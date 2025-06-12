Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“No Ifs Or Buts”: Employee Complies With Company Rules, Boss Pays The Price
Hand holding white smartphone with red power symbol on screen, illustrating employee complies with company rules concept.
Work & Money

“No Ifs Or Buts”: Employee Complies With Company Rules, Boss Pays The Price

Would you break a rule if you knew doing so would help solve a problem for your boss? One guy might have… had his boss chosen to be a bit kinder to him and his colleagues. The employee has told how they always had to adhere to a strict “no mobile phones at work” policy. No ifs or buts. And how that very policy came back to bite the bosses on one of the busiest work days of the year.

The employee says the landlines went down on that day, and he was left with no choice but to wait it out. He wasn’t allowed to use his personal phone so he couldn’t alert management to the hours-long crisis. His act of malicious compliance didn’t stop there, though. And the guy’s story has many netizens giving a slow clap.

    Not all company policies make sense, some are just plain stupid

    Image credits: dmytro_sidelnikov / freepik (not the actual photo)

    One boss learned the hard way when he paid a hefty price for a strict no-phones policy

    Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Super-Monkfish

    The guy clarified some issues in the comments section

    “Well played”: netizens praised the employee for the way he handled the situation

    People shared their own similar stories

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
