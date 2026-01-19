SAHM Feels She’s Not Doing Enough, Breaks Down After Husband Agrees: “I Am Always Stressed”

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a stay-at-home parent is no walk in the park because of all the household and childcare responsibilities that come with it. Although some people might be able to manage all the duties that it requires, not everyone can take to it that well.

This is what one woman faced a year into looking after her daughter, while also managing the home, as she couldn’t handle things well enough to meet her husband’s expectations. Eventually, the couple got into a conflict over the situation, and the woman felt like a failure.

Stay-at-home moms who struggle to manage it all by themselves should check in with their partners to find a solution

Stressed stay-at-home mom wearing rubber gloves sitting on floor near washer, feeling overwhelmed with chores.

The poster explained that while she and her husband studied part-time, they decided that he would work full-time, and she would be a stay-at-home mom

Text post about a stay at home mom discussing challenges and feelings of not doing enough as a SAHM.

Text excerpt describing feelings of never doing enough as a stay-at-home mom in a constant day-to-day emotional loop.

Text excerpt expressing feelings of not doing enough as a stay-at-home mom after an argument with husband.

A stressed man and a concerned woman having a serious conversation on a couch about not doing enough SAHM challenges.

The woman realized that because of her ADHD, she couldn’t muster up the motivation to clean while also looking after the baby, which left her husband frustrated

Text expressing stress and mental struggle related to not doing enough as a stay-at-home mom (SAHM).

Text excerpt discussing challenges faced by a stay-at-home mom managing cleaning and toddler care with ADD struggles.

Handwritten note reflecting feelings of not doing enough as a stay-at-home mom, focusing on tidying the house.

Stay-at-home mom vacuuming the living room floor while partner works on laptop on the couch nearby.

The couple kept getting into arguments because the man kept coming back from work to a messy house, and no home-cooked meal on the table

Alt text: Excerpt describing challenges of not doing enough as a stay-at-home mom on difficult toddler days.

Text about a stay-at-home mom feeling pressure and burnout over not doing enough as a SAHM for her husband.

The woman constantly felt like a failure because she wasn’t able to manage her household duties like her partner wanted her to, so she asked people for advice

Right from the start, the couple had decided to split their work and household chores so that they could manage everything smoothly. Even though they were both studying part-time, the man managed to handle his 40+ hour workweek, and the poster took care of the household and their one-year-old child.

According to family therapists, this kind of arrangement can work if both partners are clear about all of their roles and responsibilities. They need to have a direct and honest discussion about all the things they can manage and keep checking in with each other about what works and doesn’t work for them.

In this case, it seemed like the man was able to manage his responsibilities, but what he didn’t seem to realize was how much the OP’s roles were taking a toll on her. Even though she was trying her best to keep the home clean while also looking after the toddler, she couldn’t possibly do it all perfectly.

Although some clutter in the house might not seem like a big deal, studies have found that it can actually contribute to stress. The messier a home is, the more chaotic a person might feel mentally, which is what seemed to be happening to the woman, leading her to feel worried and exhausted.

Tired man wearing glasses working on a laptop, feeling overwhelmed and stressed, illustrating not doing enough SAHM struggles.

When the husband finally couldn’t take it anymore, he revealed that he thought the poster was just sitting at home reading books and scrolling on her phone. That’s when she realized that she was probably not doing enough, and that the messiness of their home was making him feel frustrated.

The OP realized that because of her Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), she struggled to find the motivation to clean and do chores. That’s why most of her focus went toward looking after their child, instead of keeping things spick and span.

People with ADHD are often labeled as “lazy” due to this exact reason, but the actual reason behind their struggles with chores is that they might lose focus while in the middle of something. They might also be drawn toward more interesting activities, which might mean that their household tasks get pushed aside for a while.

Despite the challenges that the poster faced, she tried her best to keep certain areas of the house tidy for her husband. Obviously, this wasn’t enough for him, because he sometimes came home and started passive-aggressively cleaning up the rooms.

Clearly, the couple has a few issues to work through and a lot to discuss about their division of labor, but what advice would you give to them to sort things out? Do share your thoughts down below.

Folks were divided on the issue, with some thinking the husband was in the wrong, and others feeling that the poster had to make more of an effort

Screenshot of an online discussion about the challenges and misconceptions of being a not doing enough SAHM.

Comment discussing the challenges and responsibilities of being a stay-at-home parent not doing enough sahm.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing not doing enough as a stay-at-home mom (SAHM) related to work and cleaning responsibilities.

Commenter discussing challenges and expectations related to not doing enough as a stay-at-home mom (SAHM).

Text post about not doing enough as a SAHM, discussing schedules, chores, and managing ADD with smartphones.

Reddit user explaining frustrations of not doing enough as a stay-at-home mom using a retaining wall analogy.

Comment about not doing enough as a stay at home mom, discussing communication and respect in relationships.

Comment discussing the challenges of establishing routines and skills for stay-at-home moms not-doing-enough-sahm.

Commenter discussing managing time, expectations, and strategies for not doing enough as a stay-at-home mom (SAHM).

