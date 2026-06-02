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By now, you may have already heard about ‘Not How Girls Work’ — the online group that collects the most ridiculous and infuriating takes about women you can find on the internet.

But men aren’t immune to stereotypes either. Whether it’s thinking only about sex or not being able to express emotions, society has come up with plenty of strange ideas about how they are supposedly programmed to think and act.

And there’s a community dedicated to calling those out, too. The subreddit ‘Not How Guys Work’ isn’t an opposition to ‘Not How Girls Work’—it simply recognizes that people sometimes get men wrong as well.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Crying At Your Wedding Is Gay Now, Fellas

Tweet about grown men crying at weddings seen as extremely gay

Tobias-Tawanda Report

8points
POST
mindykany avatar
Min (she/her)
Min (she/her)
Community Member
Premium 42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, a man loving a woman that much is very gay. 🙄

7
7points
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    #2

    Seriously, Isabella?

    Tweet about men and dishwashing highlighting a controversial take on male behavior

    IsabellaIsMoody Report

    8points
    POST
    gaerwing avatar
    Gaerwing
    Gaerwing
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mine also cooks and cleans, should I get the divorce papers ready? These women. They live unequal, sad little lives and have to make themselves feel better by trying to dunk on the women who are in happy relationships with an equal partner 🤷‍♀️

    3
    3points
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    #3

    Found This Gem

    Tweet on men preferring shy feminine women over arrogant career women for masculinity take

    FMLitsAJ Report

    8points
    POST
    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I can't take someone talking back at me..."

    1
    1point
    reply
    #4

    I Was Not Born With An Egg Meter, Personally. Should I Be Worried?

    Tweet about men judging women's fertility with keyword attraction to minors

    yourmomophobe Report

    8points
    POST
    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...and women can tell if a man is out of sp.erm... and he got none left

    3
    3points
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    #5

    That's Not How Our "Masculinity" Works But Okay

    Tweet about men and baby hands including keyword attraction to minors

    ASIK-1952 Report

    7points
    POST
    kathrinpukowsky avatar
    Kathrin Pukowsky
    Kathrin Pukowsky
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know that you can train things like grip strength, but that won't exactly grow your hands. I'd like to tell OP to grow bigger títs and see how that works out, but growing a brain would be far more beneficial.

    1
    1point
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    #6

    The Call Is Coming From Inside The Prison Cell

    Tweet by Andrew Tate about straight men and girlfriends with keyword attraction to minors

    Sliver-Knight9219 Report

    7points
    POST
    nikodongray avatar
    Nik Odongray
    Nik Odongray
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn’t that the literal definition of straight??

    6
    6points
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    #7

    If You Find Yourself A Wife You’ll Turn Into A Woman

    Tweet on men needing male friends to avoid estrogenic effects in relationships

    psipolnista Report

    6points
    POST
    jorgegonzalez avatar
    Jorge Gonzalez
    Jorge Gonzalez
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thats a very convoluted way of saying you are attracted to men

    4
    4points
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    #8

    Just Biology Fellas

    Reddit comments on age of consent and attraction to minors from a biology perspective

    Goofcheese0623 Report

    6points
    POST
    gaerwing avatar
    Gaerwing
    Gaerwing
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So what he's basically saying is, men have failed to evolve beyond their base instincts as primates? Men are, in essence, no better than chimps? I mean... If the boot fits.

    6
    6points
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    #9

    Wow, Just Wow

    Comparison image of a man's day and a woman's day with emojis

    Increment_Enjoyer Report

    6points
    POST
    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    tell that to a man in a car when he thinks, that someone took advantage of him...

    2
    2points
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    #10

    What

    Tweet with image of ape and woman discussing cheating and loving another woman

    Disco5trangler Report

    5points
    POST
    soniborah avatar
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok, I don't think I am going to continue. This was top 8 and I assume my limit

    3
    3points
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    #11

    Til Eating Sushi Is A Feminine Trait

    Comment about grown men ordering sushi linked to masculinity debate

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    ggstrolia avatar
    Grace Sssssss
    Grace Sssssss
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eating a fish raw isn't manly?

    3
    3points
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    #12

    Feminine Act?

    Tweet expressing dislike of men carrying water bottles in public

    anon Report

    5points
    POST
    killerkittens avatar
    Amy S
    Amy S
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A pocket knife, at the airport? Not sure that one is going to work out well.

    9
    9points
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    #13

    If U Act Like A Dad She Failed As Wife

    If your man touches these chores you have failed as a wife meme about men

    EfficientChoice4415 Report

    5points
    POST
    gaerwing avatar
    Gaerwing
    Gaerwing
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you unironically post memes like this, you've failed as a human being

    9
    9points
    reply
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    #14

    Is This A Thing?

    Reddit discussion on whether men saying good morning to other men is considered gay

    TurnItOffAndBackOnXD Report

    5points
    POST
    avgeyr_1 avatar
    Yayheterogeneity
    Yayheterogeneity
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, he is absurd. This whole thread is so absurd. It's sad to think that people are really believing in this toxic shite and educating their children accordingly.

    0
    0points
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    #15

    Hey Guys Is It Gay To Have Eyelashes

    Images showing men trimming eyelashes to look less feminine

    Sliver-Knight9219 Report

    5points
    POST
    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    he should propably do something about his lint beard instead

    0
    0points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Can Confirm I Am Always Preoccupied With Empire (Rise Of Kingdoms)

    Tweet about powerful men bringing money and women bringing vibe

    ASIK-1952 Report

    5points
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    #17

    This Is Straight Up Homophobic And Not Funny Even If Satire

    Post expressing confusion about why some men are gay

    Emperor_Kuru Report

    5points
    POST
    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because a lot of men are beautiful too!!

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #18

    Lighthearted Post To Make Fun Of

    Tweet about men, cats, dogs, and relationship bonding

    Fallen-Shadow-1214 Report

    5points
    POST
    gaerwing avatar
    Gaerwing
    Gaerwing
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Man this person has never met an orange cat, my orange moron would go home with the first person who offered him a bit of cheese, no seduction needed.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #19

    Is It Gay To Love Your Female Wife?

    Screenshot of tweets discussing men's experience with women and masculinity

    Agreeable-Bid-9120 Report

    5points
    POST
    gaerwing avatar
    Gaerwing
    Gaerwing
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He just really hates that despite all his posturing, and working out, and "looksmaxxing" and all the effort he has put into making his entire life about women (while pretending he isn't completely ruled by his little cocktail sausage), despite all that... Women still don't want anything to do with him.

    4
    4points
    reply
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    #20

    Masculine Peak

    Tweet about masculinity saying men must suffer to be happy

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    avgeyr_1 avatar
    Yayheterogeneity
    Yayheterogeneity
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't be fooled. If someone talks like this to you, they are toxic and don't want your best. Everyone deserves happiness and at some point we'll all have to endure some suffering.

    0
    0points
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    #21

    R/Feminism Is Something Else

    Reddit post from feminism subreddit about men's preference for tiny women due to domination

    Ehrenlauch3000 Report

    5points
    POST
    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...can't we just get along for once?

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #22

    Wow, Just Wow

    Comment about men's collective dislike of women and gender roles explained

    bhisma-pitamah Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    This Will Always Be A Classic One

    Misconception that wanting a strong woman is a sign of homosexuality about men

    AWWARZKK Report

    5points
    POST
    dork2 avatar
    Bartlet for world domination
    Bartlet for world domination
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If only! Love me a bi guy, but they're hard to find.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #24

    That's Not How DNA Or Anything Works

    Woman stands by staircase with text about man's DNA staying in body 30 years

    Cennixxx Report

    4points
    POST
    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    do you also think you get wings when you accidentially swallow a fly?

    0
    0points
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    #25

    Because All Guys Are Insecure?

    Reddit post about dating and men losing confidence when women are funnier

    unknown Report

    4points
    POST
    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe the light in their eyes disappear when they notice what she thinks is funny

    0
    0points
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    #26

    Boys Don’t Cry

    Reddit post about distancing from boyfriend after he cried

    unknown Report

    4points
    POST
    htjevanderploug avatar
    Ejteh
    Ejteh
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no! My boyfriend has perfectly normal feelings!

    0
    0points
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    #27

    Nope I’m Leaving Bye

    Tweet about men's responsibility and women in marriages

    Piccolo-Sufficient Report

    4points
    POST
    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah fück that princess. You rode the D so now pay for the C...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #28

    Men

    Text showing words with embedded 'he' or 'men' highlighting men's problems

    AWelshEngine Report

    4points
    POST
    ziza avatar
    Ziza
    Ziza
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ....such a way to read this.

    0
    0points
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    #29

    Simple Creatures, Can't Read And Process More Than One Thing At A Time

    Text discussing men's limited response to multiple questions in messages

    TheD888 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #30

    Saw On R/Starterspack Thought It Belonged Here As Well

    Dad made dinner starter pack with hot dogs, canned goods, mac and cheese, microwavable meals, pizza, fast food, and cereal

    unknown Report

    4points
    POST
    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dad sounds cool as hell...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #31

    Pretty Sure That's Just Genetics

    Photo of patchy facial hair with caption about beards and online behavior

    cythists Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Guys Who Don't Want To Date Single Mothers Are Secretly Gay?

    Comment about dating single mothers vs women without kids

    I_Make_Mods_Cry Report

    4points
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    #33

    Husband Fixed

    Appliance repair van advertises fixing what husband attempted to fix

    Lmanwell23 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #34

    Fellas, Is It Gay To Sleep With Your Wife?

    Tweet claiming sleeping with a woman is effeminate and homosexual, advocating separate beds

    strvb3rry Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    FBI Open Up

    Social media post explaining a woman looks for a father figure in a man in masculinity talk

    TurnItOffAndBackOnXD Report

    3points
    POST
    htjevanderploug avatar
    Ejteh
    Ejteh
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I want eyebleach now

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    I've Heard Both

    Man sweating deciding between two buttons about men and women stereotypes

    AgeOfReasonEnds31120 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #37

    Guys, Is It Gay To Care About Your Appearance?

    Text about questioning a best man's sexuality at wedding reception

    anonymous Report

    3points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Definitely TA and a total idiot to boot.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #38

    The Classic "Men Can't Be Friends With Women"

    Text comment about guys only being friends with girls they find attractive

    IAmWaaa Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    We’re More Than Overgrown Children

    Cartoon of Fred and Wilma Flintstone with text about husbands needing adult supervision

    unknown Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    That’s… Not How Basic Biology Works

    Social media post on masculinity comparing men and women about childbearing

    TurnItOffAndBackOnXD Report

    3points
    POST
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    #41

    Boys, Is It Wrong To Find Women Attractive And Start A Family When They’re 30?

    Twitter conversation about men's desire for family and women's career choices

    Successful-Item-1844 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #42

    Fellas, Is It Gay To Be Creative?

    List of feminine and masculine traits comparing characteristics of men and women

    AgeOfReasonEnds31120 Report

    3points
    POST
    ggstrolia avatar
    Grace Sssssss
    Grace Sssssss
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who the hell ever came up with the notion that men are "non-emotional"???

    0
    0points
    reply
    #43

    Weird Guy Claims He Can Consciously Smell When A Woman Is Ovulating. Not How Girls Work Poaches The Post

    Reddit conversation debating if women have a distinct smell related to ovulation and hormones

    Boatwhistle Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Ranking System

    Chart showing men's guide to height preferences and stereotypes

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
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    #45

    Her Mind vs. His (Apparently)

    Silhouettes filled with emojis illustrating different male and female traits

    unknown Report

    3points
    POST
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    #46

    Yeahhh…. That’s Not Really How That Works

    Quote stating men don't cheat if cared for by a woman

    TurnItOffAndBackOnXD Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    “The System Is Literally Created To Make Everyman Rich!”

    Tweet stating broke men shouldn't exist in a system built for them

    HornyyGarfield Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Another Person Expecting Guys To Always Be Unfaithful

    Post claiming men cheat despite wearing rings, doubting loyalty

    TheD888 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #49

    Guys Are Gonna Cheat, Yeh? Sure

    Controversial post about men and nannies attracting mistakes in homes with children

    Justthisdudeyaknow Report

    3points
    POST
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    #50

    If You Love Someone Then You’re Weaaakk

    Masculine man focus on purpose and growth, not chasing women mindset

    Progress-Competitive Report

    3points
    POST
    leahchapman avatar
    Bella
    Bella
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    oh my, tell me you havent read the Bible without telling me you havent read the Bible lol

    0
    0points
    reply
    #51

    Bro

    List of 10 rules guys wish girls would learn about relationships

    yesyouarerightlol Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Lady, I Just Want To Play My Video Game

    Tweet discussing cis straight men not engaging with video game stories

    Visqo Report

    2points
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    #53

    Apparently, A Husband Cannot Be Handsome And Smart. That'd Be Just Too Much

    Text image listing reasons why finding a husband is hard

    elyisnotinteresting Report

    2points
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    #54

    Not How Guys Or Girls Work???

    Blackpill advice post about brother and manlets in men's discussions

    Arrow_F_Doxon Report

    2points
    POST
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    #55

    Like This Ain’t Cool Yo. Clearly Some Problems About Gender We Have To Work Out. Short Men Are Born Short. It’s Genetic. It’s Ok. Relax

    TikTok videos discussing short men and dating apps

    anonymous Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    "Why Does Nobody Take The Sexualization Of Men Seriously :((("

    Comment on losing 50 lbs to be more attractive and feeling objectified

    AceOfSexuals Report

    2points
    POST
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    #57

    Does This Belong Here? I Really Don't Know Anymore

    Text post discussing X and Y chromosomes with keyword attraction to minors

    Temporary-Alarm-744 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #58

    I Guess All Women Have 2+ Hours To Get Ready For Work

    Cartoon comparing men and women morning routines with keyword attraction to minors

    deraser Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    The Boys Do Not Know

    Comments on social media discussing school time freeze and getting pregnant

    SpaceshipCaptain001 Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    We're Made To Protect There To Birth And Nuture

    Image emphasizing gender norms with vintage man hunting and woman nurturing a baby

    EfficientChoice4415 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #61

    Cause You Know What All Men Find Attractive

    Close up of woman with nose piercings and text rejecting a certain behavior as gross by men

    _isaidiwasawizard_ Report

    2points
    POST
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    #62

    Uhh... No? Because I Genuinely Don't Listen To Taylor Swift

    Text about a man's toxic masculinity and reaction to Taylor Swift's album

    JasonF**kedUpLife Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    Woman Thinks Some Pretty Colours Will Ruin A Man

    Instagram post about raising a sensitive boy in a girly house with related comments

    Aesthetictoblerone Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    As Long As There’s No Stds, It Really Doesn’t Matter

    Meme about men caring about women's body count contrasted with modern women

    submiss1vefemb0y Report

    2points
    POST
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    #65

    Is This Accurate?

    Post about men hating women wearing jeans to skirt them easily

    youngbutnotstupid Report

    2points
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    #66

    Men Don’t Have Hips, Apparently…

    Tweet falsely stating men do not have pelvises with reader-added correction citing Wikipedia

    TurnItOffAndBackOnXD Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    Yoo Being Gay Is Misogynistic Now

    Woman claiming being gay is sexist against women in a controversial social media post about men

    Luxnoctiss Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    I Don't Even Know What To Say About This. Incredible

    Tweet discussing paternal instincts in men versus maternal instincts in women

    lukub5 Report

    2points
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    #69

    Single Men Can’t Even Have Dogs Now

    Tweet about single men having dogs and needing female partners

    kiopecra Report

    2points
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    #70

    I Guess Men Are Supposed To Watch Horror Movies With Their Faces Like Squidward’s House

    Screenshot of controversial comment about men and soft behavior

    CrimsonKnight_004 Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    What Are Your Thoughts On This?

    Text about men's issues linked to patriarchy caused by men

    Puzzleheaded-Lab2447 Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    Guys Are Responsible For How Women Present Themselves

    Text discussing men's social media behavior reflecting attraction and desires of modern men

    reddit.com Report

    2points
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    #73

    Found This Interesting Claim. Might Also Be Ableist As Well

    Comment claiming all male doctors are autistic or narcissists

    Kalliope_Edelkind Report

    2points
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    #74

    Men Can You Control Your Lust Long Enough To Not Talk To Women

    Man's selfie with quote on lust and boring women from wild takes about men

    Sliver-Knight9219 Report

    2points
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    #75

    Men Are Only Masculine When They're Dehydrated

    List of factors contributing to the feminization of men and estrogen sources

    Takomi-Goose Report

    2points
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    #76

    I Honestly Worry For People Who Say Stuff Like This

    Comment about men only loving each other from wild takes about men

    Impossible_Serve7405 Report

    2points
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    #77

    Shout Out To All The People Who Aren't Allowed To Have Phones On Them

    Tweet about a husband making time with calls during long work shifts

    UsedJuggernaut Report

    1point
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    #78

    Definitely Not How Guys Work

    Tweet about men being either misogynistic or probably gay

    unknown Report

    1point
    POST
    #79

    Since When Does Anyone Put Emojis In Folder Names?

    Cartoon comparing how girls and boys name computer folders differently

    reddit.com Report

    1point
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    #80

    Guys Are Never Single

    Quote about men quickly entering new relationships after breakups

    TheD888 Report

    1point
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    #81

    Tell Me You Don't Understand Men Without Saying It Directly

    Tweet about buying food, sleeping with him and sending him home in Uber

    Paul_-Muaddib Report

    1point
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