Nostalgia, as we all know very well, is a powerful and bittersweet emotion. It's like a time-machine that brings us back to simpler times. And so, perhaps no group is as vocal about their sentiments towards nostalgia as those who grew up in the '80s, '90s, and early noughties.

From memories of the iconic Walkman CD players that didn't fit into any pocket to the legendary Tamagotchis that we lovingly cared for (but occasionally forgot to feed), many of these relics are hard to come by today. If you listen carefully, you can still hear the 1991 Sonic "Segaaa" soundbite in your head. It's a good thing then, that online communities such as 'The Nostalgic 80s, 90s & 2000s', step in with nostalgia-fueled memes as a way of keeping these memories alive. So scroll down and see which retro-nostalgic memes we handpicked for your journey down memory lane today.