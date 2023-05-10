Nostalgia, as we all know very well, is a powerful and bittersweet emotion. It's like a time-machine that brings us back to simpler times. And so, perhaps no group is as vocal about their sentiments towards nostalgia as those who grew up in the '80s, '90s, and early noughties.

From memories of the iconic Walkman CD players that didn't fit into any pocket to the legendary Tamagotchis that we lovingly cared for (but occasionally forgot to feed), many of these relics are hard to come by today. If you listen carefully, you can still hear the 1991 Sonic "Segaaa" soundbite in your head. It's a good thing then, that online communities such as 'The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s', step in with nostalgia-fueled memes as a way of keeping these memories alive. So scroll down and see which retro-nostalgic memes we handpicked for your journey down memory lane today.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#2

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

18points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't it funny how they developed every logo and yet the saving icon is still a diskette

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#3

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

17points
POST
Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really wish these posts would stop trying to make me feel so old. All of those movies only came out a few years ago, dammit!

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#4

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#5

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

15points
POST
minnieslave0
minnieslave0
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the Mother (who has been up since 4am cooking all that) never goes berserk and makes them sit down and eat.I woul give an Oscar to any film Mum whose response is "get the f**k back here and eat this NOW!!!"

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

Snoop Dogg & His Wife Shante Broadus

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

14points
POST
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm freaking out that his wife was born in 1971 and was 26 in that 1st photo, she looks 15 at the most.

1
1point
reply
#7

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#8

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

14points
POST
#9

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

14points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

13points
POST
#11

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

13points
POST
The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay where do I find the nearest one?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#12

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

12points
POST
imontape
imontape
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And once in a blue moon you hear someone who has a Nokia ringtone

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#13

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

11points
POST
The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I refuse to acknowledge there is any other scooby Doo. The original series is the only series

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#14

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

11points
POST
#15

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

11points
POST
#16

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

11points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you accidently dial the Cory hotline

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#17

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

10points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well tbf many movies could be narrowed down to one single scene

6
6points
reply
#18

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

10points
POST
#19

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

10points
POST
#20

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

10points
POST
Francis
Francis
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

sit there and pïss myself untill one of them killed me...

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#21

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

10points
POST
Nadine Bamberger
Nadine Bamberger
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You had to insert 25 cents per pixel, that's why the pictures from that era look like 8 bit characters.

1
1point
reply
#22

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

10points
POST
#23

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

10points
POST
#24

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

10points
POST
#25

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

Twin brothers were born in an American family in 1978. The brother, who was five minutes older, had a healthy heart, and the younger one also suffered from cardiomyopathy and cerebral palsy. However, this tragic circumstance only brought the boys closer. The "older" brother always took care of the "younger", helped him, motivated him. And even when a sick boy at the age of 13 needed the heart of a voluntary donor, a healthier brother wanted to commit suicide so that his heart could be transplanted to his brother. The vital organ was found on time, and the "older" boy went to the studies of a biochemical engineer after school to invent a cure for the disease for his brother and other people. But fate determined otherwise. He became an actor and even a Hollywood star. And the younger brother became a lawyer who defends the rights of children with cerebral palsy. Today, Ashton and Michael Kutcher are active in charity work together.

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

9points
POST
#26

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#27

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#28

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

9points
POST
Lord of the laserprinter.
Lord of the laserprinter.
Community Member
4 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sure, you look just like the p**s-urine-boy.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

9points
POST
#30

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

9points
POST
#31

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

9points
POST
Vae
Vae
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ninja turtles & super smash bros+ mario cart. Absolutely savage nights

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#32

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

9points
POST
Vae
Vae
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is too accurate.

0
0points
reply
#33

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

9points
POST
Dawn Marie
Dawn Marie
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yippers, and don't forget my 1974 brown Nova that I inherited from my grandma 1976. I was a junior in high school. When she bought the car, she asked them to take the radio out so she wouldn't be distracted. SMH!!!

1
1point
reply
#34

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

9points
POST
Gandalf the Pink
Gandalf the Pink
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Judging by the vhs covers they are watching romantic comedies

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#35

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

9points
POST
#36

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

9points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll stop when I'm dead

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#37

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#38

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

8points
POST
#39

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

8points
POST
Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would someone please hurry up and get it so I can say I knew that?

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#40

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

8points
POST
#41

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

8points
POST
#42

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

8points
POST
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember the original version with Full House guy (terrible with names)

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#43

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

8points
POST
#44

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

8points
POST
The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And then you would spends hours circling all the things you wanted but knew you were never going to get

1
1point
reply
#45

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

8points
POST
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Which is why the malls were awesome....who couldn't lose an hour in a record store?

0
0points
reply
#46

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

7points
POST
village idiot
village idiot
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

my school would hand out things like those, but only cheap copies sadly

0
0points
reply
#48

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#49

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

7points
POST
#50

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

7points
POST
Joroches
Joroches
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tom Hanks at this age I think of Big. Generic Tom Hanks I think of Forest Gump.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#51

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

7points
POST
Vae
Vae
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lemon or strawberry. Fight me.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#52

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

7points
POST
Vae
Vae
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Us gamers used channel 3 typically...

0
0points
reply
#53

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

7points
POST
Vae
Vae
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But no expectation or law holds power when you run with the claw.

0
0points
reply
#54

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

7points
POST
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not quite Full House

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#55

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

7points
POST
#56

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

6points
POST
Csaba Hegedűs
Csaba Hegedűs
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Non and Ursa, but who are the third and fourth characters?

0
0points
reply
#58

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

6points
POST
#59

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

6points
POST
#60

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

6points
POST
Vae
Vae
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Growing up, we had to do it in daylight due to some crime related stuff *if* i remember right. We never had it at night . (Milwaukee, Wisconsin). But we will ran around at night once ToT was done.

0
0points
reply
#61

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

6points
POST
#62

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

6points
POST
#63

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

6points
POST
Vae
Vae
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That... is haunting. That... noise.

0
0points
reply
#64

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics

The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s Report

6points
POST
#65

Nostalgic-Meme-Pics