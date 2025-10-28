Nosy Mother Terrorizes Family With Ancestry Tests, Crosses A Line

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
There’s nothing wrong with wanting to know where you or your family members come from. Today, that’s very easy with at-home testing kits like AncestryDNA. Over 18 million people have used the platform to find their roots. But what about the times when someone submits a child’s DNA without the parent’s consent?
That’s exactly what happened to this mom whose mother took her grandchild to take an ancestry test but wanted it to be a secret. The mom, of course, found out and was so livid that she started considering reporting her own mother. But first, she asked the Internet to weigh in: should she go scorched earth on her mother or just let it go?
A woman took her grandchild to take an ancestry DNA test without the mother’s consent
Elderly woman in kitchen wearing apron, holding tea and phone, representing nosy mother with ancestry tests theme.
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
