrow.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    dc1 avatar
    DC
    DC
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NEVER use experience and being-used-to as a means to get atop. Because, that stuff wears on by itself, your (only situational anyway) headstart won't last, but your hostility will be remembered. Likely, people who use that sort of advantage over a newbie don't have much to them anyway, otherwise, why would they even do so in the first place?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    eppetot avatar
    Eppe
    Eppe
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Got sucked into rage bait again... Will try to do better tomorrow.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Economy & Labor
    Homepage
    Trending
    Economy & Labor
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Economy & Labor Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT