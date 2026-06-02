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By now, you may have already heard about ‘Not How Girls Work’ — the online group that collects the most ridiculous and infuriating takes about women you can find on the internet.

But men aren’t immune to stereotypes either. Whether it’s thinking only about sex or not being able to express emotions, society has come up with plenty of strange ideas about how they are supposedly programmed to think and act.

And there’s a community dedicated to calling those out, too. The subreddit ‘Not How Guys Work’ isn’t an opposition to ‘Not How Girls Work’—it simply recognizes that people sometimes get men wrong as well.