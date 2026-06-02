“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men
By now, you may have already heard about ‘Not How Girls Work’ — the online group that collects the most ridiculous and infuriating takes about women you can find on the internet.
But men aren’t immune to stereotypes either. Whether it’s thinking only about sex or not being able to express emotions, society has come up with plenty of strange ideas about how they are supposedly programmed to think and act.
And there’s a community dedicated to calling those out, too. The subreddit ‘Not How Guys Work’ isn’t an opposition to ‘Not How Girls Work’—it simply recognizes that people sometimes get men wrong as well.
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Crying At Your Wedding Is Gay Now, Fellas
Seriously, Isabella?
Found This Gem
I Was Not Born With An Egg Meter, Personally. Should I Be Worried?
...and women can tell if a man is out of sp.erm... and he got none left
That's Not How Our "Masculinity" Works But Okay
I know that you can train things like grip strength, but that won't exactly grow your hands. I'd like to tell OP to grow bigger títs and see how that works out, but growing a brain would be far more beneficial.
The Call Is Coming From Inside The Prison Cell
If You Find Yourself A Wife You’ll Turn Into A Woman
Thats a very convoluted way of saying you are attracted to men
Just Biology Fellas
Wow, Just Wow
tell that to a man in a car when he thinks, that someone took advantage of him...
What
Ok, I don't think I am going to continue. This was top 8 and I assume my limit
Til Eating Sushi Is A Feminine Trait
Feminine Act?
If U Act Like A Dad She Failed As Wife
Is This A Thing?
Yes, he is absurd. This whole thread is so absurd. It's sad to think that people are really believing in this toxic shite and educating their children accordingly.
Hey Guys Is It Gay To Have Eyelashes
he should propably do something about his lint beard instead
Can Confirm I Am Always Preoccupied With Empire (Rise Of Kingdoms)
This Is Straight Up Homophobic And Not Funny Even If Satire
Lighthearted Post To Make Fun Of
Is It Gay To Love Your Female Wife?
He just really hates that despite all his posturing, and working out, and "looksmaxxing" and all the effort he has put into making his entire life about women (while pretending he isn't completely ruled by his little cocktail sausage), despite all that... Women still don't want anything to do with him.
Masculine Peak
Don't be fooled. If someone talks like this to you, they are toxic and don't want your best. Everyone deserves happiness and at some point we'll all have to endure some suffering.
R/Feminism Is Something Else
Wow, Just Wow
This Will Always Be A Classic One
If only! Love me a bi guy, but they're hard to find.
That's Not How DNA Or Anything Works
do you also think you get wings when you accidentially swallow a fly?
Because All Guys Are Insecure?
Maybe the light in their eyes disappear when they notice what she thinks is funny
Boys Don’t Cry
Nope I’m Leaving Bye
Men
Simple Creatures, Can't Read And Process More Than One Thing At A Time
Saw On R/Starterspack Thought It Belonged Here As Well
Pretty Sure That's Just Genetics
Guys Who Don't Want To Date Single Mothers Are Secretly Gay?
Husband Fixed
Fellas, Is It Gay To Sleep With Your Wife?
I've Heard Both
Guys, Is It Gay To Care About Your Appearance?
The Classic "Men Can't Be Friends With Women"
We’re More Than Overgrown Children
That’s… Not How Basic Biology Works
Boys, Is It Wrong To Find Women Attractive And Start A Family When They’re 30?
Fellas, Is It Gay To Be Creative?
Who the hell ever came up with the notion that men are "non-emotional"???
Weird Guy Claims He Can Consciously Smell When A Woman Is Ovulating. Not How Girls Work Poaches The Post
Ranking System
Her Mind vs. His (Apparently)
Yeahhh…. That’s Not Really How That Works
“The System Is Literally Created To Make Everyman Rich!”
Another Person Expecting Guys To Always Be Unfaithful
Guys Are Gonna Cheat, Yeh? Sure
If You Love Someone Then You’re Weaaakk
Bro
Lady, I Just Want To Play My Video Game
Apparently, A Husband Cannot Be Handsome And Smart. That'd Be Just Too Much
Not How Guys Or Girls Work???
Like This Ain’t Cool Yo. Clearly Some Problems About Gender We Have To Work Out. Short Men Are Born Short. It’s Genetic. It’s Ok. Relax
"Why Does Nobody Take The Sexualization Of Men Seriously :((("
Does This Belong Here? I Really Don't Know Anymore
I Guess All Women Have 2+ Hours To Get Ready For Work
The Boys Do Not Know
We're Made To Protect There To Birth And Nuture
Cause You Know What All Men Find Attractive
Uhh... No? Because I Genuinely Don't Listen To Taylor Swift
Woman Thinks Some Pretty Colours Will Ruin A Man
As Long As There’s No Stds, It Really Doesn’t Matter
Is This Accurate?
Men Don’t Have Hips, Apparently…
Yoo Being Gay Is Misogynistic Now
I Don't Even Know What To Say About This. Incredible
Single Men Can’t Even Have Dogs Now
I Guess Men Are Supposed To Watch Horror Movies With Their Faces Like Squidward’s House
What Are Your Thoughts On This?
Guys Are Responsible For How Women Present Themselves
Found This Interesting Claim. Might Also Be Ableist As Well
Men Can You Control Your Lust Long Enough To Not Talk To Women
Men Are Only Masculine When They're Dehydrated
I Honestly Worry For People Who Say Stuff Like This
Shout Out To All The People Who Aren't Allowed To Have Phones On Them
Definitely Not How Guys Work
Since When Does Anyone Put Emojis In Folder Names?
Guys Are Never Single
Tell Me You Don't Understand Men Without Saying It Directly
These posts aren't made by grown men, but overgrown toddlers
These posts aren't made by grown men, but overgrown toddlers